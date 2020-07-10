Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
CA
/
san diego
/
92128
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:19 AM
Browse Apartments in 92128
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
Ridgewood Village
Carmel Terrace
Jefferson at Carmel Mountain
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
16304 Avenida Nobleza
10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina
12015 World Trade Dr #4
10830 Sabre Hill Dr #208
18267 Verano Drive
12468 Horado Rd
11436 Ballybunion Square
18761 Caminito Pasadero #119
10994 Cool Lake Terrace
12043 Alta Carmel Ct. #121
11934 Avenida Consentido
11661 Windcrest Ln
18558 Caminito Pasadero
12138 Wooded Vista Lane
17527 Plaza Karena
16741 Obispo Lane
11942 Rancho Bernardo Road
17562 Bocage Point
10943 Shy Bird Lane
10964 Serafina Lane
12054 Caminito Campana
11984 Rancho Bernardo Rd
14955 Avenida Venusto Unit 3
13706 Stoney Gate Place
17647 Fonticello Way
12119 Callado Road-1
18585 Caminito Pasadero Unit 431
12282 Paseo Lucido Apt A
12273 Briardale Way
14104 Stoney Gate Place
15921 Avenida Villaha, #47
18880 Caminito Cantilena
12007 Alta Carmel Ct
13954 Carmel Ridge
12797 Camino Emparrado
12463 Senda Road
12601 Alcacer Del Sol
11795 Caminito del Hoy
17804 Corte Huasco #58
11490 Creekstone Ln
12184 Oakview Way
11911 Dapple Way
16435 Bernardo Oaks Drive
12065 World Trade Drive #2
11976 Dapple Way
11823 Meriden Lane
12047-188 Alta Carmel Court
17935 Caminito Pinero #273
17617 Pomerado Road
12052 Fairhope Drive
13620 Essence Road
15622 Royal Crown Row
11896 Paseo Lucido #122
12039 Alta Carmel Court #149
12617 Pacato Circle S
16751 Callado Court
11864 Calle Parral
13054 Cedilla Place
18644 Caminito Pasadero
13045-138 Wimberly Square
17456 Fairlie Rd
13038 Caminito Bracho
17183 Bernardo Center Drive
17659 Adena Lane
11929 Tivoli Park Row
13012 Paseo Del Verano
17537 Fairlie Road
11779 Windcrest Ln
11170 Catarina Ln Unit 99
11177 Catarina Lane #103
12761 Camino De La Breccia #84
13009 Evening Creek Dr South #9
12313 Creekview Drive
15895 Caminito Aire Puro
12302 Bachimba Ct
12767 Camino de la Breccia
10855 Serafina Lane
17952 Avenida Alozdra
12204 Sintonte Court
12445 Nivel Court
12058 Callado Road
17482 Plaza Cerado #92
13090-54 Wimberly Square
17634 Plaza Arica
12029 World Trade Dr. #3
12023 Alta Carmel Court #247
15484 Caldas De Reyes
13015 Caminito Bracho
12514 Paseo Lucido #153
17555 Ashburton Rd. #223-9
14972 Avenida Venusto
12110 Caminito Campana
17410 Plaza Sonrisada
15054 Avenida Venusto
12415 Cloudesly Drive
18648 Caminito Pasadero
12064 Lomica Dr
10850-25 Serafina Lane
11189 Morning Creek Drive
15361 Avenida Rorras
15174 Avenida Rorras
17461 Bernardo Center Drive
17776 Corte Barquero
16887 Bellota Dr
13975 Chicarita Creek
13518 Tradition St
13625 Tradition St.
12033 Eastbourne Rd
16945 Vinaruz Place
