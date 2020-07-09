Rent Calculator
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:22 PM
Browse Apartments in 28205
Anker Haus
The Davy
Summit on Central
Highland Mill Lofts
Village at Commonwealth
Yards at NoDa
Vyne On Central
The Collective
Arden
Bainbridge NoDa
30Six NoDa
The Julien
The Nook
One 305 Central
Mercury Noda
Plaza 25
The Edison
Midwood Station
Wendover Gardens
4734 Doris Avenue
840 E 18th Street
3164 Central Avenue
2116 Mcclintock Road
1111 Herrin Ave
3929 Winterfield Place - 5
1518 Wembley Dr.
2013 Union Street
4143 Firethorne Road
2225 Kilborne Drive
1200 Clement Ave
1520 Woodhill Ln.
4501 Central Ave - 8
1034 Norland Road
932 Hickory Nut Street
633 Raphael Place
3110 Clark Street
1927 Catkin Lane
1502 Kensington Drive
1557 Pecan Ave
539 Donatello Ave
1823 Dearmon Dr
2431 The Plaza
4602 Central Ave
1207 Green Oaks Lane
1426 Anderson Street
4133 Seaforth Drive
1705 Pegram Street
3267 Noda Boulevard
2409 The Plaza
1403 Herrin Avenue
1028 E 36th Street
2000 Patio Court
3467 Chagall Court - 1
1829 N. Sharon Amity Road
3501 E Independence Blv - 2205
1702 Herrin Avenue
1231 East Thirty-fifth Street Unit C
2018 Union Street
1727 The Plaza Road
1631 Academy St
2421 Barry St
1721 Matheson Avenue
549 Donatello Avenue
703 Rollerton Road
1344 Green Oaks Lane Unit I
3556 Warp Street
1330 Green Oaks Lane
1507 Tippah Park Court
1014 Leigh Avenue
1326 Shamrock Dr
1500 Briarfield Drive
2641 Bay Street
1320 Parkwood Ave.
1603 Pecan Avenue
1015 Roanoke Ave
1311 Anthem Court
1224 Green Oaks Lane
1400 Brook Road
1901 Terrybrook Ln - 2
1016 Parkwood Avenue
2734 Dunlavin Way
1016 Harrill Street
1643 Medford Drive
4341 North Sharon Amity
2437 Shenandoah Avenue
3128 Creighton Avenue
1948 shamrock Drive
2100 Randall Street
3001 Amity Garden Court
4038 Winfield Drive
1313 North McDowell Street
1308 Seigle Ave
3311 Bessemer Street
1700 Pecan Avenue
923 Steel House Boulevard
423 Charles Ave
2525 Bay Street
2812 Shenandoah Avenue
1725 Birchcrest Dr
1511 Briarfield Dr
628 Raphael Place
1394 Chippendale Road
908 Academy St
2417 Pinckney Avenue
1009 Lunsford Place
3407 Coldstream Ln
2020 Union Street
3701 Dresden Drive E
1739 Masonic Drive
4125 Dinglewood Avenue
1806 Herrin
1622 Chatham Avenue
2417 Laburnum Avenue Unit #3
3017 Sandlewood Rd
1941 Terrybrook Lane
2900 Whiting Ave
3756 Dresden Dr E
3913 McMillan St
2836 Attaberry Drive
2003 Union Street
1217 Weldon Avenue
1657 Arnold Drive
3114 Dunn Avenue
1230 Rollins Avenue
2214 Olde Chantilly Court
5127 Silabert Avenue
2200 Thurmond St
951 EAST 36TH STREET - 3
1437 LANDIS AVENUE - 3
3911 Picasso Court
3649 Warp Street
1600 Pierson Dr.
3941 McMillan Street
1916 Herrin Avenue
1227 Rollins Avenue
1249 Allen Street
411 Montrose Ave
2411 The Plaza None
4038 Commonwealth Ave
1606 Richland Drive
5212 Silabert Avenue
2120 N Brevard Street
2280 Kilborne Drive
3209 Commonwealth Avenue
2709 Yadkin Avenue
1713 Umstead Street
1724 Herrin Avenue
2338 Yadkin Avenue
1838 Lansdale Road
1627 Herrin Avenue
3209 Country Club Drive
3003 Amity Garden Court
221 Fannie Circle
1218 J Green Oaks Lane
3801 Seaforth Drive
3134 Driftwood Drive
1200 Pamlico Street
1812 Cochran Place
