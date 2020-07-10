Rent Calculator
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
NC
/
mecklenburg county
/
28215
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:21 AM
Browse Apartments in 28215
Crossing at Reedy Creek
Hawthorne at the Greene
Axiom
Rosecroft Apartments I
Vista Villa
7503 Misty View Court
4604 Gaynelle Drive
6119 Windsor Gate Lane
6429 Windsor Gate Lane
13503 Willow Falls Road
1215 Pinehaven Ct
8753 Brookstead Meadow Court
6410 Matlea Court
7100 E Lakeside Drive
6809 Cardigan Avenue
7326 Preakness Stakes Lane
7113 Angela Marie Court
9144 Marion Oaks Drive
6641 Reedy Creek Road
6014 Fiddleleaf Court
8621 Terra Cotta Drive
7216 Linda Lake Dr
12515 Leaning Pine Lane
5107 Glenview Court
6911 Lakeside Drive
12312 Green Fairway Drive
6104 Meadow Rose Lane
4029 Wild Nursery Court
6808 Jerimoth Drive
2306 Briargrove Drive
1911 Galardia Road
962 Plaza Walk Drive
6734 Cypress Tree Lane
9517 Blue Knoll Court
5839 Barrington Drive
9516 Blue Knoll Court
9332 Sloan Forest Drive
6311 Windsor Gate Lane
6945 Goldenwillow Drive
12505 Plaza Road Extension
5222 Adams Drive
1629 Finchley Drive
9533 Bradstreet Commons Way
6502 Matlea Court
9708 Chestnut Glen Court
4815 Malibu Dr
6715 Goldenwillow Drive
6236 Mayridge Drive
5127 Timbertop Ln
8214 Deodora Cedar Lane
4914 Tranquil Point Way
5414 Venado Street
9004 Bradstreet Commons Way
5126 Timbertop Lane
7522 Malden Park
5314 Coburg Avenue
8406 Terra Cotta Drive
8548 Langley Mill Court
6013 Vista Woods Ln
4400 Sharon Chase Dr
3126 Buckleigh Drive
9133 Bradstreet Commons Way
10645 Greatford Court
5407 River Falls Drive
5104 Snowdrop Drive
614 Blendwood Drive
4312 Larkhaven Village Drive
6122 Meadow Rose Lane
2008 Flushing Court
3823 Mosscroft
10532 Brawley Lane
2326 Chipola Drive
4517 Sharon Chase Drive
10605 Starwood Avenue
11118 Gold Pan Rd
4628 Meadowfield Road
1101 1st Street
4307 Briarhill Drive
5245 Ficus Tree Lane
5543 Great Wagon Rd
8944 Bradstreet Commons Way - 1
8318 Rockmoor Ridge Road
7211 Scarlet Runner Drive
5319 Larewood Drive
11606 Macallano Drive
6030 Guildford Hill Lane
10648 Greatford Court
365 Clover Hitch Drive
6315 Windsor Gate Lane
3908 Briarhill Drive
9317 Sloan Forest Drive
7436 William Reynolds Drive
5616 Timbertop Ln
5209 Ficus Tree Lane
1423 Shannonhouse Drive
13013 Blaze Manor Lane
8008 Starnes Randall Rd
614 Camrose Drive
14011 Pinyon Pine Lane
7010 Duchamp Drive
4933 Malibu Drive
534 Camrose Dr
9121 Marion Oaks Drive
9900 Rockwood Road
7563 Monarch Birch Lane
11228 Dulin Creek Boulevard
7420 Frances Irene Drive
8240 Fox Swamp Road
9507 Blue Knoll Court
5333 Grafton Dr
5425 Kinsale Lane
6143 Raisin Tree Lane
8508 Highgate Drive
8404 Sills Court
8718 Sam Dee Road
9418 Blue Knoll Court
8305 Rockmoor Ridge Road
