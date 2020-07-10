Rent Calculator
Browse Apartments in 75024
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
Villas at Legacy
Tribeca
The Encore Apartments
Mission Gate
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
Creekside at Legacy
The Grand at Legacy West
Alta 289
The Lincoln at Towne Square
The Huntington
Camden Legacy Creek
Villas of Spring Creek
Camden Legacy Park
Windsor Metro West
The Domaine
8536 Forest Highlands Drive
4600 Hinton Drive
4313 Rock Springs Drive
4801 Justin Drive
5719 Headquarters Drive
4531 Oak Shores Drive
4404 Galsford Drive
7205 Dallas Parkway
5752 Robbie Road
7909 COUNTRY RIDGE Lane
4572 Titus Circle
4597 Baldwin Lane
7927 Belinda Lane
8714 Isaac Street
4630 N Ladyfern Way
8713 Naomi Street
4663 Perthshire Court
8508 Hunters Trace Lane
4908 Nocona Drive
4433 Riptide Lane
4704 Rockcreek Lane
8703 Naomi Street
4413 Staten Island Drive
4607 Penelope Lane
4649 Baldwin Lane
4308 Giovanni Drive
5789 Lois Lane
6705 Candlecreek Lane
4409 Giovanni Drive
8604 Brunswick Drive
4513 Firewheel Drive
7921 Parkwood Boulevard
7040 Falling Water Lane
4644 Parnell Drive
4500 Saint James
7921 Belinda Lane
5751 Headquarters Drive
8611 Pauline Street
7825 Merit Lane
6400 Ladbrook Court
7036 Belcrest Drive
8636 Naomi Street
4717 Rockcreek Lane
7939 Parkwood Boulevard
6401 Stillwater Lane
4661 Home Place
4448 Riptide Lane
5712 Robbie Rd
7600 Grace Avenue
8623 Pauline Street
4428 Heath Court
6905 Traceland Drive
4024 Hedgerow Drive
4308 Vanderpool Drive
6201 Blain Drive
6713 Alcove Ln
6529 Sleepy Spring Drive
4637 Chapel Creek Drive
4340 Pearl Court
4580 Titus Circle
4032 Guthrie Drive
7605 Valleen Drive
7901 Windrose Avenue
7200 Dallas Parkway
4336 Heath Court
4428 Orchard Gate Drive
4652 Wales Drive
4618 Ladyfern Way
7005 Kenswick Drive
4328 Cutter Springs Court
6732 Grant Lane
7919 Parkwood Boulevard
4413 Crown Ridge Drive
4308 Palmdale Drive
4526 Sycamore Drive
5743 Headquarters Drive
8715 Bigelow Drive
4209 Mead Drive
8721 Havenwood Trail
8748 San Bernard Street
6805 Colonnade Drive
4512 Crown Ridge Drive
4421 Risinghill Drive
5722 Kate Avenue
4436 RIPTIDE Lane
8613 Forest Highlands Drive
9224 Old Veranda Road
4041 White Porch Road
4616 Parnell Lane
4437 Caledonia Creek Lane
6404 Burbank Way
8740 Bigelow Drive
8721 Manhattan Avenue
4824 Pasadena Drive
4405 Lone Rock Court
5735 Knox Drive
5741 Lois Lane
4117 White Porch Road
5709 Lois Lane
6845 Colonnade Drive
4429 Avebury Drive
7912 Country Ridge Lane
6421 Burbank Way
6117 Corsica Way
4073 White Porch Road
5741 Pantheon Court
4504 Sandy Water Lane
4412 Burnhill Drive
4592 Titus Circle
4316 Sendero Trail
4341 Brinker Court
4480 Stargazer Drive
4689 Edith Street
4116 Sun Meadows Street
4616 Ladyfern Way
4545 El Paso Drive
5793 Lois Lane
4129 Aldenham Drive
4413 White Rock Lane
4674 Cecile Road
4577 Woodsboro Lane
4404 Cutter Springs Court
6209 Trailwood Drive
7929 Parkwood Boulevard
4016 Wind Dance Circle
6113 LEBLANC Drive
7220 Olivia Lane
8702 Pauline Street
8501 Severn Court
4509 Saint James Drive
8408 Brooksby
7804 Merit Lane
4640 Knoll Hollow Trl
4005 Elmhill Drive
