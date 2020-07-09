Rent Calculator
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:41 AM
Browse Apartments in 85020
North Mountain
Avana at the Pointe
Altitude Sixteen 75
Bella Vista
Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
806 East El Caminito Drive
7233 N 23rd Pl
Hillside Terrace
8225 N Central Ave #35
728 East State Avenue
750 E. Northern Ave 2153
10410 N CAVE CREEK Road
6833 N 24th Place
21 E HARMONT Drive
1026 E NORTHERN Avenue
1717 E MORTEN Avenue
7557 N Dreamy Draw Drive N
10424 N 11TH Place
7141 N 16th St
8821 North 2nd Street
318 East Kaler Drive
1717 E Morten Ave #9
809 East Vogel Avenue - 32
2032 E VISTA Avenue
544 E. Belmont Ave.
750 E NORTHERN Avenue
2227 East Orangewood Avenue
2040 East Vista Avenue
1326 E VISTA Avenue
2236 East Belmont Avenue
10432 N 10th St. Unit 2
9202 North 6th Street
11415 N 16TH Street
833 E PEORIA Avenue
9418 N 2nd St
8847 N 8th St 102
837 E Alice Ave Apt B
11417 N 12TH Way
7316 N 23RD Street
9415 N 16TH Street
1501 E NICOLET Avenue
807 E COCHISE Drive
1439 E ECHO Lane
10411 N 9th Street
10624 N 8TH Street
1635 East Gardenia Avenue
1515 E SAHUARO Drive
1001 E. Lois Ln.
21 E CACTUS WREN Drive
9037 N 13TH Place
7023 N 11TH Place
1017 E BUTLER Drive
902 E Seldon Lane
1316 E WINTER Drive
1338 E PURDUE Avenue
2035 E GARDENIA Avenue
8807 N 4TH Street
342 E Orangewood Ave
8434 N CENTRAL Avenue
1333 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive
10209 N 8TH Place
8821 N 4th Street
2035 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue
9862 N 1st St
8913 N 4th St Apt A
10411 N 9th Street
707 E North Lane
1428 E CINNABAR Avenue
10458 N 9TH Street
811 East Diana Avenue
1425 E DESERT COVE Avenue
1349 E SAHUARO Drive
1816 E Hayward Avenue
9833 N 1ST Street
517 E. MOUNTAIN VIEW RD
20 E Northview Ave
8 E LOMA Lane
809 East Vogel Avenue - 21
1427 E MISSION Lane
10419 N 11TH Place
1333 E MORTEN Avenue
1505 E SAHUARO Drive
10042 N 14TH Street
10432 N 7TH Place
7221 N. 18th Pl.
1411 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue
8844 North 1st Street
1141 E. Kaler Dr.
8801 N. 8th Street Unit #204
8515 N 13TH Place
2303 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue
1101 E COCHISE Drive
9037 N 14TH Street
220 E GRISWOLD Road
829 East Ruth Avenue
9402 N 14th St
9816 N 16TH Place
838 E BELMONT Avenue
9828 North 11th Street
8422 N 16TH Place
41 East Myrtle Avenue
7508 North 20th Street
1124 E GRISWOLD Road
8802 North 12th Street
205 East Orchid Lane
1001 East Seldon Lane
1108 East Orchid Lane
347 E HAYWARD Avenue
533 East Mountain View Road
1321 E CAROL Avenue
180 East Northern Avenue
8841 N 12TH Place
8841 N 2nd Way - 3
2218 E CACTUS WREN Drive
1352 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue
7319 N 16TH Place
225 E EL CAMINO Drive
1001 E Griswold Rd #25
28 E Foothill Dr
10641 N 11th Street
1331 E HATCHER Road
1119 East Northview Avenue
8232 N. 9th St.
1332 E VISTA Avenue
829 E STATE Avenue
1329 E Cinnabar Ave #6 21245090 - Location 042
7008 N 12th Street
830 E ECHO Lane
2216 E BELMONT Avenue
8625 N 14th St
1336 E. Mountain View 107
1545 E SIERRA Street
8332 N. 6th St.
1340 E Christy Drive
1219 E LAWRENCE Lane
208 East Griswold Road
8352 N. 2nd Place
9010 N 9TH Street
833 E Alice Ave Apt A
1313 E CAROL Avenue
730 E NORTH Lane
1820 E Morten Avenue
1038 E EL CAMINITO Drive
9802 N 2ND Way
1044 E PUEBLO Road
108 East Royal Palm Road
7557 N Dreamy Draw Dr Unit 106
1015 E. Cochise Drive
1422 E Cortez Street
1320 East Orangewood Avenue
9402 N 12th Street
8838 N 2ND Street
305 E Orchid Ln
7036 N 15th Street
