Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
FL
/
jacksonville
/
32205
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:38 AM
Browse Apartments in 32205
RiverVue
Westwood Apartments
5636 Akra Ave
1181 Wycoff Ave.
3585 Riverside Avenue
5249 Plymouth Street
4648 Kerle St
3608 BOONE PARK AVE
1107 TALBOT AVE
1032 Busac Avenue
2826 HERSCHEL ST
4507 ASTRAL ST
2786 Riverside Ave 2
3582 HEDRICK ST
1409 CHERRY ST
1252 DONALD ST
2950 St Johns Avenue, Unit 4
2823 Selma Rd
3644 DELLWOOD AVENUE
3878 JEAN ST
2940 GREEN ST
3648 RIVERSIDE AVE
3530 PARK ST
1133 Lake Shore Blvd
1328 ORTON ST
2733 HERSCHEL ST
1723 MALLORY ST
7001 Deauville RD
3018 Oak St
6924 Clovis Road
1167 Pangola dr
2727 OAK ST
1303 NEVA ST
3629 WALSH ST
3862 ST JOHNS AVE
3623 WALSH ST
2753 POST ST
5211 ATTLEBORO ST
3576 PINE ST
4650 Buxton Street
2953-2965 Ernest St
2955 Ernest St
2963 Ernest Street
1310 Willow Branch Avenue #20 - 1
1073 CHERRY ST
3139 ROSSELLE ST
1443 AVONDALE AVE
4565 ROYAL AVE
4843 RAMONA BLVD
2834 DOWNING ST
1131 LAKE SHORE BLVD
1137 Lakeshore Blvd
2716 OAK ST
713 Center St.
3639 Ernest street
6703 Cherbourg Avenue North
7010 Clovis Road
1279 DANCY ST
5049 ATTLEBORO ST
2844 ERNEST ST
1174 Hamilton Street
3914 Herschel St - 3
3102 RIVERSIDE AVE
2856 ROSSELLE ST
780 Le Brun Drive
2799 SELMA ST
1850 AVONDALE CIR
1228 Willow Court
2826 OAK ST
5207 Plymouth St
1338 Wolfe Street Unit 2 (upstairs)
4651 Post Street
5318 WOODCREST RD
3307 PLUM ST
738 Le Brun Dr
3562 PINE ST
3303 PHYLLIS ST
3653 VALENCIA RD
1644 TALBOT AVE
2981 Riverside Ave
5272 Clarendon Rd
1519 AZALEA TER
854 GRACE CIR W
1330 MURRAY DR
1636 KING
2750 LYDIA ST
3602 COLLEGE ST
2912 Phyllis Street
1555 DANCY ST
6724 Cherbourg Ave S
1073 WOLFE ST
5327 Baycrest RD
1186 Murray Dr
3516 Phyllis Street
1806 VAN WERT AVE
1401 CHALLEN AVE
2807 FORBES ST
2792 HERSCHEL ST
3641 Riverside Avenue
5219 Plymouth St
3609 Dellwood Ave.
3222 Ernest Street
4061 Gilmore St
Monroe Manor 5684
1324 Hamilton St
3344 Rayford Street - 1
3572 Park Street
1760 Greenwood Ave
2847 Park St
1206 Belvedere Avenue
2836 CHEROKEE CIR S
1314 MURRAY DR
1513 MCDUFF AVE S
5257 ATTLEBORO ST
2906 OAK ST
5646 Atlee Ave
1158 Denaud St
1166 HAMILTON ST
1161 Alta Vista Street
3219 OAK ST
3602 RIVERSIDE AVE
3844 OAK ST
1019 LARK ST
3019 Herschel Street - 1
4649 Royal Ave
3637 OAK ST
3903 BOONE PARK AVE
4739 CRESCENT Street
1050 MANTES AVE
3148 PLUM ST
1164 TALBOT AVE
1337 PANGOLA DR
2793 MYRA ST
3227 GILMORE ST