17838 Caminito Balata
17309 Plaza Maria
11189 Morning Creek Drive
12637 Gibraltar Dr
14835 Gable Ridge Road
18542 Caminito Pasadero - CAMPAS
12292 Lomica Drive
16419 Caminito Vecinos #144
13009 Evening Creek Dr South
10988 Creekbridge Place
12480 Escala Ln
11898 Paseo Lucido # 129
13219 Wimberly Square
12616 Springbrook Drive # C
12586 Oaks North Drive
12622 Springbrook Drive
11658 Springside Road
12957 Camino Emparrado
13878 Esprit Avenue
15947 Avenida Lamego
13683 Essence Rd
11669 Springside Road
18674 Caminito Cantilena #237
16857 Bellota Dr
18542 Wessex St
12322 Santiago Rd. East
18721 Caminito Pasadero #150
10762 SABRE HILL DRIVE
14568 Rutledge Sq.
11634 Springside Road
18606 Caminito Pasadero
14166 Pebble Brook Ln
11303 Olympia Fields Row
12343 Blanton Ln
17627 Pomerado Rd. #134
14146 Capewood Lane
12079 World Trade Drive
14536 Rutledge Square
18656 Caminito Cantilena, #278
13846 Fontanelle Pl
16015 Caminito Aire Puro
11236 Woodrush Lane
12270-6202 Corte Sabio
17411 Plaza Dolores
10970 Creekbridge Pl
11520 Creekstone Lane
18764 Caminito Cantilena, #155
12116 Rancho Bernardo Road
11840 Caminito Ronaldo #228
11315 Provencal Pl
11968 Tivoli Park Row #3
12172-C Royal Birkdale Row
12170 Via Milano
16410 Avenida Venusto, Unit A
14045 Chestnut Hill Lane
12126 Bajada Road
17464 Plaza Cerado #83
11047 Creekbridge Place
12146 Sand Trap Row
12741 Rios Rd
12059 Alta Carmel Court
18812 Caminito Cantilena Unit 116
12002 Dapple Way
18514 Caminito Pasadero
16603 San Salvador Rd.
15634 Via Calanova
12723 Savannah Creek Dr. Unit 275
11965 Chalon Ln
18636 Caminito Pasadero
12664 Springbrook Drive
10840 Sabre Hill Dr. #221
16120 Avenida Venusto
17513 Ashburton Road
11020 Ochre Court
16770 Pinata Drive
16458 Avenida Venusto
12685 Savannah Creek Drive - 257
12318 Creekview Dr.
12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5
14924 Avenida Venusto
16023 Caminito De Las Noches
17493 Ashburton Rd
12242-A Paseo Lucido
14718 Carmel Ridge Road
17865 Frondoso Rd
12003 World Trade Dr. #3
11975 Lomica Dr.
10928 Evening Creek Drive East
12022 Wooded Vista Ln
12502 Mantilla Road
13737 Tradition Street
16761 Meandro Dr
12545 Caminito De La Gallarda
17466 Fairlie Rd.
14996 Avenida Venusto
16839 Dominican Dr.
12107 Tivoli Park Row
11567 Creekstone Lane
12280 Corte Sabio Unit 4201
10960 Creekbridge Place
12272 Briardale
13042 Caminito Bracho
11253 Provencal Pl
10983 Creekbridge Place
12676 Springbrook Drive #C
12575 Oaks North Drive #119
12745-283 Savannah Creek Drive
12067 Alta Carmel Ct #58
10921 Sabre Hill Dr. #375
17741 Cumana Terrace
17432 Fairlie Road
13973 Capewood Lane
10626 Rancho Carmel Drive
16045 Caminito Tomas
18543 Caminito Pasadero Unit 377
11103 Morning Creek Dr S
14954 Avenida Venusto
14756 Carmel Ridge Rd
16328 Bernardo Oaks
17492 Plaza Dolores - 1
12234 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD
13861 Etude Rd
16543 Felice Drive
17430 Plaza Fiel
15008 Avenida Venusto #146
