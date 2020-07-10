Rent Calculator
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:05 AM
Browse Apartments in 28031
Legacy Cornelius
The Junction at Antiquity
Bexley at Harborside
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
One Norman Square
Reserve at Kenton Place
11512 Heritage Green Dr
21434 Country Club Drive
9000 Mapledale Court
19836 Deer Valley Court
18742 Nautical Drive #105
21256 Hickory Street
8901 Oakmoor Court
20212 Amy Lee Drive
18710 Oakhurst Boulevard
19312 Kanawha Drive
19773 Deer Valley Drive
19448 Fridley Ln
8503 Lake Pines Drive
19909 Henderson Road
19876 Deer Valley Dr
18452 W Catawba Ave
17819 Peninsula Club D
18235 Peninsula Club Dr
18731 Vineyard Point Lane
17619 Trolley Crossing Way
18665 Vineyard Point Lane
19902 Catamaran Court
20420 Island Forest Drive
18781 Vineyard Point Lane
19617 Coachmans Trace
18817 Nautical Drive
20224 Zion Avenue
17551 Tuscany Lane
18200 Pompano Place
19015 Long Pond Lane
17426 Springwinds Drive
21116 Cornelius Street
20105 Henderson Road
11240 Suunto Lane
18659 Shawnee Ridge Road
17729 Trolley Crossing Way
19870 Deer Valley Dr.
18700 Nautical Drive
17100 Graysac Court
20567 Harbor View Drive
17104 Cabernet Court
1111 Inn Keepers Way
19831 Henderson Road
19847 Deer Valley Drive
18629 Vineyard Point Lane
18801 Bluff Point Rd
17811 Delmas Dr
20241 Railroad St
21434 Crown Lake Dr
18605 Ruffner Drive
19516 Smith Circle - 4
9198 Glenashley Drive
8711 Lake Pines Drive
17811 Half Moon Lane
16211 Lakeside Loop Lane
20916 Windshore Ave
16304 Barcica Lane
18557 Vineyard Point Lane
9347 Glenashley Drive
20233 Beard Street
20437 Harborgate Court
17819 Delmas Drive
20586 Harbor View Drive
19609 Feriba Place
17243 Doe Valley Court
19223 Kanawha Drive
20423 Willow Pond Road
18805 Bluff Point Road
7500 Woods Lane
19737 Playwrights Way
18510 W Catawba Ave
10139 Allison Taylor Ct
10006 Westmoreland Road
18639 Vineyard Point Lane
9640 Bailey Road
19326 Makayla Lane
9151 Mcdowell Creek Court
9719 Cadman Court
20555 Harbor View Drive
19905 Henderson Road
10125 Westmoreland unit #3A
20111 Washam Street
17434 Tuscany Lane
18707 Vineyard Point Ln
18655 Shawnee Ridge Road
7510 Woods Ln
18736 Nautical Drive
9114 McDowell Creek Court
20814 Lagoona Drive
21113 Alto Tierra Drive
20115 Henderson Road
18916 Kanawha Drive
17114 Island View Drive
10221 Meadow Crossing Lane
10454 Trolley Run Drive
18767 Vineyard Point Lane
18810 Coachmans Trace
18624 Victoria Bay Drive
18527 Vineyard Point Lane
10634 Quarrier Drive
21273 Cold Spring Lane
16946 Belle Isle Drive
18585 Vineyard Point Lane
11127 Aprilia Lane
9188 Glenashley DR
18001 Delmas Drive
10610 Trolley Run Drive
11237 Suunto Lane
21624 Old Canal Street
9652 Bailey Rd
10618 Quarrier Drive
19031 Long Pond Lane
17428 Tuscany Lane
18817 Nautical Dr #306
19866 Lamp Lighters Way
19602 Shevington Drive
21111 Crealock Place
18418 TORRENCE CHAPEL ESTATES CIR
19407 Yachtman Drive
20429 Harbor View Drive
17460 Tuscany Lane
20023 Lamp Lighers Way
9842 Bailey Road
18010 Coulter Parkway
9245 Washam Potts Road
21140 Cornelius Street
21014 Burlington Way
19942 Crew Cottage Court
Colina Dr 21625
19424 Makayla Lane
21334 Fiesta Place
17529 Tuscany Lane
17743 Trolley Crossing Way
19600 Smith Circle
18539 The Commons Boulevard
19209 Carter Circle
