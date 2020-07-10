Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
NC
/
mecklenburg county
/
28213
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:21 AM
Browse Apartments in 28213
Somerset Apartments
Barrington Place
V & Three
Silverstone
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
Hunters Pointe
Blu at Northline
Heather Ridge Apartments
11014 Derryrush Drive
1600 Katherine Kiker Road
1947 Forest Side Lane
9074 Meadow Vista Road - 1
1212 Mt. Kisco
3581 Draycott Ave
9325 Old Concord Road
9243 Meadow Vista Road
5005 Spring Lane
1722 Forest Side Lane
5005 Spring Arbor Ln - 1
4803 Sunburst Lane
2914 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy
4010 Woolcott Avenue
1225 Ogden Place
10921 Chelsea Garden Court
1781 Forest Side Lane
9620 Vinca Circle
9720 Hanberry Boulevard
1113 Echo Glen Road
1786 Forest Side Lane
13822 Carleen Way Drive
2715 Hampton View Court
12013 Cheviott Hill Lane
4104 Woolcott Avenue
9724 Baxter Caldwell Drive
1325 Ivy Meadow Dr., 314
1604 Arlyn Circle Unit E
9111 Meadow Vista Road
2329 Old Goose Ln
10811 Wyndham Pointe Drive
10219 Roundleaf Drive
8977 Meadow Vista Road
10715 Derryrush Drive
2019 Stargrass Court
4930 Sunburst Lane
10131 Ballyclare Court
10818 Dapple Grey Lane
1626 Katherine Kiker Road
10414 Pickerel Lane
10643 Bunclody Drive
8800 Nottoway Drive
11301 Purslane Court
9320 Amy Drive
8815 University East Drive - 110
8949 Avebury Drive
10121 Forest Landing Drive
10549 Katie Creek Ct
9130 Sandburg Avenue
1883 Forest Side Lane
8969 Meadow Vista Road
9067 Meadow Vista Rd
8110 Misty Eve Lane
4514 Cinderella Road
11418 Erwin Ridge Avenue
2304 Coneflower Drive
1606 Forest Stream Ct
9953 Birch Knoll Court
10823 Derryrush Dr
1345 Torrence Grove Church Road
10916 Dapple Grey Lane
9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive
9824 Aaronda Court
608 Georgetown Drive
6648 Pattonsburg Drive
859 Log Cabin Road
9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive
4002 Linsbury Court-CB
9615 Vinca Circle
13111 Red Vulcan Court
14446 O Casey Lane
10074 Pergola View Court
9628-D Vinca Circle
9500 B Shannon Green Drive
511 Derrydowne Drive
8316 Shinkansen Dr
1615 Katherine Kiker Road
11342 Erwin Ridge Avenue
8219 Romana Red Lane
829 Log Cabin Rd
1903 Bonnie Lane
601 Kentbrook Drive
1864 Birch Heights Court
9125 Nash Avenue
9926 Portaferry Street
9608 Kayce Lane
3216 Barons Court Rd
2302 Blue Hampton Lane
8963 Meadow Vista Road
1434 Squirrel Hill Road
4831 Abercromby Street
1752 Pergola Place
4508 Springview Road
1649 Arlyn Circle
1965 University Heights Lane
1718 Pamela Lorraine Dr
1706 Pergola Place
5816 Pepperpike Way
1915 Teresa Jill Drive
700 Dobson Dr
9068 Meadow Vista Road
10614 Pickerel Lane
9202 Christina Marie Court
10738 Derryrush Drive
8627 Coralbell Lane
7118 Gallatin Lane
10147 Ballyclare Court
14431 O Casey Lane
8822 Nottoway Drive
4606 Bonroi Ave
10544 Katie Creek Court
13718 Elsie Caldwell Lane
9911 Birch Knoll Court
9210 Amy Drive
