MO
/
clay county
/
64119
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:12 AM
Browse Apartments in 64119
Brighton Creek Apartments
The Bluffs
Chouteau Heights
5429 N Bales Terrace
8332 N Spruce Ave
5388 N Palmer Ave
5012 N Topping Ave
7936 NE 54th St
5238 N Agnes Avenue
7208 NE 51st Street
5221 Northeast 59th Terrace
4834 North Wallace Avenue
8200 Northeast 51st Street
4919 North Newton Avenue
8300 North Spruce Ave
4404 Ne 83rd Terrace
6727 N Askew Ave
5612 N. Booth St.
6315 NE 48th Ct
6027 Northeast Vivion Road
4317 NE 83rd TErr
8328 N Spruce Ave
5024 N Topping Ave
4803 North Wallace Avenue
8101 NE Tullis Drive
2806 NE 56th St
5425 N Bennington Ave
3619 NE 54th Ter
5032 Topping Ave
4320 NE 83rd St
5804 NE Albany Avenue
5139 N Bellaire Ave
7117 N Kingston Ct
4513 Northeast 83rd Street
4917 North Manchester Avenue
5336 N. Palmer Ave
2605 NE 69th
5412 N Bales Ter
6243 N Drury Ave
5221 Northeast 56th Place
5835 NE Dexter Ave
3109 Northeast 55th Street
8160 NE San Rafael Drive
5618 N Manchester Avenue
205 East Longfellow Street
8328 N Spruce Ave
5022 N Topping Ave
478 East Park Avenue
8346 N. Spruce Ave
4308 NE 83rd Terrace
4350 NE 83rd St
6611 N Montgall Cir
5138 North Oakley Avenue
7335 Northeast 51st Street
4943 N Newton Avenue
4330 NE 83rd TErr
8332 North Spruce Avenue
3032 North East 73rd Ter
3603 Northeast 81st Terrace
3209 North East 79th Ter
7940 NE 53rd Ter
5707 NE Compton Ave
4335 NE 83rd TErr
4825 North Sycamore Drive
4345 NE 83rd St
4826 North Manchester Avenue
3432 Northeast 72nd Terrace
5139 N Corrington Avenue
4837 North Wallace Avenue
4811 N Wallace Ave
5045 Northeast 56th Place
5358 North Palmer Avenue
5624 North Manchester Avenue
5340 North White Avenue
5708 NE 51st St
5375 North Richmond Avenue
7724 NE 55th Street
4815 N Tullis Ave
5047 N. Fremont Avenue
3608 Northeast 76th Terrace
8317 N Spruce Ave
4332 NE 83rd St
6033 Northeast Vivion Road
5325 NE Barnes Avenue
5132 North Elmwood Avenue
5322 North Winchester Avenue
5210 North Manchester Avenue
8143 Northeast 50th Street
5135 North Beacon Avenue
4302 NE 83rd TErr
8120 North Drury Avenue
4337 NE 83rd TErr
8346 N. Kensington
3700 Northeast 57th Terrace
5104 N Smalley Ave
5115 North Smalley Avenue
8033 N Elmwood Ave
5120 Northeast San Rafael Drive
5548 Northeast 58th Street
8322 N. Kensington Ave
4364 NE 83rd St
4341 NE 83rd St
7020 Northeast 51st Terrace
3620 Northeast 54th Terrace
4005 NE 77th St
5152 North Richmond Avenue
7913 Northeast 55th Street
5235 N Bales Ter
8118 Northeast 53rd Street
8330 N. Kensington
5410 NE Meadowbrook Road
6722 North Bales Avenue
4332 Northeast 83rd Street - 1
479 NE Meadowbrook Rd
5214 N Wheeling Ave
4326 NE 83rd TErr
7805 Northeast 56th Street
6721 Northeast Cotter Avenue
4806 North White Avenue
8171 N Drury Ave
5812 North Oakley Avenue
5409 North Cambridge Avenue
8312 N Spruce Ave
5319 Northeast 57th Terrace
5804 N Drury Ave
5817 North Indiana Avenue
7952 Northeast 56th Street
5130 N Bellaire Ave
439 E Whittier Street
5623 Northeast 51st Street
8053 NE San RaFael Drive
8173 Northeast San Rafael Drive
3601 NE 54th Terrace
4336 Northeast 83rd Street - 1
8312 North Spruce Avenue - 1
4813 North Sycamore Drive
3818 NE 50th Terrace
