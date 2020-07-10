Rent Calculator
Apartment List
Sitemap
WA
seattle
98105
Last updated July 10 2020 at 3:05 PM
Browse Apartments in 98105
Lightbox
Cosmopolitan
TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue
The Malloy
The Corydon
Nors
Helix Ellipse
DXU Apartments
Lothlorien
Muriel's Landing
Rivendell
Wilsonian
Sundodger
Augusta
Ivy Ridge
L & P
3926 1st Ave NE #12
5264 Brooklyn Ave NE
4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1
4550 7th Ave NE - 102
4746 11th Ave NE
1201 NE 52nd St
4131 Brooklyn Ave
901 NE 43rd St #304
5001 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 302-HALA/MFTE
4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 109
4742 20th Ave NE, Unit 304
5235 17th Ave NE
620 NE 53rd St
4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 202-MFTE
Prexy
5336 8th Avenue Northeast
4229 7th Ave NE - 401
4016-8th Ave NE
4735 RAVENNA AVE NE - 2
4513 University Way NE
5210 12th ave ne - J2
4230 8th Avenue Northeast - 102, 43rd
408 NE 40th St
5215 15th NE
4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 504
5600 UNIVERSITY WAY NE - 6
4730 20th Ave NE, Unit 103
4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 205
5634 University Way NE
4540 8th Ave NE Unit 1103
4761 21st Ave NE
3906 NE 50th Street
4244 7th Ave NE
4423 Latona Ave NE B
5121 Northeast 55th Street
5200 37th Ave NE
4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 502
5225 50th Avenue NE #205
5035 44th Ave NE
4721 University View Pl NE
5232 Sand Point Way Northeast
4115 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 101
4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5
5012 11th Avenue North East Apt D
4274 NE 50th St
5051 7th Ave NE
4426 51st Ave NE
4813 Terrace Dr NE
5544 39th Avenue North East
4006 1st ave NE
4216 7th Ave NE Unit A
5050 7th Avenue Northeast
5201 22nd Ave NE Unit 203
4603 1/2 40th Avenue North East
5024 9th Avenue Northeast
1119 NE Ravenna Boulevard
5307 Sand Point Way Ne
4703 9th Ave NE
3717 NE 44th St
2910 NE Blakeley St #103
2118 NE 54th
4252 8th Ave Ne
4526 48th Ave NE
5661 11th Avenue NE
5240 20th Ave Ne
5252 12th Ave NE #B
3134 E Laurelhurst Dr. NE, lower unit
4203 43rd Ave NE
824 NE 56th St
5034 17th
811 NE 57th St
4511 48th Ave NE
4067 NE 50th Street
4225 Brooklyn Ave NE APT 2
1015 NE 55th St
701-711 NE 42nd St
1017 NE 55th St
4703 Sandpoint Way NE
4515 8th Avenue NE Unit B
5004 39th Ave NE
4511 40th Avenue North East 1/2
5214 11th Avenue Northeast
Bridges at 11th
4753 34th Ave NE
4712 33rd Ave NE
5033 12th Ave NE #A
5234 36th Ave NE
5129 26th Ave NE
5402 NE 54th St
5501 20th Ave NE
3901 NE 51st Street
4131 11th Ave. NE - 302
3665 50th Ave NE
2901 NE Blakeley ST #431
5243 22nd Ave NE - 2
4009 NE 57th St.
4218 A 7th Ave NE
4536 16th Ave Ne
5532 35th Avenue NE
5226 Sand Point Way NE.
5026 21st Avenue Ne
4754-22nd Ave NE
4755 Thackeray Pl. NE
4736 34th Ave NE
5005 Nicklas Pl NE
5626 University Way NE - A
4200 11th Ave NE Apt 16
4738 47TH Ave NE
5257 - 39th Ave. N.E.
