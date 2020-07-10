Rent Calculator
Apartment List
Sitemap
WA
seattle
98115
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:45 AM
Browse Apartments in 98115
Green Lake Village
Greenlake Terrace
Mio
Luna
Track 66
St. Theodore on Roosevelt
Square One Apartments
Vida
Circa Green Lake
Pladhus
Brooklyn 65
Rooster
Kavela Apartments
Sedona Apartments
Maple Leaf Flats
Jasper Apartments
9202 35th Ave NE
3823 NE 75th Street
3516 NE 75th Street - 6
806 NE 80th St
3820 NE 93rd ST
2344 Northeast 92nd Street
6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast
2334 Northeast 94th Street
5404 NE 70th St
6310 60th Ave NE
920 NE 63rd St
506 NE 73rd St. - 3A
1529 NE 92nd St
829 NE 67th St
6030 35 Ave NE
6404 9th Ave NE
828 Northeast 66th Street - E101
2021 NE 98th Street
2516 NE 95th St
6258 33rd Ave NE
6505 51st Ave NE, lower
3610 Northeast 65th Street
3247 NE 97th St
5844 North East 75th
9721 20th Ave NE
5842 NE 75th Street C303
9416 1st Avenue NorthEast Unit 105
9628 8th Ave NE
1538 NE 92nd St
7742 21st Avenue Northeast
8002 27th Ave NE
6529 39th Avenue Northeast
7710 Crest Dr NE
9126 Matthews Ave NE
919 NE 70th St Unit B
3255 NE 88th St
518 North East 70th St
9514 4th Ave NE
2210 NE 92nd #306
7418 E. Green Lake Dr. N #B
111 NE 92nd St
340 NE 94th St
5829 NE 75th Street Unit A-335
7323 Sandpoint Way NE #303
9021 17th Ave. NE, upper
4660 NE 89TH ST
7716 36th Ave NE
6235 22 Ave NE
3551 NE 98th St.
3548 NE 86th St
9613 Roosevelt Way NE B
9108 20th Ave NE
8038 42nd Ave NE
7304 47th Ave NE
6266 19th Ave. NE
7211 12th Ave NE
6852 27th Ave NE
2222 NE 92nd St #313
8827 - 23rd Ave NE #2
6244 25th Avenue Northeast
7733 35th AVE NE
6558 24th Ave NE
3832 NE 85th St
4329 NE 87th St
6833 25th Ave NE
850 NE 91st Street
7537 30th Avenue NE
1026 NE 65th Street #308
805 NE 66th Street
7551 21st Ave NE
9416 1st Ave N Unit 314
2354 Northeast 94th Street
8619 23rd Ave NE
8809 25th PL NE
7720 39th Ave NE
848 NE 92nd St
6014 NE 60th Street
2117 Northeast 82nd Street
5834 NE 75th Street Unit#B102
6902 12th Ave NE
810 NE 79th St
415 NE 94th St.
8237 20th Ave NE
150 NE 95th St 409
1256 Northeast 90th Street
6915 15th Ave NE
Saxe
8501 Ravenna Ave NE
7505 15th Ave NE
5832 NE 75th Street E101
3219 NE 87th Street
3524 NE 87th Street
7307 23rd Ave NE
7407 Sand Point Way NE
7008 12th Ave NE
2760 NE 88th Street
1240 NE 95th St
6034 38th Ave NE
6012 32nd Ave NE
538 NE 89th St
9508 Ravenna Ave NE #106
2505 NE 82nd St
6826 15th Ave NE Unit B
2519 Northeast 94th Street
1215 NE 96th Street
2250 NE 65th St
9710 5th Avenue North East Apt 403 Apt
6033 4th Ave NE
6542 32nd Avenue NE Unit C
6842 19th Ave NE
8212 15th Ave NE
7306 34th Ave NE
445 NE Maple Leaf Pl
8810 35th Ave NE
7055 25th ave ne
801 NE 94th Street
3904 NE 60th St
9522 1st Avenue NE
7414 5th Ave NE
520 NE 98th St
501 NE 66th Street
3618 NE 82nd St
9421 Roosevelt Way NE
7335 17th Ave NE
519 NE 83rd St
9411 8th Avenue NE
6025 26th Ave NE
7741 2nd Ave NE
7745 2nd Ave NE
7548 44th AVE NE
9540 45th Ave NE - lb lu 9540
5818 NE 70th St, A305
6522 20th Ave NE
6209 32nd Ave NE
5824 NE 75th Street Unit#D106
8234 43rd AVE NE
3630 NE 73rd Pl
1202 NE 98th St.
130 NE 95th Street Unit# A409
8212 35th Avenue Northeast
6017 35th Ave NE
9540 45th Ave NE
7543 34th Ave NE
7012 25th Ave NE
2746 NE 88th St
9024 15th Ave NE
7714 14th Ave NE
7535 11th Ave NE
9101 23RD AVE NE UNIT A
3592 73rd Pl. NE
3220 NE 80th St
3244 NE 91st St
7543 25th Avenue Northeast
718 NE 60th Street
6020 5th Ave
9515 32nd Ave NE
2558 Northeast 92nd Street
5306 NE 74th St
6832 47th Ave NE
518 Ne 79th St
8001 14th Ave NE
6514 5th Ave NE
1549 NE 76th St
6821 28th Ave NE
3300 Ne 65th St
3801 NE 86th St.
2124 NE 85th St
7350 19th Ave
6500 25th Ave. N.E.