12713 Rueda Acayan
11773 Windcrest Lane
15024 Avenida Venusto
12168 Corte Vicenza
18014 Via Rota
12524 Nacido Drive
12289 Horado Rd
18741 Caminito Pasadero, #89
11864 Bernardo Terrace Unit C
13826 Fontanelle Pl
17368 Francisco Drive
12632 Springbrook Dr. #D
10867 Serafina Lane #36
18546 Caminito Pasadero
12288 Fernando Ct
12361 Creekview Drive
13095 Wimberly Square #109
11663 Tree Hollow Ln
13828 Esprit Ave.
18910 Caminito Cantilena Unit 5
16149 Thomas Avenue
17882 Plaza Valdivia
14098 Brent Wilsey Place Unit 2
12240 Corte Sabio
16366 Avenida Nobleza
14229 Breezeway Pl
12372 Kingsgate Sq
11757 Kismet Road
17549 Adena Lane
18698 Caminito Cantilena Unit 205
16152 Avenida Venusto
17543 Ashburton Road
12017 Tivoli Park Row
12385 Creekview Drive
11875 Caminito Ronaldo
12671 Savannah Creek Drive #255
11993 Briarleaf Way
10766 Sabre Hill Dr Unit 258
12626 Springbrook Dr. - #A
12071 Ferncrest Place
18515 Caminito Pasadero # 346
13009-12 Evening Creek Drive South
12636 Calle Tamega
13583 Scarsdale Way
10880 Serafina Lane #41
17056 Tesoro Drive
16755 Meandro Court
10796 Sabre Hill Drive Unit 202
12520 Paseo Lucido Unit 146
18990-39 Caminito Cantilena
18614 Caminito Cantilena
18650 Polvera Dr
12595 Camino Vuelo
17440 Plaza Cerado
11156 Provencal Place
11221 Woodrush Court
15670 Via Calanova
12174 Iron View Row
12461 Rios Rd
11929 Eastbourne Rd
12620 Springbrook Drive E
14091 Montfort Ct
12296 Eastbourne Rd
12682 Springbrook Drive A
17647 Pomerado Rd. #139
12353 Creekview Drive
12337 Creekview Drive
12063 Alta Carmel Ct #154
12007-329 Alta Carmel Court
16238 Avenida Venusto #A
13015 Wimberly Square # 149
16450 Roca Dr
12520 Caminito De La Gallarda
12512 Rios Rd
16061 Avenida Aveiro
11858 Caminito Corriente
15078 Avenida Venusto #208
12122 Royal Birkdale Row 204
14051 Carmel Ridge Rd
12627 Paseo del Verano
10222 Rancho Carmel Drive
11660 Windcrest Lane
12036 Caminito Campana
11993 Tivoli Park Row
12533 Caminito de la Gallarda
15369 Avenida Rorras
11883 Timaru Way
17623 Fairlee Rd - 1
17898 Frondoso Drive
16427 Calle Pulido
12290 Corte Sabio Unit 3302
13875 Royal Melbourne Sq
14152 Stoney Gate Place
12175 San Tomas Place
16621 San Salvador Ct
12650 Springbrook Drive
13238 Wimberly Sq #203
13118 Wimberly Square
12490 Creekview Drive
12839 Via Moura
13259 Wimberly Square
11180 Provencal Place
16007 Caminito De Linda
14966 Avenida Venusto #74
16733 Obispo Lane
17627 Pomerado Road
12260 Corte Sabio
10872 Sabre Hill Drive,
16470 Avenida Venusto, Unit #E
11809 Caminito Corriente
12250 Corte Sabio
16404 Avenida Venusto #C
18674 Lancashire Way
17411 Plaza Sonrisada
11036 Creekbridge Pl
17529 Plaza Otonal
13115 Wimberly Square
12631 paseo del verano
17557 Ashburton Rd. #224-10
11999 Obispo Road
12212 Santiago Road W.
12091 Alta Carmel #14
18692 Caminito Cantilena #215
12164 Rancho Bernardo Road #A
12640 Creekview Drive 120
13069 Evening Creek Drive, S. #56
12839 Via Moura
17453 Plaza Cerado #108
