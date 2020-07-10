Rent Calculator
Browse Apartments in 28214
1116 Vine Cliff Lane
8000 Pathway Court
1609 Silverberry Ct
6010 Sullins Road
821 Gore Street
9803 Falling Stream Drive
10500 Southern Oak Court
1124 Helms Rd
2925 Westwinds Court
Bloomfield Estates
2012 Pheasant Glen Road
10404 Hyndman Court
6608 Elmwood Circle
2412 Hart Road
2711 Kendrick Drive
10620 Turkey Point Dr
1314 Sugar Hollow Drive
9109 Spyglass Place
6816 Tuckaseegee Rd
10219 Hugue Way
2914 Patishall Lane
1224 Settlers Bridge Court
5313 Esther Lane
2926 Patishall Lane
1606 Oak Knoll Lane
2929 Patishall Lane
5918 Running Deer Rd
7938 Lobilia Lane
1208 Helms Road
1027 Clover Gap Drive
2232 Latimer Lane
9705 Thyme Court
3314 Ellingford Rd
7823 Euler Way
11646 Northwoods Forest Dr
2111 Pleasant Dale Drive
8714 Stonehurst Drive
745 Aberdeen Glen Place
2339 Richard Rozzelle Drive
5430 Esther Ln
7413 Pine Bluff Circle
2116 Sebastiani Drive
504 Tribune Drive
2918 Patishall Lane
5325 Cold Harbor Drive
4113 Hathaway Hills Drive
9609 Brackenview Court
2713 Grain Mill Lane
2639 Oasis Lane
1401 Bray Dr
9502 Bird Watch Lane
7114 Tuckaseegee Rd
3306 Ellingford Road
1053 Marietta Street
1140 Hannah Rae Court
10232 Apple Dove Court
8755 Longnor Street
9737 Aviary Hill Way
1012 Balsam Terrace
1208 Ballina Way
1025 Jordans Pond Lane
10326 Northwoods Forest Drive
11303 Red Finch Lane
730 Merridale Drive
3406 Ellingford Road
1400 Jordans Pond Lane
5605 Paw Creek Road
606 Jordans Pond Lane
5800 Silver Eagle Dr
7946 Lobilia Lane
815 Glasgow Road
727 Belmeade Green Drive
211 Winding Canyon Drive
9119 Spyglass Place
5343 Esther Ln
2101 Talbert Court
154 Kensett Ave
11443 Mangla Dr
706 Lumber Lane
5307 Artesa Court
6549 Wesbrook Drive
4718 Opus Lane
1106 Delander Lane
2721 Grain Mill Lane
9311 Old Moores Chapel Road
7001 Crossridge Road
5348 Esther Lane
1505 Long Paw Lane
9419 Kendall Dr
10333 Layton Ridge Lane
9101 Troon Lane
810 Mt Holly Huntersville Rd
408 Long Creek Parkway
7306 Pawtuckett Road
3218 Lemongrass Lane
9336 Smith Dr
11921 Aubreywood Drive
11309 Joe Morrison Ln
8016 Kerrybrook Circle
7019 Hunters Glen Drive
8925 Belle Bragg Way
10607 Spruce Mountain Road
800 Mt Holly Huntersville Rd
2727 Oasis Lane
1130 Jordans Pond Lane
6435 Hoover Circle
529 Stillgreen Lane
6025 Amos Smith Road
10312 Shelter Rock Court
6308 Pennacook Drive
1521 Bear Brook Drive
833 Lakehill Road
2614 Blue Bridge Court
10522 Southern Oak Court
6403 Spreco Lane
9911 Lawing School Road
6118 Running Deer Road
2828 Bellhaven Circle
1628 Silverberry Court
6216 Summerour Place
11140 Northwoods Forest Drive
509 Moss Stream Lane
717 Xander Drive
3214 Westerwood Drive
9936 Bradley Russell Court
1737 Larne Circle
1013 Stinson Glen Ln
523 Knothole Lane
1429 Jordans Pond Ln
432 Milburn Court
3421 Ellingford Road
10625 Spruce Mountain Road
3000 Mayer House Court
7008 Bullock Drive
10701 Spruce Mountain Road
1901 Pine Mountain Road
3052 Westwinds Court
2018 Mcneil Paper Court
526 River Rock Court
12144 Goff House Court
707 Pine Forest Road
9908 Earney Drive
1942 Crooked Creek Drive
9430 Isaac Hunter Drive
350 Waycross Drive
1325 Eagle Ridge Drive
10732 Spruce Mountain Road
6630 Pennacook Drive
729 Tilden Road
6435 Hoover Cir
9442 Dewey Drive
10217 Covingtonwood Drive
130 Long Creek Parkway
1222 Ben Livingston Rd
