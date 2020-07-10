Rent Calculator
Browse Apartments in 60614
The Belden Stratford
2300 North Clark
1816 N Halsted
630-38 1/2 W Arlington
874 West Lill Ave. Apt.
2440 N Southport
2454 N Southport
2319 N Southport
2254 North Southport Ave. Apt.
354 West Dickens Ave. Apt.
2735 N Magnolia
2540 N Southport
2334 N Greenview
2326 N Southport
1326 W Diversey
Reside on North Park
Park Fullerton by Reside
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
531 Deming Place
520 W Belden Ave
2555 North Clark Apartments
1720 N Halsted St
2719-23 N Wayne
1401 ALTGELD
878 W Lill
The Pelham
2735 N Wayne Ave
1405 West Belden Ave.
2230 N Orchard
800 W Lill
742 West Fullerton
2046 North Orleans
1940 N. Lincoln
2630 N. Hampden
849-53 W Lill
617 W Drummond
2237 North Bissell St. Apt.
Park Lincoln By Reside
2450 N Southport Ave
2510 N Southport
2140 N Halsted
Fullerton Lofts
2714 N Wayne
2531 North Southport Ave. Apt.
2551 N Southport Ave Apt 2
2318 North Southport Ave. Apt.
The Patricians
2519-27 N Lincoln
2710 N Wayne
2653 N Wayne
2053 North Sheffield
2540 N Racine
424 W. Diversey
2756 N. Pine Grove
430 West Diversey
2727 North Clark
1157 W Diversey
2738 N. Pine Grove Ave.
2535-39 N Southport
629 W Denning
2315 N Southport Ave
Reside on Clark
2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood
2328 N Greenview
Wrightwood Flats
2157 North Damen
2256 N Cleveland Ave
839 Diversey
2322 Commonwealth
2320 N Southport Ave
Elevate Lincoln Park
482 W. Deming
1800 North Halsted
2730 N Wayne
Reside at 2727
1732 North Dayton
534 Belden
1215 W Diversey
530 W Diversey
2335-45 North Geneva
2051 N Sedgwick
The Kent
1801 N Dayton
1732 N Halsted
2715 North Wayne Ave. Apt.
Fox Luxury Apartments
Reside at 2525
2324 N Southport Ave
2741 North Southport Ave. Apt.
2732 N Wayne Ave
871 W. Lill Apt.
828 W. Fullerton
2244 N. Cleveland
1939 N Lincoln
443 Wrightwood
451 W. Wrightwood Ave
523-31 W Fullerton Parkway
848 W Lill Ave D
2718 N Wayne Ave 3N
2736 N Southport Ave 3S
1003 W Altgeld St 4
848 W Lill Ave C
868 W Lill Ave B3
532 W Fullerton Pkwy 2
2323 N Greenview Ave 1
2100 N Sedgwick St 3
Park West Tower
2147 N Fremont St # 2n
2534 N Southport Ave 4N
2616 North Hampden Court
533 West BELDEN Avenue
2427 N Clybourn Ave Apt D
542 West Arlington Place
445 West Fullerton Parkway
2739 N HAMPDEN
2045 N LARRABEE ST
1133 W Wrightwood Ave garden
1504 W Fullerton Ave 03
2040 N Larrabee St 7306
2354 N Elston Ct 2r
451 West St. James Place 1st
444 W Fullerton 404
451 W Armitage Ave 2
2145 N LINCOLN PARK W 1312
2034 N Lincoln Ave H
1725 N Clark St 1101
1810 N Fremont St 11
2225 N Lincoln Ave 27
1244 W Schubert Ave #2
2808 N Halsted St 2S
321 W Dickens Ave 22
227 W Eugenie St
2445 N Southport Ave 102
906 W Wrightwood Ave GARDEN
2540 N Seminary Ave 1R
1051 W Lill Ave 02
818 W Willow St 1A
2512 N Southport Ave 2R
1852 W Dickens Ave 1R
906 Wrightwood
332 West Dickens Ave.
2700 N Clark
2269 N LINCOLN
2345 North Lincoln
1917 North Larrabee Street
1224 West Webster Avenue
2126 North Wayne Avenue
900 W. Fullerton Ave