2648 Mason Circle
1723 Burgin Street
4201 Winedale Lane
1217 Kennon Street
1634 Chatham Ave
3116 Commonwealth Avenue
2207 Thurmond Place
1530 Pierson Drive
1016 Harrill Street
1735 Academy Street
1702 Burgin Street
5046 Silabert Avenue
2200 Thurmond St
1533 Thomas Avenue
1708 Town Oak Lane
3226 Draper Avenue
2518 Roland Street
2801 Athens Place
2213 Kilborne Drive
3107 Cramer Pond Drive
4124 Somerdale Drive
609 Charles Avenue
2025 Ibis Court
1645 Anderson Street
2226 Olde Chantilly Court
928 Dudley Drive
943 Norland Road
2209 McClintock Road
2469 Elkwood Circle
1705 Truman Rd
1201 Goodwin Avenue
2216 Yadkin Ave
1732 Matheson Avenue
3137 Maywood Drive
1111 Belmont Avenue
1532 Downs Avenue
332 Ross Moore Avenue
3001 Edsel Place
2927 Wicklow Place
1601 Cromwell Court
1412 Kennon St
1606 Allen Street
1543 Thomas Avenue
2976 Textile Way
1545 Thomas Avenue
1541 Thomas Avenue
2414 Lanier Avenue
1409 Downs Ave.
2017 Mandarin Boulevard
1801 Chestnut Avenue
2503 Eastway Dr
534 Steel Gardens Boulevard
4173 Sheridan Drive
5329 Lynnville Avenue
1305 Queen Lyon Court
3554 North Davidson
3954 Winfield Dr
2800 Athens Place
3100 N Alexander St
2027 Union Street
1529 Thomas ave - C
1641 Morningside Drive - 1
1907 Herrin Avenue
1928-1 Umstead Street
3414 Bonneville Drive
3441 Commonwealth Avenue
1428 Woodhill Lane
2408 Markham Court
1708 Club Rd
1919 Anderson Street
1120 Leigh Avenue
2639 Bay Street
2301 Markham Court
2409 The Plaza None
3015 Attaberry Drive
3209 Holt Street Unit 1
1537 Hawthorne Lane
3100 Rodman Street
1201 Pamlico Street
1051 Dresden Drive West
1617 Chatham Ave
2122 Kilborne Dr
635 Raphael Place - 1
2514 McClintock Road
1932 Sandhurst Drive
3209 Holt Street
1616 Herrin Avenue
3609 Card Street
4426 Holbrook Drive
2009 Thomas Ave
114 Ross More Ave
1012 Dudley Drive
3840 Rosehaven Drive
2426 McClintock Road
1600 Harrill Street
2605 Chesterfield Avenue
1912 Catkin Lane
3634 Eastway Drive
1815 Masonic Drive
2321 Kingsbury Drive
4234 Winedale Lane
3411 Coldstream Ln
2612 Pinckney Avenue
1544 Pecan Ave
3051 Salix Bend Drive
1716 Thomas Avenue
2421 Commonwealth ave
1646 Merry Oaks Road
700 Charles Avenue
400 Montrose street
3730 Rosehaven Drive
1310 Green Oaks Lane #B
953 EAST 36TH STREET - 5
635 Raphael Place - 1
625 Raphael Place
1109 Leigh
3319 Maywood Drive
401 Fannie Circle
1536 Winston Drive
1006 Allen Street
820 Woodside Avenue
2408 Lanier Avenue
1127-1 North Allen Street
2220 Eastway Drive
816 Herrin Avenue
1513 Kennon Street
5100 Kimwood Place
1024 Dudley Drive
146 Wyanoke Ave
3523 Deason Court
3301 Campbell Drive
5451 Gwynne Avenue
3963 Winfield Drive
1512 Seigle Avenue
817 Everett Place
1334-6 Briar Creek Rd
914 Cardinal Drive
1133 East 34th Street
324 Gene Ave
311 Skyland Ave, Unit #2
4606 Central Ave
1200 Clement Avenue
926 Steel House Boulevard
1250 Morningside Drive
3205 N Davidson Street
548 Donatello Ave
2012 Hamorton Place - 8
1600 Fulton Avenue
1019 E. 35th Street
5116 Silabert Avenue
800 Bascom st
2541 Commonwealth Ave.
2333 Birchcrest Dr
3640 Card Street
1334 Green Oaks Lane
3142 Driftwood Drive
3945 Picasso Court
5316 Lynnville Avenue #5
1312 Parkwood Avenue
2613 Millie Lane
2414 Lanier Avenue
708 Fugate Avenue
601 Alpha Street
1125 Dade Street
4220 Raney Way
