Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
IL
/
cook county
/
60657
Last updated July 10 2020 at 12:31 PM
Browse Apartments in 60657
429-431 W Roscoe St
620 W Belmont Ave
644 West Surf
3244 North Lakewood Ave. Apt.
1241 West Oakdale Apt.
1319 W Belmont
3415 N SEMINARY
933 W FLETCHER 1F
3521-29 1/2 N Broadway
3521 N Wilton
3250 N Lakewood
3229-31 N Kenmore
3338 North Sheffield Ave. Apt.
3112-14 N Racine
2954 North Racine Ave. Apt.
Belmont by Reside Flats
Reside on Wellington
Reside on Roscoe
Sheffield Lofts - 3110 N Sheffield Ave
512 W Cornelia Ave
3247 North Seminary Ave. Apt.
540 West Briar Place
721 W. Belmont
544 W. Melrose
2850 N Sheridan Rd
350 W Oakdale
515 West Briar
450 W. Melrose
596 West Hawthorne
3130 North Lake Shore Drive
3510 North Pine Grove
634-42 West Cornelia
441 West Barry
515 West Barry
1049 West Oakdale
3350 N Kenmore
3309 N Southport
1321 W Belmont
2927 North Southport Ave.
847 W Wellington
1438 W Belmont
1103 W Cornelia Ave
617 West Melrose St. Apt.
3501 North Greenview Apt.
2920-26 North Burling
Reside at Belmont Harbor
849 W Wellington Ave
455 W. Wellington
537 West Melrose
500 W. Belmont
441 West Oakdale
3054-58 N Greenview / 1507-11 W Barry
553 W Oakdale Ave
1849-51 W Cornelia / 3449-55 N Wolcott
428 West Surf St. Apt.
The Belmont by Reside
Reside on Barry
3417 N Janssen Ave
3252 N Lakewood
3356-58 N Sheffield
2834-38 N Orchard
628 W. Roscoe Apt.
734 W. Oakdale
417 W Roscoe St
Oakdale Terrace
3525 N. Wilton Apt.
Reside on Stratford
1039 W Newport
Four50 Residences
1632 W. Belmont
Reside on Surf
1819 W Belmont
851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt.