4533 Cape Charles Drive
4675 Amanda Court
4108 Norcross Drive
5757 Knox Drive
4528 Oak Shores Drive
4409 Jenkins Drive
8055 Windrose Avenue
7408 Greenview Drive
7005 Chandler Drive
4652 Home Place
6424 Riveredge Drive
7713 Mapleridge Drive
8416 Bayham Drive
4437 Ridge Point Lane
7032 Luxborough Drive
4433 English Oak Drive
7905 Country Ridge Lane
4548 Cape Charles Drive
8500 Severn Court
8704 Pauline Street
4640 United Lane
4100 New Hope Court
4412 Cedar Valley Drive
4676 Perthshire Court
6549 Riveredge Drive
5729 Lois Lane
4560 Titus Circle
8623 Empire Blvd
4925 Rasor Boulevard
7800 Kinman Lane
5745 Knox Drive
4833 Pasadena Drive
8612 Brompton Drive
4533 Cape Charles
8045 Marathon Drive
4523 Hawkhurst Drive
5717 Lunsford Road
4420 Foxtail Lane
4636 Stargazer Drive
4001 Mayflower Lane
7904 Thorneywood Road
4529 Lancelot Drive
4561 Risinghill Drive
8627 Empire Boulevard
4101 Guthrie Drive
4421 Helston Drive
4627 Penelope Lane
8605 Brunswick Drive
4420 Orchard Gate
4480 Big Sky Drive
8505 Forest Highlands Drive
4813 Portrait Lane
4445 Avebury Drive
8748 Bigelow Drive
6825 Patrick Lane
4448 Big Sky Drive
6305 Hermosa Drive
6409 Hermosa Drive
4605 Hinton Drive
7900 Arbor Glen Trail
4528 Sycamore Drive
4032 Norcross Drive
7929 Maddox Road
7228 OLIVIA Lane
7700 Paint Brush Trail
4646 Penelope Lane
7009 Fullerton Drive
4548 Oak Shores Drive
4658 Perthshire Court
4651 Perthshire Court
4317 Sendero Trail
7021 Kenswick Drive
4500 Reunion Drive
4320 Ridge Point Lane
4017 Norcross Drive
7909 Thorneywood Road
4511 Aspen Glen Road
4571 Risinghill Drive
8727 Manhattan Avenue
7930 Presley Avenue
7810 Element Avenue
4309 Avebury Drive
8611 Naomi Street
8513 Forest Highlands Drive
7914 Whispering Tree Lane W
4912 Justin Drive
7021 Belcrest Drive
4804 Glen Echo Drive
4424 Caledonia Creek Lane
8720 San Bernard Street
4507 Aspen Glen Road
7921 Maddox Road
4529 Aspen Glen Road
5729 Headquarters Drive
4508 Nunnley Drive
4531 Hawkhurst Drive
8713 Bigelow Drive
4629 Knoll Hollow Trail
5740 Bernay Ln
7312 Fair Valley Way
4524 White Rock Lane
4669 Reunion Drive
4337 Waskom Dr.
4009 Denham Way
8708 San Bernard Street
4104 NORCROSS Drive
4432 Orchard Gate Drive
4677 Edith Street
4404 HEATH Court
6829 Pentridge Drive
4659 Perthshire Court
4673 Cecile Road
7929 Belinda Lane
4593 Kentucky Drive
6601 Terrace Mill Lane
6309 Palomino Drive
4404 Knollview Drive
8717 Domingo Drive
4420 Burnhill Drive
4300 Palmdale Drive
4546 Cape Charles Drive
8609 Heather Ridge Drive
6901 Traceland Drive
4401 Cutter Springs Court
4613 Penelope Lane
4704 Justin Drive
4609 Spalding Drive
6302 Windcrest Dr
4520 Crown Ridge Drive
4553 Waterford Drive
4624 Spencer Drive
7912 Whispering Tree Lane
4541 Hawkhurst Drive
7902 Thorneywood Road
7024 Coverdale Drive
4652 Knoll Hollow Trail
5709 LUNSFORD Road
4024 Breanna Way
4424 Waskom Drive
9109 Warm Springs Circle
4109 Guthrie Drive
4528 Waterford Drive
4650 Perthshire Court
4609 Pine Brook Drive
4424 Riptide Lane
4425 Galsford Drive
6504 Sleepy Spring Drive
7408 Galloway Court
6317 Pintail Court
6744 Patrick Lane
4613 Penelope Lane
4336 Palmdale Drive
5721 Lois Lane
4013 Norcross Drive
7931 Maddox Road
4013 Aldenham Drive