2886 FORBES ST
4639 Sappho Avenue
3858 HOLLINGSWORTH ST
777 LA MARCHE DR
1422 WOLFE ST
1267 DANCY ST
2925 Riverside Ave
6714 CHERBOURG AVE N
2970 Riverside Avenue - 1
1063 ELLIS RD S
1122 WOODRUFF AVE
1130 WOODRUFF AVE
1071 CHERRY ST
1516 ABERDEEN ST
4532 Astral Street
2844 COLLEGE ST
3518 RANDALL ST
2818 Oak St
5952 PARK ST
1249 Woodruff Ave
3329 MAYFLOWER ST
1612 GLENDALE ST
1529 MCDUFF AVE S
3502 Cypress St
1152 MCKINLAY CT
3304 Phyllis St 1
3661 SAINT JOHNS ST
5503 Royce Ave
2752 GILMORE ST
1529 AZALEA TER
3224 Ernest Street
588 METEOR ST
2947 DOWNING ST
6013 Edgefield Dr
3514 ROSSELLE ST
5232 Alpha Avenue
3619 DELLWOOD AVE
2739 HERSCHEL ST
1206 Belvedere Avenue
5714 Akra Ave
5639 Akra Ave
4534 Astral Street
1712 CHERRY ST
1220 Adrian Court
2775 Riverside Ave
1134 WOODRUFF AVE
1005 Legay Ave
2798 SYDNEY ST
652 Shearer St
5675 Akra Ave
4821 Louisa Ter
3619 RIVERSIDE AVE
1716 GERALDINE DR
2779 Riverside Avenue - 1
625 Meteor Street
1604 CHERRY ST
3223 College street
4106 Post St
1060 Cherry Street
1095 TALBOT AVE
2904 OAK ST
1300 HAMILTON ST
1440 Dancy St
1514 Dancy St.
2741 FORBES ST
1017 Talbot Avenue
2731 HERSCHEL ST
3515 Dellwood Ave
2769 MYRA ST
3332 GREEN ST
2831 GREEN ST
3252 RAYFORD ST
1228 Challen Ave
1257 Donald Street
1280 Pangola Drive
720 LUNA ST
3051 ERNEST ST
2912 Saint Johns Avenue - 1, Unit 7
5635 Atlee Ave
4650 LENOX AVE
1718 PINEGROVE AVE
3627 Rosselle Street
1873 POWELL PL
1818 Bayard Pl
1567 CHARON RD
2801 Downing Street
2769 Green Street
1836 ELIZABETH PL
1223 PANGOLA DR
1426 DANCY ST
3602 RIVERSIDE AVE
1226 CHERRY ST
3643 BOONE PARK AVE
4821 POLARIS ST
5389 WOODCREST RD
3022 RIVERSIDE AVE
1263 MCDUFF AVE S
3212 Post Street
3579 HERSCHEL ST
3872 HERSCHEL ST
5217 POPPY DRIVE
3625 DELLWOOD AVE
2821 Selma St
2806 COLLEGE ST
1616 ABERDEEN ST
2843 ST JOHNS AVE
1250 DANCY ST
6113 Key Hollow Ct
4835 Elizabeth Terrace
1480 Stimson Street
2762 COLLEGE ST
4513 Kingsbury Street
5635 Atlee Ave
1758 Greenwood Ave
2820 HERSCHEL ST
4304 Hercules Ave
2761 POST ST
4531 ATTLEBORO ST
2952 PARK ST
2931 Saint Johns Ave Apt 3
2837 PARK ST
2824 HERSCHEL ST
2850 RIVERSIDE AVE
2850 LAVIERE ST
5641 ELLIS TRACE DR
660 Shearer Ave
3346 MAYFLOWER ST
5350 Woodcrest Rd
2917 OLGA PL
2826 FORBES ST
2954 GILMORE ST
3022 POST ST
3531 BOONE PARK AVE
3022 POST ST
4635 KINGSBURY ST
3675 HERSCHEL ST
2837 PARK ST
1302 MCDUFF AVE S
1562 DANCY ST
1158 TALBOT AVE
4326 ANTISDALE ST
3877 Herschel St
4054 MYRA ST
1308 Ingleside Ave
1094 CHERRY ST