517 W Oakdale Ave
429 West Melrose
The Van der Rohe
The Addison - 915 W Addison St
801 W Cornelia
2847 N Southport Ave
Barry Court - 722 W Barry Ave
Melrose Shores
426 West Surf
Wave Lakeview
420 W. Surf
3141 N Sheffield
2876-90 North Clark
2828 N Pine Grove
1946 West Nelson St. Apt.
622 W. Roscoe Apt.
660 W Barry
666 W Roscoe St 1 D
854 W Cornelia Ave 2E
3425 N Elaine Pl 1E
928 W Fletcher St 2R
2835 N Southport Ave
619 W Melrose St B2
3429 N Elaine Pl
3231 N Kenmore Ave O2
3107 N Racine Ave GARD-N
3410 N Seminary Ave 3F
3242 N Seminary Ave 1
2949 N Racine Ave 3R
612 W Melrose St B2
1098 W Cornelia Ave 3
1846 W Cornelia Ave 01
1236 W Oakdale Ave 2E
2919 N Mildred Ave 1
706 W Barry Ave 1A
2915 N Mildred Ave G
662 W Roscoe St # 666-2
846 W Wellington Ave 3
3453 N Elaine Pl # 3414-3w
1110 W Oakdale Ave 2A
2928 N Sheridan Rd 1502
543-53 W Wellington
2905 N Mildred Ave 1
622 W Cornelia Ave 1S
Barry Court
856 W Cornelia Ave
2912 N Mildred Ave 1AA
1742 W School St 2
541 W Oakdale Ave
3040 North Ashland Avenue
1342 W. School - 2
3226 N. Kenmore - 2F
1932 West Melrose Street
1208 West Henderson Street
421 West Barry Avenue
2863 North Clark Street
431 West Barry Avenue
3454 N BOSWORTH
863 W CORNELIA AVE.
2902 N Mildred
843 W Roscoe
821 Newport
743 West california Terrace
603 West Stratford Place
1245 W Barry Ave
3054 N Lincoln Ave B
3110 N Racine Ave 2r
3161 N Hudson H3
520 W Melrose St 4j
701 W Belmont Ave 2e
1020 W Barry Ave 3
2829 N Orchard St 3
3445 N Lake Shore Dr 1001
645 W Buckingham Pl 2E
1737 W School St 1
719 W Roscoe St 2S
810 W Wellington Ave 2
1140 W Newport Ave Q
2829 N Racine Ave 2
3116 N Southport Ave 1F
1339 W Eddy St 2W
3251 N Southport Ave 1
1336 W Wellington Ave 1
611 W Briar Pl
852 W Fletcher St 1
527 W Aldine Ave 2S
3523 N Broadway St 3
534 W Stratford Pl 14W
3516 N Wilton Ave 3F
439 W Melrose St # 2b
511 W Belmont Ave 6
1446 W Fletcher St
654 W Cornelia Ave 5
1341 W Roscoe St #2
2945 North Ashland Avenue
849 Fletcher
1446 Fletcher
1743 West Addison
558 W Wellington
434 W MELROSE ST.
854 George
803 W Oakdale AVE
3552 North Lakewood Avenue
3535 North Janssen Avenue
1756 West School Street
3524 Marshfield
3433 Marshfield
732 Roscoe
555 Cornelia
3456 North Elaine Place
825 West Roscoe Street
723 W Barry
1327 W Wolfram Street
727 W Barry
815 West Wellington Avenue
1643 Cornelia
525 W Cornelia Ave 3E
639 Roscoe
664 W Cornelia
625 Melrose
505 W Melrose St 505
516 W Melrose St 2
3406 N Sheffield Ave 3
617 W Cornelia Ave E3
3112 N Kenmore Ave G
3119 N Paulina St 2F
648 W Buckingham Pl
650 W Buckingham Pl 2W
719 W Barry Ave # 3a
3331 North Racine Avenue A
1456 West Fletcher Street
903 W Addison St
1151 West Eddy Street
1130 West Oakdale Avenue
3158 North Paulina Street
2849 North Southport Avenue
3239 North Clifton Avenue
1433 West Oakdale Avenue
870 West Buckingham Place
3334 North Southport Avenue
2834 North Racine Avenue
3059 North Lincoln Avenue
3358 N KENMORE
3200 North Lake Shore Drive
623 West Briar Place
3101 North RACINE Avenue
644 W Briar Pl 1f
805 W BUCKINGHAM PL 3E
3225 N Sheffield Ave
856 W Fletcher St 3N