7918 Pam Street
6416 Hermosa Drive
8744 Bigelow Drive
4520 Crown Ridge Drive
4628 Ferncrest Drive
4653 Thanksgiving Ln
4124 Fair Meadows Drive
4557 Ethridge Drive
6913 Traceland Drive
4685 Baldwin Lane
8621 Forest Highlands Drive
7905 Rosebriar Lane
6901 Cannon Falls Drive
7200 Preston Rd
8105 Halliford Drive
5740 Baltic Boulevard
4417 Cranwood Drive
4613 Parnell Lane
4108 Oxlea Drive
8725 Bigelow Drive
4700 Tribeca Lane
4413 Jenkins Drive
4657 Baldwin Lane
4712 Ridgedale Drive
8737 Manhattan Avenue
4609 Spencer Drive
4605 Fern Glen Drive
4129 Burnhill Drive
8017 Marathon Drive
4657 Home Place
4657 Perthshire Court
4112 Wind Dance Circle
4412 Avebury Drive
7200 Preston Rd
4117 Aldenham Drive
4543 Cape Charles Drive
4025 Sendero Trail
7000 Kenswick Drive
6444 Hermosa Drive
8704 Manhattan Avenue
4401 Crown Ridge Drive
7101 Yardley Lane
6412 Hermosa Drive
4416 Lone Rock Court
6428 Hermosa Drive
7508 Hamner Lane
7916 Country Ridge Lane
6300 Windcrest Dr
4647 Phillip Drive
7909 Arbor Glen Trail
6412 Burbank Way
8505 BRUNSWICK
4525 Ethridge Drive
4926 Rasor Boulevard
4654 Penelope Lane
5737 Headquarters Drive
6310 Windcrest Dr
4013 Highland Shores Drive
8735 Manhattan Avenue
4505 Waterford Drive
8619 Naomi Street
7209 Parkwood Boulevard
4580 Courtyard Trail
7915 Parkwood Boulevard
4320 Palmdale Dr
4321 Sendero Trail
4436 Burnhill Drive
7416 Brookdale Drive
7012 Luxborough Drive
6324 Burbank Way
7922 Pam Street
4577 Crown Ridge Drive
5733 Lois Lane
6409 Riveredge Dr
8516 Bridgend Court
4800 Ridgedale Drive
6724 Tawny Oak Drive
6325 Hermosa Drive
8521 Maltby Court
5785 Lois Lane
8723 Manhattan Avenue
6336 Burbank Way
4409 Lone Rock Court
7412 Wildflower Drive
8621 Hunters Trace Lane
8608 Heather Ridge Drive
4316 Foxtail Lane
4622 Ladyfern Way
4428 Ridge Point Lane
6436 Hermosa Drive
4304 Echo Bluff Drive
6701 Shady Bend Lane
8305 Halliford Court
6412 Pavillion Court
4561 Ethridge Drive
6533 Riveredge Drive
8631 Pauline Street
4656 Perthshire Court
4344 Ridge Point Lane
5701 Lois Lane
4660 Perthshire Court
4409 Brigade Court
8528 Maltby Ct
6101 leblanc dr
7300 Valley Bend Way
4305 Palmdale Drive
6100 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75024
8520 Wareham Drive
7902 Country Ridge Lane
6609 Basalt Drive
7210 Foxtail Meadow Ct
4005 Foxtail Ln
4105 Eastleigh Drive
4501 Nunnley Drive
4804 Nocona Drive
4120 Fair Meadows Drive
4316 Pearl Court
5741 Knox Drive
4673 Amanda Court
4664 Wales Drive
4133 Sun Meadows Street
4629 Portrait Lane
5717 Pantheon Court
7920 Osborn Parkway
4008 Oxlea Drive
6116 Highview Drive
8738 Bigelow Drive
7000 Ivory Court
4308 Knollview Drive
4674 Perthshire Court
8613 Brunswick Drive
4400 Avebury Dr
8212 Tavaros Drive
4605 Stargazer Drive
7404 Maybrook Court
4617 United Lane
4321 Waskom Drive
4694 Amanda Court
4416 Vanderpool Drive
7939 Parkwood Boulevard
8021 Shady Lane
8525 Hunters Trace Lane
7906 Whispering Tree Lane
8004 Winscott Drive
6812 Francesca Lane
4816 Glen Echo Drive
6873 Baird Drive
4324 Helston Drive
5708 Kate Avenue
7400 Lomo Alto
7926 Bishop Road
4613 Quiet Circle
5773 Lois
4117 Christopher Way
4556 Jenkins Drive
4924 Rasor Boulevard
7201 Dallas Parkway
4304 Ridge Point Lane