6300 Prairie Lane
2014 McNeil Paper Court
9420 Old Dowd Road
9153 Austin Ridge Lane
10521 Canyon Road
7619 Orchid Blossom Ln
525 Ellingsworth Ln
10621 Bur Oak Drive,
6517 Paleface Place
4725 Opus Ln.
101 Chattaroy Drive
1315 Terissa Drive
6303 Paw Village Road
7136 Roaming Path Ct
3715 Baronwood Lane
2864 Oasis Lane
2234 Pleasant Dale Drive
5319 Eneida Sue Dr
7200 Marley Circle
1143 Hannah Rae Ct
221 Rhyne Station Rd
4506 Merryvale Forest Drive
10210 Covingtonwood Drive
1210 Jordans Pond Lane
7933 Pawtuckett Road
1728 Wildwood Dr
3021 Chatuge Court
5374 Esther Ln
1306 Nadies Court
1826 Golden Heights Court
10126 Mountain Flower Court
1917 Billingsville School Ct
616 Tribune Drive
2321 Cilantro Way
11216 Stony Path Drive
3050 Grace Meadow Lane
5731 Stone Bluff Court
10438 Hugue Way
1417 Jordans Pond Lane
9701 Falling Stream Drive
9433 Turning Wheel Drive
2322 Cilantro Way
713 Trailing Rock Drive
10441 Hugue Way
7723 Konsler Drive
1100 Franklin Thomas Place
5943 Sullins Road
6555 Paw Village Road
4506 Merryvale Forest Drive
5411 Eneida Sue Drive
9109 Troon Lane - 1
330 Minitree Lane
9519 Brackenview Ct
1500 Elswick Lane
1825 Golden Heights Court
427 Leland Street
548 Stillgreen Lane
11527 Coddington Ridge Drive
7120 Mack Street
507 Woodington Lane
11217 Deer Stand Court
10626 N Canyon Road
7243 Kavan Hunter Drive
6213 Eagle Peak Drive
2330 Laurelwood Circle
6016 Black Bear Ct
8001 Pawtuckett Road
8325 Mount Holly Road
2311 Sam Wilson Road
10637 Northwoods Forest Drive
9025 Sharpes Circle
1728 Pine Mountain Road
12715 Moores Chapel Road
10532 Turkey Point Drive
1619 Bitter Creek Drive
7038 Hunters Glen Drive
1133 Newfound Hollow Drive
10107 Northwoods Forest Drive
6815 Moss Lake Road
1825 Teddington Drive
416 Leecrest Drive
9902 Northwoods Forest Drive
1111 Delander Lane
8619 Longnor Street
2409 Richard Rozzelle Drive
10143 Garman Hill Drive
1312 Ben Livingston Road
1421 Moondance Lane
4026 Rosfield Dr
11606 Northwoods Forest Drive
9805 Holly Park Drive
220 Morningside Road Unit: D
7222 Walden Park Lane
820 Tilden Road
515 Knothole Lane
10900 Lassen Court
7122 Roaming Path Ct
1212 Helms Road
10607 Harbor Drive
215 Mellwood Drive
1225 Waldon Road
2328 Harwood Hills Lane
2106 Pheasant Glen Road
4056 La Crema Drive
1221 Brook Farm Lane
155 Hansard Drive
10401 Hyndman Court
128 Woodlynn Dr
9624 Bird Watch Ln
1923 Sugarbush Drive
455 Kimmswick Rd
2917 Patishall Lane
916 Lakehill Road
301 Minitree Lane
10239 Apple Dove Court
10445 Hugue Way
9022 Woodland Park Lane
10124 Garman Hill Drive
638 Coulwood Dr
519 Knothole Ln
1720 Long Paw Lane
2727 Brittni Dayle Dr
612 Acorn Valley Court
1012 Chalk Hill Lane
6420 Pennacook Drive
725 Tom Sadler Road
2530 Starnes Road
1309 Waldon Road
911 Hawfield Farms Rd
10007 Northwoods Forest Drive
9443 Brighthaven Lane
2613 Oasis Lane
2630 Rozzelles Landing Drive
2303 Cilantro Way
8820 Kismet Drive
1903 Sugarbush Drive
1412 Nature Place
12549 Susanna Drive
1412 Nature Place
11574 Briddle Hall Court
1606 Red Robin Lane
1202 Helms Road
9511 Long Hill Drive
2001 Teddington Drive
10228 Old Carolina Drive
1803 Long Paw Lane
1717 Marita Dr
10109 Mountain Flower Court
9013 Sharpes Circle
9337 Turning Wheel Drive
9504 Long Hill Drive
258 Enwood Drive
8824 Stoneface Rd
1012 Chalk Hill Lane
6305 Sullins Road
7830 Lobilia Ln
2209 Sonoma Valley Drive
513 Ellingsworth Ln
9218 Mount Holly Road
