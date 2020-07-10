Rent Calculator
Last updated July 10 2020 at 12:43 PM
Browse Apartments in 64050
510 N Westwood Dr
132 West Linden Avenue
518 E College St
934 S. Main Apt. 2
15402 E 3rd Ter S
1808 North Kiger Road
906 East Frederick Street
520 N. Crysler Avenue
15304 E Swearingen Road
123 North Crysler Avenue
1222 North Pleasant Street
507 North Spring Street
1504 West Waldo Avenue
1525 Broadway St
1427 W Waldo Ave
1740 Sinnott Cr
3301 N Pleasant St
127 S Queen Ridge Dr
1407 N Pleasant Street
3304 North Spring Street
1017 E Smith Ave
509 Pacific Ave.
504 N Westwood Drive
1401 North Hocker Avenue
707 North Third Street
1508 West Waldo Avenue
210 W Mill St
3703 N Union Street
1714 North Pleasant Street
420 S Forest
409 N Rogers
922 South Dodgion Avenue
1502 Broadway Street
722 North Cottage Avenue
506 W 38th Street N
1424 South Haden Court
1608 N. Pearl Street
1327 N Osage Street
1233 Dickinson Road
513 N Spring St
1107 East Sea Avenue
1010 S Osage St
505 N Spring St
708 N Pearl St
204 North Cogan Lane
1029 E Parker Avenue
1712 N Pearl Street
1200 East Pacific Avenue
1004 S Logan Ave
120 East Sue Lane
2902 N Osage St
1600 North High Street
926 S Logan Ave
3606 N Delaware St
503 N Spring St
1004 S Logan Ave
813 S Saville Avenue
926 S Logan Ave Unit B
903 S Delaware St
427 West Sea Avenue
1505 N Holder Road
1607 N Pearl St
204 S. Fuller
413 North Willis Avenue
1305 West Waldo Avenue
314 N Crysler Ave
210 West College Street
308 South Liberty Street
928 S. Leslie Street
1510 West Waldo Avenue
13201 Kemper Court
1712 N Pearl Street
811 S Saville Avenue
1202 East Hayward Avenue
101 S Fuller St
1016 S Woodbury Street
305 W Linden Ave
930 S. Main - 2
1236 Broadway Street
800 N Delaware St
2904 N Osage
1104 S Main St
927 E Walnut Street
701 E Lexington Ave
512 W 39th St N
1314 N Main St
3903 North Union Street
1509-1511 W College - 1509
802 W South Ave
1017 N River Unit A
1221 N Pleasant
1100 1/2 E. Hayward Ave
605 W Colonel Dr
321 W. South Ave Unit
1017 N River Blvd B
1112 E South Ave
100 South Lacy Road
514 West Walnut Street
1313 N Osage St
908 East T C Lea Road Unit A, Unit A
710 N Frandsen Rd
1203 E Us Highway 24
610 Frandsen Road
719 E College St
1123 West Truman Road
816 South Harkless Street
1702 N High St
1504 N Main Street
701 West Jones Street
1405 E Pacific Ave
904 East Frederick Street- Unit A - 1, Unit A
133 E Elm St #A
310 E College Street
407 W Marcia Ave
614 N Sunset Dr
813 S Woodbury St
903 East Frederick Street - 1
705 Marcia Avenue
426 N Grand Ave
908 East T C Lea Road
3601 N Pleasant St
1315 North Main Street
1617 N Emery Street
1108 North Union Street
1000 S Liberty St
1105 E Sea Ave
308 East Short Avenue
1037 West Truman Road
814 S Leslie St
1106 Orchard
1713 East T C Lea Road
338 E College Street
1401 North Cottage Avenue
1223 North Cottage Avenue
1207 N McCoy Street
404 N Grand Ave
725 N Dodgion Ave
1525 N Pleasant Street
904 East Frederick Street-B
133 East Elm Street
1018 North Liberty Street - 1, Unit 1
609 North Hocker Avenue
801 West 38th Street North
1700 South Trail Ridge Drive
1308 W Truman Rd
1013 East Stone South
403 1/2 West Walnut Street
1514 West Waldo Avenue
13508 Silver Lane
604 Maple Ave
3101 North Osage Street
1612 West College Street
15607 East 3rd Street Court South
822 S Mills Street
1507 West College Street
604 Maple Ave Unit: 964
604 Maple Ave Unit: 616
604 Maple Ave Unit: 500
1404 N Pearl Dr
1317 North Cottage Street
1015 S McCoy St
700 North Osage Trail
1541 East Mechanic Avenue
3501 North Spring South
329 South Hocker Avenue
1132 S Osage St
1401 North Cottage Street
15201 East Mayes Road
302 South Hocker Avenue
1902 South Lee's Summit Road
1709 N Dodgion St
3308 N Delaware St
1609 N Rogers St
3406 North McCoy Street
955 S. Leroy Unit
1110 East Hayward Avenue
1103 N Main
416 W Mark Avenue
802 N Delaware St
800 N Delaware St - 1
1100 E. Hayward Ave.
1417 N. Spring
406 W Wayne Circle
1017 S Liberty Street
1203 E Us Highway 24
1118 S Pope Avenue
811 S Woodbury St
1229 North River Blvd
11619 E 16th Street S
901 North Lynn St
1008 Main Street
815 North Allen Road
903 North Lynn St
519 N Osage
3200 N Union St
1111 S Leslie St
418 East Pacific Avenue
1707 North Hocker Avenue
1710 N Pearl Street
1109 E Parker Ave
2311 N. River Blvd
1212 N Main St
1006 W. Maple Ave
712 E Kansas Ave
1215 West Saint Charles Street
121 S Fuller St
300 E South Ave
1420 N Noland Road
2104 North Delaware Street
513 W South Ave
926 S Liberty St.
707 N Forest
1521 N Hocker Avenue
15906 E. South
15704 E T C Lea Rd
906 S. Pope Ave
1110 N Main St
1024 Cottage Ave
1044 Maple Avenue
613 N Kiger Road
1513 N Liberty St
1412 West Short Avenue - 1
1611 N High Street
1201 N Pleasant St
1116 South Leslie Avenue
2219 N. River Blvd.
2021 N River Blvd
1118 W College Street
821 N Crysler Ave
720 N Westwood Dr
903 East Frederick Street
1414 West Short Avenue
339 W Sea Ave
603 West Colonel Drive
13208 E Kentucky Rd
503 South Main Street
637 N Crysler Ave B
805 N Grand Ave
607 North Hocker Avenue
1308 West College Street
231 E Walnut St
1110 North Union Street