17890 Via Altamirasol
17205 Montero Road
17539 Fairlie Rd
12144 Ferncrest Place
12252 C Paseo Lucido
14530 Rutledge Square
15961 Avenida Villaha
17149 Ruette Campana
15732 Via Calanova
11860 Caminito Ronaldo
14115 Via Corsini
12320 Santiago Road
16156 Avenida Venusto Unit 3
18782 Caminito Cantilena #143
18736 Caminito Cantilena
10978 Serafina Lane #68
11163-92 Catarina Lane
10716 Sabre Hill
18710 Caminito Pasadero
17523 Fairlie Road
12132-201 Royal Birkdale Row
17140 Ruette Campana
16645 San Tomas Drive - CP-6
17387 Plaza Dolores
12884 Corte Arauco
12645 Via Galacia
14912-6 Avenida Venusto
17059 Bernardo Center Dr A
17071-B Bernardo Center Dr.
12793 Via Moura Way
11863 Timaru Way
14129 Brent Wilsey Place, Unit 1
14025 Chestnut Hill Lane
12616 Springbrook Drive # C
12582 calle tamega
16049 Avenida Aveiro
12505 Oaks North Drive 134
14437 Seabridge Ln
12009 Eastbourne Rd
16425 Caminito Vecinos #95 55+ Community
12010 Caminito Campana
12015 Caminito Campana
17872 Sintonte Drive
10722 Sabre Hill Dr
10986 Cool Lake Terrace
13075 Wimberly Square #95
12664 Springbrook Dr. Unit A
17434 Fairlie Road
12622 Springbrook Drive, Unit D
10930 Creekbridge Place
13175 Wimberly Sq #298
11955 Tivoli Park Row #6
17061 Montura Dr.
11678 Caminito Corriente
12014 Caneridge Road
10885 Serafina Ln 46
11833 Calle Vivienda
17617-217 Pomerado Road
11442 Meadow Grass Ln.
13935 Chicarita Creek Rd.
12118 Rancho Bernardo Road - 1
11173 Provencal Pl
12761 Via Moura - 1
11961-1 Tivoli Park Row
10756-264 Sabre Hill Drive
12040 Callado Road
12055 World Trade Dr.
17895 Caminito Pinero Unit 256
11768 Caminito Corriente
12452 Bodega Place
18061 Verano Drive
12718 Creekview Dr # 161
11894 Meriden Ln
12211 Bajada Rd
15086 Avenida Venusto 228
13880 Stoney Gate Pl
17637 Pomerado Road
10920 Evening Creek Drive East
12140 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #B
17585 Drayton Hall Way
12148 Corte Napoli
12105 Caminito Campana
12482 PASEO LUCIDO
12321 Creekview Drive
12365 Creekview Drive
11960 Springside Road
12698 Creekview Dr #150
17734 Via Alta Mirasol
18574 Caminito Pasadero
14232 Carmel Ridge Rd.
12055 Alta Carmel Ct #186
13006 Wimberley Square #7
16685 Casero Rd
12022 Dapple Court
17945 Caminito Pinero
16604 Orilla Drive
12008 Caminito Campana
13104 Wimberly Square #67
11985 Tivoli Park Row #2
17434 PLAZA DOLORES
11942 Q RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD
18563-401 Caminito Pasadero
18950 Caminito Cantilena #22
12520 Montero Court
18771 Caminito Pasadero
12135 Caddy Row
18523 Caminito Pasadero #357
17373 Plaza Maria
11624 Aspen View Drive
12132 Oakview Way
10604 Rancho Carmel Dr
15899 Avenida Lamego
16076 Avenida Lamego
17607 Pomerado Road, Unit 200
11253 Provencal Pl
18826 Caminito Cantilena
11446 Trailbrook Ln
11936 Tivoli Park Row #4
16008 Avenida Aviero
12019 Alta Carmel Court #283
14264 Breezeway Place
12856 Via Moura
11850 Caminito Ronaldo - 234
11784 Caminito Corriente