507 Donatello Avenue
4121 Atmore St
1333 St Julien Street
1215 Green Oaks Lane
549 Donatello Avenue
3739 McMillan Street
1151 Brighton Place
1310 Ivey Drive
1209 Harrill Street
520 Donatello Avenue
4138 WINFIELD DR
3623 Card ST
1502 Woodhill Lane
808 East Seventeenth Street
1415 Hamorton Place
4028 Commonwealth Avenue
3815 Picasso Court
1451 Pinecrest Avenue
3319 Sudbury Road
1132 E 36th Street
625 Raphael Place
1211 East 35th Street
2613 Millie Lane
1121 East 36th Street
4207 Commonwealth Avenue
1238 Allen St
500 Mercury Street
3132 Erskine Drive
3140 Shenandoah Avenue
1929 Terrybrook Ln - 2
2501 Eastway Dr
2130 Chesterfield Avenue
1600 Pierson Dr.
4609 Kavanaugh Drive
4409 Raney Way
3427 Steel Yard Court
3128 Commonwealth Avenue
3124 Glen Robin Court
3923 Winterfield Pl
2951 Temple Lane
1408 E 35th St
2708 Athens PL
3047 Uxbridge Woods Court
2406 Shenandoah Ave
3000 Dunlavin Way
3943 Picasso Ct
3724 Rosehaven Dr.
3138 Erskine Drive
1224-F Green Oaks Lane
922 Everett Place
3524 Woodleaf Rd.
1707 Harrill St - 1
1908 Thurmond Place
535 Donatello Avenue
1508 Kensington Drive
4941 Unaka Avenue
4023 Howie Circle
1132 Brighton Place
828 Academy St
1405 Shamrock Dr
534 Donatello Avenue
3935 Medallion Drive
3138 Westmoreland Avenue
2120 Markham Court
3749 Picasso Court
3307 Erskine Drive
2919 Springway Drive
2816 Attaberry Drive
4201 Folkston Drive
1808 Herrin Ave
1318 Green Oaks Ln Apt E
1832 Umstead St.
1422 Anderson Street
5307 Kelly Street
1525 Briar Creek Rd
1708 Fulton Avenue
1200 Dade Street - 1
1724 Logie Avenue
4807 Elder Avenue
1230 Roanoke Ave
2507 Eastway Drive
2917 Amity Garden Court
1723 Herrin Avenue
613 Raphael Place
1824 Club Road
4901 Doris Avenue
1643 Morningside Drive - 1
3423 Sudbury Rd
820 Parkwood
1421 Kennon St
1000 Westchester Boulevard
1613 Parson Street
1733 Masonic Drive
2511 Yadkin Avenue
3140 Stancill Place
3633 Eastway Drive
1946 Academy Street
3930 Tamerlane Drive
3000 Shenandoah Avenue
3909 Bearwood Ave
640 Chipley Ave, Unit #1
1803 Darbrook Drive
352 Fannie Circle
2126 Kilborne Drive
827 Mohigan Drive
1518 Wembley Dr.
3020 N Davidson Street N
2512 Daniel Street
1413 Matheson Avenue
3000 Rodman Street
1000 Hickory Nut Street
1300 Meadow Lane
1541 Pecan Avenue
1801 Beckwith Place
2734 Arnold Drive
2300 Markham Court
1930 Terrybrook - 2
1743 Herrin Avenue
352 Skyland Ave
919 Warren Burgess Lane
2914 Georgia Avenue
1205 Pamlico Street
2064 Eaton Road
1526 Landis Avenue
414 Faison Avenue
1348 Green Oaks Lane
3475 Spencer St
3343 Eastwood Drive
3437 Tappan Place
4309 Tulane Street
3409 Eastway Drive
1605 N McDowell Street
1205 Harrill Street
3207 Erskine Drive
1431 Woodhill Drive
1725 Darbrook Drive
1920 Windham Place
933 Sweetbriar St
2101 Mecklenburg Avenue
1719 Herrin Avenue
1619 Tippah Avenue
3640 Card Street
1207 E. 34th Street
900 Leigh Avenue
1707 Club Rd
1422 Nassau Boulevard
3219 Erskine Drive
3015 Marney Avenue
4040 Winfield Drive
5100 Carriage Drive Circle
909 Anderson Street
3115 Shenandoah Avenue
3740 Brookchase Ln
1210 Green Oaks Lane
516 Donatello Avenue
1428-A Pecan Ave
1734 Seifert Cir
1741 Herrin Avenue
2417 Bay St.
1526 Wembley Dr.
1913 Herrin Avenue
2005 Birchside Drive
2617 Springway Drive
4200 Donnybrook Place
1115 East 20th Street
1517 Belvedere Ave
