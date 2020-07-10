Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
NC
/
mecklenburg county
/
28078
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:20 AM
Browse Apartments in 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
Fairways at Birkdale
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
Camden Sedgebrook
Birkdale Village
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
Silver Collection at The Park
13619 Glencreek Lane
11705 Rainy Bend Drive
7716 Royal Park Lane
6847 Colonial Garden Drive
12658 Windyedge Road
9024 Cinder Lane
14519 Sunset Walk Ln
13909 Hastings Farm Rd
1632 Poplar Shadow Drive
14903 Beatties Ford Rd
7110 McLothian Lane
13710 Cedar Pond Circle
7535 Prairie Rose Lane
9749 Tidal Court
15607 Chipping Drive
8119 Parkton Gate Drive
12233 Cane Branch Way
13514 Latta Gordon Road
8019 Rolling Meadows Lane
7724 Autumnview Court
16312 Holly Crest Lane
16311 Holly Crest Lane
9924 Holly Center Drive
9921 Holly Center Drive
9312 Cedar River Road
11263 Bryton Pkwy
11255 Bryton Parkway
14225 Bankside Dr.
12577 Bryton Ridge Parkway
16527 Spruell Street
7267 April Mist Trail
12707 Hollyhock Lane
13127 Rosedale Hill Avenue
9621 Cheery Meadow Drive
13842 Winmau Lane
12620 ES Draper Drive
16542 Knox Run Road
16433 Breckshire Drive
16504 Knox Run Road
12313 Walden Lea dr
13323 Waverton LN
1027 White Point Dr
6930 Olmsford Drive
13702 Anthea Lane
8723 Doe Path Lane
13632 Swinton Road
15900 Trenton Place Road
11212 Warfield Avenue
12302 Walden Lea Dr
11931 Hambright Rd
14317 Chenault Drive
300 South Main Street
9625 Sunset Grove Drive
7030 McLothian Lane
16100 Northstone Dr
13526 Merry Chase
9544 Inglenook Ln
9400 Sao Paula Drive
14907 Northgreen Drive
15214 Tracy Beth Road
7914 Cottsbrooke Dr.
13111 Meadowmere Rd
12315 Cross Meadow Road
15714 Taviston Street
13430 Glenwyck Lane
7955 Rolling Meadows Ln
12821 Thistlebrook Ln
12643 Windyedge Road
1714 Cabarrus Crossing Drive
12462 Stone Garden Drive
9407 Holly Bend Lane
9302 Greenheather Drive
7120 Sweetfield Drive
835 skybrook falls Drive
8624 New Oak Lane
12585 Bryton Ridge
1283 Bridgeford Drive Northwest
16845 Hugh Torance Parkway
9014 Tayside Court
6510 Hasley Woods Dr
7505 Rolling Meadows Lane
12421 Stumptown Road
12438 Stone Garden Drive
12501 Newstead Road
854 Windy Falls Drive
15210 Hus McGinnis Rd
13514 Delstone Drive
15011 Marymont Ave.
7839 Baylis Drive
7404 Darblay Street
9632 Rich Hatchet Rd
10253 Halston Cir 10253
9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane
9148 Hillston Ridge Road
7306 Stillbrook Bend Court
13506 Latta Gordon Road
11405 Fullerton Place Dr NW
15263 Eric Kyle Drive
15803 Cordelia Oaks Lane
12730 Cross Dale Drive
16542 Knox Run Rd
11506 Galashiels Drive
6331 Myston Ln
7620 Rolling Meadows Lane
223 Quail Crossing
14316 Menifee Drive
16818 Bridgeton Lane
13704 Anthea Lane
13332 Chelsea Ridge Lane
8006 Maxwelton Drive
12122 Folkston Drive
12512 Newstead Road
9712 Parcell Street
12512 Cedarford Ct
9600 Rich Hatchet Road
13801 Cinnabar Place
