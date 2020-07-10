Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
TX
/
collin county
/
75013
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:53 PM
Browse Apartments in 75013
Twin Creeks Crossing
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
Settler's Gate
Lofts at Watters Creek
Benton Pointe
Hidden Creek
Cortland Watters Creek
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1229 Wiltshire Drive
862 Deerfield Road
1316 Marwood Court
102 Parkhurst Lane
1059 Enchanted Rock Drive
2038 Nottingham Place
1008 Marian Drive
1605 Willingham Drive
311 Calstone Drive
930 Marian Drive
2007 Huntcliffe Court
2141 Estes Park Court
2030 Fox Glen Drive
123 Parkhurst Lane
1119 Surrey Lane
1316 Kerrville Drive
1628 Gladewater Drive
415 Colony Drive
1906 Deercreek Drive
1402 Caliche Trail
1407 Tudor Drive
1404 Tudor Drive
916 Kilgore Court
1000 Marian Drive
941 Abbott Lane
1439 Snowberry
2030 Farmhouse Way
1621 Roma Lane
216 Wildwood
1175 Landon Lane
1067 Margo Drive
2111 Arches Park Drive
867 Llano Drive
938 Nightingale Dr
1029 Zachary Way
2006 Wrotham Lane
507 Riverside Court
1078 James Court
1431 Petersburgh Place
1168 Sophia Street
304 Central Expy N
2006 Pear Tree Drive
855 Llano Drive
1601 Barclay Drive
1324 Woodmoor Drive
1708 Estacado Drive
1063 Maverick Drive
607 Ansley Way
1813 Port Isabel Drive
1853 Wood Duck Lane
1866 Wood Duck Lane
1423 Constellation Drive
823 Callaway Drive
1221 Greenway Drive
1305 Canterbury Court
906 Cougar Drive
1427 Tudor Drive
1308 Sherman Court
930 Falcon Drive
1310 Lochness Drive
1841 Port Isabel Drive
1011 Everglades Drive
1006 Barrymore Lane
1505 Willingham Drive
903 Panther Lane
1803 Downing Street
1533 Jamison Drive
1415 LANDSFORD
2009 Saint Anne Drive
975 Pembrook Lane
1713 Coronado Street
1136 Philip Drive
1320 Canterbury Drive
1146 Amy Drive
1038 Lucy Lane
308 Hardwick Court
1832 Canyon Court
821 Birdie Drive
2018 Nottingham Place
2001 Greenfield Lane
628 Ansley Way
850 Llano Drive
1994 Kieva Place
1035 Lucy Lane
1416 Tartan Drive
2023 Needham Drive
1412 Anna Marie Lane
816 Cougar Drive
2038 Westbury Lane
409 N Bonham Drive
1431 Constellation Drive
405 Suncreek Drive
1142 LANDON Lane
703 Laredo Circle
812 Birdie Drive
904 Marian
1413 Macrae Court
306 Fairfax Drive
107 Ventura Court
1412 Scottsman Drive
2004 Saint Anne Drive
1207 Waterford Way
1068 Emil Place
1126 Arbor Park Drive
2008 Temperate Drive
1017 Kennedy Drive
1717 Estacado Drive
1700 Estacado Drive
1114 Belvedere Drive
2006 Needham Drive
1230 Brenham Drive
873 Llano Drive
1402 Snowberry Drive
1205 Philip Drive
103 Tiburon Court
1011 Hot Springs Drive
2050 Saint Anne Drive
1538 Hennessey Drive
2020 Midhurst Drive
1707 Coronado Street
923 Panther Lane
121 Parkhurst Ln
1509 Landsford Drive
1405 Mcclure Drive
1011 Hot Springs Drive
2115 Estes Park Dr
2030 Knights Court
1303 Bailey Ln
1510 Evanvale Drive
1912 Marshall Drive
846 Deerfield Road
1925 Landridge Drive
314 Calstone Drive
704 callaway Drive
305 Desert Court
1310 Kerrville Drive
1423 Constellation Drive
1313 Sunderland Court
2007 Greenfield Lane
416 Spinnaker Drive
722 Duchess Drive
1515 Chadwick Drive
2119 Spicewood Drive
1922 Bridgewater Drive
1809 Port Isabel Drive
2008 Westbury Lane
1111 Ferndale Drive
305 Woodbridge Court
1503 Bellevue Court
1007 Midland Drive
1166 Sophia Street
1533 Evanvale Drive
1923 LANDRIDGE Drive
410 Stonebridge Circle
2015 Calisto Way
1431 Cibolo Drive
1066 Big Spring Drive
