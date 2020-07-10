Rent Calculator
Last updated July 10 2020
Browse Apartments in 64133
Whispering Lake
Melrose Place
Suncrest Apartments
7207 Raytown rd
11825 East 57 Terrace
8903 E 72nd St
7329 Ash Ave
9408 E 68th St
12508 E. 53rd Terr
9501 East 65th Terrace
11210 East 49th Street South
11804 E 60th St
6644 Maywood Ave Apt B
11806 East 62nd Terrace
6019 Kentucky Avenue
11811 East 60th Terrace
5229 Harvard Avenue
11812 East 61st Terrace
11215 E 51st St
6333 Ash Ave
8610 E 74th Street
8902 Richards Drive
9317 E 68th St
10212 E 68th Ter
9208 East 54th Street
4913 Appleton Avenue
6400 Elm
5017 Osage Avenue
9500 East 69th Street
10612 East 60th Terrace
10558 E 46th Terr
3622 Blue Ridge Cut Off
11811 E 58th Ter
5605 Sterling Avenue
10119 E. 67th St.
11304 E 55th Terrace
10121 E. 67th St.
5009 Hawthorne Ave
9505 E 68th St
7305 Hardy Avenue
9004 East 74th Street
11925 East 56 Street
4801 Evanston Avenue
9226 E 54th St
5309 Hardy Ave
9114 Vaughn Avenue
5215 Sterling Avenue
4632 Willow Ave
5333 Willow Avenue
13007 East 53rd Terrace
5716 Harvard Avenue
6721 Hawthorne Avenue
4722 Evanston Avenue
9416 E. 64th
4620 Willow Ave
11901 East 55th Street
5936 Sterling Avenue
6004 Englewood Ave
10109 East 67th Street
8807 East 59th Street
5504 Harris Avenue
5917 Westridge Road
4614 Ridgeway Ave
12535 E 56th St
5500 Ditzler Avenue
5424 Ralston Ave.
5724 Harvard Avenue
9111 Vaughn Avenue
6032 Laurel Avenue
10009 E 69th St
12100 East 58 Street
6642 Maywood Ave Apt B
10604 E. 66th Street
13105 East 53rd Street
6712 Lane Avenue
4610 Pittman Road
6820 Vermont Ave
11913 East 55th Street
9801 E 69th Street
11045 East 54 Street
5501 Crysler Avenue
5835 Blue Ridge Cuttoff
6529 Oxford Avenue
11418 East 59th Street
10600 E. 66th St
6604 Ralston ave
5317 Cottage Ave
4805 Appleton Avenue
9608 E 68th Terrace
9500 East 68 Terrace
12016 East 49th Street South
5309 Hunter Street
11418 East 71 Street
5209 Harris Avenue
5436 Woodson Road
9106 E 74th St
7932 E 71st St
8900 E 73rd Street
4515 Vermont Ave
5920 Westridge Road
10114 E 67th St Apt B
6720 Manchester Ave
10700 East 75th Street
9102 E 73rd St
4524 Willow Avenue
10406 E. 69th Terrace
9004 East 52 Terrace
11209 E 49th St
5903 Claremont Ave
10206 East 68th Street
6492 Blue Ridge Boulevard
7200 Willow Avenue
8907 East 73rd Street
12107 East 54 Street
8828 Richards Drive
6002 Farley Avenue
6111 Harris Avenue
10560 E 46th Terr
5405 Woodson Rd.
11605 E 60th St
6301 Hedges Ave
10517 East 60th Terrace
9112 Vaughn Avenue
11429 East 71 Street
11010 E 51st St
4638 Willow Ave
6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff
11802 East 59 Terrace
4709 Appleton Ave.
8913 E. 55th Street
9129 E 51st Terrace
6723 Englewood Avenue
11007 East 60th Terrace
6122 Hedges
10905 E 60th Terrace
11705 East 51 Street South
6912 Laurel Avenue
12212 East 58 Terrace
9804 E 51st Terr
8805 E 61st Terrace
10500 East 45th Terrace
8806 E. 59th Terrace
4625 Appleton
6331 Ash Ave
10409 E. 69th Terrace
5427 Ditzler Avenue