529 W Aldine Ave
535 W Brompton Ave 3N
1341 Roscoe
730 Roscoe
2908 Mildred
660 W Cornelia
1221 West Barry Avenue
1617-33 W Belmont Ave
3410 North Lake Shore Drive
1303 West Eddy Street
713 Barry
3056 NORTH HONORE STREET
3017 North Seminary Avenue
850 W. Buckingham
550 West Surf Street
619 West Stratford Place
559 West SURF Street
860 W Fletcher St
3410 Lake Shore Drive
3352 Lakewood
3420 North Bosworth Ave.
1724 West Belmont Ave.
1841 West Wellington
934 Roscoe
635 Roscoe
1344 WEST EDDY STREET
1301 Eddy
3523 N Racine
3260 North Lake Shore Dr.
530 Aldine
450 W Briar
3550 North lakeshores Dr.
665 W Roscoe St 1D
3358 N Sheffield Ave 02
2842 N Orchard St
620 W Barry Ave 624-3E
3449 North Marshfield Avenue
807 W Cornelia Ave 2W
805 W Cornelia Ave 3S
1142 W Wellington Ave
2858 N Clark St 2
2851 N Orchard St 2
3006 N Sheffield Ave
1335 W Wellington Ave 1
1337 W Wellington Ave
734 W Cornelia Ave 908
1433 W Belmont Ave 4
1141 W Wellington Ave GDN
3325 N Sheffield Ave 2-2
3510 N Pine Grove Ave 501
1455 W Cornelia Ave Unit 1
421 W Belmont Ave
3520 N Broadway St
526 W Oakdale Ave
3507-3513 N RACINE 3513-GDN
1146 W. Wellington 1
1140 W Wellington Ave 2F
3341 N HALSTED ST 3
1450 W Barry Ave 1
3516 N Broadway St 3W
3245 N Lakewood Ave CH1
1143 W Wellington Ave
1945 W Nelson St
1458 W Melrose St 2 F
3214 N Racine Ave 2R
2852 N Clark St 3
3130 N Lake Shore Dr
646 W Roscoe St 1N
3131 N Seminary Ave 2
848 W Wellington Ave
736 W Aldine Ave
652 W Buckingham Pl
3505 N Pine Grove Ave #2
634 W Oakdale Ave GDNR
2800 N Orchard St 702
1416 W Wolfram St #1
1244 W Henderson St 001
2819 N Orchard St 3R
445 W Aldine Ave 325
1034 W Newport Ave 2
629 W Cornelia Ave 2S
537 W Aldine 1N
529 W Aldine 1S
919 W Addison St
518 W Cornelia Ave 217
821 W Newport Ave 3
626 W Cornelia Ave S1
711 W Brompton Ave 54
1745 W Nelson St
3457 N Sheffield Ave GDN
1746 W Nelson St
847 W Buckingham Pl GF
3414 N Halsted St # 8
850 W Fletcher St 3R
723 W Barry Ave 1A
1100 W Roscoe St 28
1124 W Roscoe St 1
630 W Roscoe St 2N
3142 N Southport Ave 1W
613 W Surf St 2F
550 W Aldine Ave 1N
3401 N Damen Ave 3F
424 W Wellington Ave A
3002 N Racine Ave 1
2921 N Halsted St 1r
701 W Brompton Ave 02
639 W Oakdale Ave 1
1635 West Belmont Avenue
1358 West Barry Avenue
1103 West Barry Avenue
1542 Roscoe St.
850 West Fletcher
3319 N Southport Ave
3132-3134 N Clifton
3301 N Lakewood Ave.
1314 West Roscoe Street
1101 West BARRY Avenue
858 West Roscoe Street
3170 North Sheridan Road
639 W Roscoe St
3306 N Southport 1R
3157 N Hudson Ave D2
3520 N Reta Ave 1W
730 W Roscoe St 2
633 W Roscoe St
544 W Surf 1W
2892 N Clark St 2
2943 N Lincoln Ave 107
3043 N Kenmore Ave 2R
1629 W Roscoe St 2E
3544 N Halsted St 3R
714 W Barry Ave 3
3416 N Janssen Ave
928 W George St 1R
823 W Buckingham Pl 3
3024 N Halsted St 1
3343 N Marshfield Ave
532 W Belmont Ave 1N
3055 N Sheffield Ave 3B
853 W Cornelia Ave 3N
724 W Oakdale Ave 1
1920 W Nelson St House
852 W Aldine Ave # 1
1145 West Newport Avenue
1741 Nelson
2945 North Racine Avenue
1331 West Melrose Street
3007 North Clifton Avenue
