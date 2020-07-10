Rent Calculator
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:47 AM
Browse Apartments in 32839
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
Castilian
Isles at East Millenia
Aria at Millenia
Aqua at Millenia
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
Millenia 700
Century Millenia
M2 at Millenia
Savannah At Park Central
The Caden East Mil
Park Central
The Addison on Millenia
Lakeshore at East Mil
The Landing at East Mil
The Beverly At East Mil
Lorenzo at East Mil
CaSienna Apartment Homes
2302 Midtown Terrace 1215
5215 Millenia Boulevard
4206 Eastgate Dr
5513 PGA Blvd., Unit 4836
2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10
1932 Lake Atriums Cir. # 69
953 W. Oak Ridge Rd. Apt. D
2568 Lakeway Branch Dr. # 2905
5526 PGA Blvd #4928 ORANGE
1908 Lake Atriums Circle Unit 3
3725 Conroy Road #2123
5112 Park Central Drive #631
2327 MIDTOWN TERRACE
4936 MATTEO TRAIL
5537 PGA Blvd #4524
2201 Metropolitan Way #1434
2370 Grand Central Pkwy
2213 Metropolitan Way #1316
5525 PGA BLVD. #4622
3621 CONROY Rd. #711
4559 LAKEWAY DRIVE
5040 Park Central Drive
2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4
2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1
5550 PGA BOULEVARD
2203 Yankee Pl
4735 South Texas Avenue
5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55
3583 Conroy Rd. #1112
3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY
3757 Conroy Road, #2525
3615 Conroy Rd Mosaic @ Millenia
3741 Conroy Rd
4735 B South Texas Ave.
4259 Inglenook Unit 39G
2506 Lemon Tree Lane - 1
3726 Palm Desert Lane - 5227, Unit# 5227
4575 S. Texas Avenue Unit 101
4829 Matteo Trl.
4765 South Texas Avenue Unit D - 1
3751 Conroy Rd Mosaic @ Millenia
2200 METROPOLITAN WAY
2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E
4955 POPLOPEN LANE
2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE
1916 Lake Atriums Circle #33
5077 Park Central Drive - 1524
5231 Via Hacienda Cir. Apt. 219
4920 Luge Lane
2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12
3611 Conroy Rd Mosaic @ Millenia
2514 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY
3701 Castle Pines Lane #3934 ORANGE
3928 Crayrich Cir
1932 Lake Atriums Cir
4934 FIORAZANTE AVE. 0.0
5302 MOXIE BOULEVARD
1401 36th St
4723 South Texas Avenue A - 1
1964 Lake Atriums Circle #172
5000 Millenia Blvd
3642 MAUNA KEA STREET
4625 Tinsley Dr
2432 MYRNA STREET
5055 City St. #1631
4838 Matteo Trail
2530 CITRUS CLUB LANE
3593 Conroy Rd Mosaic @ Millenia
1833 Warringwood Dr, Unit C-3
1956 Lake Atriums Circle
3982 Crayrich Circle Unit C-4
4002 Barwood Lane Unit 3805
4025 HENLEY ROAD
5029 City Street Unit #1828
4813 Matteo Trail
4928 Luge Ln
1108 LARGO DRIVE
5482 Lake Tyner Dr Orange
4922 FIORAZANTE AVENUE
1932 Lake Atriums Cir
4021 Woodfern Dr, Unit C-5
3713 CONROY Rd. #1935
3605 Conroy Rd.
5161 PICADILLY CIRCUS COURT
5136 Park Central Dr #217
3611 CONROY Rd #826
2468 Lakeway Branch Dr # 905
2225 Metropolitan Way, Unit 1233,
3604 IDITAROD LANE
2414 Lemon Tree Ln
1706 Chestnut Oak Court
1916 Lake Atriums Circle #40
100 Krueger Street
4832 Legacy Oaks Dr
1910 Honour Rd. # 2
3983 Crayrich Cir Unit C-4
5124 Park Central Drive #524
3713 Conroy Rd Mosaic @ Millenia
5214 VIA HACIENDA CIRCLE
5231 Via Hacienda Cir. Apt. 117
4984 Luge Lane - 1
4927 Matteo Trail
1924 LAKE ATRIUMS CIRCLE
4002 Barwood Drive Unit 3805
4575 S. Texas Avenue Unit 204
5666 Tomoka Dr
222 Nanette Dr.
5184 DOWNING STREET
5123 Picadilly Circus Ct Unit #2
5001 WELLINGTON PARK CIR
3593 Conroy Rd Mosaic @ Millenia
1924 Lake Atriums Circle
5055 City St. #1631
5208 VIA HACIENDA CIRCLE
5712 Lacona Drive
4334 Lakeway Dr #13C
5029 MATTEO TRAIL
3737 CASTLE PINES LANE
3725 Castle Pines Lane #4338
5330 GROVE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD
5136 Park Central Drive #225
3990 Crayrich Dr #302
2379 HUNTINGTON GREEN COURT
4010 Woodfern Drive
4500 Judy Court
4779 S. Texas Avenue Apt #B
4767 S. Texas Ave. Unit 4767 #C
3714 Palm Desert Lane #5311
2426 Lemon Tree Lane
4815 S Texas Ave Apt D
5672 Tomoka Drive Building B Unit 8
5124 Park Central Drive #524
3909 TROVATI STREET
5132 City St Apt 322
2210 YANKEE PLACE
4345 Aqua Vista Ln
5640 Rio Grande #4
4719 S Rio Grande Ave Orange
5213 Via Hacienda Circle B207
5648 Rio Grand #6
4763 South Texas Ave 4763 C
1835 Warringwood Dr, Unit C-2
2107 Honour Road
4551 Castlepalm Rd - 1
2225 HOLDEN AVE UNIT 105
3735 Conroy Road #2211
2226 Metropolitan way 1115
5048 Millenia Palms Dr
1702 37th St
2442 GRAND CENTRAL PKWY #11 ORANGE COUNTY
4855 FIORAZANTE AVENUE
5219 Via Hacienda Cir. # 112 B
1819 36TH STREET
2422 Pineway Dr
5226 VIA HACIENDA CIRCLE
5005 CITY STREET, UNIT 1325
4816 FIORAZANTE AVENUE
2572 LAKEWAY BRANCH DRIVE
4837 Matteo Trl
4366 Aqua Vista Dr.
5144 City St #222
3724 Castle Pines Ln #4213 - 1
5211 Aventura Boulevard
2336 Midtown Terr #937
5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814
4727 S Texas Ave
1916 Lake Atriums Cir
2314 Midtown Terrace #1137
1827 Warringwood Dr, Unit C-6
2662 Breezewind Dr
3823 Millenia Blvd
1948 Lake Atriums Circle #130
2000 Ludlow Lane #2801
1940 Lake Atriums Circle #102
4711 S TEXAS AVE
5001 WELLINGTON PARK CIR
2534 Lakeway Branch Dr. Unit 3107
2316 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY
4910 FIORAZANTE AVENUE
4751 S TEXAS AVENUE
4781 S Texas Ave Apt C
3615 Conroy Rd Mosaic @ Millenia
5537 PGA BOULEVARD
5313 GROVE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD
1419 40th St.
