Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
KS
/
kansas city
/
66104
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:26 PM
Browse Apartments in 66104
3108 N 51st Ter C
2300 North 35th Street
4900 Parkview Ave
1978 Franklin Avenue
5809 Sloan Ave
3104 N 51st Ter B
4341 Yecker Avenue
6410 Roswell Avenue
2500 North 49th ST.
5321 Roswell Ave
3317 North 53 Street
4918 Rowland Ave
2925 Waverly Ave
2615 N 34th Street
3103 Lafayette Avenue
4720 Cleveland Avenue
4516 Greeley Ave.
1302 Richmond Avenue
2810 N 64th Ter
4614 Lafayette Ave
2837 N 42nd Street
6217 Georgia Avenue
2808 N 64th Ter
3102 N 51st Ter A
3102 N. 51st Terr. C
2814 Lafayette Avenue
6122 Haskell Avenue
5011 Georgia Avenue
3011 North 21 Street
3106 N. 51st Terr. B
5908 Edith Avenue
4941 Rowland Avenue
6400 Rowland Ave
2904 Waverly Ave.
3317 North 53rd Street
3113 N 55 St
4901 Georgia Avenue
4335 Yecker Avenue
3526 N 56th Ter
2110 N 67th Street
2606 Malone Dr
6115 Rowland Avenue
2220 Lathrop Avenue
5730 Parkview Avenue
3607 Oak Avenue
1970 Garfield Avenue
4124 Georgia Ave
6146 Parkview Avenue
3112 N. 51st Terr. B
3003 North 57th Street
2634 N 43rd Street
3021 N. 21st Street
2745 North 22nd Street
3410 Webster Avenue
2303 N 56th Ter
1142 Richmond Avenue
1535 Waverly Ave
2905 North 38th Street
2920 Longwood Avenue
3700 Delavan Avenue
3115 Kimball Avenue
6135 Longwood Ave
6136 Rowland Avenue
2132 N 33rd St
3110 N. 51st Terr. A
3369 N. 59th, Ter
2108 N 67th Street
5918 Leavenworth Road
4348 Parallel Parkway
3528 North 55th Street
6122 Sloan Ave
6215 Lathrop Avenue
3412 N 53rd Ter
2640 North 33rd Street
5000 Kimball Avenue
2311 N 43rd Ter