6936 Ewing Ave
12012 E 56th St
5820 Woodson Road
11021 E 57th St
10405 E 69th Street
6015 Kentucky Ave
5816 Proctor Avenue
6225 Ralston Ave
9800 E 47th St
12518 E 56th St Terr
6321 Ash Ave
11005 E 56th Terrace
5818 Farley Ave
11819 East 60 Street
7010 Woodson Rd
7600 East 70th Terrace
5724 Cedar Ave
10529 E 46th Ter
11008 East 50th Terrace
8913 E 59th St
5135 Blue Ridge Blvd
6024 Woodside Avenue
4729 Evanston Avenue
5500 Cedar Ave.
10546 E 46th Terr.
11423 East 71 Street - 1
5815 Cedar Ave
10315 East 39th Terrace South
6327 Ash Avenue
6017 Farley Ave
7401 Blue Ridge Blvd
6702 Appleton Avenue
9203 Vaughn Ave
8801 East 73rd Street
9200 East 54th Street
5316 Appleton Avenue
6016 Laurel Ave.
7203 Ralston Ave
10301 East 63rd Street - D
6111 Norfleet Rd
6519 Overton Avenue
6432 Overton Avenue
9202 East 54th Street
9513 East 69th Street
10500 E. 46th St.
11800 E 60th St
5915 Kentucky Avenue
6408 Sterling Avenue
5529 Lane Ave
4710 Northern Avenue
7311 Blue Ridge Boulevard
10541 E 46th Ter
5028 Overton Avenue
9804 Plymouth Lane
10528 E. 46th Terr
9405 E. 66th Terrace
6524 Oxford Avenue
5428 Ditzler Ave
5817 Ralston Avenue
5315 Blue Ridge Blvd
4329 Sterling Ave
10106 E 64th St
5724 Cedar Ave
6508 Hardy Avenue
5238 Overton Avenue
10512 East 69th Street
11321 East 58 Street
5012 Osage Avenue
9004 E 75th St
7016 Woodson Road
4020 Hedges Avenue
9004 E 57th Terrace
5222 Delaware St
9808 E. 59th Terr.
6833 Elm Ave
7014 Woodson Road
11000 E 50th Terr
3617 Ditzler Avenue
7030 Willow Ave
9707 E 65th St
8802 East 72nd Street
8810 East 59th Street
11801 East 60 Street
5525 Ralston Ave
9120 E 43rd st
6007 Hunter Street
6140 Hunter Street
9105 E 67th Terrace
4433 Sterling Ave
7315 Willow Avenue
6115 South Norfleet Road
7415 Sycamore Avenue
12609 East 59th Street
5219 Mccoy Street
11404 E 51st Street
12309 East 59th Street
5034 Hawthorne Ave
9716 Brooklane
5420 Ralston Avenue
6809 East 68th Terrace
6808 Bristol Avenue
8855 East 59th Street
5724 Lane Drive
9425 East 47th Street
11016 East 51 Street South
8932 E 74th Street
11208 East 62nd Street
5928 Arlington Avenue
5416 Laurel Ave.
4409 Ditzler Ave.
7423 Harris Ave
6930 Ewing
9600 E43rd St
5310 Hardy Ave
5728 Cedar Avenue
9712 Brooklane St
4800 Appleton Avenue
9400 E 65th Ter
5116 Harvard Ave
11804 E 74th Terrace
9615 E 66th St
10300 E. 68th Ter.
8221 E 72nd Terr
8923 E 57th St
7312 Maywood Avenue
5017 Osage Avenue
10213 East 71st Terrace
5728 Maywood Avenue
7030 Woodson Road
11607 East 60 Street
11706 East 56 Street
9000 East Gregory Boulevard
12201 East 55th Street
6909 Sycamore Avenue
10313 East 39th Terrace South
5106 Spring Avenue
9051 E 65th St
12401 East 59th Street
9605 East 67 Terrace
9301 East 69th Terrace
5100 Hedges Avenue
5502 Harvard Avenue
9808 East 60th Terrace
10808 East 58 Street
10000 East 68th Street
5711 Blue Ridge Cut Off
7401 Hardy Avenue
9615 E 66th St
8803 E 72nd Street
6004 Farley Avenue
10103 East 67th Street
5512 Ralston
6825 Vermont Ave
9055 East 65th Terrace
5247 Laurel Avenue
11900 East 57th Street
5417 Woodson Road
5819 Cedar Avenue