5017 City St 1916
4801 S TEXAS AVENUE
5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023
5109 Legacy Oaks Dr
4723 S TEXAS AVENUE
117 Krueger Street
2424 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY
5526 P G A Blvd Apt. 4918
2203 LYME BAY DRIVE
3811 Bainbridge Ave
5207 Via Hacienda Circle #103
3724 Castle Pines Lane 4221
4811 S Texas Ave Apt D
3589 CONROY ROAD
5227 Aventura Boulevard
1125 HOLDEN AVENUE
5213 Via Hacienda Cir. #B306 Orange
2602 LEMON TREE LANE
5153 Picadilly Circus Ct.
537 Mary Jess Road Unit 1
5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6302
5148 MILLENIA WATERS DRIVE
5155 Picadilly Circus Court - 1
2314 Midtown Ter Apt 1126
5141 PICADILLY CIRCUS COURT
2482 CITRUS CLUB LANE
5343 Snowflake Court Orange
4815 S Texas Ave Apt D
5117 City St. Apt. # 727
4314 AQUA VISTA DRIVE
4638 Julie Lane
4013 Woodfern Drive Unit C
2336 HUNTINGTON GREEN COURT
3577 Conroy Rd Mosaic @ Millenia
5070 Downing St. Unit 1
5526 P G A Blvd Apt. 4918
5312 Esplanade Park Cir 7109
2601 PINEWAY DRIVE
2438 LEMON TREE LANE
4713 S. Texas Ave. Unit D
3725 Castle Pines Lane #4311
3712 Castle Pines Ln #4126
4817 S Texas Ave Unit 4817C
1964 Lake Atriums Circle #167
5214 VIA HACENDA CIR, UNIT #108
2389 TOM JONES STREET
2328 MIDTOWN TERRACE
PM-179 1972 LAKE ATRIUMS CIR. UNIT 179
5805 LUZON PLACE
3725 Castle Pines Lane #4323
4042 Shakespeare Road
1956 Lake Atriums Circle #140
1948 LAKE ATRIUMS CIRCLE 136
2691 Charleston Town Place
5525 PGA Blvd. #4616 ORANGE
2562 Lakeway Branch Drive
3712 Castle Pines Lane #4111
2608 Lemon Tree Ln # B
4370 Aqua Vista Dr -J 32839
2023 Whitby Dr
3555 Conroy Rd
4725 South Texas Avenue - 1, Unit A
4811 South Texas Ave 4811 B
4817 S. Texas Ave
4741 S Texas Ave
4322 Lakeway Drive - 1
5538 PGA BOULEVARD
4007 WOODFERN DRIVE
3714 Palm Desert Lane, Unit 5331
5455 LAKE JESSAMINE DRIVE
3719 Conroy Rd Mosaic @ Millenia
5214 Via Hacienda Circle - 1, A208
5705 TELIPA DRIVE
5156 City Street #116
2616 LEMON TREE LANE
3702 PALM DESERT LANE
5220 Via Hacienda Cir #A209 ORANGE
3725 Castle Pines Lane, Unit 4313
3911 Cesare St.
2011 Whitby Dr.
5146 PICADILLY CIRCUS COURT
5105 CITY STREET # 825 ORANGE COUNTY
3605 Conroy Rd Mosaic @ Millenia
3599 Conroy Rd Mosaic @ Millenia
5013 Legacy Oaks Dr.
4737 S Texas Ave #C
4723 S Texas Ave. #B
4532 Royal Elm Dr
4370 Aqua Vista Dr Unit 8-J 32839
3982 Crayrich Circle Unit C-4
5501 PGA BOULEVARD
4507 Royal Elm Dr
1924 Honour Road #4
3719 CONROY Rd. #2021
5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6205
3583 Conroy Road #1123
5313 Esplanade Park Cir 5206
5312 Esplanade Park Cir 7212
5400 Esplanade Park Cir 3103
5414 Esplanade Park Circle 4102
1166 Tyler Lake Circle
5426 Esplanade Park Circle 1101
4813 South Texas Ave 4813 B
1837 Warringwood Drive
5220 Via Hacienda Cir Unit A112