21511 Delftmere Drive
19902 Catamaran Court
19425 Heartland Street
20264 Harroway Drive
20705 Waters Edge Court
20113 Tailwind Lane
17542 Caldwell Track Drive
18740 Ramsey Cove Drive
9005 Washam Potts Road
19069 Natalie Michelle Lane
20101 Henderson Road
18724 Nautical Drive
19847 Lamp Lighters Way
18947 Coachmans Trace
18507 Vineyard Point Lane
9119 Washam Potts Road
18736 Nautical Drive
10544 Meadow Crossing Lane
18714 Coverdale Court
19121 Kanawha Drive
20237 Harroway Dr
9551 Glenashley Drive
9932 Westmoreland Road
21243 Hickory St
20417 Harborgate Court
19942 Crew Cottage Court
19210 Lake Norman Cove
18605 Ruffner Drive
21524 Aftonshire Drive
8734 Arrowhead Pl
21317 Country Club Drive
19528 Feriba Place
18705 The Commons Boulevard
19839 Henderson Road
Heritage Green Dr 10954
18691 Vineyard Point Lane
19140 Juanita Lane
17620 Harbor Walk Drive
17120 Players Ridge Drive
10978 Heritage Green Drive
21502 Rio Oro Drive
8919 Rosalyn Glen Road
18027 Train Station Drive
19730 Charles Towne Lane
1059 Writers Way
18871 Vineyard Point Lane
20914 Brinkley Street
10107 Victoria Blake Drive
9247 Ducati Lane
11640 Truan Lane
19231 Beaufain Street
18231 Conductor Court
21028 N Main St
19819 Henderson Rd L
20221 Harroway Drive
18802 Pentwater Court
19725 Playwrights Way
9156 Glenashley Drive
20315 Bethelwood Lane
18726 Nautical Drive
9538 Glenashley Drive
20329 Berry Circle
19750 Feriba Place
21632 Colina Drive
17636 Harbor Walk Drive
18711 Ruffner Drive
20200 Zion Avenue
17546 Tuscany Lane
19027 Natalie Michelle Lane
18705 Coachmans Trace
10502 Quarrier Dr
17746 Caldwell Track Drive
21221 Harken Drive
20349 Harroway Drive
21233 Pine St.
19204 Coachmans Trace
20026 Lamp Lighters Way
18413 Dunblane Court
7429 Mariner Cove Drive
19835 Henderson Road - G
20105 H Henderson Road
21036 Rio Oro Drive
10125 Westmoreland Rd Unit 2A
19924 Beard Street
18554 Oakhurst Blvd
21258 Hickory Street
18595 Vineyard Point
18615 The Commons Boulevard
20309 Northport Drive
8806 Westmoreland Lake Drive
16714 Amberside Road
19306 Hill Street
8744 Westwind Point Drive
21725 Aftonshire Drive
20262 River Chase Drive
19600 Whilehaven Court
20357 Harborgate Court 209
22214 Market Street
10017 Caldwell Depot Drive
18643 Harborside Drive
20635 Queensdale Drive
18738 Silver Quay Drive
22314 Market Street
21247 Hickory St
17810 Half Moon Lane
11106 Heritage Green Drive
17853 Caldwell Track Dr
20528 Harbor View Drive
18761 Vineyard Point Lane
19701 Valiant Way
17810 Half Moon Lane
19237 Coachmans Trace
11451 Potters Row
19217 Coachmans Trace
20627 N Main Street
9754 Bailey Road
19417 Booth Bay Court
8923 Washam Potts Road
8736 Westwind Point Drive
19936 Weeping Water Run
9111 Glenashley Drive
16640 Amberside Road
11346 Heritage Green Drive
17104 Graysac Court
21028 Lagoona Drive
18632 Victoria Bay Drive
17538 Caldwell Track Drive
20901 Sierra Vista Drive
18514 W. Catawba Avenue
21025 Catawba Avenue
21330 Old Canal Street
21406 Old Canal Street
18935 Cloverstone Cir
19830 North Ferry Street
19230 Coachmans Trace
18615 The Commons Blvd
22327 Torrence Chapel Road
9046 Glenashley Drive
19950 Catamaran Court
19208 Makayla Lane
18730 Nautical Drive
19408 Fridley Lane
11253 Heritage Green Drive
18801 Oakhurst Boulevard
19532 One Norman Drive
21123 Brinkley Street
9262 Washam Potts Rd.
19827 Henderson Road
11210 Suunto Lane
18019 Train Station Drive
