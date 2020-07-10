Rent Calculator
Apartment List
Sitemap
WA
seattle
98125
Last updated July 10 2020 at 3:18 PM
Browse Apartments in 98125
Prism
King Arthur's Court
Willows Court Apartments
Promenade at the Park
Park at Northgate Apartment Homes
The Enclave
Lane
City North
Thornton Place / Plaza
Solara
Villa Appia
Array
Clocktower
Origin
Andante
3030 Lake City
Spring Lake Apartments
The Enclave at Northgate
Thornton Place / Creekside
Northbrook
11507 26th Ave NE #C
2339 NE 130th St
2707 NE 123rd St
12522-A 26th Ave NE
12728 35th Ave NE
12010 38th Ave NE
12048 32nd Ave NE
11550 8th Ave NE
3107 NE 120th Street
14359 19th Ave. NE
11322 Exeter Avenue Northeast
12047 33rd Ave NE Unit A
10514 Riviera Place Northeast
3033 North East 140th St
1018 Ne 112th St
13045 23rd Pl NE
12351 Hiram Place Northeast
1936 NE 127th Street
12530 A 26TH AVE NE
2531 NE 105th Pl
1602 NE 137th St
11334 40th Ave NE
307 Northeast Thornton Place
1034 NE 112th St
1025 NE 117th St
11342 3rd Ave NE
12520 26th Ave NE Unit C
12705 27th Ave NE
13505 17th Avenue Northeast
10326 Fischer Place Northeast
2038 NE 123rd St
11050 40th Ave NE
12038 14th Ave NE
11025 38th Avenue North East
12708 37th Ave NE
3015 NE 143rd St
13515 36th Avenue Northeast
11345 39th Ave NE - 1
12515 35th Avenue North East
11002 35th Ave NE
11522 15th Ave NE
10408 12th Ave NE
444 NE Thornton Place
3026 NE 103 Street
337 Northeast Thornton Place
2019 NE 103rd St
11025 38th Ave NE
4260 Northeast 113th Street
1548 NE 140th St #F-2
12334 31st Ave NE, Unit 409
12004 17th Ave NE
12043 33rd Ave NE
14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B
10800 Roosevelt Way NE
14328 32nd N.E.
10208 23rd Ave NE
12033 35th Ave NE #B
11532 31st Ave NE
13734 Riviera Pl NE
11514 23rd Ave NE Lower
13917 4th Ave NE
4706 NE 103rd St
818 Northeast 106th Street, A203
13550 Erickson Pl NE #50
13209 15th Ave NE
12530 26th Avenue NE
11522 15th Ave NE
801 NE 125th St.
3730 NE 130th St
3024 NE 143rd St #303
11223 8th Ave NE
13708 37th Ave NE
11326 3rd Ave NE
12010 31st Ave NE Unit A
10521 24th Ave NE
14009 32nd Ave NE
10712 23rd Ave NE
11026 38th Ave NE
11532 15th Ave NE #206
12047 33rd Pl NE Unit A
12326 14th Ave NE #A
13052 35th Ave NE
11310 Exeter Avenue Northeast
1403 NE 106th ST
10044 46TH PL NE
10327 Sand Point Way Northeast
13215 35th Ave Ne
526 NE 131st Place
10742 Durland Avenue Northeast
13316 22nd Ave NE
10849 12th Ave NE
12520 12th Ave NE
13200 39th Ave NE
10722 24TH AVE NE lower
11038 34th Ave NE
1231 NE 135th St
12309 10th PL NE D
10521 1/2 24th Ave NE
12323 22nd Ave Ne
13306 15th Ave NE
1229 NE 135th St
13522 40th Ave NE
1527 NE 123rd St.
11742 20th Ave NE
11336 40th Ave NE
533 NE 123rd Street
13337 20th Avenue North East
3021 NE 140th Street - #8
13009 14th PL NE
820 NE 120th Street
1716 NE 115th St
12325 10TH PLACE NE #B
3813 N.E. 123rd St.
11321 Sand Point Way NE
4034 NE 110th Street
12007 15th Ave NE
13505 17th Avenue Northeast
12034 5th Avenue Northeast
14055 19th Ave NE
10003 31st Avenue Northeast
13327 28th Ave NE
11300 1st Ave NE #316
11318 8th Ave NE Unit E
3024 Ne.143rd St
525 Ne 104th St
11532 Lakeside Ave NE
12506 26th Ave NE #C109
11710 22nd AVE NE
11524 28th Avenue Northeast
11745 15th Ave. N.E.
