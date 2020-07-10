Rent Calculator
Last updated July 10 2020 at 2:33 PM
Browse Apartments in 85383
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
29149 N 125th Drive
10397 W Foothill Dr
27582 N 129th Lane
7315 West Briles Road
12569 W Steed Ridge
12268 W PASO Trail
9120 W Plum Road
12856 West Palo Brea Lane
10776 W Swayback Pass
12577 W Steed Ridge
12570 W Hummingbird Terrace
12584 W Lindbergh Drive
12580 W Via Dona Road
12081 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive
8151 W CAMINO DE ORO --
27265 N 82ND Avenue
29939 N 134th Dr
28435 N 127TH Lane
28962 N 124th Glen
28071 N 123RD Lane
27949 N 130TH Avenue
12574 W Mazatzal Drive
27921 N 124TH Lane
12818 W. Desert Mirage Drive
23619 N 105TH Lane
12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane
27937 N 130TH Avenue
6752 W CRABAPPLE Drive
12589 W Lindbergh Drive
12371 W Rosewood Lane
13032 W PLUM Road
12376 W ROBERTA Lane
26086 N 108TH Avenue
13067 W MINE Trail
9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive
28207 N 123RD Lane
27155 N 128TH Drive
12344 W ALYSSA Lane
12731 W JASMINE Trail
31122 N 132nd Ln
12539 W Hummingbird Te
10295 W VIA DEL SOL Road
16329 W SERENITY Lane
29440 N 130TH Drive
12933 W YELLOW BIRD Lane
28415 N 130th Drive
12439 W Morning Vista Lane
26913 N 83RD Drive
7341 W Quail Track Dr
27159 N 97TH Drive
9254 W Running Deer Trl
7352 W Crabapple Dr
9578 W Whispering Wind Dr.
12411 W ROBERTA Lane
11918 West Yearling Court
10518 W FOOTHILL Drive
7744 West Vía Del Sol
27957 N 130TH Avenue
8204 W Williams Rd
8813 W Calle Lejos --
9036 W BUCKHORN Trail
12551 W Hummingbird Terrace
28918 N 124TH Avenue
30216 N 124TH Lane
8357 W STAGHORN Road
25920 N 122ND Lane
9020 W Quail Track Dr
12586 W Gentle Rain Road
6810 W BRILES Road
30645 N 126TH Lane
25691 N 68th Ln
21964 N 98th Dr
7657 W Robin Lane
12578 W Steed Ridge
22265 N 102ND Lane
12130 W HIDE Trail
12534 W Hummingbird Terrace
12569 W Hummingbird Terrace
12657 W FETLOCK Trail
10747 W Yearling Rd
28790 N 68TH Avenue
9361 W DALEY Lane
29549 N SMOKEY Lane
28405 N 128TH Drive
12593 W Via Dona Road
7357 W MILTON Drive
30047 N 127TH Avenue
9516 W CHAMA Drive
25711 N 69TH Drive
28633 N 68TH Avenue
29651 N 126TH Drive
9950 West Via Del Sol
28918 N 124th Ave
12524 W JASMINE Trail
8233 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive
10187 W Angels Ln
27778 N Sierra Sky Drive
28966 N 124th Glen
7183 W Lone Tree Trl
12044 W DESERT SUN Lane
7531 W Andrea Drive
13039 W RED FOX Road
29355 N 69TH Avenue
29302 N 130TH Glen
6773 W PASO Trail
12582 W Mazatzal Drive
12564 W Lindbergh Drive
28935 N 124TH Glen
26216 N 73rd Avenue
10568 W EL CORTEZ Place
25214 N 106TH Drive
28958 N 124TH Drive
12542 W Hummingbird Terrace
6816 W BRONCO Trail
10733 W Lariat Lane
8351 W ROSEWOOD Lane
29926 North 120th Drive
8331 W Maya Dr