11048 Heritage Green Drive
17117 Doe Valley Court
10322 Caldwell Depot Road
17562 Tuscany Lane
18204 Moorings View Cove Court
19810 Jetton Road
11228 Suunto Lane
19720 Feriba Place
17522 Tuscany Lane
9517 Westmoreland Road
21232 Hickory Street
17732 Caldwell Track Drive
10242 Meadow Crossing Lane
8738 Westmoreland Lake Drive
18783 Vineyard Point Lane
19601 Denae Lynn Drive
16620 Amberside Road
18865 Vineyard Point Lane
7615 Vistaview Drive
21404 Aftonshire Drive
10648 Trolley Run Drive
19851 Deer Valley Drive
18601 Vineyard Point Lane
18741 Nautical Drive
19042 Coachmans Trace Drive
10049 Meadow Crossing Lane
9538 Glenashley Drive
17410 Tuscany Lane
20627 N Main Street
20414 Willow Pond Road
21414 Old Canal Street
9657 Bailey Road
19904 Lamp Lighters Way
20441 Harbor View Drive
19409 Booth Bay Court
10405 Conistan Place
17237 Doe Valley
19737 Playwrights Way
19021 Kanawha Drive
11242 Heritage Green Drive
19845 Deer Valley Drive
17931 Kings Point Drive
18865 Vineyard Point Lane
17732 Caldwell Track Drive
20212 Colony Point Lane
19034 Natalie Michelle Lane
20412 Greenway Heights Drive
10220 Footsman Place
18744 Silver Quay Drive
18824 Nautical Drive
7825 Village Harbor Drive
17611 Trolley Crossing Way
21329 Pine Street
10322 Caldwell Depot Road
20116 Walter Henderson Rd
18807 Vineyard Point Ln
21134 Kimbrough Lane
21908 Torrence Chapel Road
19226 Makayla Lane
18615 Bonham Lane
19721 Feriba Place
21510 Old Canal Street
18730 Nautical Drive
18340 Invergordon Lane
20723 N Main Street
18015 Kings Pointe Drive
9121 Mcdowell Creek Ct
19017 Casual Cay Lane
18340 Invergordon Lane
20123 Henderson Road Unit L
18443 Victoria Bay Drive
15316 Crossing Gate Drive
18853 Vineyard Point Lane
11240 Suunto Lane
20028 Beard Street
9902 Washam Potts Road
19121 Coachmans Trace Drive
9127 Washam Potts
18043 Amberside Road
1130 South Street
17113 Doe Valley Court
17819 Delmas Drive
19104 Coachmans Trace
19608 Feriba Place
21210 Pumila Court
19043 Chandlers Landing Dr
8024 Village Harbor Dr
17536 Harbor Walk Drive
10723 Trolley Run Dr.
21235 Sandy Cove Road
20230 Sportsman Drive
21220 Norman Shores Drive
7602 Woods Lane - #24
10662 Trolley Run Drive
1357 Jacemans Way
17145 Doe Valley Ct
18712 Ronceverte Dr
18664 Shawnee Ridge Road
19919 Weeping Water Run - 1
18719 Ronceverte Drive
21552 Old Canal Street
20304 Cathedral Oaks Drive
20041 Norman Colony Road
21000 Brinkley Street
16716 Spinnaker Lane
18119 Train Station Drive
11218 Suunto Lane
19605 Grasmere Place
8861 Magnolia Estates Drive
10129 Squires Way
18314 Taffrail Way
18809 Nautical Drive
17433 Tuscany Lane
19308 Ruffner Road
7608 Woods Ln
9711 Cadman Court
20309 Wilcher Court
19810 Schooner Drive
19769 Deer Valley Drive
19709 Outermark Lane
18426 Train Station Drive
19926 Crew Cottage Court
21031 Catawba Avenue
19108 Juanita Lane
18736 Coachmans Trace
19017 Coachmans Trace
20142 Washam Street
18701 Nautical Drive #301
20021 Norman Colony Road
19056 Natalie Michelle Lane
20215 Tailwind Lane
21327 rio oro Drive
21237 Pine Street - 1
18709 Nautical Dr #202
10516 Trolley Run Drive
10504 Conistan Pl
20507 Harbor View Drive
18441 Streamline Court
19035 Natalie Michelle Lane
8909 Oakmoor Court
19866 Lamplighters Way
17819 Peninsula Club D
18538 Oakhurst Blvd
17540 Harbor Walk Drive
18801 Nautical Drive
18733 Vineyard Point Lane
18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G