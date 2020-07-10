Rent Calculator
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:20 AM
Browse Apartments in 28117
Waterlynn Ridge
Ardmore at Alcove
Country Club Apartments
Legacy Village
Century Plantation Pointe
The Osprey at Lake Norman
Hawthorne at Mooresville
153 Ashford Hollow Ln
367 Stutts Road
125 Stumpy Creek Rd
137 Springwood Lane
113 Birdie Court
117 Peninsula Place Lane
109 Chawton Lane
192 Markham Drive
128 Steinbeck Way
323 McCrary Road
113 E Morehouse Ave
396 Reed Creek Rd
138 E Morehouse Avenue
109 Forester Street
195 Isle of Pines Road
153 Springwood Lane
2553 Brawley School Rd.
109 Grayfox Drive
111 Lynnbrook Ln
118 Walnut Cove Dr Unit D
128 Evelyn Ln
150 Landings Drive
108 Bibry Way
167 Portstown Way
442 Greenbay Road
107 Kensington St
151 Springwood Lane
125 Summerwood Drive
144 Springwood Lane
175 Clusters Circle
1397 Brawley School Road
368 Sundown Road
121 Driftwood Drive
128 Steinbeck Way A
154 Portstown Way
2286 Charlotte Highway
127 Kilborne Road
132 Market Place Avenue
232 Hermance Lane
108 Ferngrove Court
111 Portola Valley Drive
128 Kensington Street
127 Trotter Ridge Drive
218 Lineberger Drive
114 Silver Lake Trail
116 McNaron Lane
117 Delargy Circle
150 Landings Drive
419 Kenway Loop
150 Talbert Town Loop
146 Springwood Lane
161 Clusters Circle
154 Cherry Bark Drive
122 Singleton Rd
116 Mangum Circle
109 Lassen Lane
163 Waterlynn Ridge Rd Mooresville NC 28117
106 Mcnaron Lane
122 Mcnaron Lane
105 Lynch Circle
1777 Perth Road
109 Kase Ct
106 Assembly Drive
126 Mainview Drive
145 Four Seasons Way
147 Toucan Road
191 Singleton Road
227 Oak Village Parkway
110 S Audubon Avenue
128 Farmstead Ln
106 Northhampton Drive
113 Kallie Loop Loop
161 Overcreek Road
133 Steeplechase Avenue
123 S Arcadian Way
142 Farmers Folly Drive
180 Singleton Road
145 Brawley School Road
120 Ellington Drive
156 Trotter Ridge Drive
126 Arcadian Way N
102 S Cove Key Lane
119 Grayfox Drive
140 Barber Loop
294 Yacht Road
121 Kase Court
131 Beverly Chase Lane
185 Clusters Circle
180 Waterlynn Ridge Road
138 Portestown Way
203 Blossom Ridge Drive
207 Chandeleur Drive
147 Cloverhill Road
123 Harrison Point Court
124 Dannyn Grove Court
126 Singleton Road
119 Magnolia Park Drive
118 Sequoia Street
137 Beverly Chase Lane
111 Summerwood Drive
180 Flanders Drive
3153 Charlotte Highway
116 Creekside Crossing Lane
132 Longleaf Drive
241 Waddell Road
157 Fox Hollow Road
117 Camforth Drive
102 Peninsula Place Lane
135 Charleston Drive
124 Zolder Lane
159 Overcreek Road
141 Talbert Town Loop
107 Rolling Stone Court
687 Normandy Rd
126 Rustic Way Lane
148 Blossom Ridge Drive
123 Mills Valley Drive
143 Vance Crescent Drive
118 Glade Valley Avenue
149 Autry Avenue
119 Grayfox Drive
115 Leyton Loop UNit C
128 E Plaza Drive
148 Mangum Circle
2111 Charlotte Highway
166 Mills Forest Lane
135 Cliffview Lane
331 Montibello Drive
173 Rainberry Drive
195 Clusters Circle
111 Steinbeck Way Unit A
141 Market Place Avenue
133 Elk Shoal Lane
103 Portola Valley Drive
195 Paradise Peninsula Road
139 Springwood Lane
103 Hayden Court
119 Quarter Lane
122 Town Center Drive
120 Lynn Cove Lane
119 Talbert Town Loop
111 Monterey Drive
208 Welton Way
114 Cedar Woods Drive
156 E Morehouse Avenue
121 Fulton Farms Lane