17033 Carlton Way Road
11522 Warfield Avenue
13838 Winmau Lane
15055 Northgreen Drive
7407 Stillbrook Bend Court
13307 Broadwell Court
10420 Haddington Drive
9033 Pennyhill Drive
15613 Troubadour Lane
8006 Cottsbrooke Drive
9212 Shepparton Drive
3920 Archer Notch Lane
14044 Garden District Row
9909 Holly Center Drive
15218 Colonial Park Drive
16712 Hampton Crossing Drive
16518 Greenfarm Road
16403 Holly Crest Lane
11828 Kennon Ridge Lane
9047 Cinder Lane
16626 Spruell St
13135 Windy Lea Ln.
13011 Windy Lea Lane
14910 Almondell Drive
109 Holbrook Street
14013 Holly Stream Drive
6607 Park Meadows Place
12307 Cape Cedar Court
15151 Meacham Farm Drive
9766 Blossom Hill Drive
10347 Willingham Road
8224 Cottsbrooke Drive
6808 Cascade Dream Court
11614 Gilroy Lane
17323 Villanova Road
6822 Colonial Garden Drive
6408 Colonial Garden Drive
11329 Montecarlo Drive
8319 Camberly Rd
10224 Willingham Road
14623 Holly Springs Drive
16925 Pennington Drive
8112 Bramfield Drive
15007 Rosemary Way Drive
16557 Kimbolten Drive
9722 Dark Crystal Court
16430 NC 73
708 Richland Dr
17147 Pennington Dr
7324 April Mist Trail
9423 Holly Bend Lane
14610 Laura Michelle Road
15457 Goodwood Street
311 Hillcrest Drive
13521 Serenity Street
12141 Memory Lane
10007 Ansonborough Sq. #12
10517 Donahue Drive
15173 Tracy Beth Road
11603 Warfield Avenue
100 Steel Street
13760 Aldenbrook Dr.
14200 Dryburgh Circle
10304 Friarsgate Road
7518 Lullwater Cove
10710 Drake Hill Drive
8304 Townley Road
8516 Townley Road
16936 N Bridgeton Lane W
12926 Union Square Dr.
17003 Bridgeton Lane
5930 Mcdowell Run Drive
15269 Eric Kyle Drive
15270 Eric Kyle Drive
10415 Blackstock Road
7922 Cottsbrooke Drive
9503 Northdowns Lane
8519 Lindholm Drive
8202 Townley Road
14427 Laurel Tree Lane
14227 Holly Springs Drive
723 Hope Street
16511 Spruell Street
14726 Baytown Court
505 South Old Statesville Road - 2
1258 Bridgeford Drive Northwest
16822 Bridgeton Lane - 1
13530 Copley Square Drive
15309 Colonial Park Drive
9221 Old Barnette Place
8512 Flanagan Court
200 Remally Lane
17322 Caldwell Track Drive
10011 Maywine Circle
10237 Halston Circle
9323 Greenheather Dr
7039 Tanners Creek Drive
11172 Green Spring
13604 Toka Ct
16000 Wynfield Creek Pkwy
16854 Bridgeton Drive
16829 Hampton Trace Road
201 Abingdon Circle
11777 Blessington Road
10207 Halston Circle
6600 Barkley Farm Road
11010 Alexandriana Road
13840 Winmau Lane
9676 Mendenhall View Drive
12747 Cross Dale Drive
9808 Holly Center Drive
725 Byrum Way St
15304 Barnsbury Drive
14119 Magnolia Bend Drive
15645 Taviston Street
1232 Bridgeford Dr NW
8229 Ballymore Court
9604 Rayneridge Dr
16224 SPRUELL ST
13725 Cinnabar Place
131 Holbrook Street
8150 Bridgegate Drive
10334 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest
16919 Bridgeton Lane
11731 Kennon Ridge Lane
13759 Cinnabar Place
9628 Sunset Grove Drive
13733 Hastings Farm Road
13416 McCoy Road
15809 Henry Lane
10107 Edgecliff Road
9824 Hagers Road
15101 Chilgrove Ln
5730 Mcdowell Run Drive
11069 Dry Stone Dr
9014 Cantrell Way
8124 Parkton Gate Drive
6755 Mountain Majesty Way
