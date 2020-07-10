Rent Calculator
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 AM
Browse Apartments in 30083
The Haverly
The Life at Clifton Glen
942 Pine Roc Drive
886 Sheppard Way
1518 Ashbrooke Trace
1439 Walnut Ridge Way
1280 To Lani Farm Road
4110 Rue Saint Germain
575 Aberdeen Drive
182 Walter Way
4670 Wendover Drive
4472 To Lani Cove
4433 Dallis Court
5285 Oakridge Drive
5259 Sheppard Lane
1390 Orchard Park Drive
1091 To Lani Dr
1380 Colony Hill Court
1105 Cherokee Heights
5323 Rockborough Trl
1641 Elm Ridge Way
748 GARDEN VIEW DR
5405 Memorial Drive
828 Ridge Ave
815 Churchill Ct
1343 To Lani Farm Road
1198 To Lani Path
1166 Hunters Drive
5358 Cherry Wood Dr
5487 Orchard Ct
1223 To Lani Farm Road
4016 Elmscourt Drive
4066 Bontura Court
4223 Youngstown Circle
826 Durham Xing
1275 To Lani Farm Road
1605 South Indian Creek Drive
5313 Ridge Forest Drive
5615 Memorial Drive
1264 To Lani Farm Road
4690 Big Valley Court
5041 W Mountain St
828 Hughes Trace
1598 south indian creek drive A
4499 Central Drive
475 Carillon Lane
5083 Leland Drive
493 Village Square Court
998 Autumn Crest Court
1406 Briers Dr
1486 Knights Trail
4321 Cedar Ridge Trail
1022 Thornewood Lane
1075 Forest Heights Road
1013 Autumn Crest Ct
1509 Kilmuir Way
5162 Ridge Forest Drive
4971 Demere Ct
3971 Springleaf Point
4016 Elmscourt Drive
694 Stoneside Drive
4220 Colony East Drive
4274 Cedar Ridge Trail
4095 Indian Creek Circle
770 Sheppard Cove
1251 Old Countryside Circle
830 Durham Xing
689 Durham
1046 Lake Breeze Court
4338 Barcelona Trace
5218 Tina Court
636 Ridge Avenue
863 Dunleith Ct
4606 S Hope Springs Road
429 Orchard Drive
792 Durham Trail
3922 West Wood Path
4381 Village Square Lane
4795 BRASAC Drive
685 Sheppard Road
1381 High Meadow Drive
4472 To Lani Cove
4676 Stone
539 Prince of Wales - 1
4590 Cedar Ridge Trail
4955 Sheila Ln
903 Sheppard
4635 Garden Hills Drive
3880 Springleaf Court
5268 Ridge Forest Drive
4716 Hairston Crossing Rd
4621 Thomas Jefferson
4297 Redan Rd
844 Hughes Trace
1024 Hambrick Road
1098 Cherokee Heights
4476 Thornwood Trail
1584 Allgood Rd
834 Rays Rd
4176 Indian Manor Dr
4245 Autumn Hill Drive
1211 To Lani Path
4425 Village Square Lane
5004 Sheila Ln
1211 To Lani Path
469 Creekview Drive
575 Woodcrest Manor Drive
5438 Zachary Drive
5105 Leland Dr
3828 W Wood Path
1149 Alpine Hills Dr
887 Sheppard Way
1253 Allgood Rd
3958 Springleaf Pt
1007 Hope Springs Ct
4464 Ruby Rd
1048 Autumn Crest Drive
1510 Ashbrooke Trace
5227 Mill Way
882 Rays Road
5043 Stone Trce
5189 Ridge Forest Drive
873 Langston Trace
4459 Colony East Dr
534 Woodcrest Manor Drive
194 Walter Way
523 Windchase Lane
1437 Cedar Ridge Way
1470 Knights Trail
838 Hughes Trace
679 Sheppard Rd
5290 Stonebush Terrace Unit B
4017 CREEK STATION LN
5217 Central Drive
3850 Wood Path Drive
498 Jaywood Ct
809 Rays Rd
840 Hughes Trace
3959 Wood Path Dr
1104 CHEROKEE Heights
1184 Goldsmith Road
1069 Thorn Woode Lane
4182 Indian Manor Dr
859 JOHN ALDEN Road