2017 Greenfield Lane
401 Stonebridge Circle
218 Glenwick Place
204 Florence Court
1117 Hampton Drive
1169 Landon Lane
2029 Wimbledon Drive
2015 Greenfield Lane
1917 Douglas Avenue
402 Montclair Drive
512 Oakwood Drive
1815 Palo Pinto Drive
607 Granbury Drive
1816 Palo Pinto Drive
1181 Landon Lane
205 Suncreek Drive
1315 Neches Drive
1405 Kingsley
1602 Georgetown Drive
1428 Tudor Drive
1241 Wiltshire Drive
708 Birdie Drive
405 Stonebridge Circle
925 Sloan Drive
2009 Fox Glen Drive
2237 Waterrock Drive
2003 Barley Place Drive
2235 Morning Dew Court
2040 Nottingham Place
417 Stonebridge Circle
1063 Palmetto Drive
2005 Knights Court
1038 Audrey Way
1411 Salado Drive
1316 Lochness Drive
1416 Mckenzie Drive
1424 Abilene Court
963 Cougar Drive
975 White River Drive
2134 Chambers Drive
1041 Balmorhea Drive
2354 HEDGEWOOD Lane
964 Park Ridge Drive
1416 Mckenzie Drive
1009 Audrey Way
1913 Bridgewater Drive
2026 Fox Glen Drive
1311 Woodmoor Drive
2127 Estes Park Drive
1421 Kingsley Drive
205 Florence Court
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: V-A8
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA2
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PB1
825 Birdie Drive
2235 Morning Dew Court
2005 Fox Glen Drive
2035 Needham Drive
711 Hawk Drive
963 Terracotta Drive
505 Suncreek Drive
809 Birdie Drive
1908 Downing Street
1429 Greenwich Drive
1636 Southwestern Drive
1311 Constellation Drive
956 Pheasant Drive
956 Cougar Drive
520 Colgate Drive
1324 Dalhart Drive
1021 Hot Springs Drive
1182 Landon Lane
1012 Audrey Way
1506 Hennessey Drive
1413 Kingsley Drive
1107 Fairfax Drive
1311 Salado Drive
1430 Petersburgh Place
2011 Fox Glen Drive
1052 Mondamin Drive
909 Cougar Drive
1500 Snowberry Drive
1033 Kennedy Drive
1134 Sophia Street
2127 Estes Park Drive
1427 Snowberry Drive
1822 Childress Lane
902 Panther Lane
1420 Capstan Drive
1415 Constellation Drive
108 Brentwood Court
307 W Main Street
923 Rosemoor Drive
635 Ansley Way
1604 Frederickburg Drive
2032 Camelot Drive
1229 Brenham Drive
1245 Wiltshire Drive
841 Birdie Drive
612 Rainforest Lane
1426 Kingsley Drive
935 Crestmoor Drive
2011 Saint Anne Drive
2049 Wimbledon Drive
935 Panther Lane
1143 Landon Lane
1247 Wiltshire Drive
1914 Esparanza Court
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: FB3
1105 Ferndale Drive
923 Rosemoor Drive
2010 Knights Court
1001 Kennedy Drive
1611 Georgetown Drive
112 Brentwood Court
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA6
1818 Glenville Drive
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA7
705 Bray Central Dr Unit: B1U
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PB4
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: FB6
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PB5
1413 Snowberry Drive
959 Cougar Drive
1165 Sophia St.
928 Julia Place
1040 Lucy Lane
1911 Kirby Lane
963 Panther Lane
1438 Rogers Court
1261 Wiltshire Drive
535 Castleford Drive
854 Deerfield Road
857 Fountain View Court
1329 Kingsley Court
1023 Kenilworth Street
1183 Sophia Street
827 Apple Hill Drive
535 Castleford Drive
1031 Enchanted Rock Drive
855 Timmaron Drive
951 Byron St
1059 Maverick Drive
408 N Anna Drive
1187 Landon Lane
880 Vaquero Street
208 Nob Hill Place
1160 Landon Lane
303 Parkhurst Lane
2003 Greenfield Lane
1420 W. Mcdermott Drive
608 Ansley Way
860 Junction Drive
1425 Cherokee Court
927 Panther Lane
2142 Arches Park Court
1495 Abby Way
944 Byron Street
205 Benton Dr
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PC3