3509 Charterhall Lane
9329 Sloan Forest Drive
13819 Plowdon Court
2605 Dapple Court
8403 Spirea Court
9804 Bradstreet Commons Way
5017 Lakecrest Drive
5667 Kimmerly Woods Drive
9104 Gatwick Court
9908 Bradstreet Commons Way
901 Balvenie Court
10632 Starwood Avenue
7905 Shiny Meadow Ln
7330 William Reynolds Drive
2937 Royal Fern Lane
9818 Coriander Court
6129 Meadow Rose Lane
2105 Jennie Linn Drive
2442 Finchley Drive
8606 Sam Dee Road
8121 Nikki Cole Drive
10474 Black Locust Ln
2728 Buckleigh Drive
9552 Blue Knoll Court
10231 Ridgewell Court
9728 Avensong Crossing Drive
1054 Phil O'neil Drive
3111 Gloxinia Rd
9520 Blue Knoll Court
6906 Milport Place
4931 Ardenwoods Drive
3105 Buckleigh Drive
4509 G Sharon Chase Dr.
Deodora Cedar Ln 8139
8309 Firefly Lane
8718 Plaza Park Drive
614 Camrose Drive
4503 Nicks Tavern Road
13952 Pinyon Pine Lane
9388 Hamel St
8419 Bedford Green Lane
6151 Windsor Gate Lane
12521 Rolling Rock Court
10303 Rockwood Road
8500 Hornwood Court
11514 Stewarts Crossing Drive
733 Ascot Drive
11234 Gold Pan Road
9524 Blue Knoll Court
8619 Warwick Crest Lane
7350 Rose Terrace Court
8624 Tweedsmuir Glen Lane
7613 Malden Park Drive
9553 Blue Knoll Court
3544 Stonehaven Dr
5334 Grafton Drive
8633 Sawleaf Court
8821 Kishorn Court
2601 Dora Drive
5710 Eastbrook Rd
4707 Eastwycke Place
3953 Briarhill Drive
9147 Marion Oaks Drive
615 Blendwood Dr
9372 Hamel Street
2730 Red Squirrel Trail
5235 Grafton Drive
9508 Blue Knoll Court
14043 Pinyon Pine Lane
4115 Rosefield Court
6264 Rosecroft Drive - 1
9006 Evans Woods Drive
6223 Blue Ash Lane
6004 Teaneck Place
2744 Bramble Ridge Court
6454 Matlea Court
2135 Purser Drive
7143 Ludwig Drive
6615 Farmway Place
8331 Gera Emma Drive
508 Frank Drive
8604 Kirkley Glen Lane
8823 Kishorn Court
5303 Rockspray Court
8271 Carob Tree Lane
3923 Colebrook Road
5237 Timbertop Lane
7627 Galvin Street
9010 Evans Woods Drive
628 Camrose Dr
8203 Gabon Court
9536 Blue Knoll Court
4815 Horizon Circle, Charlotte, NC, USA 28215
6446 Windsor Gate lane
7911 Vermilion Drive
4626 Highlake Dr
10835 Gardenia Street
9224 Evans Creek Court
8302 Four Sisters Lane
6623 Willow Spring Road
12207 Brittondale Lane
6800 Charette Court
8642 Bodkin Court
7360 Rose Terrace Court
5420 Coburg Avenue
8027 Shiny Meadow Lane
8621 Hornwood Ct
7741 McCarron Way
4825 Banfshire Road
11622 Stewarts Crossing Drive
5001 Lakecrest Drive
4533 Sharon Chase Drive
10618 Coulport Lane
5221 Delivau Drive
8910 Tendring Court
6011 Timbertop Lane
8323 Cozen Way
5687 Stafford Rd
2739 Bramble Ridge Court
6902 Kentucky Derby Drive
8203 Four Sisters Lane
2450 Ryerson Court
9333 Sloan Forest Drive
12514 Leaning Pine Lane
3602 Huyton Court
1976 Flushing Ct
6112 Meadow Rose Lane
14034 Pinyon Pine Lane
1006 Glenfiddich Dr
6202 Purbeck Way
9305 Sloan Forest Drive
4526 Carnfeld Lane
9336 Bradstreet Commons Way