8512 Flanagan Court
16535 Knox Run Rd
806 Cattaloochee Ln
15104 Norman View Lane
11521 Lottingly Drive
9643 Sunset Grove Drive
10830 Drake Hill Drive
14975 Alexander Place
16825 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
310 Delwood Dr.
8200 Cottsbrooke Drive
7634 Rolling Meadows Lane
7516 April Mist Trail
12726 Cross Dale Drive
10645 Castlehill Drive
7412 Darblay Street
14402 Laurel Tree Lane
15631 Seafield Lane
12505 Stumptown Road
15905 Dunster Lane
807 Cattaloochee Lane
17311 Villanova Road
12929 Windy Lea Lane
11192 Green Spring Drive
9336 Culcairn Road
16932 Bridgeton Ln
13914 Cypress Woods Drive
13739 Aldenbrook Dr
13319 Mercer Drive
13242 Meadowmere Road
9663 Mendenhall View Drive
14213 Brancion Hills Court
11206 Bridgewater Drive
3908 Archer Notch Lane
15754 Seafield Lane
15805 Cordelia Oaks Lane
15744 Chipping Drive
14616 Harvington Drive
14318 Chenault Drive
17326 Caldwell Track Drive
7440 Mcilwaine Road
8011 Parknoll Drive
13708 Chandlers Green Ct.
10120 Roosevelt Drive
7416 Lochrein Ridge Court
12445 Stumptown Road
9630 Blossom Hill Drive
619 Marthas View Drive
13503 Ardry End Lane
9783 Blossom Hill Drive
13639 Shiella Caruth Drive
12406 Bronx Dr
13506 Warder Court
16965 Bridgeton Ln
8238 Parknoll Drive
16111 Amber Field Drive
11776 Blessington Road
8330 Brickle Lane
9400 Shepparton Drive
13109 Autumn Trace Drive
8413 Bridgestone Drive
14156 Holly Springs Drive
13824 Winmau Lane
16834 Bridgeton Lane
7521 Rolling Meadows Lane
15203 Barnsbury Drive
9428 Rosewood Meadow Lane
16500 Glenfurness Dr
13444 Glenwyck Lane
606 Canadice Road
13303 Central Avenue
106 Whispering Pines Lane
12713 Windyedge Road
12500 Levins Hall Road
8241 Cottsbrooke Drive
13104 Serenity Street
13139 Windy Lea Lane
17009 Carlton Way Road
12728 Windyedge Road
11100 Thousand Oaks Drive
11633 Asbury Chapel Road
13812 Hill Street
7428 Darblay St
17216 Knoxwood Drive
6723 Dunton Street
16950 Hugh Torance Parkway
14720 Northgreen Dr
14128 Stumptown Road
13506 Melrose Meadow Lane
8656 Brook Glen Ln
7425 O'Hara Street
8915 Devonshire Dr
12330 Swan Wings Place
12425 Angel Oak Drive
11002 Dry Stone Drive
8321 Strandhill Road
16833 Hugh Torance Parkway
14941 Carrington Ridge Drive
16858 Hugh Torance Parkway
8011 Rolling Meadows Lane
15507 Troubadour Lane
12742 Cross Dale Drive
712 Hope Street
10718 Charmont Place
15734 Glencastle Street
5631 Mcdowell Run Drive
16413 Spruell Street
12501 Hawks Ridge Road
12322 Swan Wings Place
621 Dellwood Drive
8126 Evanston Falls Road
11507 McDunkeld Drive
11218 Grenfell Avenue
15146 Angela Neal Road
14132 Holly Springs Dr
7417 O Hara Street
7432 Darblay Street
7907 Baylis Drive
11607 Gilroy Lane
12819 Windyedge Road
15642 Seafield Lane
17538 Invermere Avenue
8611 apt q Townley Road
9115 Rayneridge Drive
13828 Hill Street
7530 Lullwater Cove
9228 Old Barnette Place
12417 Stumptown Road
16565 Kimbolten Drive
9952 Maywine Circle
14226 Harvington Drive
12627 Cedar Fall Drive
7026 McLothian Lane
13214 Ballara Place
10941 Dry Stone Drive
8701 Taybrook Drive
13027 Windy Lea Lane
13334 Blanton Drive
15317 Rush Lake Lane