540 West Armitage Avenue - 2E, Unit 2W
2401 North Clybourn Avenue - 2409-4F, 1624 W Fullerton Avenue
1701 North Vine Street
2356 North Elston Court
1046 W. Wrightwood - 1
1954 Diversey
2537 Seminary
2636 North Ashland Avenue
2682 N Orchard
1141 W. Webster
1811 N Halsted St 1816H-2A
2709 N Mildred Ave 4
2210 N Clifton Ave 2217-3W
2150 N Lincoln Park W 10
1422 W Lill Ave
1225 W Montana St Apt 2
2365 North Wayne Avenue
325 West Eugenie Street
2472 North Clark Street
1801 N Bissell St
The Patricians
1704 North North Park Avenue
2522 North BURLING Avenue
323 West Webster Avenue
903 West Altgeld Street
625 Wrightwood
2036 North Larrabee Street
1857 West Diversey Parkway
1513 W Fullerton Ave
507 W Wrightwood Ave 2C
620 W Wrightwood Ave 218
420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago IL 28G-R
2040 N Sedgwick St #H
2137 Sheffield
1130 W Wrightwood Ave
2050 N Clark St # 505
2295 N Clark St 2302-3E
2225 N Orchard St 402
2514 N Lincoln Ave A4
1870 Halsted
510 West Fullerton Parkway
1915 West Diversey Parkway
907 West Wrightwood Avenue
2407 North Clybourn Avenue
2040 N. Sheffield - 2
2737 North Hampden Court
2672 North Halsted Street
1864 North Sheffield Avenue
1530 West DIVERSEY Parkway
2146 N Dayton
2343 N Greenview Ave 111
2714 N Mildred Ave 5
1246 Diversey
345 West Fullerton Pkwy.
2121 North Sheffield Ave.
2804 North Halsted St.
909 West Wisconsin St.
2252 North Cleveland
641 West WILLOW Street
2743 N. Southport
2633 N Burling
651 W ARMITAGE
519 W Deming Pl 2N
2435 N Geneva Ter 2
506 W Deming Pl 1W
2239 N Bissell St
2626 N Lakeview Ave 3301
1931 North Fremont Street
2059 North SHEFFIELD Avenue
2322 N Commonwealth Ave
1835 N Bissell St
1926 N Sedgwick St
1122 W Altgeld St 10
1850 W Dickens Ave
424 W Belden St 1E
2701 N Clark St
456 W Armitage Ave 2
1121 W Altgeld St
2634 N Halsted St 1-
508 W Deming Pl 3N
2433 N Geneva Ter 1
501 W Deming Pl 3N
1107 W Wrightwood 1
875 W Lill Ave C2
853 W Lill Ave O
1647 N North Park G
516 W Deming Pl # 1s
2141 N Racine Ave
2616 N Clark St
1856 W Dickens Ave
545 W Arlington Pl 201
1826 N Bissell St
2149 N Fremont St 1
1941 N Mohawk St #1
326 W Dickens Ave 03
1325 W Diversey Ave
644 W Schubert Ave 2
1833 N Bissell St
795 W Lill Ave 302
2300 N Clark St # 2310-2w
1942 W Diversey Ave
512 W Deming Pl 3E
612 W Drummond Pl 2BW
1940 N Bissell St G
421 W Armitage Ave 2
625 W Arlington Pl 310
2450 N Orchard St
512 W Wrightwood Ave 2C
2741 N Seminary Ave 2
427 W Belden Ave C104
428 W Belden Ave 01
420 W Armitage Ave
1777 W Altgeld St G
853 West Lill Ave. Apt.
630 West Arlington Pl. Apt.
905 West Altgeld Street
1936 North Clark
2763 Kenmore
2440 Racine
1125 W Montana Street
2129 Dayton
877 Lill
681 W Wrightwood Ave 3E
677 W Wrightwood Ave 2E
1735 N Clybourn Ave Apt 3S
1727 N Dayton St 835W-1B
2135 N Halsted St 2R
1941 W Diversey Ave
1645 N North Park Ave GDN
2452 N Southport Ave
2321 N Commonwealth Ave
2722 N Wayne Ave
518 W Deming Pl 3W
2719 N Kenmore Ave
227 W Eugenie St G
2012 N Larrabee St 2
1629 N BURLING ST 2F
2110 North Seminary Avenue
1953 West Dickens Avenue
2037 North Winchester Avenue
705 West Wrightwood Avenue #3E
