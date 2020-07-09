Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
MI
/
detroit
/
48219
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:13 PM
Browse Apartments in 48219
19701 Annchester Rd
19202 Appleton - A114
23650 West Seven Mile - D102
18951 Wormer St
18921 Rosemont Ave
16720 Rockdale St
19950 Houghton St
23600 West Seven Mile - D112
24651 W Mcnichols Rd
16157 Wormer St
18489 Ashton
19087 Bentler - 6
21455 W. Seven Mile - 8
19061 Bentler St Apt. - 8
19060 Chapel St. Apt - 5
19086 Chapel St. Apt - 8
16730 Plainview
16709 Pierson
20551 Lahser Road - A19
17465 Salem St
19162 Patton
17172 Heyden St
16702 Lahser
16704 Lahser
16885 Lahser
19019 Curtis St
18682 Avon Ave
20060 Lahser
19500 Westbrook St
16158 Woodbine St