14322 Chenault
12829 Thistlebrook Drive
16705 Red Cliff Dr.
12142 Flatbush Drive
13506 Glencreek Lane
14218 Holly Springs Drive
9116 Old Barnette Place
13813 Hill St
9218 Agnes Park Lane
9033 Long Pickett Ct
13000 Church Street
14552 Reese Boulevard
6727 E Douglas Park Dr
9450 Copans Glen Lane
15519 Troubadour Lane
9552 Inglenook Lane - 1
13129 Windy Lea Lane
13843 Waverton Lane
13410 Mccoy Road
13406 Delstone Drive
8020 Strandhill Road
12828 Coral Sunrise Dr
13707 Reese Boulevard West
14029 Cedar Pond Circle
11638 Morgan Horse Trail
12805 Hopewell Avenue
12010 Joleen Court
10925 Dry Stone Drive
12323 Carrigan Court
13214 Hidcote Court
12210 Cane Branch Way
7526 Lullwater Cove
886 Windy Falls Drive
11918 Midnight Way
15517 Gallant Ridge Place
13915 Holbrooks Road
9100 Twin Trail Drive
9607 Sunset Grove Dr
17360 Villanova Road
6733 Mountain Majesty Way
9224 Agnes Park Lane
15178 Tracy Beth Road
101 Gibson Park Drive
9419 Devonshire Drive
12728 Cumberland Crest Drive
10308 Haddington Dr
10015 Ansonborough Sq.
16508 Nc Hwy 73 Highway
13526 Glencreek Lane
830 Skybrook Dr
12503 Cumberland Crest Drive
14020 Lyon Hill Lane
13836 Cypress Woods Drive
8120 Dumphries Drive
14415 Lyon Hill Lane
1631 Rustic Arch Lane
15246 Eric Kyle Drive
10028 Coley Drive
12503 Walden Lea Drive
7432 Alluvial Drive
1565 Cold Creek Place
9706 Dark Crystal Court
13016 Autumn Trace Drive
15737 Seafield Lane
3809 Hill Tree Cir
15383 Michael Andrew Road
17239 Knoxwood Dr.
11722 Rainy Bend Drive
15207 Colonial Park Drive
9726 Dark Crystal Court
14624 Lora Lynne Court
13313 Centennial Commons Parkway
12324 Cross Meadow Road
13224 Kennerly Drive
13343 Mercer Drive
9519 St Barts Ln
723 Marthas View Drive Northwest
13216 Kennerly Dr
12737 Windyedge Road
10330 Haddington Drive
10010 Gladwick Ct
15030 Northgreen Drive
10391 NW Dowling Drive
9432 Rosewood Meadow
13410 Serenity Street
11001 Old Statesville Road
714 Richland Drive
11713 Windy Mist Way
835 skybrook falls Drive
10355 Rutledge Ridge Drive NW
9006 Hunters Pointe Drive
14612 Long Iron Drive
10817 Kerns Road
12304 Walden Lea Drive
15747 Chipping Drive
7019 Carrington Pointe Drive
7538 Coastal Way
7301 Gilead Road
15116 Norman View Ln
9614 Blossum Hill Drive
15139 Leslie Brooke Road
12318 Henderson Hill Road
619 Marthas View Drive
12713 Windyedge Rd
12401 Walden Lea Drive
6420 Hasley Woods Drive
5916 Colonial Garden Drive
9105 Shepparton Drive
13954 Cypress Woods Drive
16017 Woodcote Drive
6737 Carrington Pointe Drive
16874 Hugh Torance Parkway
13312 Roderick Drive
8008 Strandhill Road
12932 S Church Street
13506 Warder Court
15223 Barnsbury Drive
7542 April Mist Trail
14610 Northgreen Drive
13303 Binnaway Drive
11502 Galashiels Drive
18474 Streamline Court
1516 April Knoll Court
13843 Waverton Lane
8211 Bridgegate Drive
8004 Strandhill Rd
15917 Trenton Place Road
9215 Hillston Ridge Road
16022 Kelly Park Circle
8027 Gleen Oak Drive
8128 Townley Road
1311 Bridgeford Dr. NW
9621 Cheery Meadow
425 Three Greens Drive
13931 Cinnabar Pl
12800 Levins Hall
10100 Hagers Road
101 W Church Street
6716 Mountain Majesty Way