7033 Flying Scotsman Drive
2039 Pimpernel Road
9119 Meaddow Vista Road
9619 Vinca Circle
4534 Hidden Valley Road
4237 Coulter Crossing
1761 Forest Side Lane
17019 Greenlawn Hills Court
1910 Olsen Ln
2069 University Heights Lane
10106 Ballyclare Court
2148 Sardony Ln
10826 Dapple Grey Lane
514 Yuma Street
5515 Snow White Lane
16232 Hayfield Road
13448 Glasgow Green Lane
1614 Arlyn Circle Unit J
4917 Sunburst Lane
2232 David Earl Dr
3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway
9407 Pondside Lane
320 Kingville Drive
1206 Georgetown Drive
9202 Christina Marie Court
620 Kentbrook Drive
2715 Old Ironside Dr
2257 Blue Hampton Lane
2121 Speedwell Court
7412 Feathers Place
4525 Rolling Hill Drive
9401 Old Concord Rd
1333 Killashee
9408 Lexington Circle
13809 Riding Hill Avenue
4006 Linsbury Court
9413 Charolais Lane
9441 Hanberry Boulevard
1138 White Plains Road
9128 Nash Avenue
2108 Sardony Ln
1435 Black Kettle Drive
9628 Vinca Circle
9511 #C Shannon Green
14117 Riding Hill Avenue
9715 Pernell Ln
10433 Roundleaf Dr
2538 Pimpernel Rd
7403 Autumn Trail
10132 Baxter Caldwell Drive
10353 Bunclody Drive
4439 Eglinton Toll Court
4508 Springview Road
9605 Kenneth Glenn Drive
431 Tom Hunter
9211 Robert Frost Ln.
16829 Greenlawn Hills Ct
3446 Crutchfield Pl
12026 Cheviott Hill Lane
9045 Meadow Vista Rd
3932 Queens Bridge Rd
11528 Sidney Crest Avenue
4611 Abercromby Street
10147 Forest Landing Drive
10807 Derryrush Drive
9026 Oren Thompson Road
7303 Sienna Heights Pl
513 Graham Meadow Drive
10636 Bunclody Drive
1920 Bonnie Lane
4217 Coulter Crossing
9225 Meadow Vista Road
9521-A Shannon Green Dr
9912 Jeanette Circle
16727 Macanthra Drive
2319 Comfrey Court
11026 Derryrush Drive
2111 Pimpernel Road
1025 Echo Glen Rd
4307 Houldsworth dr, None
3317 Wymering Road
10161 Ballyclare Court
9409 Old Concord Road
629 Kingville Drive
10163 Forest Landing Dr
6324 Elgywood Lane
9227 Meadow Vista Road
7816 Geoffrey Court
4919 Clintwood Drive
4639 Abercromby Street
9924 Grier Springs Lane
9505 Oren Thompson Road
1620 Barroso Lane
2335 Blue Hampton Lane
9440 Lexington Circle Apt A - 1
9211 Nash Avenue
4960 Sunburst Lane
17005 Turning Stick Court
3585 Draycott Avenue
2425 Ryerson Court
1112 Echo Glen Road
4410 Creemore Drive
16832 Timber Crossing Road
1505 Monument Hill Rd
431 Austin Drive
1931 Teresa Jill Drive
6804 Ebara Lane
9601 F Vinca Circle
4026 Houldsworth Drive
2528 Woodsorrel Lane
507 Kingville Drive
9425 Hanberry Boulevard
1118 Rankin Oaks Street
3014 S Devon St
9348 Amy Dr
10814 Altliff Ct
11016 Belmont Run Lane
1249 Echo Glen Road
7104 Smithton Lane
2418 Katherine Kiker Road
1134 Rankin Oaks Street
1123 Rankin Oaks Street
7037 Flying Scotsman Drive
14016 Sugar Oats Lane
10129 Caldwell Forest Drive
3437 Broadwick St
3404 Crutchfield Place
510 Scottsbrook Dr
11011 Ardglass Court
7424 Highbury Lane
10148 Ballyclare Court
6322 Dougherty Drive
3806 Quiet Creek Circle
16949 Greenlawn Hills Court
9326 Pondside Lane
10710 Derryrush Drive
11118 Kanturk Court - 1
10136 Ballyclare Court
3320 Ashley View Drive