2921 North Southport Avenue
3440 North Lake Shore Drive
555 West Cornelia Avenue
2852 North Southport Avenue
1746 West SCHOOL Street
3317 North Sheffield Avenue
533 West Barry Avenue
1940 West Oakdale Avenue
426 West Belmont Avenue
2930 North Sheridan Road
3300 North Lake Shore Drive
538 West Cornelia Avenue
330 West Diversey Parkway
3477 North Clark Street
525 West Hawthorne Place
3045 N Clifton Ave # Ch
847 W Addison St # 3r
540 W Wellington Ave 011
1406 Cornelia
623 Melrose
852 W Newport
3248 N Clifton
509 West Briar Pl.
819 Cornelia
3161 North Pine Grove Avenue
3111 N Racine Ave.
1253 West Newport - G
2909 N Sheridan Rd
3525 North Reta Avenue
864 W Buckingham Pl Unit 3
853 W Cornelia Ave
722 W Diversey Pkwy 401
3311 N Southport Ave #2F
721 W Barry Ave B3
635 W Roscoe St
928 W Oakdale Ave 2S
3151 N Southport Ave #3
1414 Henderson
439 W Melrose
933 Newport
851 West Wellington Ave.
1200 Wellington
514 Cornelia
3015 Broadway
535 Briar
3415 Seminary
3250 Lakewood
518 Cornelia
1253 Henderson
516 Cornelia
3444 N. Halsted St. 4
3513 N SHEFFIELD ST 3
852 W Buckingham Pl # Gf
1221 West Melrose St.
1721 West Nelson St.
1032 West Roscoe St.
3315 North Wolcott Ave.
1114 W Barry
1225 West Melrose St.
3216 N Racine
2800 N LAKE SHORE
3430 N Lake Shore Drive N
1149 W Cornelia Avenue
511 Melrose
627 W Oakdale Ave 4
827 W Aldine Ave 1
2905 Mildred
839 Cornelia
3225 Clark
626 W Cornelia
2948 N Seminary
3322 N Halsted St
662 W Cornelia Ave 20
539 W. Stratford Place 301
821 W Cornelia Ave 117
1324 W Barry Ave CH
2908 N Broadway 2
1324 Barry
3431 North Marshfield Ave.
1527 School
1050 Cornelia
3343 Kenmore
1347 W Melrose St 2
1442 W MELROSE
1103 Wellington
845 W CORNELIA
2827 Burling
836 W CORNELIA
542 W Surf
953 Cornelia
2849 NORTH LINCOLN AVENUE
1357 W Barry Ave CH-1
1061 W Cornelia Ave 2
1348 W Roscoe St 201
3169 N Broadway St
616 W Surf St 3
3527 N Broadway St 2E
3529 N Broadway St
546 W Surf St G
2948 Seminary
3038 Halsted
3028 Halsted
3213 N Sheffield Ave 3N
3050 N Sheffield Ave 2D
852 W Buckingham Pl 1F
2956 N Racine Ave 3R
1318 W Belmont Ave
522 W Melrose St
1104 W Cornelia Ave
3409 N Halsted St 6
2846 N Halsted St 3S
3256 N Lakewood Ave 3
1202 W Wellington Ave G
1952 W Nelson St 2W
2901 N Wolcott Ave Unit I
624 Cornelia
1426 Belmont
635 Barry
637 Cornelia
622 Stratford
641 West Oakdale Avenue
3457 Sheffield
1121 Oakdale
25 W Oakdale Ave 522
3328 N CLARK ST
3319 N Ravenswood Ave 1
3512 N Racine Ave W2
649 W Cornelia Ave 13
2895 N Mildred Ave GDN
630 W Cornelia Ave 3S
2996 N Broadway St 03
3354 N Halsted St 3S
1428 W Oakdale Ave 1
3216 N Sheffield Ave 4N
2844 N Orchard St 2858-2
955 W Cornelia Ave 3D
425 Roscoe
3035 Southport
3521 Racine
3111 Clifton
3526 Broadway
817 Cornelia
3002 Racine
3525 Racine
3528 Broadway
933 Fletcher
619 Melrose
3521 Wilton
2956 Racine
434 West roscoe
3000 N SHEFFIELD AVE
3142 NORTH KENMORE AVENUE
3121 North Southport Avenue
724 West Oakdale Avenue
535 West Brompton Avenue
1050 West Cornelia Avenue
3256 North Southport Avenue
1415 West Henderson Street
3336 North Sheffield Avenue
1110 West Newport Avenue