13251 35th Avenue Northeast
11526 3rd Ave NE
12017 32nd Avenue Northeast - C, Apt C
10516 35th Avenue NE
13720 28th Ave NE
2715 North East 135th St
2732 NE 115th St.
11509 26th Ave NE. UNIT D
3312 NE 123rd St, Unit B
13732 20th Ave NE
13038 10th Ave NE
10840 24th Ave NE
14045 23rd PL NE
11331 19th Ave NE
14300 32nd Ave NE Apt 206 Apt 206
13925 Par Pl NE
12300 33rd Ave NE #205
11738 25th Ave NE
11509 D 26th Ave NE
12317 10th PL NE D
1208 Northeast 105th Street
853 NE 103rd St
2544 NE 143rd St
10732 Durland Avenue Northeast
2807 NE 105th St #B
10606 Alton Pl NE
13205 42nd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98125
2345 Northeast 104th Way
14051 32nd Avenue North East
12742 35th Avenue NE Unit#A
12349 38th Ave. NE
12041 33RD AVE NE #A
1211 NE 135th St.
11011 36th Ave. NE
10710 victory lane NE
12721 35th Avenue NE
1711 NE 125th St
2711 Northeast 115th Street - 302
12019 20th Ave NE 1/2
507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 506
11532 9th Ave NE
12522 20th Ave NE
507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 729
11300 1st Ave NE #105
507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 686
507 Ne Northgate Way Unit: 820
13716 25th Avenue North East
12337 11th Ave NE
12331 10th Place NE Unit A - 1
11338 40th Ave NE
11316 8th Ave NE #B
13227 35th Ave NE #3
13328 10th Ave NE
11832 31st Pl NE
12037 35th Ave NE. Unit B
10325 39th Avenue Northeast
13033 25th Ave NE
11514 23rd Ave NE Lower
11514 7th Ave NE
2811 NE 115th St
2811 NE 115th St Unit B
1251 NE 100th St
840 NE 125th St #301
11514 23rd Ave NE Lower
12034 15th Ave NE #210
2811 NE 115th St Unit B
11532 31st Ave NE
11532 15th Ave NE #206
12034 15th Avenue NE #107
4034 NE 109th St
12049 Roosevelt Way Northeast
11018 Bartlett Ave NE
12028 31st Ave NE
13526 27th Ave NE
12316 8th Ave NE
10340 Fischer Place NE
13320 3rd Ave NE
2131 Ne 102nd St
3017 NE 140th St.
3019 North East 143rd Street, Unit 6
11722 Pinehurst Way NE
Northgate Villas
13504 3rd Ave NE
12738 25th Ave NE
11349 Sandpoint Way NE
11526 Riviera Pl NE
12351 40th
12308 35th Ave NE
10706 Lakeside Avenue Northeast
3014 Northeast 103rd Street
12723 35th Ave NE
12341 10th Place NE # B
1337 NE 106th St
12035 8th Ave NE
1253 NE 140th St
13047 25th Avenue NE
3723 NE 130TH ST
12700 37th Ave NE 12700
13331 30th Ave Ne
14018 25th Ave NE
316 NE. 125th Street
10734 Lake City Way NE
12746 15th Ave NE
12045 Roosevelt Way NE
3616 NE 100th St.
840 NE 125th St #302
10057 29th Ave NE
2805 NE 125th St
14323 25th Ave NE
12321 11th Ave NE
11018 Bartlett Ave NE
12025 32nd Ave NE #5
1225 NE 124th St
13730 15th Ave NE
2349 NE 127th St