5132 Madeline Place
4132 John Alden Court
767 Windchase Ln
590 Tahoe Circle
912 Third Street
1034 Third Street, Apt A
4490 Bexley Drive
5274 Ridge Forest Drive
5174 Sheppard Court
665 Windchase Ln
5100 Stone Trace
4420 Dallis Court
819 Hughes Trace
1096 Ferndale Street
480 Hambrick Rd
833 Langston Trace
5229 Mill Way
616 East Rockborough Court
4362 High Meadow Place
748 Ridge Ave.
715 Hairston Crossing Court
5274 Ridge Forest Drive
876 Allgood Road
4312 Orchard Park Court
1413 Stonegate Place
794 Allgood Rd
680 Kenilworth Circle
1390 S Indian Creek Drive
4566 Cedar Ridge Trail
4636 Big Valley Rd
4400 Old Allgood Circle
4195 Village Square Ln
713 Cheviot Drive
4629 Rousay Ct
1386 Orchard Park Drive
3935 Wood Path Drive
Stone Mountain Townhomes
928 Fairwind Ct
966 Romer
4257 Village Square Ln
1151 Rankin Street #A6
5307 Stonebush Terrace
4295 Youngstown Circle
837 Needle Rock Court
3813 West Wood Path
3858 West Wood Path
1324 Orchard Park Drive
4204 Cheryl Ann Court
864 Ashton Oak Cir
433 Orchard Drive
4213 Autumn Hill Drive
5092 Leland Drive
4190 Carrollwood Drive
1060 Thorn Woode Lane
4649 Big Valley Court
4634 Bexley Dr
4878 Hairston Park Sq
4610 Aberdeen Lane
542 N. Hairston Road
1065 To Lani Farm Road
1506 Kessock Way
1417 Stone Mill Trace
1116 Fourth St
4674 Hairston Crossing Place
3911 Wood Path Lane
867 Langston Trace
897 S Indian Creek Drive
4513 To Lani Trail
5092 Stone Trace
1189 To Lani Path
4708 Clarion Pass
3968 Wood Path Drive
4650 Birch Ridge Trail
4073 Cedar Ridge Trail
558 Ridge Avenue
4251 Allgood way
4682 Brookspring Way
730 Windchase Lane
5354 Ridgemere Ct
1262 AUTUMN HILL LANE
1144 Goldsmith Road
722 Stonehill Court
1060 Thornwoode Ln.
4091 Big Valley Trail
4643 Weyburn Lane
595 Sheppard Road
4230 Cheryl Ann Court
881 Langston Trace
4144 Rockbridge Heights Drive
510 S Malton Ct
459 Oak Hill Circle
4803 Hairston Park Way
594 Safari Circle
5306 Ridge Forest Drive
4334 Barcelona Trace
1142 Mannbrook Drive
4473 Thornwood Trail
4585 Bexley Way
5362 Zachary Dr
523 Pine Dr
465 S Rays Rd SE
1177 To Lani Path
1766 Big Valley Lane
4595 Garden Hills Drive
500 Carillon Court
4340 Rustic Wood Court
1505 Indian Forest Trail
531 South Summit
1386 To Lani Farm Road
807 Sheppard Cove
970 Sheppard
3980 CARLINSWOOD Way
3907 Wood Path Drive
4399 Barclay Way
895 Meadow Rock Drive
4315 Village Square Lane
883 Ashton Oak Circle
649 SW Kenilworth Circle
1307 To Lani Farm Rd
4063 Elmscourt Drive
503 Susan Creek Dr.
877 Langston Trace
4506 To Lani Trl
689 Durham Xing
929 Pine Roc Drive
5048 Brittany Drive
1150 Rankin St #O6
1440 Cedar Ridge Court
4516 To Lani Trail
3901 W Wood Path
745 Queen Ann Ct
5035 W Mountain St
570 Kenridge Cir
541 N Hairston Road
802 San Miguel Drive
1773 S Hairston Road
5272 Ridge Forest Drive
986 Ashton Oak Circle
990 Sexton Dr
5269 Ridge Forest Dr
4323 Autumn Hill Drive
4346 Barcelona Trace
5052 W Mountain Street
4696 Rockbridge Road
4058 Chedworth Way
4541 Cypress Ridge Court
4675 Hairston Cross Pl
1514 Ashbrooke Trace
1526 Colony East Circle
1805 Big Valley Ln
507 Chartley Drive
