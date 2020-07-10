Rent Calculator
Browse Apartments in 92123
Ariva
Domain San Diego
Village Glen Apartments
Mira Bella Apartments
Elán Sandrock Place Apartments
Agave Ridge Townhomes
Vive on the Park
Olympus Corsair
eaves Mission Ridge
3277 Berger Ave
3583 Ruffin Road Unit 111
3456 Castle Glen Drive #287
3055 W Canyon Ave
2712 Mission Village Drive, F-1
2670 Mission Village Drive, 2-J
2707 Mission Village Drive, Q-1
2677 Marathon Drive, 1-L
7819 Stylus Drive
2712 Mission Village Drive, K-1
2707 Marathon Drive, 2-F
2670 Mission Village Drive, 1-I
2707 Marathon Drive, 1-G
2677 Marathon Drive, 2-I
5060 Paramount Drive
8334 Ridge Ct
9149 Village Glen Dr 283
3477 Ruffin Road, E1
3399 Ruffin Road, L2
3441 Ruffin Road, H1
8752 Plaza Park Lane
3454 Castle Glen Dr #120
2677 Melbourne Drive, 1-O
3355 Ruffin Road, C1
2677 Melbourne Drive, 2-L
7893 Altana Way
9607 W Canyon Terrace
9235 Hector Ave
8626 Glenhaven St
3077 Murray Ridge Rd. - Murray Ridge
9516 Larrabee Ave
8643 Anrol Ave
4952 Haight Trail
2946 W W Canyon Ave
5006 Juneberry Ct.
2534 Bartel Street
2801 Melbourne Dr.
2480 Aperture Circle
7879 Altana Way
8833 Promenade north place
9619 W Canyon Terrace #3
3097 W W Canyon Ave
9109 Village Glen Dr.
4868 Haight Trail
2573 Raymell Drive
3274 Towser St.
2963 W Canyon Ave
2860 Wilbee Ct.
8568 Hurlbut St.
9129 Village Glen Drive #175
2850 Bronx Place
8349 Ridge Ct
8971 Shep Street
8607 Aspect Dr
4924 Haight Trail
2866 Marathon Drive
8834 Spectrum Center Blvd
2819 Marathon Drive
8341 Neva Avenue
3531 Unida Place
8760 Esplanade Park Ln
8758 Concourse Ct
2732 West Canyon Ave
8751 Plaza Park Ln
2802 Melbourne Dr
8756 Plaza Park Lane
3282 Berger
7894 Altana Way
8671 Celestine Avenue
8930 Pinecrest Ave.
5053 Plaza Promenade
3001 Admiral Avenue
5822 Mission Center Rd #C
2895 WEST CANYON AVE
8021 Donzee St 105
2450 Bartel Street
9130 Gramercy Dr. #409
8849 Promenade Place North
8861 Tribeca Circle
8626 Glenhaven St
8564 Hurlbut St.
8571 Onalaska Avenue
7910 Modern Oasis Drive
3180 Admiral Ave
8811 Promenade North Place
2472 Aperture Circle
2609 Elyssee Street
2830 Marathon Dr
4655 Central Plaza
8802 Glenhaven St
8939 Promenade North Pl
9563 Larrabee Avenue
3288 Berger Ave
2919 Sego Place
2252 Galahad Road
3579 Ruffin Rd #205
2411 Root St
2914 Mobley Street
7823 Stylus Dr
3496 Ediwhar Ave
3180 W. Canyon Ave
9117 Hector Ave
8744 Esplanade Park Ln
2541 Mobley Street
2939 W. Canyon Ave.
2534 Mobley St
7890 Altana Way
3022 Chauncey Drive
5830 Mission Center Rd. Unit D
9547 Fermi Ave.
9159 Hector Ave.
8351 Ridge Ct
2820 Wilbee Court
3591 Ruffin
2756 Via Alta Pl
7903 Modern Oasis Drive
3173 Mobley St
9021 Ronda Avenue
4910 Paramount Dr
9016 Keir St
3483 Angwin Drive
3072 Martindale Court
3567 Ruffin Road Unit 135
7693 Cardinal Pl
2022 Redbird Drive
9669 West Canyon Terrace #2
8971 Earhart
2470 Root Street
7885 Starling
3045 W Canyon Ave.
3097 W Canyon Ave
8814 Spectrum Center Blvd.
8337 Distinctive Dr
8320 Neva Avenue
7882 Inception Way
3550 Ruffin Road #171
8665 Macawa Ave.
3385 LOCKWOOD DR
9552 Fermi
3456-157 Castle Glen Drive
3549 Castle Glen Dr
8898 Promenade North Pl
8562 Hurlbut St.
5030 Juneberry Ct
3081 Martindale Court
7870 Altana Way
2323 Aperture Cir
8782 Haveteur Way
8954 Butternut Lane
3062 Mobley Street
2405 Casement Street
5886 MISSION CENTER RD UNIT A
8672 Harjoan Ave
9209 Village Glen Dr
5059 Juneberry Ct
2844 Mobley Street
2525 Mobley St.
8030 Sevan Ct Unit # B
5870 Mission Center Road #C
2751 Monarch Street
5082 Plaza Promenade
9723 West Canyon Terrace
9723 West Canyon Terrace
8765 Esplanade Park Ln.
9229 Village Glen Dr Unit 237
4939 Haight Trl
4953 Haight Trail
3003 West Canyon Avenue
8604 Eames St.
8862 Promenade North Place
9641 W Canyon Ter
2717 Walker Drive
8626 Jenny Ave.
3033 Chauncey Dr
2365 MEADOW LARK DR
2547 Aperture Cir
8775 Tribeca Circle
3125 Admiral Avenue
8841 Promenade North Place
8282 Polizzi Pl
4906 Paramount Drive
9141 Ronda Avenue
9149 Village Glen Unit 279
9302 Ronda Ave
2960 Kobe Dr
3242 Towser St
4986 Juneberry Court
8817 Polland Avenue
8994 Butternut Lane