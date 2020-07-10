Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
WA
/
king county
/
98119
Last updated July 10 2020 at 2:40 PM
Browse Apartments in 98119
Axle
Harrison Square
Canvas
2nd & John
Metro on First
Ava Queen Anne
Puget Vista
Eden Hill
Slate
Crane @ Interbay
Saxonia
Sweetbrier
Uptown Queen Anne
Zella
H2O Apartments
Elan Uptown Flats
Latitude
The Flats at Interbay Apartments
First and Republican
1901 10th Avenue W #102
301 W Raye St, #211
1909 11TH AVE W
1912 9th AVE W
2233 14th Ave W
217 West Boston Street - 6
604 W Kinnear Pl
1015 West Nickerson Street Unit 333
521 4th Ave W -
3046 17th Avenue West
712 3rd Avenue West
2225 3rd Avenue West
3015 14th Avenue W Unit 2
530 West Olympic Place #209
Iris
1206 Olympic Way W
201 West Olympic Place
515 4th Avenue West
2705 11 Ave W.
408 W. Lees St.
2566 14th ave west
19 W. Thomas St.
1937 7th Ave W.
3022 5th Avenue West
1827 4th Ave W.
1938 11th Ave W
3246 Conkling Pl W
1421 10th Ave W
415 W. Mercer St #503
2147 6th Ave W Apt 1
819 W Galer St
2829 Prosch Ave W
216 W Smith St
1015 W Fulton
2837 Prosch Avenue West
2530 15th Ave. W. #302
1909 10th Ave W #101
1515 6th Ave W - 201
715 W. Crockett Street
1520 8th Ave W
1628 6th Ave W
814 W Emerson St
2702 4th Ave W
2126 9th ave West
1408 4th Ave W
3032 12th Ave W
3401 14th Avenue W.
1819 3rd Avenue West - 3
1927 9th Ave W Unit C
106 W Boston St
709 3rd Ave West
1104 8th Ave W
2125 1st Ave #1904
Cora
1404 10th Ave W - 302
3046 13th Ave W
1921 1/2 10TH AVE W #503
2221 Gilman Dr W #303
500 Elliott
3818 13th Ave W Unit C
1417 4th Ave W
1834 6th Ave W
3421 8th Ave W
3407 14th Avenue W.
335 W Olympic Pl
2402 7th Ave W
3609 14th Ave W
3007 12th Ave. W. lower
1821 11th Ave W - D
304 W Raye St
654 W Olympic PL, Unit #I-301
15 W Etruria St
2562 6th Ave W
1919 10th Ave W
1107 Olympic Way W Unit #B - 1
63 W Etruria St #1
826 W Nickerson St
2625 13th Avenue W 203
115 West Smith Street
3053 14th Ave W Unit 301
2447 5th Ave W
604 W Prospect
1805 12th Ave W #B
275 W. Roy St
2851 Prosch Ave. W
1910 4th Ave W
505 W Roy St, #402
100 Highland Dr
1019 5th Ave W
1821 11th Ave W - E
825 Nickerson
422 W Raye St
825 Nickerson
2858 12th Avenue West
2060 - 13th Avenue W.
351 W Olympic Place
2541 Westview Drive W
2853 Prosch Ave. W
1802 7th Ave. West Upstairs Unit B
2040 13th Ave W #45
633 West Nickerson Street - 4
2219 14th Ave W #302
1910 12th Ave W.
1911 5th Ave W
2572 14th Ave W
2578 3rd Ave W
500 5th Ave W #302
1965 12th Avenue West Unit 302
3452 14th Avenue West
2437 3rd Ave W
1930 4th Ave W
3425 14th Ave W
1404 W Boston St. #103
3447 13th Ave W
3420 15th Ave W Apt 107
524 6th Avenue W
666 W Olympic PL
2140 5th Ave W
111 West Highland Drive
717 West Cremona - 1
2621 14th Avenue West
2403 6th Ave W - 1
2247 14th Ave. W.
710 2nd Ave W
511 W Mercer Pl #203
1510 2nd Ave
1625 3rd Ave. W.
124 West Garfield St
501 Highland Dr
1910 5th Ave W
410 W Roy St # E-209
2850 14th Ave. W
1110 West Howe Street #303
1405 4th Ave West
119 West Roy Street
901 W McGraw St #5
2125 6th Avenue W
2611 9th Ave W
1610 12th Avenue - 2
1610 3rd Ave W
613 4th Ave W
Elan Uptown Flats
3232 15th Ave. W #202
411 West Prospect Street
Mercedes Apartments
205 W Lee St
2139 10th Avenue West
1224 9th Ave W
825 Nickerson
519 W Roy Street #201
3609 14th Ave W
1308 West Wheeler South
626 4th Avenue W, Apt #503
3619 13th Ave West
2513 13th Avenue West - 3
1008 West Wheeler Street
2920 11th Avenue West
2249 14th Ave W
49 W Etruria St #401
507 W Mercer St Ste 201
2509 13th Ave W
1940 10th Ave W. Unit A
2221 Gilman Dr W #303
2118 10th Avenue West
1401 5th Ave. W. #213
3812 13th Ave W Unit C
1401 5th Ave. W. #213
815 W Howe St
2034 14th Ave W #104
3818 13th Ave W Unit C
19 W Florentia Street
3624 13th Ave W
719 3rd Ave W
3421 8th Ave W
654 W Olympic PL, Unit #I-301
1909 10th Ave W #101
2219 14th Ave W #303
2034 14th Ave W
19 W Florentia Street
2858 12th Avenue West
845 W Nickerson
664 West Emerson Street
275 W Roy St #203
500 Elliott Avenue West #307 - 1
409 W McGraw Pl
1415 7th Ave W
619 5th Ave W 301
643 W.nickerson St
1529 Queen Anne Ave N
306 W Raye St
1228 9th Avenue West
932 2nd Ave W
3005 2nd Avenue
822 W Armour St
2845 14th Ave W
3233 Conkling Place West,
1820 6th Ave W Unit#2
3437 14th Ave W Unit C
2041 13th Ave W
3608 14th Avenue West - 1
1008 W Armour St
341 W Olympic Place #1
321 W Garfield St
520 2nd Ave W #409
2105 10th Ave. W - 2
509 5th Ave W
702 2nd Avenue W
919 2nd Ave W Apt 404
320 Elliott Ave W
615 W Highland Drive (Lower unit)
423 West Republican Street C
114 W Smith Street
2812 Prosch Ave W
1011 W Newell St
1916 14th Ave W C