8336 N 8TH Street
10216 N 12TH Place
709 E HAYWARD Avenue
110 E Mountain View Rd
845 E Cochise Dr Unit A
7342 n 11th way
505 East El Camino Drive
1023 E El Camino Dr
1313 E CHRISTY Drive
8917 N 4th Street Apt B
8428 N 16TH Place
8840 N 2ND Street
7887 North 16th Street
604 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue
8241 N. Central Ave. Unit 27
1328 E CHRISTY Drive
751 E PALMAIRE Avenue
206 E Butler Drive
1218 E LAWRENCE Lane
820 E CORTE ORO Street
721 E CIRCLE Road
541 E BELMONT Avenue
8404 N CENTRAL Avenue
525 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD
8302 North 3rd Street
1401 East Puget Avenue
10204 N 8TH Place
7705 N 17TH Place
8824 N 8TH Street
7119 N 23rd Way
728 Peoria
311 E BUTLER Drive
1545 E. Sahuaro Dr. Unit # 18
10218 North 12th Place #3
10017 N 7TH Place
9615 N 16TH Street
10414 11th Place
1040 E SHANGRI LA Road
10407 N 11TH Street
1237 Yucca
1204 E LAWRENCE Lane
10801 N 11TH Place
727 E PALMAIRE Avenue
1880 E MORTEN Avenue
10810 North 10th Street
720 E ALICE Avenue
1509 E IRONWOOD Drive
1314 E DIANA Avenue
7141 N 16th St Unit 10 21245757 (002)
1324 E Peoria Avenue
9220 N 14TH Street
7550 North 12th Street
8843 North 3rd Street
506 E Townley Ave Apt 1
8835 North 3rd Street
El Tovar
7033 N 10TH Street E
9317 North 12th Street
8811 N 5th Street
9107 N 13th Street
8855 N 12th Pl
918 East Dunlap Avenue - 1
825 East Ruth Avenue
1124 East Ruth Avenue
10410 N CAVE CREEK Road N
1308 East Seldon Lane
812 East Las Palmaritas Drive
302 East Butler Drive
833 East Seldon Lane
921 E Becker Ln
10414 North 11th Place
8827 N 12th Pl
4640 N 11th Pl
4636 N 11th Pl
426 E GRISWOLD Road
1601 East Gardenia Avenue
101 East Desert Park Lane
1232 E KALER Drive
1027 E NORTHERN Avenue
830 E HAYWARD Avenue
807 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue
9438 N 19TH Street
824 E Purdue Avenue
1525 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive
1906 E LINGER Lane
8608 N 17TH Place
10655 N 9TH Street
1244 E VOGEL Avenue
801 E PUGET Avenue
10420 N 11TH Street
1001 E BECKER Lane
1214 E PEORIA Avenue
1444 E GRISWOLD Road
7202 N 23RD Place
1221 East Wagon Wheel Drive
711 E NORTH Lane
1213 E Orchid Lane
213 E. El Caminito Dr
1529 E SUNNYSIDE Drive
502 E BUTLER Drive
1436 E CINNABAR Avenue
1137 E Las Palmaritas Dr
8858 N 13TH Street
1137 E Las Palmaritas Dr
629 E MANZANITA PLACE
413 E EL CAMINITO Drive
616 E MANZANITA PLACE
10409 N 9TH Street
1173 E COCHISE Drive
7657 N 22nd Street
8502 N Central Ave
10402 North 11th South
4062 N 11th St
520 E Townley Avenue
1109 E. Townley Avenue
1441 E Cheryl Dr
9512 N 14TH Street
7626 N 22nd St
1023 E COCHISE Drive
8136 N 12th Street
9411 N 18th St
18996 West North Lane
537 E HAYWARD Avenue
8510 N CENTRAL Avenue
10432 North 11th Street
7300 N DREAMY DRAW Drive
1840 E Morten Avenue
1322 E MORTEN Avenue
7022 N 11th Street
709 E Cochise Drive A
8813 N 6th St BH
9810 North 15th Street
1137 E Diana Avenue
1318 E MESCAL Street
1624 E GARDENIA Circle
1043 East Butler Drive
1728 E Belmont Avenue
840 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road
7843 N 3RD Way
1417 E LUPINE Avenue
1746 E HATCHER Drive
1172 E CHERYL Drive
919 E BROWN Street
315 E Carol Ave
1814 E Frier Drive
1521 E IRONWOOD Drive
547 E BELMONT Avenue
841 E Peoria Ave Unit 2
1346 E VISTA Avenue
2008 E GARDENIA Avenue
8842 N 8th St. 102
626 E VISTA Avenue
957 East Lois Lane
10826 N 10th Pl
1113 E North Lane
1220 E SELDON Lane
522 E Purdue Ave #3 - Stand Alone
820 E Purdue Avenue
214 East Ruth Avenue
1426 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road
46 E HATCHER Road
2216 E MYRTLE Avenue
1225 East Lawrence Lane
723 E NORTH Lane