1613 Bear Brook Drive
522 Tansy Drive
9817 Northwoods Forest Drive
919 Woodington Lane
2805 Kendrick Drive
8724 Stoneface Road
2203 Winding River Drive
4709 Opus Lane
10223 Seedling Lane
832 Tilden Rd
1158 Delander Lane
9539 Bird Watch Lane
4635 Montelena Drive
2830 Mayer House Ct
2236 Latimer Lane
1409 Riverside Drive
11111 Northwoods Forest Drive
11809 Aubreywood Drive
2933 Patishall Lane
1120 Claremont Road
857 Lakehill Road
1534 Long Paw Lane
5920 Black Bear Court
7201 Pathfinder Court
1901 Crooked Creek Drive
11407 Northwoods Forest Drive
2627 Rozzelles Landing Drive
1724 Crabapple Tree Lane
309 Houston St
1125 Claremont Road
1822 Crabapple Tree Lane
979 Stinson Glen Lane
1620 Long Paw Lane
1254 Brook Farm Lane
9853 Aviary Hill Way
1708 Silverberry Court
1513 Eagles Landing Drive
8458 Loxton Circle
2216 Latimer Lane
2023 Talbert Court
1827 Running Brook Road
9705 Harwood Lane
1708 Silver Berry Court
10709 Pointer Ridge Drive
8711 Farmwood Court
10300 Northwoods Forest Drive
1808 Carmenet Lane
1119 Hannah Rae Court
5368 Eneida Sue Drive
2207 Winding River Drive
103 Minitree Lane
1122 Maria Christina Lane
8829 Stoneface Road
9532 Brackenview Court
115 West Bank Drive
1026 Summit Hills Drive
620 Wilderness Trail Drive
744 Wilderness Trail Drive
7114 Roaming Path Court
1508 Eagles Landing Drive
841 Carrington Dr
9511 Brackenview Court
1111 Franklin Thomas Place
5366 Esther Lane
1921 Double Cedar Dr
1213 Alston Hill Drive
8428 Hammonds Street
7706 Konsler Dr
5819 Natick Drive
2046 Talbert Ct. - 1
1829 Cathey Rd
1504 Bear Brook Drive
536 Stillgreen Lane
8516 Emerald Fern Way
7900 Lobilia Lane
402 Knothole Lane
12360 Hennigan Place Lane
8539 Mount Holly Road
11539 Carnsore Court
1000 Claremont Rd
6532 David Avenue
5437 Realtree Lane
1732 Larne Circle
423 Long Creek Parkway
9156 #F Black Heath Circle
9103 Sharpes Circle
1226 Joannas Court
2627 Shady Reach Lane
7929 Bristle Lane
7301 Hidden Creek Drive
820 TILDEN RD
128 Kensett Ave
3222 Lemongrass Lane
9608 Cayenne Drive
2128 Talbert Ct. - 1
749 Lumber Lane
10216 Hugue Way
1703 Long Paw Lane
316 Cottonwood Park Drive
11651 Northwoods Forest Drive
6642 Rocklake Drive
11802 Aubreywood Drive
7208 Mack Street
7112 Mack Street
9212 Austin Ridge Lane
4831 Star Hill Lane
633 Tribune Drive
1331 Jordans Pond
7218 Waldon Park Lane
1150 Delander Lane
2339 Crosscut Drive
532 Ellingsworth Lane
10301 Covingtonwood Drive
9543 Kendall Dr
10606 Turkey Point Drive
8501 Stonehurst Drive
100 Long Creek Parkway
11128 Northwoods Forest Dr
12215 Fullerton Court
7118 Mack Street
7301 Tall Tree Lane
9433 Greenbank Court
2514 Harwood Hills Lane
9818 Aviary Hill Way
2614 Rozzelles Landing Drive
10318 Carver Falls Road
1711 Pine Mountain Road
10307 Hugue Way
2301 Sonoma Valley Drive
6311 Summerour Place
5339 Eneida Sue Drive
6139 Eagle Peak Drive
629 Belmorrow Drive
9440 Greenbank Court
6401 Swift Arrow Lane
6805 Ciera Nichole Court
3927 Hathaway Hills Dr
2935 Westwinds Court
10408 Carver Falls Road
6713 Rocklake Drive
10309 Old Carolina Drive
12368 Hennigan Place Lane
7940 Kerrybrook Circle
9510 Issac Hunter Drive
9808 Holly Crest Lane
9149 Spyglass Pl Unit C
628 Sadler Glen Drive
6510 Paw Village Rd
1622 Silverberry Court
5519 Stone Bluff Court
216 Winding Canyon Drive
2118 Little Rock Rd
820 Mt Holly Huntersville Road
1049 Newfound Hollow Drive
930 Valley Ridge Road
11234 Joe Morrison Lane