5313 Esplanade Park Circle 5308
2424 Lemontree Lane
3561 Conroy Rd Mosaic @ Millenia
5526 P G A Blvd Unit 4918
4783 Texas Ave
5077 Park Central Drive
2339 HUNTINGTON GREEN COURT
5017 City St #1926
5105 City St
2352 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY
1908 Lake Atriums Circle Unit 3
4727 S Texas Ave Apt C
3561 Conroy Rd #234
5669 LAKE MARY JESS SHORES COURT
2624 Lemon Tree Lane
1908 Lake Atriums Cir
5526 PGA BOULEVARD
4781 S Texas Ave
1972 Lake Atriums Cir.
3707 Conroy Road Unit 1737
4779 S Texas Ave
1916 Lake Atriums Circle #37
5077 Park Central Drive - 1524
1916 Lake Atriums Circle, Unit 36
5526 PGA Blvd #4932
4908 MATTEO TRAIL
4809 MATTEO TRAIL
3583 Conroy Rd
4713 S TEXAS AVENUE
3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY
3701 CASTLE PINES LANE
1956 LAKE ATRIUMS CIRCLE
4310 Aqua Vista Drive
2214 METROPOLITAN WAY
3599 Conroy Road Unit 933
2214 Metropolitan Way #1034
4850 Matteo Drive
5468 GAMBIER COURT
4709 S. Texas Avenue, Unit D
3593 Conroy Road #422
1964 Lake Atriums Circle #167
5444 Esplanade Park Circle 2305
5513 PGA BLVD #4832
3621 CONROY Rd. #711
4751 South Texas Avenue - 1, Unit B
209 Benton
5118 CITY STREET
1902 HONOUR ROAD
1940 Lake Atriums Circle #104
5064 DOWNING STREET
5512 Aileen Drive
2466 Citrus Club Lane #506
4331 Aqua Vista Dr, Unit 14G
5005 City St #1336
1414 36th St.
2346 Huntington Green Court Unit 4
3599 Conroy Road 931
2468 CITRUS CLUB LANE
4515 Tower Pine Road
1972 Lake Atriums Circle #181
1940 LAKE ATRIUMS CIRCLE
4729 S TEXAS AVENUE
2528 Lakeway Branch Dr #3204
4733 South Texas Avenue
3707 Conroy Road Mosaic @ Millenia
4878 MATTEO TRAIL
4526 Calendula Dr
4731 S TEXAS AVENUE
2550 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY
1416 Holden Avenue, Apartment B
4002 Dolomite St, Unit A-2
2302 Midtown Terrace 1215
5148 MILLENIA DRIVE
3567 CONROY ROAD
3979 Crayrich Cir
1316 37th Street
4496 Canna Drive
2542 Lakeway Branch Drive
2314 Midtown Terrace #1113
2586 Grand Central Pkwy, #4
3700 Castle Pines Ln Apt 4035
5029 City Street Unit #1828
1452 Holden Avenue Unit H7
5001 WELLINGTON PARK CIR
4705 S Texas Ave
5538 PGA BOULEVARD
3745 Conroy Rd Mosaic @ Millenia
3919 CORONATION COURT
2314 Midtown Terrace #1125
4000 Dolomite St
4344 AQUA VISTA DRIVE
5041 City St. #1733
1948 Lake Atriums Cir. # 117
5041 City St. #1733
4046 Shakespeare Rd. Unit #1301
4787 S Texas Ave Apt B
1412 34th Street
2628 LEMON TREE LANE
5526 P G A BOULEVARD
5525 Chenault Ave
5426 Esplanade Park Circle 1301
3920 Crayrich Circle
4759 S Texas Ave Apt B
1904 Honour Rd # 429
5533 Axiom Ave Orange
5400 Esplanade Park Cir 3201
2316 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY
4696 Silvera Ct
4767 S. Texas Ave. Unit 4767 #C
5020 Tuscan Oak Drive
4773 S TEXAS AVENUE
5004 Downing Street #4
4108 Brandeis Ave
5028 PARK CENTRAL DRIVE