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA1
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: FB4
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: V-A2
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: FB2
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA9
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA4
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: V-A9
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA12
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA5
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA11
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA3
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PA8
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: VC3
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PC4
935 Garden Park Dr
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: VC2
935 Garden Park Dr Unit: PB3
705 Bray Central Dr Unit: A3
705 Bray Central Dr Unit: B2
1433 Mckenzie Ct
705 Bray Central Dr Unit: A3U
705 Bray Central Dr
860 Junction Drive
707 Wills Point Drive
913 Charles CT
1516 Greenbriar Drive
1322 Canterbury Dr
1515 Evanvale Drive
1201 Rainforest Lane
119 Parkhurst Lane
707 Baldwin Court
1307 Lighthouse Lane
1511 Westmont Drive
1707 Estacado Drive
2005 Cartier Crossing
930 Crestmoor Drive
2005 Elmsted Drive
1112 Landon Lane
2023 Wimbledon Drive
1632 Roma Lane
1044 Palmetto Drive
2034 Camelot Drive
957 Redbird Lane
3701 N US HIGHWAY 69
407 Mainsail Drive
1931 Edgehill Drive
512 Saginaw Court
1143 Sophia Street
1205 Sonoma Drive
720 Duchess Drive
2049 Saint Anne Drive
1039 Zachary Way
1115 Navarro Drive
1722 Lexington Avenue
1406 Lighthouse Lane
1422 Greenwich Drive
1910 Natchez Trace
2351 Palazzo Lane
1908 Grosvenor Plaza
1411 Kingsley Drive
1429 Lampasas Drive
1006 Taylor Drive
2128 Chambers Drive
308 Phoebe Drive
2022 Midhurst Drive
1435 Kingsley Drive
929 McKamy Drive
329 Parkhurst Lane
405 W Coats Drive
403 Ola Lane
1332 Marwood Drive
1064 Margo Drive
723 Callaway Drive
506 Mefford Lane
1124 Belvedere Drive
1034 Enchanted Rock Drive
2139 MCCALLUM
926 Redbird Lane
700 Bush Dr
2003 Barley Place Drive
1027 Audrey Way
1417 Shetland Drive
2010 Needham Drive
2000 Needham
1905 Kirby Lane
1829 Canyon Court
2005 Nottingham Place
1218 Bridgeway Lane
213 Parkhurst Lane
2029 Londonderry Drive
1006 Brockhurst Lane
1408 Kingsley Drive
1503 Terlingua Court
1123 Fairfax Drive
612 Club Drive
501 Halyard Drive
1528 Riverdale Drive
819 Callaway Drive
2111 Arches Park Drive
928 Crestmoor Drive
933 Dunleer Drive
1234 Wiltshire Drive
1816 Audubon Pond Way
1905 Seguin Court
1921 Landridge Drive
1033 Balmorhea Drive
1230 Wiltshire Drive
1043 Enchanted Rock Drive
2016 Needham Drive
309 Napa Drive
809 Otto Drive
2031 Wimbledon Drive
208 Tuscany Court
1906 Rising Star Drive
2044 Nottingham PL
831 Vashon Drive
813 Callaway Drive
817 Apple Hill Drive
1901 Ledgemont Court
2017 Wimbledon Drive
2021 Artemis Court
966 Terracotta Drive
113 Parkhurst
1913 Landridge Drive
1006 Lucy Lane
2043 Needham Drive
1510 Cayman Drive
1124 Landon Lane
1166 Landon Lane
1032 Big Spring Drive
1900 Keystone Drive
2030 Greenfield Lane
1919 Esparanza
2013 Wimbledon Drive
995 W Bethany Dr
2012 Needham Drive
1629 Roma Lane
1411 Brandon Court
2265 Wakefield Lane
2244 Morning Dew Ct
2016 Nottingham Place
1015 Kennedy Drive
951 Pelican Drive
1157 Wiltshire Drive
600 Bel Air Drive
1707 Estacado Drive
1129 Sophia Street
2040 Westbury Lane
418 Stonebridge Cir
1520 Snowberry Drive
2028 Greenfield Lane
1819 Port Isabel Drive