3634 Densmore Drive
3560 Artists Way
1201 Harrill Street - 4
1820 Dallas Avenue
3321 Eastwood Dr
3714 Driftwood Drive
1617 Richland Drive
1431 Woodhill Lane
1520 Downs Avenue
1114 Clement Avenue
3036 Leroy Street
1609 Fulton Avenue
1400 35th Street
1824 Darbrook Drive
2923 Amity Garden Court
137 Ross Moore Avenue
1742 Academy Street
3129 westmoreland Avenue
3726 Rosehaven Drive
2501 Eastway Dr
1826 Darbrook Drive
537 Donatello Avenue
2225 Lanier Avenue
1418 Nassau Boulevard
3475 Chagall Court
1514 Wembley Dr.
3309 Erskine Drive
2044 Birchcrest Drive
4207 Dinglewood Avenue
4215 The Plaza Road
2106 Downing Street
1508 Haywood Court
4221 Donnybrook Place
3133 Maywood Drive
1517 Pegram Street
4716 Elder Avenue
3032 Leroy Street
2501 Yadkin Avenue
1700 Herrin Avenue
3953 Picasso Court
401 Orange St # 4
1701 Masonic Drive
405 Orange St Apt 4
1305 Central Avenue
1939 Academy Street
401 Orange St # 2
1000 Herrin Avenue
5785 Silabert Avenue
1425 Eastcrest Unit: 1250
1425 Eastcrest Unit: 800
1425 Eastcrest Unit: 935
3580 North Davidson St
1425 Eastcrest
2200 The Plaza
1425 Eastcrest Unit: 900
3144 Central Avenue
3425 Draper Avenue
1408 Wembley Drive
1219 Briar Creek Road
2220 The Plaza None
435 Steel Gardens Boulevard
1317 Downs Avenue
325 Ross Moore Avenue
1516 Seigle Avenue
3247 Wesley Avenue
1513 Sylvia Court
1839 Arnold Drive
1326 St. Julien Street
3919 Glenstar Terrace
3019 Sam Drenan Road
2610 Springway Drive
4341 North Sharon Amity Road
1416 Ivey Drive
1823 Union St
1009 E 15th St
1832 Union Street
1812 Darbrook Drive
2515 Chesterfield Avenue
1510 Wembley Dr.
2520 Roland Drive
4604 Central Ave
1633 Umstead Street
1416 Anderson Street
1012 E 36 Street
4119 Folkston Drive
3515 Spencer Street
4900 Crestmont Drive
3441 Steel Yard Court
1711 Herrin Avenue
1051 Dresden Drive W
3337 Washburn Avenue
1910 Birchcrest Drive
3617 Artists Way
1940 Kilborne Drive
1321 Pinecrest Avenue
1339 Dresden Drive
3032 Edsel Place
1820 Cochran Place
3536 Draper Avenue
3566 N Davidson Street
2506 McClintock Road
4024 Rosehaven Drive
1214 Lorna Street
1239 Dresden Drive W
2408 Chesterfield Avenue
4108 Dinglewood Ave
1818 Club Road
1109 Briar Creek Road
3810 Brookchase Lane
623 Raphael Place
3136 Driftwood Drive
2406 McClintock Road
3513 Artists Way
1909 Pegram Street
3813 Farmview Road
1714 Thomas Ave
534 Steel Gardens Boulevard
4212 Howie Circle
632 Raphael Pl
3100 Marney Avenue
1533 Thomas Avenue
1500 Cyrus Drive
707 East Nineteenth Street
1733 Matheson Ave. E
1035 Pegram St
316 Gene Ave
4115 Leeds Drive
1606 Parson St
1701 Darbrook Drive
2820 Clemson Avenue
2830 Hilliard Drive
1701-2 Parson Street
3409 Coldstream Ln
2427 The Plaza
3120 Farley Street Charlotte, NC 28205
4600 Central Ave
1645 Morningside Drive
2148 Downing Street
116 Wyanoke Avenue
1601 Harrill Street
3901 Abbeydale Drive
2002 Union Street
3257 Noda Boulevard
1601 Harrill Street
1705 Harrill St - 1
1734 Matheson Avenue
325 Gene Avenue
1632 Longfellow Street
325 Gene Avenue
2415 Amesbury Ave
1530 Wembley Dr.
904 Warren Burgess Lane
1905 Terrybrook Lane - 2
1753 Woodland Drive
1713 Umstead Street
1715 Umstead Street
1104 Pegram Street
1716 Pegram Street
1712 Pegram Street
1717 Umstead Street
1719 Umstead Sttreet
2318 Lola Ave