11801 East 56 Street
5804 Hedges
7308 Harvard Ave
8954 East 52 Terrace
10800 East 66th Terrace
12206 East 57th Street
11219 E 51st St
11120 East 57 Street
8600 E. 73rd Terrace
9600 E 69th St
7400 Elm Avenue
7240 Wallace Avenue
9208 Vaughn Avenue
11009 East 53 Terrace
6802 Scenic Drive
4837 Overton Avenue
7031 Ewing Avenue
5317 Laurel Avenue
6716 Lane Avenue
9109 East 58th Terrace
10029 East 67th Street
10514 East 41st Terrace
5416 Northern Ave
7309 Harvard Ave
5609 Harris Ave
12212 E 53rd St
8111 E 66th St
7424 Gregory Cir
5528 Lane Ave
9104 Richards Dr
9008 E 66th St
7013 Evanston Avenue
5513 Hunter St
11301 E 44th St
9613 E 67th Ter
5609 Harris Ave
10545 East 46th Terrace
7036 Willow Ave
9700 East 75th Street
12423 East 56 Street
5205 Hardy Ct
9117 East 72nd Terrace
11320 E 59th Street
10214 E. 45th Terr
9701 E 50th St
9401 East 66th Terrace
9809 E. 67th Terrace
6015 Farley Ave
9230 Huhn Boulevard
6650 Maywood Ave Apt A
10111 E. 67th St.
6307 Ash Avenue - 10
6938 Ewing Ave
9200 East 54th Street - 1
6000 Blue Ridge Cut Off Ofc
5936 Blue Ridge Cut Off
11016 E 57th Terrace
11201 E 59th Street
9005 E 68th Terr
9108 E. 43rd Terrace
6014 Farley Avenue
10212 E. 45th Terr
10400 E 42nd St
12409 E. 53rd Street
7133 Crisp Ave
5713 ASH
6940 Ewing Ave
6709 Crisp Ave
7017 Hawthorne Ave
10101 East 67th Street
5313 Willow Ave
5210 Hardy Ct
10005 E 53rd Street
11827 E 50th Terrace
5404 S. Larson Ave
5112 Osage Ave
6325 Ash Ave
11232 E. 49th Street
5312 Hunter Street
11704 E 50th Terrace
12408 East 58th Terrace
4504 Crisp Ave.
7300 Harvard Ave
5823 Blue Ridge Cuttoff
5404 Elm Ave
10600 East 59th Street
4721 Appleton Ave
4806 Northern Avenue
5317 Ralston Avenue
5105 Hardy Ct
5400 Ditzler
5709 Blue Ridge Cut Off
6201 Kentucky Avenue
5308 Ditzler Avenue
7204 Oxford Avenue
10554 E. 46th St.
5924 Harris Avenue
5324 Laurel Avenue
5300 Northern Ave
9003 East 67 Terrace
7306 James A Reed Road
12200 East 59th Street
10217 East 70th Terrace
5228 Woodson Road
9000 East 52 Terrace
10512 E 46th Terrace
10648 E 46th Terrace
12009 East 56th Terrace
6609 Oxford Avenue
11427 East 71 Street - 1
10512 East 40th Street
5103 Hardy Court - 1
9006 East 68 Terrace
11400 E 51st St
9047 E. 52nd
6928 Ewing
7110 Woodson
6706 Northern Ave
6204 Claremont Avenue
10902 E 62nd Ter
6721 Harris Ave
10115 East 67th Street
11016 East 56th Terrace
11305 E 50th Terr
6315 Ash Ave
4226 Hawthorne Ave.
12209 East 67th Street
11701 East 62nd Street
10027 E 67th St - 1
8900 Richards Drive
12509 E 53rd st.
9415 East 47th Street
6505 Overton Ave
12420 East 56 Street
6328 Overton Avenue
10906 E. 50th Terrace
11815 East 60 Street
4516 Crisp Ave
10508 East 65 Terrace
12401 East 58 Place
10621 E. 56th St.
8810 Richards Drive
6744 Scenic Dr
10512 E 60th Terrace
6488 Blue Ridge Boulevard
4511 Claremont Ave
7316 Harvard Dr
8909 E 72nd St
9141 E. 43rd Terrace
8800 East 71 Terrace
4916 Northern Avenue
4926 Evanston Avenue
8806 E 55th St
9111 Richards Drive
9357 East 67 Terrace
9604 E 67th Terr
9202 East 69th Street
7404 E Gregory
10512 E. 70th Terrace