2714 Billings Park Dr
2416 Deberry Ct
4046 Houldsworth Drive
3167 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy
13111 David Jennings Avenue
9228 Ligon Court
2604 Yarrow Road
619 Kentbrook Drive
1726 Gordon Walters Drive
504 Graham Meadow Drive
10607 Bunclody Drive
2225 Katherine Kiker Road
1539 Jeffrey Bryan Drive
9405 Old Concord Rd Unit D
3232 Barons Court Road
908 Foxborough Road
815 Georgetown Drive
11341 Erwin Ridge Ave
13764 Rutherglen Court
4915 Abercromby Street
10648 Bunclody Drive
337 Wellingford Street
4751 Abendego Road
17071 Greenlawn Hills Ct
333 Kingville Drive
Caldwell Ridge Pkwy 2940
4550 Hershey St - 2
16328 Hayfield Road
10146 Forest Landing Drive
6002 Lillyshire Place
5316 Myrica Lane
1645 Arlyn Circle
2016 Teresa Jill Drive
11625 Sidney Crest Avenue
9611-B Vinca Circle
13600 Brandon Trail Drive
10500 Pickerel Lane
9329 Old Concord Road
225 Sandy Avenue
9624 Vinca Circle
815 Echo Glen Road
10639 Bunclody Drive
1500 Jeffrey Bryan Drive
12017 Cheviott Hill Lane
9169 Meadow Vista Road - 1
4946 Sunburst Ln
4924 Abercromby Street
3227 Blythe Ridge Court
235 Kingville Drive
10103 Faires Farm Road
11045 Ardglass Court
9113 Meadow Vista Road
10144 Forest Landing Drive
10251 University Park Lane
1725 Josie Street
1031 Pondella Drive
5013 Spring Arbor Ln
1831 Witt Way
1760 Forest Side Lane
5062 Curtiswood Drive
5811 Underwood Ave
1027 Bannister Place
2724 Yarrow Road
9501 Pondside Lane
1717 Pergola Place
4204 Houldsworth Drive
7841 Rockland Drive
9453 Lexington Circle
8652 Coralbell Lane
8971 Meadow Vista Rd
1829 Birch Heights Court
1624 Arlyn Circle
1138 White Plains Road
2322 Pesca Lane
9135 Robert Frost Lane
11138 Derryrush Dr
11007 Ardglass Court
10403 Pickerel Lane
2117 Speedwell Court
1614 Arlyn Circle, Unit E
4321 Satterwythe Lane
3908 Wilgrove Way Drive
1603 Van Dyke Drive
928 Autumnwood Lane
10544 Bunclody Drive
1610 Arlyn Circle
9607 Vinca Cir
9520 Shannon Green Drive
4909 Sunburst Lane
9827 Jeanette Circle
10308 Cloyne Ct
9433 Hanberry Boulevard
3401 Daniel Place Drive
10739 Derryrush Drive
1206 Farmfield Lane
9903 Jeanette Circle
11311 Sidney Crest Avenue
1831 Birch Heights Court
9448 Lexington Circle
9056 Meadow Vista Lane
1106 Farmfield Lane
9403 LEXINGTON CIR APT C
6810 Hidden Forest Drive
16643 Crimson Sargent Drive
4328 Houldsworth Drive
1331 Torrence Grove Church Rd.
4517 Springview Road
3251 Blythe Ridge Court
2517 Wingdale Drive
4959 Sunburst Lane
9731 Hanberry Boulevard
6727 Hidden Forest Drive
10302 Cochran Ridge Avenue
722 Bilmark Avenue
3426 Broadwick Street
9456 Lexington Circle
1823 Birch Heights Court
3014 Oconee Lane
5124 Abercromby Street
135 Mellow Dr - 7
203 Kingville Drive
3313 Wymering Road
9041 Meadow Vista Road - 1
9277 Meadow Vista Road - 1
3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway
135 Mellow Dr - 2
2618 Hartley Hills Drive
8658 Coralbell Lane
9524 Robert Burns Court
823 Yuma Street
6014 Donna Drive
2318 Phlox Court
1728 Forest Side Lane
10950 Walking Path Lane
1823 Charbray Lane
1122 Rankin Oaks Street