12576 W Via Dona Road
29348 N 67TH Avenue
12597 W Lindbergh Drive
27134 N 85TH Drive
12989 W RED FOX Road
12417 W ALYSSA Lane
12774 W LOWDEN Road
22767 N 91ST Drive
12581 W Via Dona Road
29363 North 67th Avenue
9638 W ELECTRA Lane
9907 W Louise Dr
29673 N 120TH Lane
8653 W ROWEL Road
12530 W Hummingbird Terrace
10253 W COUNTRY CLUB Trail
10217 W DALEY Lane
26902 N 83RD Glen
7703 W CARLOTA Lane
6927 W Juana DR
22026 N 103RD Lane
25444 N 68TH Lane
12619 W ASHBY Drive
7461 W LARIAT Lane
12616 W BLACKSTONE Lane
9035 W RED FOX Road
7676 W Via Montoya Dr
10131 W El Cortez Plaza
13191 W CREOSOTE Drive
12755 W. Chucks Ave.
9157 W BLACK HILL Road
10325 W SANDS Drive
12578 W Mazatzal Drive
12576 W Lindbergh Drive
9790 W MAYA Way
27430 N 92nd Ln
12379 W BENT TREE Drive
10765 W YEARLING Road
8342 W Maya Dr
12570 W Gentle Rain Road
12815 West Milton Drive
13689 West Jesse Red Drive
12585 W Via Dona Road
25950 N 84TH Lane
13749 W AMBERWING Street
26154 N 67th Ln
6872 W Ridgeline Road
7706 W Sands Dr
12532 W Hummingbird Terrace
12577 W Lindbergh Drive
10326 W FOOTHILL Drive
7235 W BRILES Road
12111 W Leather Ln
7942 W EMORY Lane
8731 W WILLIAMS Road
8016 West Williams Road
12847 West Gambit Tr
12113 W Tether Trl
8068 W. Louise Drive
27315 North 84th Dr
9805 W Jasmine Trail
10514 W LOUISE Drive
30732 N 127TH Drive
21922 N 100TH Avenue
7795 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive
9641 W Pinnacle Vista Dr
10765 W BRONCO Trail
25172 N. 106th Dr.
9954 W LOUISE Drive
6744 W BUCKSKIN Trail
13058 West Pontebella Drive
7345 W PASO Trail
8614 W BRILES Road
12502 West Tyler Trail
12040 W LARIAT Court
13033 W MINE Trail
12113 W TETHER Trail
12860 W VIA CABALLO BLANCO Drive
12587 W Gentle Rain Road
12529 W Via Dona Rd
29664 N 71ST Lane
7152 W Milton Drive
7418 W LARIAT Lane
31132 N 136TH Lane
6757 W AVENIDA DEL REY --
25546 North 105th Drive
7882 W MOLLY Drive
28926 N 124TH Glen
12472 W Hummingbird Ter
12034 West Briles Road
12503 W RED HAWK Drive
28018 North 92nd Avenue
12562 W Steed Ridge
12746 W Desert Mirage Dr
30736 N 126TH Drive
10786 W Yearling Rd
12573 W Lindbergh Drive
31695 North 132nd Drive
26886 North 90th Avenue
10741 W Yearling Dr
12381 W Nadine Way
12072 W TETHER Trail
10748 W BRONCO Trail
7129 W SOFTWIND Drive
10392 W BRONCO Trail
12703 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive
30360 N 128TH Lane
28933 N 124TH Lane
9011 W QUAIL TRACK Drive
12882 W Dove Wing Way 21149494 - Disengage - 01/27/19
10625 W SANDS Drive
10827 W Bronco Trl
10610 W LOUISE Drive
7997 W Rock Springs Dr
12583 W Gentle Rain Road
12541 W Hummingbird Terrace
10241 W VILLA HERMOSA --
26828 N 128TH Drive
13142 W LONE TREE Trail
10751 W Yearling Rd
29240 N 122ND Lane
22068 N 98TH Drive
26849 N 84TH Avenue
12642 W Pinnacle Vista Drive
10335 W. Country Club Trl
10237 West Jessie Lane
10107 West Spur Drive
10819 W Avenida Del Rey
10748 W Bronco Trl
6945 W REMUDA Drive
