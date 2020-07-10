Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
PA
/
centre county
/
16801
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:29 AM
Browse Apartments in 16801
Briarwood Apartments
Falport Corl
Falport 1215
CSJV Apartments
CSJV Townhouses
Hampshire
Parkview
Falport Duplex
Villa Court
Riviera
Twin Towers
2171-1 E. College Ave.
1607 East Branch Road
458 East College Avenue, Unit #410
512-B E. College Avenue
1006-15 Golfview Ave.
812-14 Stratford Drive
246 1st Ave
1419 South Allen Street
729 Tussey Lane
500 East College Avenue, Unit 409
600 East Irvin Avenue
255 Easterly Parkway
820 West Whitehall, Unit B3
918 Southgate Drive Unit #1
222 West Beaver Avenue
125 W. Beaver Ave
124 S. Barnard
166 Gala Drive
114 Washington Place
456 East Beaver Avenue