5522 25th Ave NE
4810 Terrace Drive NE
5503 NE 5th Ave
5260 Brooklyn Ave NE #A
5114 24th Ave NE
5026 21st Avenue NE
4536 20th Avenue Northeast - 202
4747 Thackeray Pl NE
3222 43rd Ave NE
5833 57th Ave NE
407 Northeast 45th Street - 0
5518 25th Ave NE
4723 21st Avenue Northeast - Upper
4249 9th Avenue Northeast - 3
5212 22nd Ave. N.E.
4730 7th Avenue Northeast - 2
121 North East 54th St
323 NE 55th St.
4720 NE 55th St
5236 11th Avenue Northeast - 1/2
5224 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - A
5022 9th Avenue Northeast
846 59th St
4355 8th Ave NE
4343 Roosevelt Way NE #509
5209 39th Ave Ne
5046 15th Ave NE #1
5226 12th Ave NE
5511 43rd Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit B
4867 Terrace Dr NE
5819 55th Ave NE #B
5413 21st Ave. NE
5100 26th Avenue Northeast
1407 NE 45th St
4525 NE 55th St
4533 19th Ave NE
4506 NE 55th St unit A
4559 NE 41st St
4908 University View PL NE
4135 Brooklyn Ave NE
5203 11th Avenue Northeast
5610 Roosevelt Way Northeast
5029 11th Ave NE
5815 NE 57th Street
5500 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast
5255 38th Avenue Northeast Unit B
4747 21st Avenue Northeast
4760-22nd Ave NE
5001 Ravenna Ave NE
1305 NE 43rd St.
4509 40th Avenue North East
2704 Northeast Blakeley Street
4054 NE 55th Street
249 NE 50th St
4730 20th Ave NE, Unit 305
4346 7th Ave NE Unit C
4744 34th Ave NE
4735 21st Ave NE, Unit 205
4743 21st Ave NE, Unit 403
5006 11th Avenue Northeast - A
5806 B Roosevelt Way NE
4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 303
5500 35th Ave NE
5241 11th Ave NE
1305 NE 43rd St Unit: 810
5719 Northeast 60th Street
4529 E Laurel Dr. NE
5707 NE 56th St
5111 Latona Avenue Northeast
4504 16th Ave. - A407
5214 15th Avenue Northeast
5748 25th Ave NE
5818 Latona Avenue Northeast - 4
5017 40th AVE NE
4747 -49 th Ave. NE
5610 NE 59TH ST
4715 40th Ave NE
5026 - 7th Avenue N.E.
4235 Brooklyn Ave NE #201
5735 25th Ave NE
4547 8th Avenue North East
2291 NE 60th St
4223 Thackeray Pl NE
4724 22nd Ave NE Apt 206
5720 40th Ave Ne
4732 20th Ave Ne
4329 NE 56th St
4527 NE 55th St #A
5222 17th Avenue NE
1106 NE 42nd St #12
4231 12th Ave Ne
4237 8th Ave Ne
4757 Sandpoint Way NE
4231 12th Ave Ne
5216 21st Avenue NE Unit 4
4723 8th Ave NE
5723 25th Ave Ne
4106 12th Ave Ne
5034 17th
4728 16th Ave NE
5108 24th Ave NE
4741 Brooklyn Ave NE
4530 51st Ave NE
4725 40th Ave NE
4732 7th Ave NE
5257 - 39th Avenue N.E.
5000 30th Ave NE
4528 8th Ave NE #3B
5241 38th Avenue NE
1127 18th Ave #B
5040 16th Ave NE
5225 11th Ave NE #B
5313 7th Ave NE
670 NE 40th ST
5611 40th Ave NE
4761 35th Ave NE
1202 NE 50th St
5725 26th Ave NE
4061 NE 50th Street
5006 8th Ave NE
4021 NE 45th ST
5058 7th Ave NE
4531 49th Ave NE
1305 Ravenna Blvd
5041 12th Avenue Northeast Apt A
3919 Latona Ave NE, #106
5705 60th Ave NE
5321 9th Ave NE
4055 9th Avenue NE
5338 7th Ave NE
5725 25th Ave NE