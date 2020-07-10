Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
FL
/
jacksonville
/
32246
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:21 PM
Browse Apartments in 32246
The Point at Tamaya
The Wimberly At Deerwood
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
Ciel Apartments
North Beach on Kernan
Volaris West Kernan
The Uptown at St. Johns
Beach Villas
The Four
54 Magnolia
The Jaxon
The Commons Apartments
5 Thousand Town
Pines of Mindanao
3130 BEACHWOOD BLVD
12898 WINGED ELM DR E
12113 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR
2210 THE WOODS DR
2828 GOLDENROD CIR W
12368 VISTA POINT CIR
11471 Kimberly Forest Drive
2094 FOREST GATE DR
10996 BECKLEY PL
4432 ROCK CREEK CIR
2875 SANS PAREIL ST
10821 MAJURO DR
11332 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR
13077 BIRCH BARK CT
4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR
2219 Cavalry Blvd
12311 Kensington Lakes Drive #3001
9745 Touchton Road
2119 Ardencroft Drive
10000 Gate Parkway #816
2464 Seabury Pl N
11128 Coldfield Dr
10075 Gate Parkway #2607
3811 AUTUMN LEAF CT
4368 ELLIPSE DR
12895 BENTWATER DR
4574 REED BARK LN
11156 WYNDHAM HOLLOW LN
2148 Alfa Romeo Dr
11749 White Horse Rd
9745 Touchton Road #823
12909 SILVER SPRINGS DR S
10707 HAWAII DR
11307 Hendon Dr
1898 WILLESDON DR W
1779 Tall Tree Dr E
2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3
2032 W St Martins Dr
3432 EVE DR E
12180 Basalt Dr N
2494 COACHMAN LAKES DR
2372 PACIFIC SILVER DR
1804 BRANCH VINE DR W
2778 Lantana Lakes Drive West
2464 PEACH DR
2556 WHITE HORSE RD W
9745 Touchton Road #2723
1786 Tall Tree Drive East
10000 Gate Pkwy, #2216
10903 Whitly Ct
2460 TWIN SPRINGS DR N
2447 Cinnamon Springs Trail
4460 Congressional Dr
4530 CAPITAL DOME DR
2556 WHITE HORSE RD W
11680 Starfish Ave
4463 Ecton Ln E
2465 Wattle Tree Road East
2524 FOREST BLVD
9745 Touchton Rd 1123
2719 LANTANA LAKES DR
10321 Dobell Road
2336 IRONSTONE DR E
9745 Touchton Rd #2024
4463 Ecton Ln E
11190 Wyndham Hollow Lane
4339 DALRY DR
2448 N. Seabury Place
4632 Shiloh Mill Blvd
1647 DIBBLE CIR E
4387 ELLIPSE DR
4081 PACKARD DR
2100 ALFA ROMEO DR
4110 Eve Drive E
10824 KURALEI DR
10952 WEYMOUTH CIR N
9738 EISENHOWER RD
10969 WEYMOUTH CIR N
1802 NETTINGTON CT
9745 Touchton Rd # 1922
1925 Burgess Hill Cir E
9745 Touchton Road #103
2456 Spring Vale Rd
9745 Touchton Rd 2224
13517 Otway Road A
4407 Forest Blvd
12062 W DALMATION LN
12311 Kensington Lakes Drive #3001
2462 COACHMAN LAKES DR
11331 Estancia Villa Drive Unit 3
3003 Lantana Lakes Drive E.
11343 Estancia Villa Circle #303
11006 Beckley Place
1966 WILLESDON DR E
1825 WILLESDON DR W
12614 BALTIMORE PL
2486 THE WOODS DR E
10944 Eniwetok Dr.
2130 WILLESDON DR E
2087 Magnus Ln
3832 Tallcott Drive - 1
10914 Indies Dr. N.
4472 Congressional Dr
3128 Lantana Lakes Drive
10532 Lantana Lakes Dr. N
9745 Touchton Rd #923
10447 Greenhaven Dr
3045 Lucena Lane
3839 UNION PACIFIC DR W
3740 Forest Boulevard
10435 Midtown Parkway #116
1679 Hawkins Cove Drive East
2037 HOVINGTON CIR W
2317 Longmont Dr
4034 Dalry Drive
2521 GLADE SPRINGS DR
10435 MIDTOWN PARKWAY 408
2142 Alfa Romeo Drive
10435 Midtown Parkway #359
11273 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 1105
12638 ASHMORE GREEN DR N
10435 Midtown Parkway 421
4454 CAPITAL DOME DRIVE DR
2742 Coachman Lakes Drive
3360 Eve Dr W
4426 Ellipse Drive - 1
4461 ELLIPSE DR
2342 EAGLES NEST RD
10435 Midtown Pkwy #202
9745 Touchton Rd #1724
2209 Twin Pines Circle N