10308 W JESSIE Lane
9137 W CAMINO DE ORO --
13204 W DOMINO Drive
26748 N 101ST Lane
29582 N 70TH Avenue
6847 W Morning Vista Dr
22314 N 77TH Drive
10525 W VIA DEL SOL --
27878 N 130TH Avenue
12235 West Morning Vista Drive
12125 W Dove Wing Way
8468 W COYOTE Drive
12567 W Gentle Rain Road
7392 W Milton Dr
9983 W LOS GATOS Drive
7317 W MONTGOMERY Road
13679 W CREOSOTE Drive
12154 W Lone Tree Trl
8812 W Pinnacle Peak Road
26946 N 84th Ln
7683 W CARLOTA Lane
12135 West Rowel Road
7360 W TETHER Trail
12104 W EAGLE RIDGE Lane
12653 West Duane Lane
12046 West Hide Trail
7831 W VIA DEL SOL Road
22438 N 101ST Avenue
6838 West Nadine Way
29472 N 68TH Lane
22076 N 103RD Lane
12573 W Via Dona Road
12581 W Lindbergh Drive
7629 W. Redbird Rd.
29055 North 124th Drive
28954 N 124th Glen
29132 N 122ND Drive
30216 N 73rd Ave
12701 W JASMINE Trail
12439 W Morning Vista Ln
26211 N 121st Ave
12629 W LOWDEN Road
29491 N 69th Ave
10477 W EL CORTEZ Place W
7432 W HONEYSUCKLE Drive
28911 N 124TH Avenue
29282 North 123rd Drive
12920 W Roy Rogers Road
12042 West Hide Trail
25497 N 103RD Avenue
12061 West Rowel Road
8374 W BAJADA Road
12690 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive
30147 N 127TH Avenue
10342 West Foothill Drive
27662 N MAKENA Place
12592 W Lindbergh Drive
28910 N 124TH Lane
6719 West Miner Trail
9805 W Jasmine Trail
12060 W DESERT SUN Lane
26272 N 107TH Lane
12575 W Hummingbird Terrace
29329 N 119TH Lane
22075 N 103RD Lane
30999 N 117TH Drive
13223 W Copperleaf Lane
10282 W LOS GATOS Drive
29798 N 69TH Avenue
10521 W ANGELS Lane
12568 W Via Dona Road
10827 West Avenida Del Rey
12647 W NADINE Way
25617 N 107TH Glen
12771 W. Chucks Ave.
32126 North 132nd Drive
10752 W BRILES Road
8455 W BUCKHORN Trail
29384 N 132ND Lane
7672 W ANGELS Lane
29867 N 115TH Drive
6828 W EVERGREEN Terrace
12714 W DOVE WING Way
12569 W Lindbergh Drive
27158 N Whitehorn Trl
7164 W Paso Trail
7595 W Quail Track Drive
26237 N 74TH Lane
22403 N 99TH Lane
7363 W PALO BREA Lane
8508 West Alyssa Lane
9020 W RED FOX Road
12906 West Caraveo Place
12599 W Gentle Rain Road
30182 N 71ST Avenue
12588 W Via Dona Road
29751 N. 119th Ln
27085 N 90th Avenue
7680 West Louise Drive
12116 W EAGLE RIDGE Lane
22185 North 101st Drive
12034 West Hide Trail
12795 W LONE TREE Trail
22073 N 102 Nd Lane
8348 W Andrea Dr
28965 N 120TH Drive
12591 W Gentle Rain Road
13635 W Jesse Red Drive
27336 N HIGUERA Drive
7648 W CARLOTA Lane
27121 N 84TH Drive
27328 N 85TH Drive
12118 West Rowel Road
10331 W CARLOTA Lane
12018 West Tether Trail
7440 W TETHER Trail
9950 W Via Del Sol
9010 W Eagle Talon Drive
13154 W MORNING VISTA Drive
12121 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive
12748 W Calle De Pompas
12565 W Via Dona Road
6962 W MARIPOSA GRANDE Lane
25995 N 85TH Lane
12115 West Range Mule Drive
12570 W Mazatzal Drive
12130 West Desert Moon Way
12708 West Desert Mirage Drive
9015 W BUCKHORN Trail