184 Gresham Lane
152 Springwood Lane
145 E Beacon Drive E
104 Krosper Lane
104 N Arcadian Way
161 Springwood Lane
107 Ardmore Place
120 Newark Lane
124 Round Keep Lane
141 Talbert Town Loop
104 Bunker Way
149 Market Place Avenue
121 Town Square Circle
102 Easy Street
132 Cypress Landing Drive
113 Flora Vista Dr
143 Crystal Circle
112 Milbros Lane
125 Steeplechase Avenue
202 Welton Way
164 Blossom Ridge Drive
116 Town Center Drive
181 Forest Ridge Rd
143 Wrangell Drive
419 Reed Creek Road
128 Bunker Way
126 Talbert Town Loop
130 Mangum Circle
141 Walmsley Place
168 Knoxview Lane
108 Pier 33 Drive
145 Harwell Road
342 Ponderosa Circle
218 Wood Duck Loop
208 Chuckwood Lane
141 Walmsley Place
153 Mariner Pointe Lane
203 Gannett Drive
122 Lake Pine Road
108 Emerald Drive
108 Hiram Rd
126 Barnhardt Loop
159 Wood Duck Loop
442 Cornelius Road
157 Cypress Landing Drive
141 Walmsley Place
105 Burlingame Court
186 Oak Tree Road
155 Sunfish Drive
103 Steinbeck Way Unit C
155 Forest Ridge Road
121 Coronilla Road
103 Delargy Circle
108 Artisan Court
121 Irving Avenue
117 Mackinac Dr
251 Valleyview Road
601 Stonemarker Road
106 Camforth Drive
137 Assembly Drive
637 Williamson Road
180 Gresham Lane
120 C Steinbeck Way
151 Waterlynn Ridge Road
106 S Arcadian Way S
137 Lynch Circle
106 Ellington Drive
112 Daventry Place
256 Judas Road
112 Spring Grove Drive
104 Mangum Circle
136 Turbyfill Road
140 Heath Lane
127 Morning Mist Ln F
131 Longleaf Drive
251 Elysian Drive
130 Sand Spur Drive
135 Teakwood Lane
277 Hermance Lane
112 Talbert Town Loop
115 Daventry Place
109 Kase Ct
152 North Arcadian Way
138 Turbyfill Road
125 Ballston Drive
109 Rosebay Drive
134 Crystal Circle
2487 Brawley School Road
105 Community Park Lane
174 Rainberry Drive
107 Pier 33 Drive, #108
292 Rolling Hill Road
126 Gresham Lane
115 Bowfin Circle
492 Isle of Pines Road
119 Summerwood Dr
228 Mckendree Road
156 Springwood Lane
421 Mallard Head Lane
145 High Ridge Road
112 Stover Road
108 Certificate Street
130 Chaucer Lane
112 Monterey Drive
141 Steeplechase Avenue
117 Trotter Ridge Drive
168 Chatham Road
107 Claremont Way
165 Springwood Lane
426 Sundown Road
168 Harbor Cove Lane
171 Rustling Waters Drive
129 Cloister Lane
277 Hermance Lane
265 Cornelius Road
469 Big Indian Loop
152 Singleton Road
109 Creekside Crossing
158 Blossom Ridge Drive
125 Broadview Circle
233 E Waterlynn Road
129 Tomahawk Drive
141 Beverly Chase Lane
135 Langtree Road
309 Reed Creek Road
118 Pintail Run Lane
130 Colville Road
109 Diamond Drive
113 Mackinac Drive
106 Waterlynn Club Drive
108 Jib Lane
136 Yellowbell Road
3153 Charlotte Highway
116 Morning Mist Lane
119 Maxamy Ln
209 Aztec Circle
126 Clusters Circle
107 Vance Crescent Drive
132 Cherry Bark Drive
146 Cherry Bark Dr
115 Colville Road
110 Turnberry Lane
300 Commodore Loop
109 High Ridge Road
141 Delargy Circle
2276 Brawley School Road
922 Mallard Head Lane
106 McNaron Lane
124 Little Acorn Lane
169 Singleton Rd
109 Fredericks Court
853 Kemp Road
210 Clusters Circle
139 Lassen Lane
156 Blossom Ridge Drive
137 Market Place Avenue
211 Pintail Run Lane
152 Wood Duck Loop
114 Wynswept Drive
112 Creek View Road
123 Farmers Folly Drive
126 Patrose Lane *
130 Patrose Ln
127 Kensington Street
136 Morning Mist Ln
2371 Charlotte Highway
121 Lynch Circle
109 Sand Spur Drive