11981 WALLE DR
12462 Sunchase Drive
12002 Sunchase Dr
3003 SAVONA CT
12282 FOREST GATE DR S
11267 HENDON DR
2502 COACHMAN LAKES DR
2233 EAGLES NEST RD
4262 LOYS DR
1939 KNOTTINGHAM TRACE LN
12105 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR
2740 Lantana lakes Dr E
12030 MORNING STAR CT
12663 JOSSLYN LN
12322 BRIGHTON BAY TRL
12768 Turtle Lake Lane
12640 Josslyn LN
3737 EVE DR W
2209 Twin Pines Circle N
11650 White Horse Road
1952 Sunrise Drive
12171 BEACH BLVD
12451 Bethesda Court
2169 Pierce Arrow Drive
3069 Brettungar Drive - 1
12326 VISTA POINT CIR
2413 CEDAR TRACE DR W
11764 Wattle Tree Road North
10425 Greenhaven Drive
11171 Hendon Dr.
2649 Sam Houston Place
4041 LOYS DR
12322 Brighton Bay Trail North
2199 HEATH GREEN PL S
13363 Beach Blvd #421
12064 AROID CT
12895 SILVER SPRINGS DR S
10435 Midtown Parkway #409
12180 N BASALT DR
2015 WILLESDON DR E
11409 Kabroon Ct
2044 RAHANSON DR
10935 Hardwick Lane
2123 WATERFOOT LN
12638 ASHMORE GREEN DR N
11332 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR
2904 Lantana Lakes Dr E
11727 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR
11666 STARFISH AVE
13040 TWIN PINES CIR S
10811 MAJURO DR
2715 LANTANA LAKES DR
11311 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR
12658 Holly Springs Court
11288 Estancia Villa Cir. #905
11299 ESTANCIA CIR
9745 Touchton Road #1322
2462 ALEXIA CIR
10830 WAHINE DR N
12252 ROLLING GREEN CT
3124 Lantana Lakes Drive
4521 Shiloh Mill Blvd
11153 Coldfield Drive
9745 TOUCHTON RD 1525
11064 Stutz Ct
2195 BRIGHTON BAY TRL
12340 Burgess Hill Cir S
2530 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD
2805 Lantana Lakes Drive East
3003 Lantana Lakes Drive E.
11026 PIERCE ARROW CT
1778 Branch Vine Drive West
2527 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD
2602 Coachman Lakes Drive
2319 Chartley Lane N.
2173 Cortez Road
2443 SEABURY PL
1952 DEER RUN TRAIL
13027 E Fringetree Dr
9745 Touchton Road #2728
2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3
11947 Pequots Lane
9736 Cunningham Road
4324 ELLIPSE DR
4071 Dalry Drive
1921 MILLINGTON LN
1963 N STAR LN
4870 Deer Lake Dr. East
12107 LIVERY DR
9745 Touchton Rd 1004
2551 COACHMAN LAKES DR
1762 Nettington Ct
4442 ROCK CREEK CIR
2274 PEERLESS LN
2274 PEERLESS LN
2030 BENT PINE CT
10320 Driftwood Rd
2468 Spring Vale Road
2647 Barrett Rd
10413 Dobell Road
4474 ELLIPSE DR
9740 Orr Court South
2262 Bristol Spring Court
2414 SEABURY PL
11633 Surfwood Avenue
11201 Hudderfield Circle South
11234 ARDENCROFT CT
3904 BUNNELL DR
2261 WOODBRIDGE DR
4458 CONGRESSIONAL DR
4482 CONGRESSIONAL DR
10442 DOBELL RD
2390 IRONSTONE DR E
2251 HILLTOP BLVD
4421 ELLIPSE DR
2675 LANTANA LAKES DR E
10734 SAN ANTONIO CT
2250 Aztec Drive West
2454 THE WOODS DR E
11903 Dowling Lane
2017 MILLINGTON LN
2918 LANTANA LAKES DR E
13025 Bent Pine Court East
12037 DIAMOND SPRINGS DR
3127 BRETTUNGAR DR
1989 HOLLINGTON DR
12138 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR
4383 ELLIPSE DR
11789 WATTLE TREE RD N
10517 Diamond Oak Ct
9745 TOUCHTON RD
10115 CROFTON CT
2091 Luana Drive East
945 TOUCHTON RD
1718 Ashmore Green Dr
11269 Illford Drive
4474 Ellipse Drive
10075 GATE PKWY N
1831 WILDWOOD CREEK LN
4450 DALRY DR
11382 Aston Hall Drive South
2377 CHARTLEY LN S
9745 Touchton Road # 1723 - 1
12663 JOSSLYN LN
12311 KENSINGTON LAKES DR 2305
10757 Mareeba Road
10075 Gate Parkway North Unit: 313
11733 Surfwood Avenue
1878 Willesdon Drive East
2994 Lantana Lakes Drive
2012 Mindanao Drive
2412 Alden Trace Boulevard West
11364 Sutton Lakes Ct
