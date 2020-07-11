Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
NC
/
durham county
/
27713
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:03 AM
Browse Apartments in 27713
The Lodge at Southpoint
Woodland Creek
The Heights at Meridian
The Village at Auburn
Southpoint Crossing
Triangle Park
Southpoint Glen
Balfour West
54 Station
The Hamptons at RTP
Aven
Falls Pointe at the Park
Cortland Research Park
Southpoint Village
Encore At The Park
Woodlake Reserve
Park Ridge Estates
Amber Oaks
Legacy at Meridian
305 Wendover Court
906 Park Ridge Road
728 Cook Road
1815 Dial Drive
5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A
1668 Snowmass Way
1317 Holly Grove Way
1101 Orchard Oriole Lane
6511 Clarksdale Lane
2225 Gablefield Lane
14 Aman Court
1109 Excelsior Grand Ave
130 Long Shadow Pl.
7 East Bayberry Court
1101 Metropolitan Drive
108 Hollow Oak Dr
3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard
232 Bassett Hall Court
100 Stratford Lakes Drive
1121 Metropolitan Drive
919 Cinnamon Dr.
901 Cinnamon Dr.
3607 Abercromby Drive
114 Brookview Street
7512 Montibillo Parkway
1248 Magic Hollow Road
10 Sugar Creek Drive
1015 Midtowne Way
1906 E NC Hwy 54 Suite 100-C Durham 27713
2778 Wyntercrest Lane
104 Shady Spring Place
7250 NC 751 Highway
126 Cedar Elm Road
3908 Kettering Drive
7608 Morrell Lane
5105 Middleton Drive
3619 Sana Court
1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue
8 Barnsdale Court
5140 Grandale Drive
1011 Mirbeck Ln