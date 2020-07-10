Rent Calculator
Browse Apartments in 43201
The Jerome
One Pearl Place
The Beeker
985 High at the Castle
The Brunner Building
40 West
The Rise
Aston Place
The Wood Co
Fireproof Short North
Station 324
309 Tappan Street
142 West 8th Avenue
646 E 2nd Avenue
100 W. Norwich
46 W Starr Avenue
91 West First Avenue
1293 Dennison Ave
83 West First Avenue - 3
1988-1990 N 4th St
150 West 8th Avenue
345 Chittenden Avenue
994 Summit Street
1510 Hamlet St.
40 E 2nd Avenue
1349 N. 6th Street
116 E 12TH
1096 Summit
1342 Forsythe Avenue
215 East Lane Avenue - E
120 King Ave
119 E. 13th Ave.
1876 N 4th Street
2086 Iuka Avenue
1158 Summit Street
1465 Michigan Avenue
1501 Blemont
950 Highland St
98 E. 18th
334 E 18th Ave
2028 Summit St.
1846 Summit St
1665 North 4th Street
109 E Fourth
149 E 13th
186 W Norwich Ave
34 West Oakland Avenue
41 W. 5th Ave
364 W Lane Ave
66 East Northwood Avenue
1978 Iuka Ave.
956 Delaware Ave
1234 Highland Street
2 1/2 Clark Place
85 West First Avenue
2137 Waldeck Avenue
115 E. 12th Ave.
109 E Fourth
50 Mcmillen Ave
1993 Summit St.
1097 Summit St
117 East Seventh Avenue
1485 N 6th Street
155 E 13TH
350 E 20th Ave
103 E 1st Avenue
1236 Indianola Avenue - C
1070 Lexington Avenue
56 West Norwich Avenue
403 E 12th Ave
152 E 12TH
222 E. 16th Ave.
258 E 19TH
1530 Neil Ave. A
1641 Indianola Ave
149 E 12TH
62 E Woodruff Ave.
235 E. 11th Ave
186 E 11th Ave
308 E. 14th Ave.
1996 Indianola
88 McMillen Ave.
97 McMillen Ave.
262 E 14th Ave LLC
91 McMillen Ave. 91
96 E 9th Ave
277 E. 8th Ave.
115 McMillen Ave. 1
2030 Summit St.
63 Smith Place
135 West 1st Avenue
35 Clark Place
119 E. 13th Ave.
130 W. Northwood
110 E 12TH
101 E 13TH
135 E. 14th Ave.
1473 Neil Ave.
123 East Seventh Avenue
352 1/2 E 20th Ave
136 W 8th Ave
879 E 4th Avenue
268 E. 13th Avenue
970 Hunter Ave
74 W 5th Ave
1637 North 4th Street
101 McMillen Ave.
120 W Prescott St
55 East Oakland Avenue
2074 Iuka
1641 North 4th Street
419 E 16th Ave
187 W. 8th Avenue
187 East Northwood Avenue
91 East Oakland Avenue
260 King Avenue
328 E 18th Ave
103 West Norwich Avenue
1379 Forsythe Avenue
2136 Indiana Avenue
2188 Indiana Avenue
1980 Indianola
243 W 6th Ave
1269 Dennison Ave
165 E. Northwood Ave
244 E. 17th Ave.
1645 North 4th Street
2040 Tuller Ave.
190 College Alley
1656 Summit St.
179 E. Lane Avenue
186 E. Northwood Ave.
39 West 9th Ave.
328 E. 17th Ave.
278 E. 15th Ave
405 E. 15th Ave
185 E. Lane Ave.
278 E. 14th Ave.
368 King Ave.
65 West 9th Ave.
61 West 9th Ave.
194 E. 12th Ave.
71 McMillen Ave.