2500 North Lakeview Avenue
2530 North Orchard Street
2756 North Southport Avenue
2658 North Wilton Avenue North
1828 North Bissell Street
455 West ST JAMES Place
2233 North Geneva Terrace
325 West Fullerton Parkway
2277 North Clybourn Avenue
447 West ST JAMES Place
847 West Diversey Parkway
2039 North Lincoln Avenue
514 W Deming Pl 1N
2020 N Bissell St # 3f
2661 Burling
822 Altgeld
230 West Willow Ave.
532-34 W. Grant Place
2027 North Sheffield Avenue
1834 N Bissell St
2634 N Mildred Ave
2635 N Clark St 2N
1464 West Webster Avenue
2007 Sedgwick
2736 N Magnolia Ave Garden
2235 North Clybourn Avenue
1046 West Diversey Pkwy.
2308 North Greenview Ave.
1960 North Lincoln Park W
2631 North Wilton Ave.
1904 Burling
2336 North Wayne Ave.
1933 North Sedgwick St.
1636 N WELLS
607 W Wrightwood
2723 North Kenmore Ave.
2458 North Clybourn Ave.
1146 West Lill
2728 N HAMPDEN
1935 N Bissell St G
1927 N Sedgwick St 1R
510 W Deming Pl 1N
2234 N Geneva Terrace
2151 Fremont
1825 Bissell
432 Belden
888 Lill
2109 Kenmore
1422 Lill
2525 Lincoln
2733 N Seminary Ave 3
2335 Southport Ave sfh
537 W Fullerton Pkwy 2
431 Belden
431 W Belden
523-31 W Fullerton Parkway
2737 North Wayne Avenue
2725 N Ashland Ave 2S
2109 N Sedgwick St 3
2538 N Southport Ave 1R
2127 N Sheffield Ave
2105 North Sedgwick Street
2105 N Seminary Ave 9
1942 N Cleveland Ave 4R
1797 N Halsted St 1802H-N
1842 N Lincoln Ave 2
1748 N Park Dr #1S
2742 N Southport Ave
1136 W Diversey Ave 3
2718 N Kenmore Ave
876 W Lill Ave
1202 W Altgeld 2
1612 North Sedgwick St. 1R
1750 N. Clark St.
2058 N Cleveland Ave 2
1939 N Lincoln Ave 601
2710 Wayne
1726 N ORCHARD
1750 N Wells
418 W Belden AVE
2316 N Southport Ave
2142 N Racine Ave
1631 N WELLS 3107
2323 N Lincoln Ave 2
531 W Arlington Pl 203
1624 N Burling St 1F
1712 N Dayton St 1717-103
2645 N Lakeview Ave 2905
1922 N Sedgwick St 2F
1647 N North Park ave
625 W Arlington Pl 3S
438 Belden
2644 Wilton
1412 Diversey
2602 Racine
2606 Racine
2604 Racine
2551 Southport
634 Arlington
2239 Bissell
632 Arlington
636 Arlington
2315 N Commonwealth
681 West Wrightwood Avenue
1901 North Orchard Street
1982 North Maud Avenue
2754 North Hampden Court
2020 North Lincoln Park West
1635 West Altgeld Street
1944 North Bissell Street
631 W Arlington Pl 2
638 Arlington
651 W Armitage Ave 1
1532 W Diversey Ave 2
1717 North Dayton Street
2147 Fremont
2219 North Clifton Avenue
2310 North Clark Street
2306 North Clark Street
1037 West Diversey Pkwy.
2039 North Honore
1854 North Sedgwick Street
622 W Arlington Pl
555 Arlington
2318 Southport
2036 North Honore Street
2048 North Wood Street
2525 N Lincoln Ave D3
1818 North Halsted Street
2230 N ORCHARD
800 W LILL
1049 West Webster Avenue
1857 West Dickens Avenue
1941 North SHEFFIELD Avenue
607 Wrightwood #402
2450 Southport
1903 North Sheffield Avenue
2433 North Janssen Avenue
2023 North Kenmore Avenue
2333 N Greenview Ave
2320 N Commonwealth Ave
709 W. Wrightwood 2R
421 W Armitage Ave 1
2354 North Elston Ave. Apt.
2744 N. Kenmore
2513 North Halsted Street - 2N
1614 North Cleveland
1627 North Clybourn
2124 North Hudson Avenue
1020 West Altgeld Street