11024 Pale Hickory Lane
8013 Vermilion Drive
1707 Loropetalum Road
11033 Sandboar Street
9835 Veronica Drive
8558 Filbert Lane
4116 Larkhaven Village Drive
4400-A Sharon Chase Drive
3120 Kayla Lane
6215 Mayridge Drive
7128 Scuppernong Ct
627 Blendwood Drive
9629 Rothman Ln
9537 Weikert Road
5003 Lakecrest Drive
6234 Rosecroft Drive
6116 Robinson Church Rd
8209 Terra Linda Lane
8510 Lockerbie Lane
8415 Burnt Umber Drive
6543 Matlea Ct
3005 Decapolis Drive
5611 Timbertop Lane
2605 Impatien Drive
7136 Linda Lake Drive
8611 Ballard Hills Court
3138 Buckleigh Drive
7708 Grapetree Court
7015 Amberly Hills Rd
10923 Gold Pan Road
9347 Sloan Forest Drive
9343 Sloan Forest Drive
8267 Carob Tree Lane
10304 Gold Pan Road
10652 Peach Orchard Road
4644 Meadowfield Road
4900 Highlake Drive
9824 Wardley Drive
7113 Agava Lane
5918 The Plaza Road
6478 Windsor Gate Lane
13285 Plaza Road Extension
5325 Timbertop
11700 Brockley Court
12238 Stewarts Crossing Drive
2500 Purser Drive
8718 Purple Thistle Lane
9200 Bradstreet Commons Way
11129 Scrimshaw Lane
10104 Rockwood Road
539 Camrose Dr
6801 The Plaza Road
3629 Charterhall Lane
5735 Timbertop Lane
6322 Windsor Gate lane
6927 Linda Lake Drive
4019 Munson Dr
5824 Whitingham Drive
10310 Creswell Court
6208 Salamander Run Lane
3625 Huyton Court
8701 Brookstead Drive
9627 Hollyburgh Terrace
11826 Stewarts Crossing Drive
11108 Dulin Creek Boulevard
6931 Robinson Church Road
13417 Golden Apple Court
8729 Pence Road
7521 Shady Lane
7306 Reynard Lane
5087 Crabapple Lane
11000 Dulin Creek Boulevard
9813 Starwood Drive
13215 Crooked Pine Court
6219 Windsor Gate Lane
6164 Meadow Rose Lane
6825 Charette Court
5229 Ficus Tree Lane
8626 Lockerbie Lane
8207 Fox Swamp Road
8227 Vermilion Dr
7012 Reedy Creek Road
927 Vickery Lane
9718 Hollystone Lane
759 Plaza Walk Dr
9829 Aventide Lane
11603 Brockley Ct 11603 Brockley Ct
7408 Delta Lake Drive
10421 Gold Pan Road
2464 Ryerson Ct
3637 Huyton Court
8932 Bradstreet Commons Way
9812 Arbor Dale Avenue
7424 William Reynolds Drive
563 Blendwood Drive
9152 Marion Oaks Drive
10422 Bradstreet Commons Way
3973 Mohawk Court
602 Blendwood Drive
2726 Red Squirrel Trail
6147 Meadow Rose Lane - 1, Unit L Building 6
8603 Highgate Drive
7535 Salinger Way
9545 Blue Knoll Court
6010 Guildford Hill Lane
8527 Highgate Drive
10615 Starwood Avenue
5730 Timbertop Ln
6932 Delta Lake Dr
11319 Clayford Ridge
7031 Reedy Creek Road
4410 Tantilla Circle
7027 Passeres Court
5901 Mcbride Street
10327 Creswell Ct
3920 Larkhaven Village Drive
6723 Marston Court
7324 Maitland Lane
5338 Dolphin Lane
6169 Meadow Rose Lane
5403 Whittlington Drive
8104 Weeping Fig Lane
9541 Blue Knoll Court
7830 Cafferty Circle
13210 Rocky River Church Road
12309 Hamilton Jones Drive
7114 Agava Ln
7600 Malden Park
8004 Seattle Slew Court
2733 Red Squirrel Trail
7003 Coble Ave