9512 1st Ave Northeast Unit 207
2751 NE 96th St
7309 Sandpoint Way NE #B-725
9209 17th Ave NE
534 NE 79th St
844 NE 90th Street
1216 NE 69th St
8415 5th Ave NE #105
7307 Sand Point Way NE, B614
7416 4th Avenue NE
9015 42nd Ave Ne
7620 15th Ave NE
8060 Crest Drive NE
102 Northeast 92nd Street
504 NE 86th St
7411 4th Ave NE
8250 15th Ave NE
9110 32nd Avenue Northeast
7420 Latona Ave NE
6545 34th Ave NE #D
6525 34th Ave NE Unit A
6555 25th Ave NE
539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 3
6805 Woodlawn Ave NE
555 North East Ravenna Boulevard
4314 NE 75th St
6322 20th Ave NE
225 NE 65th St Apt
2003 NE 63rd St.
6806 Oswego Pl. NE
350 NE 76th St
1034 Northeast 71st Street
2020 North East 89th Street Unit 107
6203 27th Ave NE
1556 Northwest 62nd Street
3829 NE 95th St
3828 NE 94th St
510 NE 98th St
7550 33rd Ave NE
6506 5th Avenue North East
216 NE 82nd Street
1276 North East 69th Street
7411 4th Ave NE
6227 21st Ave NE
7510 14th Ave NE
4215 North East 85th South
6501 46th Ave NE
8017 45TH AVE NE
6602 Parkpoint Way NE #D-201
3001 NE 89th St
7309 39th Ave
9520 1st Avenue Northeast Apt C301
4206 NE 65th
9800 Roosevelt Way #21
7550 36th Avenue Northeast
9718 45th Ave NE
2331 Northeast 95th Street
6569 5th Ave NE #B
2822 68th Ave NE
4611 NE 75th St
1524 NE 62ND ST
539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 4
6255 60th Ave NE
7506 26th Ave NE
8602 23rd Ave NE
7433 4th Ave NE
3301 NE 73rd St
7307 Sand Point Way NE Unit# B952
3825 NE 92nd St
2061 NE 73rd St
1022 NE 69th St.
8806 1st Ave NE
9090 Ravenna Avenue Unit 201
2301 NE 86th St
523 NE 95TH ST
9157 23rd Ave NE
132 NE 95th Street
854 NE 89TH ST
3506 NE 92nd Street
413 NE 70th St Unit 206
410 NE 70th ST #510
7417 45th Ave NE
5844 NE 75th Street Unit A108
7330 57th Ave NE
6515 42nd Ave. NE
104 NE 94th St
8041 12th Avenue Northeast
7459 Woodlawn Ave NE Unit A
4314 NE 65th St
6554 28th Ave NE
6559 43rd Ave NE
6257 53rd AVE NE
1205 NE 66th St
6340 5th Ave NE
7300 38th Ave NE
7717 15th Avenue NE
6818 16th Avenue NE
7018 37TH AVE NE
7048 17th Avenue NE
1240 NE 95th St
2327 NE 92nd St
9504 40th AVE NE
1029 Northeast 70th Street - 2
6523 5th Ave NE
1000 NE 88th St. Unit 101
9105 20th Ave NE
7021 Sand Point Way NE #B205
814 Northeast 66th Street - E101
6033 NE 61st Street
7064 35th Avenue NE Unit #13
4944 NE 87th St, Unit B
9408 1st Ave Ne
8005 Brooklyn Ave. NE
5847 Northeast 75th Street - A100, Unit A100
432 NE Ravenna Blvd
9601 8th Avenue NE
850 NE 95th St #C
6606 Park Point Way NE D102 - D102
9406 1st Avenue NE
3171 NE 81st Street
7033 56th Ave NE
7001 Sand Point Way NE #C410
9011 12th Ave. NE
6003 27th Ave NE
533 NE 94th St
6520 Latona Avenue Northeast
1515 NE 94th St
7744 31st Ave NE
7017-35th Ave NE
1749 NE 94th Street
7527 20th Ave NE
225 NE 91st St
846 NE 88th St
901 NE 71st St
2106 NE 75th St
8216 Ravenna Ave NE