1768 Mindanao Dr
10936 S. Indies Drive
2949 BARRETT RD
2217 Pierce Arrow Dr.
11065 Santa Fe Street North
4512 SHILOH MILL BLVD
12129 SPINDLEWOOD CT
2426 WATTLE TREE RD
12034 FAGUS CT
4442 ROCK CREEK CIR
4451 ELLIPSE DR
1644 HAWKINS COVE DR E
2250 SPANISH MOSS DR
11949 CANTERWOOD DR
2953 Lantana Lakes Drive W.
4453 ELLIPSE DR
12362 VISTA POINT CIR
4478 CONGRESSIONAL DR
2177 LAKE DR
10773 INDIES DR S
11604 SANDS AVE
4574 REED BARK LN
2226 LEON RD
4509 CAPITAL DOME DR
2351 Bentwater Drive
2241 Wahine Drive East
4370 Ellipse Dr
11736 SURFWOOD AVE
2448 GLADE SPRINGS DR
2152 PIERCE ARROW DR
2942 Lantana Lakes Dr E
10000 GATE PKWY
2044 PRINCE ALBERT CT
2050 MIDNIGHT MOON TRL
10901 HARDWICK LN
10435 Midtown Parkway #320
9745 Touchton Rd 2628
10000 Gate Parkway # 316
11311 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 3
10435 Midtowne Parkway #364
9823 Tapestry Park Circle
9823 Tapestry Park Circle #108
11065 Santa Fe St. N
2050 MIDNIGHT MOON TRL
3124 Lantana Lakes Drive
3834 UNION PACIFIC DR E
1714 CORTEZ RD
4478 CAPITAL DOME DR
3834 UNION PACIFIC DR E
1968 HOVINGTON CIR W
1894 WILLESDON DR W
11938 INLAND DR
1722 BRANCH VINE DR W
10762 Dulawan Dr
2130 WILLESDON DR E
12111 BRIGHTMORE WAY
2210 Walkers Glen Ln
9745 TOUCHTON
10000 N. Gate Parkway #2125
11116 WYNDHAM HOLLOW LN
2526 WATTLE TREE RD
10769 Alumni Way
12311 Kensington Lakes Dr #205
10925 Majuro Drive
12171 Beach Blvd Apt 1101
4547 Capital Dome Dr.
2402 IRONSTONE DR W
1931 KNOTTINGHAM TRACE LN
2509 W BEAUTYBERRY CIR
10075 Gate Pkwy N #2001
2412 Alden Trace Boulevard West
2443-1 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD
4458 Capital Dome Drive
1959 INDIES DR E
10435 Midtown Parkway 239
10032 Sifton Ct
9741 Bradley Road
10435 Midtown Parkway #334
3757 EVE DR W
2660 ALEXIA CIR
10957 Lost Pine Dr
10075 Gate Parkway #1604
9745 Touchton Rd #1823
2080 LUANA DR E
1898 WILLESDON DR W
9745 Touchton Road #1026
10915 Mindanao Drive South
10824 INDIES DR N
2179 Brighton Bay Trl W
12207 SUNCHASE DR
11288 ESTANCIA VILLA DR
1989 HOLLINGTON DR
9745 Touchton Road #1803
2115 FOREST BLVD
2447 CINNAMON SPRINGS TRL
9745 Touchton Rd 522
2740 Lantana lakes Dr E
10069 CHESTERTON RD
1826 Sunrise Drive
9745 Touchton Road #1404
1996 HOVINGTON CIR W
11723 Saints Rd
11225 South Ardencroft Drive
1974 Kusaie Drive
11369 Sutton Lakes Court
13517 Otway Road A
2828 GOLDENROD CIR W
2659 Sam Houston Place
10708 Alden Road
13033 Birch Bark Court North
3099 Lucena Ln
11967 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR
12137 MILLFORD LN
9745 Touchton Road #1702
2465 Wattle Tree Road East
2727 Lantana Lakes Drive West
2374 Oak Springs Ct
9788 Halsey Rd.
2532 White Horse Rd E
2185 E Luana Drive
9745 Touchton Road #2522
4440 CAPITAL DOME DR
2550 COACHMAN LAKES DR
2030 BENT PINE CT
4423 ELLIPSE DR
2806 LANTANA LAKES DR
13053 VIBURNUM DR S
12555 Richards Rook Lane
9804 ELAINE RD
2151 ST MARTINS DR W
11249 HUDDERFIELD CIR
10903 Whitly Ct
2390 Ironstone Dr E
9745 Touchton Rd 3325
3100 GERONA DR W
11034 ENGLENOOK DR
2896 LUCENA LN
4314 ELLIPSE DR
4428 ANSON DR
4512 CONGRESSIONAL DR
1839 Sandalwood Boulevard
9745 Touchton Rd #1705
2878 PESCARA DR
4326 ELLIPSE DR
2545 White Horse Rd E
1819 ASHMORE GREEN DR
2159 St Martins Dr E
11382 ASTON HALL DR
2462 Ridge Will Drive
9828 BUNCOME RD
10325 Agave Road
10780 Bahia Dr
12054 Evans Bluff Ct.
1802 WILLESDON DR E
9745 Touchton Road #2303
3852 UNION PACIFIC DR E
12760 GLADE SPRINGS DR
1925 BURGESS HILL CIR
1971 Hollington Drive
2263 IRONSTONE DR E
12634 JOSSLYN LN
10404 Antioch Road
11975 Cornelius