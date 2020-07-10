Rent Calculator
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:59 AM
Browse Apartments in 85053
Oakridge Apartments
Avalon Hills
West 35th
Juniper Meadows
Canyon Springs
Diamonte on Bell
North Mountain Village
LP1 Research - #1000
3405 W DANBURY Drive
4055 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue
13803 N 30TH Drive
13824 N 42nd Dr
3818 W MARCONI Avenue
14028 N 33RD Drive
17435 N 29TH Avenue
3420 W Danbury Dr C218
2833 West Libby Street
3213 W REDFIELD Road
3302 W CAMPO BELLO Drive
3716 W WALTANN Lane
3330 W. Danbury Dr
3434 W Danbury Drive
3973 W HEARN Road
3217 W LISBON Lane
14619 N 32ND Lane
15035 North 28th Avenue
3207 W MICHIGAN Avenue
18020 N 31ST Avenue
3210 W Sequoia Way
14046 N 39TH Lane
3013 West Mandalay Lane
3026 W Evans Dr
18012 N 34TH Drive
18239 North 29th Drive
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, #L144
14014 N 35TH Avenue
4121 W Dailey Street
3007 W VILLA MARIA Drive
13810 N 31ST Drive
3443 W. Libby St.
2948 W. Michelle Dr.
3144 W CHARLESTON Avenue
3218 West Michigan Avenue
3815 W. Tierra Buena Ln.
3838 W DAILEY Street
3250 W Greenway Rd 124
2950 W Acoma Drive
3601 W Country Gables Drive
4151 West Hearn Road
16043 N 30TH Avenue
3201 W Wagoner Rd
3741 W EVANS Drive
3329 W Danbury Dr Apt F111
3226 W LIBBY STREET
3849 West Mandalay Lane
3618 W MARCONI Avenue
3428 West Mauna Loa Lane
15250 North 32nd Drive
3438 W Mandalay Lane
3022 W Country Gables Dr
14824 N 28TH Drive
3361 West Phelps Road
15608 N 29TH Avenue
17629 N. 33rd Ln.
2945 W PORT ROYALE Lane
3746 W MARCONI AVE
3238 W ANGELA Drive
14631 N 36TH Avenue
3627 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue
3220 W Michelle Dr
17627 North 28th Avenue
15012 North 29th Avenue
2929 W MICHELLE Drive
3435 West Country Gables Drive
15233 N 37TH Drive
3713 West Tierra Buena Lane
3215 W Villa Rita Dr
14638 North 35th Avenue
3635 W Kathleen Road
2818 West Campo Bello Drive
18216 N 33RD Avenue
3609 W KATHLEEN Road
3126 W ACAPULCO Lane
3236 W Michigan Avenue
3948 W Glenaire Dr
3740 W. EVANS DR
16850 N 31ST Avenue
3401 West Grovers Avenue
3722 W GRANDVIEW Road
16022 N 30TH Avenue
3845 E Greenway Rd Unit 110
18225 N 31ST Avenue
2934 W Acoma Drive
13818 N 42nd Ln
3548 West Evans Drive
Springs
2919 West Libby Street
14016 North 33rd Drive
14040 North 39th Drive
3802 West Juniper Avenue
17834 North 33rd Drive
3111 West Marconi Avenue
17407 North 28th Avenue
3554 W GELDING Drive
2915 W DANBURY Drive
2944 W VILLA THERESA Drive
4001 West Thunderbird Road
2913 W WOODRIDGE Drive
18216 N 33RD Avenue
3932 West Gelding Drive
14825 N. Mauna Loa Ln.
14252 N 33rd Ave
3709 W ACOMA Drive
18014 N 32nd Ln
3625 W Phelps Rd
3507 West Mandalay Lane
2910 W marconi Avenue
4205 W Aries Dr
3025 W MICHELLE Drive
15829 N 35TH Lane
3438 W MAUNA LOA Lane
14801 N 29th Drive
3013 W PARADISE Lane
18001 N 33rd Avenue
3350 W CROCUS Drive
2910 W ACOMA Drive
3837 W Crocus Drive
13835 N 34th Avenue
2923 W Country Gables Dr
4042 W SANDRA Terrace
3922 W Kings Ave 21241269
3429 West Lisbon Lane
3014 West Hearn Road
3113 W. Bluefield Ave.
14412 N. 29th Ave
3144 W Charleston Ave
14408 North 36th Avenue
16447 N 29TH Lane
17839 North 34th Avenue
3801 W. Dailey St.
4219 W. Calavar Road
3412 W BLUEFIELD Avenue
2920 W Juniper Avenue
14029 N 39TH Avenue
2806 West Campo Bello Drive
3763 W CROCUS Drive
3046 West Angela Drive
14415 North 38th Avenue
3128 W Villa Rita Dr
3124 W LIBBY Street
3744 W Hearn
3830 West Marconi Avenue
14014 N 35TH Drive
3307 West Campo Bello Drive