1151 Randolph St
1381 Dakar St
7041 Clovis Road
748 Mamie Road
4106 Post St
3002 Riverside Avenue
3512 Myra Street
3664 RIVERSIDE AVE
3203 Post Street
1278 Neva st
1005 Busac Ave
3333 Phyllis St.
3256 PLUM ST
3342 RAYFORD ST
1385 INGLESIDE AVE
1457 Murray Drive
3623 COLLEGE ST
6115 Delmar Pl
3669 HEDRICK ST
2830 OAK ST
3251 Phyllis St
1207 PLYMOUTH PL
3614 DELLWOOD AVE
4804 Elizabeth Terrace
1102 LEGAY AVE
3612 COLLEGE PL
2789 Saint Johns Avenue - 1
1110 Wycoff Ave
4836 HEADLEY TER
1515 CHERRY ST
3615 ERNEST ST
3238 DELLWOOD AVE
1167 Alta Vista Street
1420 BELVEDERE AVE
2836 Ernest Street
4535 POST ST
1002 Granville Rd
1308 Willow Branch Avenue # 1 - 1
4708 POLARIS ST
6026 Edgefield Drive
914 Ingleside Avenue
1302 Hollywood Avenue
726 Shearer Ave
4535 Woolman Ave
3328 PHYLLIS STREET
3112 RIVERSIDE AVE
2883 POST ST
4512 ASTRAL ST
1849 DONALD ST
5102 ASTRAL ST
3508 PHYLLIS ST
5670 Akra Ave
3200 HERSCHEL ST
5226 Kingsbury Street
2732 Oak St Unit 4
693 BRIDAL AVE
6203 PARK ST
1068 Day Ave
5949 GRACE LAKE DRIVE
1146 Le Brun Drive
1265 Donald St Apt #4
7032 BERNAY AVE
1224 Le Brun Drive
1608 CHERRY ST
1620 Donald Street
2839 ST JOHNS AVE
1251 DONALD ST
5209 Plymouth St
5249 ASTRAL ST
1431 DANCY ST
3629 BOONE PARK AVE
4003 Ernest Street
5350 ATTLEBORO ST
1611 MALLORY ST
2922 POST ST
1809 WILLOW BRANCH TER
3029 ROSSELLE ST
1817 WILLOW BRANCH TER
1819 WILLOW BRANCH TER
4654 POST ST
4815 POLARIS ST
4822 Kerle Street
2740 LYDIA ST
3337 PHYLLIS ST
1410 Edgewood Avenue South
3009 Saint Johns Avenue - 1
1465 Ellis Trace Dr W
1218 CHALLEN AVE
5635 Akra Ave
1143 Legay Ave
3233 POST ST
2776 RIVERSIDE AVE
5689 Atlee Ave
967 CHERRY ST
1504 DAKAR ST
4567 POLARIS ST
971 CHERRY ST
5635 ELLIS TRACE DR
3894 JEAN ST
1725 MALLORY ST
5057 Kingsbury Street
4603 ROYAL AVE
3566 BOONE PARK AVE
1043 Seba Street
2751 POST ST
1108 Ellis Rd S
5626 Akra Ave.
1206 CHERRY ST
3631 BOONE PARK AVE
1617 GLENDALE ST
3253 CORBY ST
4804 ULMER ST
1609 MALLORY ST
763 Ernona St
2945 FORBES ST
1145 TALBOT AVE
4821 Louisa Ter
3838 ELOISE ST
5047 Quan Drive
2961 Ernest St - 4
4839 ASTRAL ST
3532 Ernest Street
5638 Atlee Ave
5259 ROYCE AVE
3143 COLLEGE ST
3313 Roselle Street
5059 French Street
2754 COLLEGE ST
3223 POST ST
4313 ANTISDALE ST
6936 Clovis Road
3038 PLUM STREET
1376 Ellis Trace Drive West
2832 PARK ST
2830 PARK ST
5685 Atlee Ave
3522 PINE ST
3135 Rosselle St
1529 Pershing Rd.
1115 Mantes Avenue
1487 CHALLEN AVE
4842 Louisa Terrace
2742 LYDIA ST
