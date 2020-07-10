Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
LA
/
east baton rouge county
/
70809
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:07 PM
Browse Apartments in 70809
Tapestry Bocage
Bristol Place
Citiscape at Essen
Jefferson Arms
Devonshire
The Gates At Citiplace
Cypress Park
Jefferson Place
Warwick
Tuscany Villas
Hampton Court Apartments
10282 W. Winston Ave # 4
11011 Cal Road Unit 34
6767 Corporate Blvd
5130 Butter Creek Ln Unit 4
10448 Jefferson Hwy Apt A Nesser Gardens
8554 Essen Heights Ct
8120 North Essen Heights Court
7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D
8321 N. Essen Heights
7894 Jefferson Place Unit B
5160 Everett Lane Apt. B
6765 Corporate Blvd
10286 W Winston Ave
2350 E. Contour Dr.
5223 BLAIR LN
8556 Glenfield Drive
7960 Wrenwood Dr.
10444 Jefferson Hwy Unit H
10727 Danbury Dr.
2722 Plaza Dr.
8155 Jefferson Hwy. #503
4151 Jefferson Woods Drive - 1