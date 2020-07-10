Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
MN
/
plymouth
/
55446
Last updated July 10 2020 at 2:25 PM
Browse Apartments in 55446
Vicksburg Village
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
16795 39th Avenue N
5094 Yuma Lane N
15587 60th Avenue N
15848 60th Avenue N
15562 60th Avenue North
18593 58th Pl N
5205 Holly Lane N
15557 60th Avenue N
15599 60th Avenue N
15206 60th Avenue N
3615 Lawndale Lane N
15700 Rockford Rd
15716 60th Avenue N
15534 60th Avenue N
5109 Fountain Ln N
13900 53rd Avenue N
5413 Empire Lane N
13842 54th Ave N
5016 Yuma Ln N
13925 52nd Ave N Apt 1102
4525 Terraceview Lane N
15570 60th Avenue North
16925 40th Avenue N
3909 Everest Lane N
17545 48th Place N
15612 60th Avenue North
3605 Lawndale Lane N
13990 42nd Avenue N
15505 59th Pl N
4915 Olive Ln N
13772 54th Avenue N
3650 Lawndale Lane North
16933 39th Avenue N
16768 39th Avenue N
5035 Garland Lane N
15726 60th Ave N
15703 60th Ave N
5325 Empire Lane N
13400 60th Place N
16400 43rd Avenue N
15506 60th Avenue N
18815 46th Ave N
16900 51st Avenue N
17715 48th Place N
13700 54th Avenue N
17730 48th Place N
16601 50th Court N
5025 Garland Ln N Apt F
3990 Everest Lane N
5055 Holly Lane N
16225 44th Avenue N
4514 Quantico Lane N
15646 60th Avenue N
15664 60th Ave N
15361 60th Avenue N
5321 Empire Ln N
15643 60th Avenue N
6015 Troy Ln N
4155 Terraceview Lane N
15600 51st Avenue North
5070 Holly Lane N
5125 Holly Lane N
17012 39th Court N
16281 50th Avenue N
15736 60th Ave N
15533 60th Ave N
15351 60TH AVE N
5120 holly lane n, unit 1
5030 Holly Lane N
3640 Lawndale Lane N
15905 48th Ave n
18392 60th Avenue N
13964 52nd Avenue N
15690 59th Avenue N
16269 50th Avenue N
5030 Archer Lane N
4125 Dallas Lane N
15620 60th Avenue N
5013 Everest Lane N
5044 Garland Ln N
4520 Juneau Lane North
5005 Terraceview Lane N
6110 Ithaca Lane N
13420 60th Place N
15844 50th Avenue N
5045 Terraceview Lane N
14084 53rd Ave N
3625 N Alvarado Lane
3625 N Alvarado Lane
5905 Yucca Lane North
13710 54th Avenue N
5220 Holly Lane N
3905 Harbor Lane N
15527 60th Avenue N
15529 60th Ave N
18900 37th Place N
16900 40th Place N
18705 37th Avenue North
15611 60th Avenue N
14850 40th Ave N
4565 Terraceview Lane N
15559 60th Avenue N
5040 Holly Lane, 6
5015 Garland Lane N
16929 39th Avenue N
15385 60th Avenue North
18925 Hamel Rd
13770 54th Ave N
15300 60th Avenue N
5015 Garland Lane N
15567 60th Avenue N