65 McMillen Ave. 65 Mc
1345 Hamlet Street
414 E. 13th Ave
236 E 18th
78 E. Woodruff Ave.
328 E. Chittenden Ave
1731 N 4th
74 E Lane Ave
196 College Alley
155 E Frambes Avenue
314 W 5th Ave
2142 Indiana Ave
1286 Hunter Avenue Columbus Oh 43201-3216
2137 Waldeck Avenue
1682-1684 N 4th St - 1684 B
385 E 15th
1971 Summit St
1294 Hunter
1268 N High Street
71 McMillen Ave.
1195 Mt. Pleasant Ave
314-316 E 19th Avenue
86 W 8th Ave, C
93 W 9th Ave
266 E. 13th Avenue
1191 Oregon Ave
63 McMillen Ave. 63
102 E 3rd Avenue
1377 Forsythe Avenue
1004 Oregon Avenue
136 E. Norwich
335 E 19th Aave
994 Summit Street
364 E. Northwood Ave
108 E. Frambes Ave
101 E 13TH
225 E. 11th. Ave
1111 Oregon Ave
156 E 12th
108 W. Northwood Ave
116 W. Northwood
166 FRAMBES
113 McMillen Ave. 1
237 E. 11th Ave
1957 Indianola Ave.
265 E 11th Ave
2081 WALDECK
1888 Summit St.
195 E. 14th Ave.
54 E. 18TH
1668 N. 4th St
90 McMillen Ave.
2131 Iuka Avenue
95 McMillen Ave.
211 E 16th Ave
130 Price Avenue
2084 Waldeck Avenue
260 King Avenue
1126 Say Ave.
211 E 16th Ave
221 E 16th Ave
284 E. 13th Ave.
347 W. 5th Ave.
199 E. 14th Ave
1340 Courtland Avenue - 1340 Courtland Ave
1386 Neil Avenue
201 W 2nd Avenue
109 E. Frambes
420 E. 12th Avenue
1023 Oregon Ave.
2018 Iuka Ave.
222 W Lane Ave
24 E 2nd Ave
53 E Northwood Ave
161 E 13th Avenue
2177 Indiana Avenue
66 1/2 West Starr Ave
41 West 9th Ave.
167 E Oakland Avenue
430 E. 16th Ave.
183 Frambes
290 E. 15th
243 E 16th Avenue
176 E. 15th
284 E. 13th Ave.
251 E Lane Ave
1972 Indianola
2166 Indianola Avenue
1506 Summit
1508 Summit St.
2153 Indiana Avenue
1689 Summit St
184 East 15th Avenue
34 E. 12th
195 E. 14th Ave.
1935 Indianola Avenue
126 E. Frambes Ave
253 E 11th Ave
415 East 13th Avenue
2193 Indiana
313 Chittenden Ave.
132 West 1st Avenue
129 W 9th Ave
156 E 4th Ave
122 W. Northwood Ave
1917 WALDECK
150 Frambes Ave
66 E. 4th Ave.
149 E Frambes Ave
95 W. Patterson
2205 Waldeck
65 E 7th Avenue
48 W Norwich Ave
109 E. Frambes
171 Frambes
149 W Norwich Ave
1634 Summit (OSU)
75 E Oakland
199 E. 14th Ave
161 E Frambes Ave
215 E 16th Avenue
325 E 19th Ave
393 W 8th Avenue
305 E 16th Avenue
338 E 18th Avenue
2103 Summit
399 E 15th
262 E 19th Ave
161 E 13th Avenue
164 E 13th
161 E Frambes Ave
329 E 20th
509 E 2nd Ave
62 W. Oakland
1995 Waldeck Avenue
28 E Northwood
1837 N 4th St
252 E 17th Ave
150 Frambes Ave
51 E Lane Avenue
72 E. Woodruff Ave.
426 E 15th Ave
194 College Alley
474 E Norwich Ave
84 E. 9th Ave
350 1/2 E 20th Ave
1372 Summit Street
328 E. 17th Ave.
2076 Iuka
52 W Norwich Ave
2143 Indiana Ave.
1050 Summit St
321 E 20th
1957 Summit Street
