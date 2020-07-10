Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
AZ
/
phoenix
/
85012
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:58 AM
Browse Apartments in 85012
Centra Midtown Phoenix
Mozaic at Steele Park
The Station on Central
Park on Central
The Thomas at Midtown
Elevation on Central
Carolina
4750 North Central Avenue
77 E Missouri Avenue
322 E MARIPOSA Street
5724 N 4TH Place
200 E THOMAS Road
114 E. Mariposa St. #8
328 E BERRIDGE Lane
6001 North Central Avenue
5731 N 4th Pl
5319 North 2nd Street
251 E PASADENA Avenue
349 East Thomas Road
530 East Mariposa Street
6521 N. 3rd St.
306 E Pierson Street
325 E CLARENDON Avenue
357 E Clarendon Ave
6125 N CENTRAL Avenue
5350 North Central Avenue
326 E Whitton Ave Rear
5640 North 6th Street
357 E THOMAS Road
526 E PIERSON Street
530 E PIERSON Street
4750 N. Central Unit 9K
44 E ROANOKE Avenue
353 E Thomas Rd Unit C408
353 E CLARENDON Avenue
351 E Thomas Road
77 W. Coolidge St
45 East Lexington Avenue - 11
Windsor Place Condos
502 E OSBORN Road
317 East Catalina Drive
307 E Mariposa Street
114 E MARIPOSA Street
402 E LAMAR Road
3131 N CENTRAL Avenue
201 E ROSE Lane
5712 N 4TH Place
5836 N 4TH Place
402 E BERRIDGE Lane
6502 N CENTRAL Avenue