4623 Birch Ridge Trail
4223 Sheppard Crossing Way
5281 Oakridge Drive
5212 Cindy Way
4846 Hairston Park Square
4329 Cedar Ridge Trail
4674 Hairston Crossing Way
1348 Red Cedar Trail
4348 Woodcrest Court
4677 Cedar Park Trail
4449 Cedar Ridge Trail
1430 Kingsgate Drive
4556 Fountainhead Dr
1598 S INDIAN CREEK DR # C Unit: -C
4337 Woodcrest Court
5250 Mimosa Drive
4647 Randalwood Drive
1066 Thorn Woode Lane
1011 Brandon Lane
3882 Springleaf Point
4680 Big Valley Road
4594 Birch Ridge Trl
5285 Ridge Forest Drive
1041 Cedar Forest Ct
1351 Red Cedar Trl
4255 Autumn Woods Ct
1078 New Gibraltar Sq
1436 High Meadow Dr
1470 Kilmuir Way
5127 Leland Dr
5267 Ridge Forest Dr
1185 Sheppard Place
3849 Wood Path Dr
4683 Shumate Dr
680 South Indian Creek
965 Allgood Rd
563 Windchase Lane
4427 Colony East Dr
1010 SEXTON DR # 7
985 Ashton Oak Circle
4647 Garden Hills Dr
4218 Cedar Ridge Trail
1468 Kilmuir Way
5269 Tracy Court
5000 Celtic Way
4538 Rowland North Dr
510 Village Square Court
781 Durham Xing
1005 Autumn Crest Ct
457 Prince Of Wales
4088 Rue Saint Germain
1023 Park Gate Place
1223 To Lani Farm Road
4516 To Lani Trail
4800 Kenilworth Drive
889 Needle Rock Drive
4399 Executive Drive
4842 Hairston Park Square
904 Pine Roc Dr
1375 Red Cedar Trl
1008 Hope Springs Court
5167 Ridge Forest Dr.
802 Ridge Avenue
529 Prince of Wales
5247 Ridge Forest Dr
4528 Thornwood Crescent
734 Oak Hill Circle
844 Churchill Court
4007 seven Hills Trail
534 Zachary Court
4436 Cedar Ridge Trail
871 Langston Trace
4295 Rue Saint Lazar
4081 Cedar Ridge Trail
5320 Ridge Forest Drive
4651 Elm Ridge Court
943 Parkstone Dr
767 San Miguel Drive
1359 Oakengate Drive
4402 Pacer Court
5323 Rockborough Trail
394 Rays Rd
531 Hairston Rd
4670 Shumate Drive
467 Safari Circle
4081 Thunderbird Trail
830 Ridge Avenue
1189 To Lani Path
460 OAK HILL Circle
1545 Spruce Ridge Ct
4444 Colony East Drive
3582 Cloudland Dr
1012 Mariners Court
1090 Third Street
976 Ridge Avenue
979 Oakwood Chase Cir
1408 Stonegate Court
985 valley creek
4363 Thunder Fork Drive
1102 Ferndale St
1496 Indian Forest Court
1590 Allgood Road
1077 Viking Drive
4681 Hairston Crossing Place
5347 Ridgemere Court
1042 Thornwoode Ln
1350 Orchard Park Drive
1385 Bronze Leaf Ct
562 Woodcrest Manor Drive
1333 Red Cedar Trail
618 N Hairston Rd
730 Rockborough Dr
1806 Big Valley Lane
1190 Sharonton Dr
4985 Brittany Drive
5281 Ridge Forest Dr
4396 Barclay Way
4840 Hairston Park Sq
723 Rockborough Dr
1464 Yorkton Court
446 Jaywood Drive
896 Meadow Rock Way
480 Dixie Lee Ln
4599 Garden Hills Drive
1371 Old Countryside Cir
4703 Hairston Crossing Place
769 Third Street
869 Langston Trace
656 S Indian Creek Dr
4333 Crestridge Ln
421 Prince of Wales
5301 Stonebush Terrace
1446 Orchard Park Drive
5345 Ridgemere Court
5238 Ridge Forest Drive
970 Main Street
312 San Carlos Ct - 1
973 Gazin Place
1539 Redbud Way
706 Durham Crossing
982 Arbour Ct
5370 Ridge Forest Drive
877 Langston Tr
1448 Cedar Ridge Way
4021 Indian Lake Cir
1393 Red Cedar Trail
1394 High Meadow Drive
1406 High Meadow Drive
546 Hammett Drive