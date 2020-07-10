Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
TX
/
nueces county
/
78413
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:56 PM
Browse Apartments in 78413
The Summit
Marbella
Sandcastle
The Park
Azure
Breakers Coastal
Glen Willows
Copper Ridge
Shadow Bend
Veranda
6229 Pebble Beach Dr
5866 S Staples
4718 Cedar Pass Dr
4949 Cherry Hills Dr
5022 Wingfoot Dr
97 Lake Shore Dr
4815 Saratoga Ave
5310 Gateridge Dr
6418 Long Circle
7033 Bevington Dr
7506 Bistineau Drive
5959 S Staples St
4705 S Shea Pkwy
5133 Middlecoff
4602 N Shea Pkwy
5046 Meandering
5322 Inverness Dr