1714 Pegram Street
3547 Spencer Street
850 Belmont Avenue
4126 Howie Cir
3924 Bearwood Ave
3905 Bearwood Ave
3101 N Alexander Street
4219 Abbeydale Drive
3116 Dunn Avenue
1506 Sylvia Court
617 37th Street
1117 East 20th Street
1714 Club Rd
2541 Shenandoah Ave.
1422 Winston Avenue
4620 Central Ave
2612 Pinckney Avenue
1710 Pegram Street
2900 Hilliard Drive
3801 Driftwood Dr
3914 Bearwood Ave
1508 Pinecrest Avenue
2908 Georgia Avenue
4608 Central Ave
2717 Arnold Dr.
2418 McClintock Road
2503 Eastway Dr
3570 N Davidson St
4025 Howie Circle
4606 Central Ave
411 Montrose Street
1522 Pegram St
1233 Harrill St
3028 Attaberry Drive
1516 Woodhill Ln Charlotte
3214 June Drive
1715 beckwith place
3428 Cosby Place
409 Orange Street
3511 Sudbury Rd
2130 Amesbury Avenue
1348 Green oaks Unit D
1605-E Merry Oaks Road
2556 Eastway Drive
1305 Harrill Street
1625 Merry Oaks Rd
3508 The Plaza
3009 Clemson Avenue
3435 Spencer Street
1228 Pegram Street
2606 McClintock Road
2957 Textile Way
3931 Bearwood Ave
1520 Woodhill Dr.
5015 Erickson Road
1820 Summey Avenue
1954 Thurmond Place
2006 Union Street
804 E 20TH Street
4201 Dinglewood Avenue
1013 Anderson Street
1440 Academy Street
3100 Clark St
2120 N Brevard Street
3451 Steel Yard Ct
1511 Briarfield Dr
1324 E. 35th Street
2024 Shenandoah Ave
1417 Ivey Drive
1613 Bark Branch Drive
2831 Florida Avenue
3006 Uxbridge Woods Ct
1105 Belmont Avenue
1515 Parson Street
1030 Roanoke Avenue
1417 Pecan Avenue
1638 Arnold Drive
939 Warren Burgess Lane
1301 N McDowell St
303 Orange Street
2925 Amity Garden Court
1207 E Green Oaks Lane
3116 Davidson Street
4227 Hiddenbrook Drive
5032 Erickson Road
3829 Brookchase Lane
631 Raphael Pl
613 Raphael Place
5110 Auburndale Road
2913 Virginia Avenue
3325 Sudbury Road
3713 Densmore Drive
2815 Albany Lane
1904 Catkin Lane
212 Fannie Circle
2819 Georgia Avenue
514 East 35th Street
3930 Tamelane Drive
511 E 34th Street #204
1614 Flynnwood Dr
1210 Norland Rd
301 Orange Street
2124 Sablewood Dr
4030 Bearwood Ave
3025 Sudbury Road
3101 Holt Street
1425 Central Avenue
1062 Dresden Drive West
1618 Herrin Avenue
710 Crater Street
3409 Eastway Drive
3009 Hudson Street
1101 Jensen Street
3107 Erskine Drive
4518 Kavanaugh Dr
933 Sweet Briar Street
3109 Erskine Drive
1424 Anderson Street
3530 Eastwood Drive
1508 Herrin Avenue
4120 Dinglewood Ave
4116 Dinglewood Ave
1637 Morningside Dr
3756 Dresden Dr E
3221 Erskine Drive
2035 Chesterfield Ave
222 Ross Moore Ave - 1
134 Wyanoke Ave
1624 Eastway Drive
5044 Erickson Road
2503 Kilborne Drive Apt H
2941 Enfield Road
1315 Anderson Street
1947 Academy Street
1512 East 35th Street
1726 Academy Street
5216 Carriage Drive Circle
3109 Ventosa Drive
2329 Commonwealth Avenue
3327 Woodleaf Road
1824 Nassau Blvd
911 Anderson Street
3008 Yadkin Ave
904 Anderson Street
903 Anderson Street
2001 Union Street
4942 Crestmont Dr
1822 Club Road
1621-1 Pegram Street
1825 Dearmon Dr
5000 Erickson Road
2543 Pinckney Avenue
3022 Leroy Street
2232 Shenandoah Avenue
3209 Erskine Drive
1611 Central Ave Unit 402
1719 Darbrook Drive
3522 Enfield Road
2540 Elkwood Circle
1912 Umstead Street
2425 Arnold Drive
1408 Lyon Court
1230 Green Oaks Lane
906 Harrill Street
3136 Erskine Drive
2714 Athens Place
1336 Green Oaks Lane Unit E