8324 Sand Hills Court
5217 Upton Place
8813 Starnes Randall Road
6156 Meadow Rose Lane
11011 Red Snow Court
6425 Windsor Gate Lane
4408 Sharon Chase Dr #B
8708 Highgate Drive
9029 Evans Woods Drive
6713 Reedy Creek Road
3669 Huyton Court
7304 Amberly Hills Road
11610 Brockley Court
1728 Purser Drive
8945 Bradstreet Commons Way
9140 Marion Oaks Drive
8602 Sutherlin Forest Court
6904 Passeres Court
6931 Loretta Place
3924 Dunwoody Drive
5911 Raisin Tree Lane
4518 Nicks Tavern Rd
6401 Randy Drive
7829 Cafferty Circle
7506 Malden Park
11001 Shipwright Lane
7620 Shiny Meadow Lane
8005 Coffee Tree Court
8012 Starnes Randall Road
9134 Atlas Cedar Dr
447 Briarwood Drive
3815 Larkhaven Village Drive
7604 Nicolette Court
8619 Highgate Drive
3507 Donovan Place
13101 Graymist Drive
9433 John Russell Road
9232 Evans Creek Court
4617 Sharon chase Dr
3424 Stonehaven Drive
7526 Salinger Way
7323 Frances Irene Drive
7519 Michael Drive
6026 Guildford Hill Lane
10634 Coulport Lane
8517 Lustre Road
6426 Matlea Court
7411 Mary Jo Helms Drive
9328 Bradstreet Commons Way
8820 Kishorn Court
6116 Robinson Church Rd
6638 Brunning Glen Court
11112 Scrimshaw Lane
9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road
9324 Sloan Forest Drive
4416 Sharon Chase Dr Unit B
9216 Evans Creek Court
3700 Castlerock Drive
3005 Buckleigh Drive
8603 Terra Cotta Drive
11333 Gold Pan Road
4631 Larkhaven Village Drive
4326 Leopold Place
6132 Meadow Rose
9404 Hamel Street
5421 River Falls Drive
6347 Windsor Gate Lane Unit: 6347
12321 Hamilton Jones Drive
8239 Weeping Fig Lane
7624 Deluca Drive
6351 Windsor Gate Lane
4808 Malibu Drive
6623 Willow Spring Road
4625 Sharon Chase Drive
6026 Olinda Street
6320 Windsor Gate Lane
3818 Mosscroft Lane
1134 Phil Oneil Dr
4525 Sharon Chase Drive
9929 Brawley Lane
6601 Covecreek Dr
8427 Spirea Court
4815 Horizon Circle
11101 Dulin Creek Boulevard
6333 Alder Court
7626 Galvin St.
7142 Ludwig Drive
10402 Rockwood Road
9716 Needlepoint Road
10474 Black Locust Lane
3626 Huyton Ct
6801 Woodfield Drive
6025 Raisin Tree Lane
9109 Gatwick Court
9816 Sweet Plum Drive
10004 Greenwood Court
6014 Crosswood Court
8500 Brookstead Drive
6129 Delham Drive
5111 Belcamp Ln
6929 Delta Lake Drive
4600 Captain Jack Circle
3011 Sweetspire Road
6227 Windsor Gate Lane
7620 Deluca Drive
1317 Shannonhouse Drive
2146 Purser Drive
5423 River Falls Drive
4913 Banfshire Road
7402 Frances Irene Drive
6201 Randy Dr
6300 Salamander Run Ln
8432 Spirea Court
4801 Birchhollow Drive
5911 Hunters Crossing Lane
5911 Hunters Crossing Lane
6418 Windsor Gate Lane
7024 Milport Place
11373 Mendora Drive
6016 Cattail Court
8732 Brampton Drive
11121 Nolet Court
6914 Passeres Court
201 Shenandoah Place
4161 Birch Leaf Court
8151 Deodora Cedar Lane
9118 Dalmeny House Lane
8340 Carob Tree Lane
6101 Meadow Rose Lane
8340 Carob Tree Lane