1125 W Oakdale
624 W Cornelia
558 Wellington
870 Buckingham
521 Brompton
519 Brompton
3434 N Elaine Pl G
3431 N Elaine Pl 1E
2835 N Racine Ave 2F
673 W Roscoe St B2
1634 West Roscoe Street
3323 Wolcott
658 Cornelia
813 West Cornelia Avenue
811 West Cornelia Avenue
2950 North Sheridan
3420 Halsted
625 West Melrose Street
847 W Cornelia Ave
3214 N Sheffield Ave
631 W Roscoe St
634 W Oakdale Ave 1
510 W Briar Pl 505
859 W Cornelia Ave 1E
1148 W Roscoe St 2W
3018 North Racine Avenue North
3022 North Racine Avenue North
721 Barry
3254 Clifton
3055 Racine
1520 Cornelia
3248 Clifton
523 Brompton
628 Cornelia
1101 Wellington
558 Aldine
3517 Racine
1117 Oakdale
2904 Mildred
3244 Clifton
3125 Racine
833 West Wellington Avenue
620 W Surf
558 W Aldine
554 W Aldine
817 W Cornelia
2908 N Mildred
3324 North Ravenswood Avenue
1253 W Cornelia Ave G
730 W Cornelia Ave 405
837 W Cornelia Ave 2S1
725 Barry
3254 N Clifton
621 Melrose
1516 West Nelson Street West
3522 N Broadway St
3323 N Wolcott Ave 2
2846 N Orchard St 44
819 W Cornelia Ave 209
3453 N Wolcott Ave 3
3525 North Seminary Avenue
3020 North Seminary Avenue
3135 N CLIFTON AVE.
3034 Halsted
1258 CORNELIA
2914 Mildred
560 Aldine
1117 W Oakdale
725 W Barry
544 W Surf
1619 West Wolfram Street
2904 N Mildred
628 W Cornelia
815 W NEWPORT
1122 West Wellington Avenue
3250 N Clifton
1125 Oakdale
1150 West Roscoe Street
631 Roscoe
745 West Briar Pl.
1509 Barry
2884 N Clark St
2931 N Sheridan Rd
1517 W Oakdale Ave 2
3208 N. Southport Avenue
2906 North Mildred Avenue
561 W Stratford Pl Apt 2A
854 W George St
3019 N Kenmore Ave CH1
1141 W Wolfram St
552 W Aldine
705 W Brompton
3520 North Lincoln
1456 Cornelia
3306 N Racine Ave # 1
1658 West Nelson Street
540 West Brompton Avenue
3032 N Halsted St
828 W BUCKINGHAM
3212 N Kenmore Ave 2
1115 Oakdale
1142 Wellington
3510 N Wilton Ave - BR
3144 North Southport Avenue
424 Oakdale
3110 North SHERIDAN Road
3406 North Marshfield Avenue
2800 N PINE GROVE
630 West Roscoe Street
2849 North Orchard Street
2824 North Orchard Street
3221 NORTH SHEFFIELD AVENUE
1343 Roscoe
1148 West BARRY Avenue
520 West Wellington Avenue
1314 Roscoe
644 West Briar Place
3026 Halsted
3036 Halsted
1623 Belmont
511 West Belmont Avenue
724 W Roscoe St 1N
521 Briar
519 W Brompton Ave 206
856 West Fletcher Street
3127 North Ashland Avenue
830 West Roscoe Street
832 West BARRY Avenue
1712 West Henderson Street
2814 North Sheffield Avenue
520 Aldine
727 Barry
516 West Cornelia Avenue
821 Cornelia
658 W Cornelia
2970 N Sheridan Rd., Apt
3315 Wolcott
510 West Belmont Avenue
3518 North Broadway
841 W CORNELIA
420 W ALDINE
3343 N SHEFFIELD
1014 West Roscoe Street
1224 West Melrose Street
1022 West Oakdale Avenue
3260 North CLARK Street
1342 WEST EDDY STREET
3520 North LAKE SHORE Drive
3160 Cambridge
1121 W Oakdale Ave 3A
717 West Roscoe Street - 3
855 Cornelia
3114 North Southport Avenue
858 West Fletcher Street
622 W Barry Ave N1
540 W Surf St S3
3508 N Wilton Ave - G3
3000 N Sheridan
847 W Wellington Ave 1F
551 W Surf
726 W ROSCOE
3347 Kenmore
3517 North Racine Avenue
3418 N HALSTED ST
