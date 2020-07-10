Rent Calculator
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
MO
/
clay county
/
64116
Last updated July 10 2020 at 12:52 PM
Browse Apartments in 64116
Retreat at Walnut Creek
The Backyard Apartments at One North
CityView Apartments
The Landing at Briarcliff
The Briarcliff City Apartments
715 Armour Road - 817
1417 E 25th Ave
4505 N Forest Avenue
4115-186 NE Davidson Road
4107-398 NE Davidson Road
3746 N Garfield Ave
3746 N Garfield Ave
1012 East 21st Avenue
4327 North Virginia Avenue
531 NE 45th Street
1016 E 21st Avenue
325 E 28th Ave
2336 Northeast 38th Street
1235 E 21st Ave - 1235
634 NE Russell Rd
2117 Clay Street
629 NE 46th St
3640 N Garfield Avenue
1022 E. 24th Ave
4129-280 NE Davidson Road
2801 Cheyenne Circle North
721 NE 46th St
511 NE 42nd St.
4203-265 NE Davidson Road
615 NE Woodlawn Street
2900 (#1) Indiana Avenue
614 Northeast 36th Street
1001 NE 44th St
4119-182 NE Davidson Road
4204-359 NE Davidson Road
4250-239 NE Davidson Road
4228-247 NE Davidson Road
4110-209 NE Davidson Road
2114 Swift St
819 E 24th Avenue
4007 N Holmes St
4106-305 NE Davidson Road
4242-246 NE Davidson Road
4226-349 NE Davidson Road
4238-237 NE Davidson Road
4130-327 NE Davidson Road
4137-272 NE Davidson Road
1432 E. 22nd Avenue
4610 Northeast Antioch Road
4113-187 NE Davidson Road
4135-273 NE Davidson Road
4331 N Oak Trafficway
1018 NE 44th Ter
4101-293 NE Davidson Road
4224-351 NE Davidson Road
3300 N Chippewa Dr
4252-242 NE Davidson Road
4254-241 NE Davidson Road
4220-253 NE Davidson Road
4104-303 NE Davidson Road
615 NE 45th Terrace
4131-278 NE Davidson Road
404 NE 41st Street
4206-358 NE Davidson Road
4327 N Campbell Street
4232-236 NE Davidson Road
3749 North Briarcliff Road
4128-325 NE Davidson Road
4212-232 NE Davidson Road
4105-195 NE Davidson Road
2010 NE 37th Terrace
4539 Northeast Kelsey Road
3821 North Michigan Avenue
1417 East 23rd Avenue
24 Northwest Greentree Lane
611 NE 45th Terrace
657 NE Russell Rd
3300 North Chippewa Drive
2910 Howell Street
2436 Northeast 38th Street
2508 NE 46th Terrace
712 NE 45th Street
1022 E. 24th Ave
3730 North Olive Street
3817 N Walnut St
2405 NE 43rd St
1114 NE 44th Street
2623 Seminole Dr, North Kansas City
4117-183 NE Davidson Road
4118-118 NE Davidson Road
4116-316 NE Davidson Road
4201-268 NE Davidson Road
4207-263 NE Davidson Road
4210-256 NE Davidson Road
4532 N. Holmes St.
1233 E 21st Ave
4216-234 NE Davidson Road
4133-176 NE Davidson Road
4338 North Jarboe Court
327 E 28th Ave
1310 NE 44th St
512 NE 42nd Ter
1417 East 23rd Avenue
2902 N Chippewa Dr
619 Northeast 41st Terrace
613 NE 45th St
607 Northeast 45th Street