119 Lassen Lane
127 Colville Road
124 Round Keep Lane
118 Daventry Place
115 Daventry Place
108 W Maranta Rd
178 Silverspring Ln
120 Drawbridge Court
121 Walnut Cove Drive
104 Pier 33 Drive Unit 314
124 Drawbridge Court
293 Montibello Drive
143 Sunfish Drive
109 Autry Avenue
104 Milbros Lane
149 Sunfish Drive
160 Stonewall Beach Lane
105 Periwinkle Lane
210 Aztec Circle
117 E Morehouse Avenue
371 Montibello Drive
117 Walnut Cove Drive
115 Mackinac Drive
2224 Perth Road
113 Burlingame Court
134 Sunridge Drive
156 Silverspring Place
134 Matlen Drive
130 Yellow Jacket Circle
111 Rolling Stone
220 Hermance Lane
154 Wrangell Drive
142 Mangum Circle
140 Winghaven Court
125 Seabury Drive
147 Fox Hunt Drive
129 Castleton Drive
217 Shoreline
135 Singleton Road
145 Kallie Loop
189 Flanders Drive
112 Barkland Lane
119 Mills Forest Lane
104 Pier 33 Drive Unit 314
107 Bluegrass Cir
119 Langdon Road
117 Walnut Cove Dr. Unit D
140 N Arcadian Way
2224 Perth Road
178 sunset Lane
105 Secretariat Lane
195 Paradise Peninsula Drive
170 Culbreth Lane
149 Leyton Loop
113 Congaree Loop
119 S Audubon Avenue
111 Milbros Lane
127 Windy Knoll Lane
105 Singleton Road
120 Wellspring Way
114 Arcata Court
125 High Ridge Road
292 Rose Street
230 Tawny Bark Drive
125 Morrocroft Lane
134 Arcadian Way
133 Lassen Lane
141 Aztec Circle
104 Sea Trail Drive
451 Isle Of Pines Road
103 Pamlico Lane
179 Bath Creek Drive
190 Singleton Road
126 E Morehouse Avenue
134 North Arcadian Way
161 Brantley Place Drive
109 Woodstream Circle
111 Milledge Drive
467 Stutts Road
104 Navigator Court
149 Jocelyn Lane
208 Poplar Grove Road
110 Standish Lane
105 Quincy Court
128 Carolina Ash Lane
142 Blossom Ridge Drive
107 Ameena Chase Trail
103 Meadow Pond Lane
121 C Irving Way
174 Crystal Circle
108 Barefoot Lane
127 Walnut Cove Drive
137 Kensington Street
129 Brantley Place Drive
129 E Morehouse Avenue
126 Sparta Drive
137 Aztec Circle
217 Montibello Drive
237 Collingswood Road
426 Sundown Road
107 Leyton Loop Unit G - 1
124 Elk Shoal Lane
179 Torrence Chapel Road
123 Sand Spur Drive
106 Riding Trail Trail
107 Prestwood Lane
163 Turnberry Lane
347 Bayberry Creek Circle
147 Autry Avenue
524 Reed Creek Road
166 Gray Cliff Drive
137 Northington Woods
115 Dellbrook Street
111 Sequoia Street
111 Kase Ct.
106 Slocumb Lane
119 Steinbeck Way
177 Belfry Loop
127 Cedar Woods Drive
111 Lynch Cir
121 Morning Mist Lane
111 Kensington Street
126 Purple Finch Lane
172 Foxtail Drive
319 S. San Agustin Drive
118 Walnut Cove DR. Unit E
324 Tuskarora Trail
132 Jade Court
123 Greentree Drive
163 Kallie Loop
119 Ashford Hollow Lane
117 Creekside Crossing Lane
110 Heron Cove Loop
103 Meadow Pond Lane
187 Gannett Road
181 Isle of Pines Road
698 Langtree Road
115 Swamp Rose Drive
174 Dry Dock Loop
117 Windy Knoll Lane
109 Lynn Cove Lane
630 Normandy Road
674 Normandy Road
114 N Ranney Way
171 Ringneck Trail
107 S Audubon Avenue
187 Brantley Place Drive
111 Red Arrow Place
205 Markham Drive
147 Saint Charles Lane
135 Cherry Bark Drive
117 Beverly Chase Lane
113 Kase Court
224 Lineberger Drive
115 W Morehouse Avenue
231 Crystal Circle
122 Lismark Drive
201 Clusters Circle
134 Cypress Landing Drive
224 Lineberger Road
154 Turbyfill Road
322 Queens Cove Road
107 Riding Trail
231 Wilson Lake Road
115 Topaz Place
507 Stutts Road
106 Ridgebrook Drive