3056 N GREENVIEW
622 W CORNELIA
724 W ROSCOE ST, #GDN
2900 N MILDRED AVE
3314 N LAKE SHORE DRIVE
510 Briar
2912 Mildred
3523 Racine
837 Wolfram
2952 Seminary
1050 George
3345 Marshfield
2906 Mildred
2910 Mildred
2892 Clark
516 W Melrose St 4
435 W Oakdale Ave 3A
3058 N Greenview Ave 2
432 W Surf Apt.
1031 West Belmont Avenue
541 Briar
3253 North Kenmore Avenue
3229 N Sheffield 1
629 W. Melrose
3100 North Sheridan Road
630 Stratford
1216 W OAKDALE
1959 W Melrose
1448 W CORNELIA
3531 N Wilton
823 Cornelia #218
1745 W Wellington
542 W Surf #N2
633 W Cornelia #3W
2929 N LINCOLN
3340 N SHEFFIELD
2949 North Halsted St
1224 W Eddy St # 2
445 W WELLINGTON
1101 W WELLINGTON
701 W BROMPTON
815 W CORNELIA AVE
622 West Stratford Place
441 West Melrose Street
525 W BARRY
445 West Melrose Street
1057 West Cornelia Avenue
560 W Aldine #GDN
2914 North Mildred Avenue
556 West Wellington Avenue
549 W ALDINE AVE
1100 W CORNELIA AVE
604 West Surf Street
627 W OAKDALE AVE
3323 North Lakewood Avenue
505 W BELMONT AVE
550 W ALDINE
739 W BELMONT AVE
2840 N ORCHARD ST
540 W WELLINGTON AVE
711 W BELMONT AVE
2827 N BURLING ST
1050 W GEORGE ST
635 W BARRY AVE
3444 Elaine Place
3244 N CLIFTON
445 W WELLINGTON, #4C
3550 N LAKE SHORE DR
837 W WOLFRAM ST
511 W MELROSE ST
713 West Brompton Avenue
3100 N LAKE SHORE DR
630 W Cornelia
540 W ROSCOE ST
440 W BARRY AVE
3525 N Racine #G
425 W ROSCOE ST
1200 W WELLINGTON AVE
535 W BRIAR
541 W BRIAR
3160 N CAMBRIDGE
3521 N Racine #S1
521 W BRIAR
517 W BROMPTON AVE
719 W BARRY AVE
3450 N LAKE SHORE DR
537, W Melrose St
426 W BARRY AVE
2876 North Clark Street
1821 West Belmont Avenue
648 W Roscoe #2S
445 W Barry Ave 311A
520 W STRATFORD PL
1728 West Melrose
3402 Elaine Place
727 W BRIAR
3423 N Elaine Place
3345 N MARSHFIELD
646 W ROSCOE ST
3245 N ASHLAND AVE
859 W FLETCHER ST
450-508 W Aldine Ave
543-53 W Wellington
1039 West Roscoe Street
3317 North Seminary Avenue
1518 West Melrose Street
859 West Cornelia Avenue
424 W WELLINGTON AVE
2823 N. LINCOLN
512 West Cornelia Ave. Apt.
1414 WEST HENDERSON STREET
3341 Kenmore Apt.
820 West George Street
415 West Belmont Avenue
441 West Surf Street
540 W SURF
748 W MELROSE
544 WEST BRIAR PLACE
831 West Buckingham Place
3554 North Broadway
2952 North Seminary Avenue
2900 N BROADWAY
1943 W HENDERSON
500 West Belmont
1851 W CORNELIA
439 W MELROSE ST
654 W CORNELIA AVE
714 W Roscoe
1115 W OAKDALE AVE
3521 N BROADWAY
422 W Melrose St
1055 W WELLINGTON
639 W OAKDALE
851 W OAKDALE
2929 N Lincoln
633 W Oakdale
949 W Cornelia #2D
951 W Cornelia
850 W NEWPORT AVE
420 W MELROSE ST
900 W NEWPORT
837 W CORNELIA AVE
424 W OAKDALE AVE
3312 N. RAVENSWOOD
527 W ALDINE AVE
738 W Melrose
738 W ALDINE
620 W BARRY AVE
545 BROMPTON
629 W CORNELIA AVE
738 W Aldine #3E
1249 W HENDERSON
554 W Aldine #E3
650 W BUCKINGHAM
530 W ALDINE AVE
451 W MELROSE ST
3001 N Broadway
1504 ROSCOE
3149 N ORCHARD
933 W FLETCHER ST
3152 North Pine Grove Avenue
957 West Cornelia Avenue
435 WEST OAKDALE AVENUE
830 ROSCOE
3252 North Clifton Avenue
626 W Roscoe St
1946 West Nelson St. Apt.
2910 N Mildred