4919 Curtiswood Drive
9525 Robert Burns Ct
13625 Brandon Trail Dr
Campion Ct 10623
5054 Curtiswood Drive
10946 Walking Path
915 Pondella Drive
10618 Pickerel Lane
6432 Heatherbrooke Ave
1116 Bannister Place
2312 Linda Lou Court
10509 Cave Creek Court
1136 Wylam Dilly Court
13013 Blaze Manor Lane
11228 Grass Field Road
11022 Derryrush Drive
5039 Sunburst Lane
13500 Glasgow Green Lane
14029 Sugar Oats Lane
1142 Rankin Oaks Street
16831 Macanthra Street
16831 Macanthra Street
1641 Arlyn Circle Unit E
6637 Blythedale Drive
1867 Forest Side Lane
1641 Arlyn Circle Unit E
509 Glen Ellyn Court
10131 Mayhurst Ct
11044 Derryrush Drive
9321 Meadow Vista Road
10950 Walking Path Lane
8819 Merrie Rose Avenue
11044 Derryrush Dr
201 Neal Dr
9321 Meadowvista Rd
8755 Coralbell Ln
9227 Robert Frost Ln
10405 Bunclody Drive
9333 Old Concord Road
1634 Katherine Kiker Road
1622 Forest Stream Court
430 Carolyn Lane
6334 Hidden Forest Dr
9337 Meadow Vista Rd
4700 Hidden Valley Road
1015 Bilmark Avenue
10453 Roundleaf
7535 Eurostar Drive
1015 Bilmark Avenue
1451 Hidden Stream Ct
2231 Blue Hampton Lane
1317 Torrence Grove Church Road
3825 Quiet Creek Circle
1733 Pergola Pl.
3434 Crutchfield Place
1367 Killashee Court
1733 Pergola Pl.
231 Neal Drive
4944 Springview Road
10357 Bunclody Drive
9018 Meadow Vista Rd 9018
2124 Sardony Lane
9123 Meadow Vista Road
10531 Katie Creek Court
10032 Pergola View Court
1710 Pergola Place
9835 Grier Springs Lane
10427 Bunclody Drive
2209 Clint Lane
1129 Tom Hunter Road
9903 Porta Ferry Dr
9615 Vinca Circle Unit K
814 Brooke Nicole Place
3433 Broadwick Street
13520 Glasgow Green Ln
4006 Evelyn Avenue
1244 Echo Glen Road
10836 Twisted Bark Lane
1135 Rankin Oaks Street
9530 Shannon Green Drive Unit E
9732 Hanberry Boulevard
10016 Portaferry Drive
1703 Rocky River Road
11433 Erwin Ridge Avenue
318 Cupped Oak Court
10308 Wakerobin Ln.
1709 Rocky River Road
4948 Sunburst Lane
608 Coates Court
344 Wellingford St
7611 Rockland Drive
3201 Blythe Ridge Court
16741 Timber Crossing Road
8516 Knollwood Circle
1413 Killashee Ct
9915 Birch Knoll Court
10818 Dapple Grey Ln
9445 Hanberry Boulevard
1622 Pamela Lorraine Drive
1610 Arlyn CT
9515 Oren Thompson Road
7103 Smithton Lane
9072 Meadow Vista Road
4016 Woolcott Avenue
13517 Anne Brower Road
3338 Crutchfield Place
9245 Meadow Vista Road
2028 Pimpernel Road
3932 Queensbridge Road
9349 Amy Dr.
510 Austin Drive
9831 Hanberry Boulevard
11826 Cheviott Hill Ln
9527 Hanberry Boulevard
4312 Houldsworth Drive
4923 Curtiswood Drive
8815 E University Drive
1857 Birch Heights Court
11832 Guildhall Lane
218 Tom Hunter Rd
10065 University Park Lane
4907 Sunburst Lane
Twisted Bark Ln 10837
1073 Tom Hunter Road
6626 Hampton Way Drive
4409 Rolling Hill Drive
2622 Billings Park Drive
4525 Hidden Valley Rd
1619 Damascus Street
5112 Cinderella Road
9625 Kenneth Glenn Drive
9501-H Shannon Green Dr
10212 Roundleaf Drive
10151 Forest Landing Drive
1725 Conifer Circle
600 Dobson Drive
10528 Pickerel Lane
4219 Indica Court
4907 Springview Rd
2001 David Earl Drive