Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
MI
/
oakland county
/
48220
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:02 AM
Browse Apartments in 48220
1979 Wrenson
1731 University St
507 VESTER Street
244 Wordsworth Street
139 EDGEWOOD (upper)
465 W Breckenridge
21329 Ithaca Ave
777 Livernois Street
244 W. Chesterfield
1546 W MARSHALL Street
861 W LEWISTON Avenue
1321 W 9 MILE Road
1740 Channing St
2953 BURDETTE Street
615 Ardmore
521 E Chesterfield Street
1031 Vester St
1786 Annabelle St
548 E Maplehurst St
940 W NINE MILE Road