Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
CA
/
san diego county
/
91941
Last updated July 10 2020 at 2:50 PM
Browse Apartments in 91941
Echo Pointe
Trolley Palm
Villa Capri
7625 Sturgess Avenue
4579 4TH STREET
9499 El Granito Ave.
4108 Avoyer Pl
4442 Rosebud Lane
8605 Echo Dr
4452 Rosebud Lane
4562 Garfield St.
7631 Normal Avenue - 7
4022 Apore St.
3352 Par Drive
10716 Anaheim Dr
9308 Carmichael Dr.
4455 Rosebud Lane
9306 Mesa Vista Ave
7611 Sturgess Avenue
7545 High Street
4758 Hillcrest Avenue
4277 Lois Street
7342 Orien Ave
7893 Grape Steet
5021 Helix Terrace
8444 Sunrise Avenue Lower Unit Lamesa
4535 Spring Street
9335 Madison Ave
4652 Palm Avenue
3998 Massachusetts Ave.
9565 Fuerte Dr
4370 Rosebud Lane
8050 Wetherly Street
9134 Lemon Avenue
4209 South Tropico Drive La Mesa
3705 Avenida Johanna
4537 Spring Street
4343 Resmar Rd
9125 Wister Drive
9637 Plimpton Road
4231 Lowell Street #6
3853 Violet St
7115 Boulevard Drive - 7115
6935 1/2 Hoffman Avenue
4665 Spring Street
7170 Hybeth
9625 Grossmont Summit Drive
4339 Resmar Road
3860-1 Paula Street
3765 Vista Ave
4566 Date Ave. 6
7324 Orien Ave
4434 Rosebud Lane
9642 Plimpton Rd.
7749 Orien Avenue
3704 Jill Lane
7109 Pearson Street
3603 King St J
3418 Fairway Dr
8240 Lemon Ave
4275 Crestview Drive
4450 Rosebud Lane
4590 Date Ave
4663 Spring Street
7623 Sturgess Avenue
4560 Maple Ave. #227
4505 Lyons Dr
8830 Fabienne Way
9440 Alto Dr
8677 Lemon Ave.
9204 Virginian Lane
10914 Calle Tezac
8961 Jefferson Avenue
4376 Rosebud Lane
3802 American Avenue
4510 Westview Drive
3917 Shirlene Place
7105 Pearson Street
4240 Camino Paz
4028 Yale Avenue
3808 American Avenue
4821 Myrtle Lane
9571 Tropico Dr.
8766 Glenira Avenue
9345 Golondrina Dr
9920 Bonnie Vista Drive
3681 Avocado Village Court #186
3907 Julie Ln
4590 Date Ave.
10340 Bonnie Lane
7619 Sturgess Avenue
4520 Taft Ave
7541 High Street
4421 Rosebud Lane
7853 Normal Avenue
8150 Lemon Avenue
3603 King St I
10729 Anaheim Dr
4012 Calavo Dr
4606 Edenvale Ave
4436 Rosebud Lane
3562 Niblick Dr.
4993 Garfield Street
4572 Nebo Dr
9827 Shadow Road
4014 Violet St.
4354 Rosebud Lane
4366 Rosebud Lane
3618 Nereis Drive
4515 4th Street
4551 1/2 Date Ave - 4551 1/2
4453 Rosebud Lane
9808 Bonnie Vista Dr.
7571 Orien Ave.
10804 Fuerte Drive
4215 Eastridge
4423 Rosebud Lane
10242 Challenge Blvd
8907 Mariposa St.
4820 La Cruz Dr
8432 Sunrise Avenue
3895 King Street
8126 Fairview Ave
4362 Rosebud Lane
7974 Lemon Cir
3810 American Avenue
4000 Massachusetts Ave
3562 Niblick Dr.
4628 Date Ave.
10792 Challenge Blvd
4339 Velasco Court
4546 Mayapan Dr
4839 La Perla Way
9130 Johnson Dr
4840 Garfield Street
7629 Normal Avenue - 13
7633 Normal Avenue - 18
4576 Nebo Drive
3708 Capella Ct
4350 Palm Avenue
9220 Camino Paz Lane
8915 McKinley Ct
10405 Sierra Vista Ave
8574 Butte St
4330 Palm Avenue
8060 Fairview Avenue
4424 Rosebud Lane
3860 American Avenue
8820 Jefferson Ave
9640 Plimpton Rd.
8820 Jefferson Ave
3801 Polaris Drive
8540 Chevy Chase Dr.
8405 Hillcrest Ave.
3960 Corolyn Drive
5041 Wood St
8950 Linden
4537 Spring Street
3673 Avocado Village Ct. #123
4782 Garfield St.
8004 High St
10936 Morning Star
3855 King St
7571 Sturgess Avenue
4292 Panorama Drive-1
4281 Lowell St
9335 Madison Ave
9362 Viento Fuerte Way
4062 Charles Street
8242 Lemon Avenue
3807 Via Escuda
3874 American Avenue
4116 Bancroft Drive
4341 Spring Street
3872 Murray Hill Rd.
3968 Violet Street
4475 Dale Avenue #110
4540 Maple Ave. #238
8323 Fresno Ave
4058 Nabal Drive
3690 Avocado Village Ct
3680 Avocado Village Ct #17
4170 Massachusetts Ave
10260 Vista De La Cruz
8728 Chevy Chase Drive
3719 Harris Street
4626 Date Ave