3555 Ola Street
5247 Plymouth St
7057 Clovis Road
1071 Edgewood Ave S Apt 306
1753 Dancy Street
4739 CRESCENT AVENUE
1815 VAN WERT AVE
6117 Key Hollow Court
1044 WILLOW BRANCH AVE
5607 ATLEE AVE
1092 WILLOW BRANCH AVE
675 Willow Branch Avenue
1529 MCDUFF AVE
4324 ANTISDALE ST
3568 RIVERSIDE AVE
1163 WYCOFF AVE
5228 Alpha Avenue
3713 PARK ST
706 JAMES ST
2874 ROSSELLE ST
1046 WILLOWBRANCH AVE
3526 BOONE PARK AVE
526 TALBOT AVE
4727 ALPHA AVE
3225 POST ST
4746 KINGSBURY ST
2929 Selma Street
1515 DONALD ST
4037 GILMORE ST
3520 POST ST
4624 Headley Street
2978 Riverside Avenue - 7
3503- Rosselle St unit A
1124 WOODRUFF AVE
6103 Park Street
1751 Dancy Street
1278 ORTON ST
3039 Post Street
5678 Akra Ave
1718 PINEGROVE AVE 1
1610 Donald Street
5167 Plymouth Street
5377 Poppy Drive
5731 Ellis Trace Drive
3048 Phyllis Street
3322 Gilmore Street
1157 NELSON ST
4648 Royal Avenue
3109 Post Street
3519 College Street
2749 Lydia St
2760 Myra Street
3568 Boone Park Avenue
1449 Ellis Trace Drive West
3347 PHYLLIS ST
2749 Gilmore Street
5419 Woodcrest Rd
6957 Arques Road
903 Le Brun Drive
1503 Pershing Rd
2769 RIVERSIDE AVE
2767 Dellwood Avenue
4743 RAMONA BLVD
4814 Polaris St
3337 POST ST
1079 MURRAY DR
2776 LYDIA ST
1166 TALBOT AVE
2909 St Johns Ave #8A
1298 STIMSON ST
1450 TALBOT AVE
1307 MURRAY DR
1672 MALLORY ST
5061 LAWNVIEW ST
2745 DOWNING ST
1129 CHERRY ST
1493 DAKAR ST
2960 REMINGTON ST
1127 CHERRY ST
2755 GREEN ST
1277 RENSSELAER AVE
2915 OLGA PL
6804 CHERBOURG AVE N
2981 DELLWOOD AVE
3128 RAYFORD ST
6140 Trish Ct.
2819 GREEN ST
1661 GERALDINE DR
1044 Legay Avenue
2727 RIVERSIDE AVE
1122 Murray Dr
2726 OAK ST
2842 SYDNEY ST
2923 OAK ST
4054 GILMORE ST
3257 MYRA ST
1332 LAMBOLL AVE
606 CENTER ST
1287 WOODRUFF AVE
3107 Post St
559 METEOR ST
5693 Atlee Ave
4845 ASTRAL ST
3328 Gilmore Street
3103 Rosselle St
1327 PANGOLA DR
5363 Poppy Drive
2982 COLLIER AVE
1341 OTTAWA AVE
764 MAMIE RD
3759 ANDERSON ST
521 Talbot Avenue
2755 COLLEGE ST
3634 GILMORE ST
1283 LYDIA CT
2933 Forbes St. - New Riverside
1209 NEVA ST
720 LOCUST ST
1213 NEVA ST
1026 Cherry Street
1046 Le Brun Drive
2849 HERSCHEL ST
1424 AVONDALE AVE
2933 Forbes St. - New Riverside
6936 Cherbourg Ave S
5674 Akra Ave
5636 Atlee Ave
3304 Phyllis St 1
1302 NEVA ST
1325 Donald Street - 2
2823 COLLEGE ST
620 Comet St
3123 PHYLLIS ST
3515 Valencia Road
3143 POST ST
3560 BOONE PARK AVE
2970 Riverside Avenue - 1
2732 Oak St Unit 7
3661 BOONE PARK AVE
2828 FORBES ST
1219 LAMBOLL AVE