715 W Diversey Ave 6
1208 W Wrightwood Ave 1
2029 North Larrabee Street
748 Webster
624 West Willow Street
1748 North North Park Avenue
1849 North Lincoln Avenue
1752 North North Park Avenue
2513 North Southport Avenue
1117 West ARMITAGE Avenue
2400 N LAKEVIEW
850 West Fullerton Avenue West
545 West EUGENIE Street
1953 North Cleveland Avenue
536 Arlington
1830 N Hudson Ave
2465 N Lincoln Ave 3
1139 W Webster Ave # 2F
1513 W DIVERSEY
2653 North Marshfield Avenue
537 W Dickens
2215 North Clifton Avenue
818 West Willow Street
2014 North Halsted Street
539 West Dickens Avenue
1015 W Webster Ave 3
1945 North Lincoln
600 West Arlington Place
1720 North Halsted Street
1940 Diversey
2012 Orleans
2527 North Ashland Avenue
854 W Armitage Ave CH1
1821 N Clybourn Ave
569 W ARLINGTON
501 W DEMING
2333 North Bosworth Avenue
2615 NORTH SOUTHPORT AVENUE
350 W Belden
507 W DEMING
2602 N Racine Ave 3
1801 North Lincoln Park West
2251 North Clifton Avenue
1748 North Saint Michael's Court
1921 North Sedgwick Avenue
2624 Lincoln
2239 North Clybourn Avenue
1844 North Lincoln Avenue
1707 North North Park Avenue
2334 North WAYNE Avenue
677 W WRIGHTWOOD
2723 N Wayne Ave 1N
2539 N SOUTHPORT AVE
1844 NORTH LINCOLN STREET
2636 N Halsted St
2315 North GREENVIEW Avenue
519 W DEMING
514 W DEMING PL
2306 N LINCOLN
449 West St James Place
2550 North Lakeview Avenue
2144 North Lincoln Avenue
428 W BELDEN AVE
2136 North Sheffield Avenue
818 Diversey
2207 North Halsted
1851 North Lincoln Avenue
2335 SOUTHPORT
683 West Wrightwood Avenue
849 West WILLOW Street
2343 GREENVIEW
2646 N Hamlin
2121 North Winchester Avenue
2723 NORTH HALSTED STREET
1937 N LINCOLN AVE
613 W Arlington
2131 N Larrabee St 6304
820 W Willow ST
2606 North Racine Avenue
1056 W LILL
2618 North Halsted Street
1710 North SEDGWICK Street
615 West Armitage Avenue
1947 North Cleveland Avenue
450 W Menomonee St
2425 North CLYBOURN Avenue
2222 N KENMORE , #, , IL ()
418 W Belden AVE
530 W ARLINGTON PL
536 W ARLINGTON PL
818 W DIVERSEY PKWY
1707 North Crilly Court
660 W WRIGHTWOOD AVE
555 W ARLINGTON PL
2049 N SHEFFIELD
2740 N PINE GROVE AVE
550 W ARLINGTON PL
2150 N LINCOLN PARK W
2129 N DAYTON ST
2650 N LAKEVIEW AVE
419 W Eugenie St
2300 N LINCOLN PARK W
1855 N SHEFFIELD AVE
509 West Wrightwood
873 W LILL AVE
1210 W Wrightwood 1
550 w arlington
1509 West Fullerton Parkway
842 West Fullerton Avenue
1950 N Lincoln Ave
621 West Armitage Avenue
2535 North Seminary Avenue
511 West Deming Place
611 West Arlington Place
621 ARMITAGE AVENUE
2100 North Lincoln Park West
1118 West WRIGHTWOOD Avenue
518 W DEMING
2548 North SOUTHPORT Avenue
2542 North SOUTHPORT Avenue
2230 North Halsted Street
515 W DEMING
506 W DEMING
503 W DEMING
510 W DEMING
508 W DEMING
560 W DEMING PL
1010 West Altgeld
538 W Wrightwood Ave
2007 North Sedgwick Street
2221 North Lister Avenue - 1, Unit 3D
2123 N CLARK ST
2317 North Orchard St.
2512 NORTH LINCOLN AVENUE
516 W DEMING
2225 NORTH HALSTED STREET
2521 N Lincoln #B4
2020 North Honore Street
444 W ST JAMES PL
2770 N WOLCOTT
2132 North Lincoln Park Ave.
625 W WRIGHTWOOD AVE
500 W FULLERTON PKWY
1851 LINCOLN
541 W DICKENS