6743 Mountain Majesty Way
7527 Prairie Rose Lane
14412 Lyon Hill Lane
13801 Cinnabar Pl
7541 Rolling Meadows Lane
14415 Lyon Hill Lane
12513 Cumberland Crest Drive
14910 Almondell Drive
17405 Caldwell Track Drive
13732 Winmau Lane
8032 Sandowne Lane
13432 Glencreek Lane
16878 Hugh Torance Pkwy
15008 Almondell Drive
12615 Cumberland Crest Drive
8319 Camberly Rd
14511 Cordial Lane
12654 Windyedge Road
15523 Troubadour Lane
7423 Henderson Park Road
16323 Spruell Street
12504 Kemerton Lane
841 Windy Falls Drive
16512 NC 73 Hwy
306 Dellwood Drive
13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd
12125 Memory Lane
15719 Taviston Street
12726 Cross Dale Drive
10411 Samuels Way Drive
12501 New Stead Road
6523 Pamela St
9307 Cedar River Rd
10728 Vanguard Parkway
14008 Lyon Hill Lane
7038 Church Wood Ln
13023 Windy Lea Ln
11061 Dry Stone Drive
12734 Cross Dale Drive
12137 Memory Lane
14520 Reese Blvd W
8424 Sandowne Lane
6323 Riverside Oaks Drive
13156 Heath Grove Dr
16514 Ambassador Park Dr
8325 Cottsbrooke Drive
13801 Mayes Road
819 Cattaloochee Lane
208 Canadice Road
15922 Hollingbourne Road
13035 W Douglas Park Dr
14512 S Brent Drive
12601 Cumberland Crest Dr
12130 Flatbush Dr
8154 Rolling Meadows Lane
16626 Spruell St
15627 Aberfeld Road
10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest
12616 Windyedge Rd
7629 Henderson Park Road
7006 Tanners Creek Drive
8808 St Brides Ct
15181 Tracy Beth Road
204 Gibson Park Drive
15245 Eric Kyle Dr
13604 Glenwyck Lane
11712 Kennon Ridge Lane
14307 Menifee Drive
8129 Parkton Gate
7720 Royal Park Lane
11115 Warfield Avenue
12526 Willingdon Road
11010 Alexandriana Road
16812 Hampton Trace Road
8914 New Oak Lane
12629 Kemerton Lane
7026 Carrington Pointe Drive
7034 Mclothian Lane
13111 Serenity Street
17805 Train Station Drive
16039 Farmall Dr
9930 Glencrest Drive
14607 Northgreen Drive
8910 Hunters Pointe Drive
6611 Olmsford Drive
12220 Huntersville Concord Road
8323 Brickle Ln
9304 Twin Trail Drive
6749 Tanners Creek Drive
516 Southland Road
15819 Pineknoll Lane
9322 Shepparton Drive
6631 Dunton Street
13219 Meadowmere Road
16305 Kelly Park Circle
13027 West Douglas Park Drive
4222 Vance Road
16123 Northstone Drive
12414 Twelvetrees Lane
203 Glenora Drive
12358 Swan Wings Place
8206 Rolling Meadows Lane
6812 April Mist Trail
17228 Hampton Trace Road
13801 Holly Stream Drive
9624 Sunset Grove Drive
12512 Walden Lea Drive
13019 West Douglas Park Drive
506 S Main Street
8708 Glade Court
908 Marthas View Drive
12733 Cumberland Crest Drive
13428 McCoy Road
12937 Windy Lea Lane
7923 Baylis Drive
13118 Heath Grove Drive
10730 Charmont Place
13446 Delstone Dr
8306 Brickle Lane
8232 Bridgegate Drive
14058 Alley Son Street
13327 Glencreek Lane
9145 Hillston Ridge Road
8722 Oakham Street
9715 Sunset Grove Drive
1857 Meadow Crossing Drive
7136 Sweetfield Drive
9411 Rosewood Meadow Lane
16940 Bridgeton Lane
11850 Midnight Way
15220 Leslie Brook Rd
9616 Whispering Meadows Drive
12721 Hopewell Avenue
10123 Glencrest Drive
8316 Misty Lilac Drive
8523 Lindholm Drive
14504 Reese Boulevard
15824 Robins Way