Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
NC
/
new hanover county
/
28401
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:52 AM
Browse Apartments in 28401
Overlook at River Place
City Block
Sawmill Point
Canterbury Woods
Osprey Landing
Flats on Front
South Front Apartments
419 South 4th Street
111 Church St - Unit 5
505 Peabody Aly
217 North 17th Street New Hanover County
511 Orange Street
106 N. Water St
112 - G Market St
518 N 2nd Street - 201
34 N Front Street
809 Ann Street A
622 N 6th St
108 S. 13th - Unit A
N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203
304 N Front St Apt J
803 Rankin St
515 S 10th Street