978 N High St
190 E. 15th
1563 N 4th St 4
400 East 16th Avenue
1379 Highland St
331 Chittenden Ave C
396 E 13th Ave - 3
1145 N High Street
1087 Summit Street
2024 Summit St.
1219 Highland Street - Carriage House (1221)
1189 Oregon Ave
1966 N 4th
974 N High Street
38 W Oakland Avenue
29 W 1st Ave
2022 Iuka Ave
39 West 9th Ave.
1226 Forsythe Avenue
1514 Hamlet St.
2022 Summit St.
1483 Belmont
90 McMillen Ave.
165 E 12th
329 East 12th Avenue
88 McMillen Ave.
41 E. 17 Avenue
227 E 15th Ave
364 W.ln Ave Unit: 3
420 E. 12th Avenue
263 Detroit Avenue
364 W.ln Ave Unit: 4
1038 Oregon Avenue
337 11th Ave
364 W.ln Ave Unit: 2
61 W 3rd Ave
1940 Summit St.
921 Hunter Ave
414 East 13th Ave.
1127 Highland Street
145 N. 6th St. Unit
97 Ottar Alley
86 King Avenue
144 Price Avenue
1741 N 4th Street
911 N 4th Street
244 E Oakland Ave.
1938 Summit St
2132 Indianola
1973 N 4th
1700 N 4th Street
2016 Iuka Ave.
335 E 19th Aave
432 E 15th
2015 Summit St.
2020 Iuka Ave
171 Frambes
2252 Neil Ave.
226 E. 14th
2024 Iuka Ave.
1619 Summit St.
1611 Summit St
122 E. Frambes Ave
251 E. Oakland Avenue
108 E. Frambes Ave
268 E. 13th Avenue
2120 Iuka Ave
266-268 E. 13th Ave.
266 E. 13th Avenue
967 Highland St.
1689 N 4th St
42 E 3rd Ave
117 East Lane Avenue
70 W Starr Avenue
74 E. 9th Ave.
1037 Neil Ave Apt A
1162 Peters Ave
2063 N 4th St
396 E 13th Ave - 1
979 N 6th Street
1177 Oregon Ave
2061 Iuka Avenue
244 King Ave.
42 E 3rd Ave
30 W. Fifth Avenue
1396 N. High Street
1483 Perry St
1458 Hamlet St.
1010 Ewing Aly
1201 Oregon Ave Columbus Oh 43201-3397
1529 Summit St.
137 East 4th Avenue
167 E. Norwich Ave
1965 Indianola Ave.
1985 Waldeck Ave.
58 E. 12th Ave.
77 McMillen Ave.
84 E. 9th Ave
109 E Fourth
368 King Ave.
61 West 9th Ave.
101 E 1st Avenue
103 E 1st Avenue
1260 Pennsylvania Ave
1427 N 6th Street
1036 Oregon Ave.
Doric on Lane
1209 Hunter Avenue
368 E 14th Avenue
1023 Neil Ave
1192 Neil Avenue
509 E 2nd Ave
22 Clark Pl
1022 Olmstead Ave
1846 Summit St
1418 N 4th St
1478 Indianola Ave
922 Mt Pleasant Ave
351 E 15th
220 W. 3rd Ave
77 McMillen Ave.
252 E. 18th
251 E. Oakland Avenue
115 W 10th Avenue
1981 Indianola
1921 Summit Street
171 E Northwood
68 E. 17th Avenue
1975 Indianola
137 E Frambes Avenue
128 King Ave
1225 Harrison Avenue
170 East Oakland Avenue
1929 Summit Street
141 E 12th Avenue
249 E 16th Ave
124 E Norwich
1945 Indianola Ave
2112 Iuka
231 E 16th Avenue
235 E 16th Avenue
65 E. Norwich
221 E 16th Ave
226 E. 14th
1130 Say Avenue
104 W 2nd Ave
76 King Ave
96 West 1st Avenue
808 Gibbard Avenue
103 W 2nd
232 Wilber Avenue
60 Smith Place
18 Clark Place
170 W 5th Ave