4632 Larkhaven Village Dr
1914 Yaupon Rd
5101 Glenview Court
9609 Fernspray Road
4120 Larkhaven Village Drive
4245 Vinetta Court
8733 Sam Dee Road
11600 Norkett Drive
5915 Raisin Tree Lane
700 Pennwood Lane
8702 Bodkin Court
8037 Shiny Meadow Ln
14033 Pinyon Pine Lane
11212 Dulin Creek Boulevard
1327 Phil O'Neil Drive
6326 Windsor Gate Lane
10402 Snowbell Court
11002 Palestrina Road
7800 Travers Run Drive
4417- F Sharon Chase Dr
13029 Woodland Farm Drive
2306 Briargrove Drive
10926 Northgate Trail Drive
9529 Bradstreet Commons Way
9664 Littleleaf Drive
10230 Little Whiteoak Road
6019 Double Rein Road
5245 Ficus Tree Lane
6329 Marquam Place
6102 Meadow Rose Lane
9110 Eaker Court
6815 Water Mill Ct.
9360 Hamel St
6230 Rosecroft Drive
5501 Larchmont Avenue
2801 Buckleigh Drive
5698 Stafford Rd
8321 Candlenut Lane
10931 Gardenia Street
9613 Rothman Lane
628 Pennwood Lane
8108 Coffee Tree Court
8618 Sawleaf Court
9825 Coriander Court
9349 Hamel Street
8625 Flowers Court
561 Blendwood
8708 Brampton Drive
4340 Oak Forest Drive
10430 Brawley Lane
5008 Delivau Dr
6149 Meadow Rose Lane
9532 Blue Knoll Court
8201 McCarron Way
6925 Agava Lane
8700 Purple Thistle Lane
5819 Ruth Drive
6927 Kentucky Derby Drive
13200 Crooked Pine Court
6129 Purbeck Way
8020 Weeping Fig Lane
9533 Blue Knoll Court
9008 Loveden Court
4035 Lubbock Place
8423 Spirea Court
3637 Huyton Court
8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road
8301 Rocester Drive
6912 Reedy Creek Road
8232 Fox Swamp Road
8504 Rockmoor Ridge Road
9620 Littleleaf Drive
9014 Evans Woods Drive
7706 Brisbane Court
4603 Meadowfield Road
5514 Kimmerly Woods Drive
7600 Carelock Circle
6610 Cove Creek Drive
2814 Buckleigh Drive
7043 Agava Ln
7368 Rose Terrace Court
6112 Purbeck Way
7540 Monarch Birch Lane
11213 Turmeric Court
5011 Malibu
4500 Sharon Chase Drive
8423 Lustre Road
8257 Weeping Fig Lane
5690 Stafford Road
9026 Evans Woods Drive
8520 Kirkley Glen Lane
7206 Rothmore Street
9529 Green Apple Drive
4409 Sharon Chase Dr
3219 DeCapolis Drive
2404 Ryerson Ct
9529 Blue Knoll Court
11219 Turmeric Court
8600 Warwick Crest Lane
2448 Lanecrest Drive
4413 Gaynelle Drive
9113 Marion Oaks Drive
5500 Larchmont Ave
1620 Lynford Drive
9515 Currier Road
14115 Rory Glen Lane
6132 Meadow Rose Unit E
2523 Buckleigh Drive
9549 Blue Knoll Court
8217 Upsall Court
13918 Pinyon Pine Lane
6126 Purbeck Place
7628 Deluca Drive
4522 Hezekiah Pl
6825 Parkers Crossing Drive
4203 Gifford Park Court
7712 McCarron Way
8600 Flowers Court
6337 Marquam Place
3410 Denson Place
8424 Spirea Court
3924 Mohawk
4115 Foxford Place
9212 Evans Creek Court
9170 Bradstreet Commons Way
6116 Guildford Hill Ln
11211 Gold Pan Road
11226 Isthmus Court
5433 Dolphin Lane
5508 Sunfield Drive
10111 Windtree Lane
11227 Isthmus Court
10435 Landon Street
4217 Stockbrook Drive
6034 Guildford Hill Lane