2898 OLGA PL
2912 St Johns Avenue #2
6043 Park Street
2846 SYDNEY ST
2948 FORBES ST
679 HERMAN ST
4317 ANTISDALE ST
3236 Gilmore street
3143 COLLEGE ST
1333 OTTAWA AVE
3323 Ernest St
4532 Astral Street
1134 Scotten Road
3519 College Street
1269 PEACEFIELD DR
3226 COLLEGE ST
653 MELBA ST
2846 COLLEGE ST
6930 Cherbourg Ave S
2846 COLLEGE ST
1402 Ellis Trace Dr W
1705 ABERDEEN ST
2786 POST ST
3159 GILMORE ST
748 ELLIS RD S
669 HERMAN ST
3344 ERNEST ST
4833 Kingsbury Street
1302 Hollywood Avenue
4004 GILMORE ST
1346 Macarthur Street
1615 Challen Avenue
1156 Denaud St
3520 PINE ST
1620 Cherry Street - 1
1820 CHERRY ST
2741 GREEN ST
1763 CANTERBURY ST
1349 NEVA ST
618 HERMAN ST
3602 Ernest Street
5328 POPPY DR
1568 DANCY ST
5073 POLARIS ST
4540 ASTRAL ST
5637 Akra Ave
3535 ROSSELLE ST
1374 AZALEA DR
3252 Green St
4827 Louisa Ter
2756 Lydia Street
3326 ROSSELLE ST
2705 RIVERSIDE AVE
2764 DELLWOOD AVE
3022 RIVERSIDE AVE
1003 Brierfield Dr
2843 ST JOHNS AVE
825 MCDUFF AVE S
4802 College St
3248 Plum Street
4831 Plymouth Street Unit B
5686 Akra Ave
2789 Saint Johns Avenue
3102 RIVERSIDE AVE
1246 INGLESIDE AVE
1345 TALBOT AVE
2957 Ernest St
4862 Catherine Ter
2765 GREEN ST
3625 VALENCIA RD
1520 DONALD STREET UNIT 1
3945 OAK ST
4723 POST ST
3515 Cypress St
1612 GLENDALE ST
2887 POST ST
3348 FITCH ST
3330 RAYFORD ST
3634 BOONE PARK AVE
3967 OAK ST
4603 POLARIS ST
1113 TALBOT AVE
1517 DONALD ST
5330 Woodcrest Rd
5050 Lawnview Street
2780 RIVERSIDE AVE
1362 WOLFE ST
3524 GILMORE ST
3684 HERSCHEL ST
4545 Hercules Avenue
2850 Post Street - 2
889 GRACE CIR E
4831 Plymouth Street Unit B
1738 Geraldine Drive
1023 Velma St
3333 MAYFLOWER ST
1492 AVONDALE AVE
3033 PLUM ST
799 BENT BAUM RD
2818 HERSCHEL ST
5073 KERLE ST
2749 DOWNING ST
3108 RAYFORD ST
2984 Myra ST
3303 MYRA ST
1095 TALBOT AVE
1335 MURRAY DR
1220 CHALLEN AVE
2885 GILMORE ST
2969 herschel st 6
3218 HERSCHEL ST
3224 Ernest Street
1711 Talbot Avenue
2857 DELLWOOD AVE
3036 COLLEGE ST
3237 Plum Street
2874 OLGA PL
3866 HERSCHEL ST
1620-1634 Donald Ave.
3877 Herschel St
3862 ELOISE ST
1053 Cherbourg Ave E
3341 PHYLLIS ST
1717 MALLORY ST
1174 ORTON ST
1626 Donald St
1267 S MCDUFF AVE
2772 HERSCHEL ST
727 Ernona St
1164 Denaud St
4044 GILMORE ST
2776 HERSCHEL ST
1243 Glen Laura Road
3868 HERSCHEL ST
2876 Olga Place
1305 Placid Pl
1705 MALLORY ST
4719 FRENCH ST
1329 ORTON ST
1310 MENNA ST
2778 Herschel ST
3313 PLUM ST
3623 VALENCIA RD
2913 POST ST
2838 LAVIERE ST
1632 Donald St