10232 Old Carolina Dr
1212 Summerville Rd
9101 Troon Ln Unit B
207 Winding Canyon
3009 Chatuge Court
1033 Alston Hill Drive
822 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road
722 Pawley Drive
1111 Balcorn Place
10429 Hugue Way
9530 Bird Watch Lane
1232 Elise Marie Drive
2820 Oasis Lane
11346 Northwoods Forest Drive
11442 Northwoods Forest Drive
10309 Layton Ridge Lane
6016 Sullins Road
10607 Harbor Drive
7008 Hidden Creek Drive
337 Winding Canyon Drive
2912 Sheets Circle
1730 Colin Creek Lane
1867 Colin Creek Lane
4125 La Crema Drive
638 Stillgreen Lane
5931 Running Deer Road
7118 Arista Court
168 Coulwood Dr
705 Lumber Lane
6215 Deep Forest Ln.
857 Murphy Hill Place
10336 Prairiegrouse Court
711 Eustis Place
2932 Westwinds Court
1223 Ben Livingston Road
2943 Hidden Court
1223 Ben Livingston Road
9631 Turning Wheel Drive
11822 Aubreywood Drive
1412 Bear Mountain Road
2848 Mt Isle Harbor Dr
1502 Bray Drive
10603 Secret Garden Ln
2719 Kendrick Drive
5442 Realtree Lane
12143 Goff House Court
10226 Covingtonwood Drive
11402 Lenswood Court
1433 Eagles Landing Drive
8620 Deerwood Road
3424 Madrigal Lane
640 Cliffs Inn Circle
1141 Homestead Glen Boulevard
12307 Haymarket Road
1007 Helms Road
2513 Harwood Hills Lane
1444 Bells Knox Road
1232 Helms Road
1018 Little Rock Road
1922 Sugarbush Drive
11808 Kilrush Drive
1922 Sugarbush Drive
12332 Hennigan Place LN
9506 Bird Watch Lane
2828 Bellhaven Cir
9710 Turning Wheel Drive
1612 Bray Drive
9123 Spyglass Pl Apt D
1122 Delander Lane
9510 Smooth Path Drive
12322 Hennigan Place LN
319 Bristle Creek Court
620 Lumber Lane
1812 Carmenet Lane
7838 Montbrook Drive
9830 Holly Park Dr
5628 Plantation Ridge Road
545 Stillgreen Lane
543 Tribune Drive
2924 Westwinds Court
5801 Leaf Court
1027 Alston Hill Drive
5804 Silver Eagle Drive
1719 Mt Isle Harbor Drive
2861 Oasis Lane
320 Winding Canyon Drive
9815 Northwoods Forest Drive
5040 Zulli Lane - 1
9729 Aviary Hill Way
10731 Spruce Mountain Road
1633 Long Paw Lane
6508 Pennacook Drive
1607 Eagles Landing
7805 Mcgarry Trail
912 Jordans Pond Ln
526 Tansy Drive
7135 Cabe Lane
9609 Turning Wheel Dr
801 Claremont rd C - 1
4117 La Crema Dr,
220 Morningside
9515 Long Hill Drive
1341 Nadies Court
7233 Hidden Creek Drive
1020 Jordans Pond Lane
1710 Ledson Court
620 Pawley Drive
8431 Coulwood Oak Lane
1225 Jordans Pond Lane
605 Woodington Lane
10620 Bur Oak Drive
3911 Rosfield Dr - 1
9540 Brighthaven Lane
6007 Running Deer Rd
5915 Running Deer Road
938 Oakshire Circle
1219 Santell Lane
9025 Sharpes Circle
2000 Toddville Road
8528 Colgate Circle
9429 Turning Wheel Drive
1405 Bear Mountain Road
9005 Sharpes Circle
512 Ellingsworth Lane
7515 Niccoline Lane
6216 Whitewater Drive
9648 Turning Wheel Drive
11586 Briddle Hall Court
3310 Ellingford Rd.
210 Enwood Drive
2033 Hart Road
10409 Hugue Way
8815 Stoneface Road
234 Winding Canyon Drive
7100 Cabe Lane
9521 Isaac Hunter Drive
9510 Parkridge Drive
227 Minitree Lane
2035 Talbert Ct. - 1
5007 Zulli Lane
661 Tribune Drive
115 Mellwood Drive
2448 Sonoma Valley Dr.
2245 Latimer Ln
2005 Talbert Ct
9617 Brackenview Court
301 Tribune Drive
2241 Latimer Ln
1941 Pheasant Glen Road
9914 Northwoods Forest Drive
9025 Longview Drive
2805 Winding River Drive
2219 Latimer Lane
3032 Christian Scott Ln
2249 Latimer Lane - 1
8422 Paw Valley Lane
2736 Yurman Rd
7015 Bullock Drive
1224 Summerville Road