5221 Northeast 59th Terrace
5642 North Tullis Avenue
5606 North Richmond Avenue
8137 NE San Rafael Dr.
6415 North Walrond Avenue
519 East Whittier Street
5657 North Tullis Avenue
3700 Northeast 77th Street
8213 NE 51 St
3106 Northeast 56th Street
6800 North Walrond Avenue
5014 North Kensington Avenue
8030 NE 50th St
3520 NE 54th St
5147 N Bristol Ave
8334 N Spruce Avenue
3702 NE 69th Street
5136 N. Richmond Avenue
5135 N. Bellaire Ave
7715 Northeast 51st Terrace
5205 North Richmond Avenue
6303 North Bellefontaine Avenue
3603 Northeast 78th Street
5323 NE Barnes Ave
8145 North Lawn Avenue
5605 North Potter Avenue
5319 NE Barnes Ave
5641 N Drury Avenue
5209 Northeast San Rafael Drive
4105 Northeast 83rd Street
8322 North Spruce Avenue
7801 Northeast 51st Street
4431 Northeast 83rd Terrace
5110 Northeast 63rd Terrace
5503 Northeast 49th Street
8150 North Elmwood Avenue
5313 Northeast Barnes Avenue
2607 Northeast 69th Terrace
7920 Northeast San Rafael Drive
1712 1/2 Central Avenue
7601 Northeast 51st Terrace
7827 North Lawn Avenue
8031 North Lawn Avenue
6501 North Indiana Avenue
6309 North Bellefontaine Avenue
5637 North Drury Avenue
8006 Northeast 50th Street
6721 North Bales Avenue
8302 North Spruce Avenue
4412 Kensington Ave
6501 N Bellefontaine
6014 North Bellefontaine Avenue
3529 Norton Ave
3202 Northeast 66th Terrace
7924 Northeast 55th Street
5136 North Oakley Avenue
4314 NE 83rd Terrace
5138 N Oakley Ave
5001 N. Manchester Ave - 5001
4329 NE 83rd St
4821 N White Ave
4377 Northeast 83rd
7709 NE 54th Street
4301 Northeast 83rd St.
6104 N Spruce Ave
5713 NE 52nd St
5711 NE 52nd St
4301 Northeast 83rd Street
5117 North Bellaire Avenue
5106 North Bellaire Avenue
7960 Northeast 56th Street
5115 North Bellaire Avenue
7901 NE 56th Street
5117 N Bellaire St
4827 N. Tullis
8330 N Spruce Ave
4821 North Manchester Avenue
5032 NE 56th Ter
5603 Northeast 50th Street
4333 NE 83rd Terr.
5605 Northeast 50th Street
5115 N Bellaire St
7936 Northeast San Rafael Drive
8129 NE San Rafael Dr.
5247 Wheeling Avenue
4843 North Tullis Avenue
8148 Northeast 51st Street
3908 NE 79th Ter
4409 NE 83rd Terrace - Brighton Woods North
4322 NE 83rd St
4348 NE 83rd St
8317 N Spruce Ave
6108 Northeast 51st Street
5408 NE 59th Ter
8044 Northeast San Rafael Drive
5200 North Manchester Avenue
7139 NE 52nd Street
8101 Northeast San Rafael Drive
4348 NE 83rd St
3526 NE 53rd Street
8344 N. Spruce Ave
5321 NE Barnes Ave
4309 NE 83rd St
7818 NE 51st Terrace
6344 NE Pleasant Valley Rd
8342 N. Kensington
8338 North Spruce Avenue
8347 Spruce Ave
4318 NE 83rd St
6751 North Askew Circle
5112 North Palmer Avenue
5110 NE 63rd Ter
4323 NE 83rd TErr
7805 Northeast 55th Street
5024 N Richmond Avenue
6304 North Colorado Avenue
4901 North Potter Avenue
5411 N Indiana Ave
5212 North Bristol Avenue
5000 North Crystal Ave
8137 Northeast San Raphael Drive
5416 North Bales Terrace
6831 North Corrington Avenue
3911 Northeast 51st Street
5801 North Oakley Avenue
5012 N Randolph
7300 NE 51st Street
5141 N Bellaire Ave
4913 North Wallace Avenue
15 E Whittier Street
5003 N. Lister Ave.
4842 North Tullis Avenue
5501 Northeast 80th Terrace
5335 N Indiana Ave
434 E. Park Avenue