4625 Ferncrest Drive
4676 Reunion Drive
4408 Pearl Court
4713 Portrait Ln
7925 Aspermont Drive
4540 Risinghill Drive
7226 Foxtrail Meadows
4700 Glen Echo Drive
4105 Oxlea Drive
7238 Foxtrail Meadows
6721 Misty Hollow Drive
7217 Kasko Drive
7825 Merit Lane
7801 Merit Lane
7906 Brookmount Street
4680 Edith Street
4616 Spalding
4533 White Rock Lane
4316 Foxtail Lane
4401 Staten Island Drive
7217 Regency Court
4653 Peabody Place
4650 Peabody Place
4609 Bending Oak Trail
4000 Fowler Circle
6316 Palomino Drive
7000 Sedgehill Court
4713 Nocona Drive
4664 Perthshire Court
4620 Hinton Drive
4313 Giovanni Drive
8606 Naomi Street
4612 Knoll Hollow Trail
7908 Rosebriar Lane
4705 Thorntree Drive
4517 Aspen Glen Road
4405 Heath Court
4425 CEDAR VALLEY Drive
7800 Crestview Drive
4101 Christopher Way
7245 Kasko Drive
8509 Loomis Drive
4538 Sycamore Drive
8617 Heather Ridge Drive
7904 Country Ridge Lane
6137 PRESERVE Drive
8617 Heather Ridge Drive
7900 Country Ridge Lane
4805 Thorntree Drive
7600 Hamner Lane
4520 White Rock Lane
7304 Valley Bend Way
7500 Lomo Alto
4321 Cutter Springs Court
7724 Mapleridge Drive
6733 Tawny Oak Dr
4601 Dalrock Drive
7200 Olivia Lane
4316 Jenkins Drive
4569 Woodsboro Lane
8713 Bigelow Drive
8722 Manhattan Avenue
7915 Parkwood Boulevard
4112 Guthrie Drive
4679 Edith
7907 Whispering Tree Lane
6705 Tamarron Lane
4409 HAWKHURST Drive
8619 Pauline Street
6821 Alcove Lane
4120 Oxlea Drive
4569 Risinghill Drive
8508 Severn Court
6017 Mendota Drive
4662 Perthshire Court
4421 Denham Way
7012 Autumnwood Trail
4313 Waskom Drive
8417 Bayham Drive
4333 Ridge Point Lane
8525 Heather Ridge Drive
4420 Brigade Court
4644 Hinton Drive
4428 Heath Court
4312 Ridge Point Lane
8734 Manhattan Avenue
6313 Burbank Way
8726 San Bernard Street
4448 Burnhill Drive
8701 Mandevilla Drive
4644 Wales Drive
4503 Avebury Drive
4523 Cape Charles Drive
8710 Manhattan Avenue
8622 Pauline
4648 Phillip Drive
8729 Manhattan Avenue
6301 Burbank Way
6629 terrace Mill Lane
4658 Penelope Lane
4708 Justin Drive
8513 Forest Highlands Drive
8521 Forest Highlands Drive
4600 Ladyfern Way
4648 Perthshire Court
4429 Waskom Drive
4453 Riptide Lane
8721 Havant Lane
4104 Aldenham Drive
4440 Waskom Drive
8508 Brooksby Drive
7913 Thorneywood Road
4012 Guthrie Drive
4644 Courtyard Trail
7012 MILLS BRANCH Circle
4568 Titus Circle
4612 Palm Valley Drive
6872 Baird Drive
7908 Country Ridge Lane
8616 Brompton dr
9121 Portage Lane
4028 Norcross Drive
6624 Shadow Rock Drive
8613 Heather Ridge Drive
8628 Pauline Street
4552 Oak Shores Drive
7920 Bishop Road
7213 Parkwood Boulevard
4404 Avebury Drive
4645 Margo Ct
4112 Hedgerow Drive
7940 Bishop Road
4336 Pearl Court
8750 Manhattan Avenue
6509 VILLAGE SPRINGS Drive
7901 Whispering Tree Lane
7902 Rosebriar Lane
4625 Chapel Creek Drive
4523 Aspen Glen Road
4417 Riptide Lane
4124 Los Altos Drive
8734 Bigelow Drive
8725 Country Glen Crossing
8025 Cavalier Drive
6333 Burbank Way
6325 Burbank Way
4113 Elmhill Dr
8616 Forest Highlands Drive
6400 Burbank Way
4109 Aldenham Drive
4684 Cecile Road
4809 Thorntree Drive
4531 Woodsboro Lane
8632 Pauline St
4129 Sun Meadows Street
6900 Bishop Rd
7912 Bishop Rd
4620 Home Place
4400 Giovanni Drive