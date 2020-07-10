Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
TX
/
lubbock
/
79413
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:26 AM
Browse Apartments in 79413
Boston Creek
3819 51st Street
3811 39th Street
4319 47th St.
4012 37th St.
2805 37th St.
2604 41st Street
2617 49th Street
4613 Belton Avenue
2709 41st Street
3512 45th St.
3505 48th Street
2818 61st Street
4318 41st Street
4227 37th Street
2803 40th Street
4209 50th Street
3706 37th Street
2706 37th St.
2519 38th Street
2520 39th Street
4016 39th Street
3008 49th Street
2822 41st Street
4205 39th Street
2809 57th
4610 Indiana Avenue
2612 48th Street
2705 40th
3104 40th Street
3010 44th St
3319 36th Street
2836 65th Street
6906 Gary Avenue
3309 37th Street
4215 50th Street
3114 40th Street
3615 39th Street
3017 37th Street
2818 40th
4007 49th Street
4205 41st
3818 47th Street
3811 36th St
2610 49th St.
2716 37th St
3215 35th Street
3211 35th Street
4321 43rd Street
2802 54th St
3403 36th St