12402 W Morning Vista Ln
26418 North 121st Lane
7311 West Paso Trail
30334 North 130th Drive
30688 N 138th Ave
12109 West Duane Lane
29912 N 121st Ln
31104 N 132ND Drive
6824 W Ridgeline Rd
29393 N 68th Ln
26799 N 90TH Lane
25538 N 105TH Drive
29525 N SMOKEY Lane
26803 N 78TH Avenue
7081 W COTTONTAIL Lane
7850 W Camino De Oro Road
27255 N 83RD Drive
29752 N 121ST Avenue
29293 N 129TH Avenue
6938 W CALLE LEJOS --
27744 N 90TH Lane
8250 W ELECTRA Lane
12978 W CHUCKS Avenue
29763 N 121ST Drive
8409 W MARIPOSA GRANDE --
28693 North 68th Drive
26323 N 122nd Drive
12021 W AVENIDA DEL REY --
12039 W LEATHER Lane
10269 W Carlota Lane
7208 W TETHER Trail
10820 W COTTONTAIL Lane
10287 W LOS GATOS Drive
12041 W. Nadine Way
21924 N 102ND Lane
12106 W HIDE Trail
13379 W CHAPAROSA Way
6814 W BRILES Road
6894 W MAZATZAL Drive
9041 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive
12057 W ROWEL Road
9907 W Louise Ave
10436 W Louise Dr
28934 North 124th Avenue
22321 N 79th Drive
27602 N 89TH Lane
13125 W Lariat Ln
22225 N 102ND Lane
10784 W PRICKLY PEAR Trail
13397 W JESSE RED Drive
6830 W Nadine Way
8017 W CAVEDALE Avenue
6788 W Saddlehorn Rd
27201 N 91st Dr
26891 N 84th Ave
9275 W Plum Rd
12537 W Hummingbird Te
7162 W Caleb Rd
30047 N 127TH Avenue
27888 N 98TH Drive
7056 W ANDREW Lane
6770 W LARIAT Lane
28012 N SIERRA SKY Drive
30853 N 137TH Avenue
12828 W SPUR Drive
8503 W DESERT ELM Lane
13049 W STEED Ridge
12582 W Steed Ridge
12084 W EAGLE RIDGE Lane
10398 W ROSEWOOD Lane
12476 W LINDBERGH Drive
7885 W. Andrea Dr.
7713 W SANDS Drive
7628 W SPUR Drive
9051 W Hedge Hog Place
10374 W Foothill Dr
13420 W TYLER Trail
26522 N FAIRY BELL Court
30624 N 125TH Drive
12319 W ESSIG Way
6718 W BLACKSTONE Lane
6826 W MORNING VISTA Drive
12114 W DOVE WING Way
29755 N 121ST Avenue
12585 W Steed Ridge
27284 N SKIPPING ROCK Road
10356 West Cashman Drive
10752 W Rowel Rd
9832 W HEDGE HOG Place
28967 N 124th Glen
12545 W Hummingbird Terrace
12562 W Mazatzal Drive
12565 W Hummingbird Terrace
12549 W Hummingbird Terrace
26449 N 84th Drive
12264 West Prickly Pear Trail
26910 N 87TH Drive
12575 W Gentle Rain Road
12614 W Lowden Road
8516 W Coyote Dr
8351 W ALYSSA Lane
26885 North 83rd Drive
12466 W LINDBERGH Drive
12592 W Via Dona Road
27985 N. 92nd Ave.
9570 W DONALD Drive
10529 W Via Del Sol
10522 W Louise Drive
26829 N 85th Dr
9050 W Big Oak St.
8503 W Coyote Drive
12234 W DESERT SUN Lane
27159 N 98th Drive
8346 W Buckhorn Trl
10610 West Daley Lane
29798 N 121ST Drive
11888 W NADINE Way
7610 W REDBIRD Road
8555 W MAYA Drive
29061 N 125th Dr
28963 N 124th Glen
27540 N 83RD Drive
6743 W BUCKSKIN Trail
25826 N 68TH Avenue
8458 W Maya Dr
9044 W QUAIL TRACK Drive
6758 W AVENIDA DEL REY --
12014 W DUANE Lane
22406 N 78TH Drive
12550 W Hummingbird Terrace
29558 N Tarragona Drive
30021 N 70TH Drive
12586 W Mazatzal Drive
12061 W MINER Trail
6847 W El Cortez Pl
12552 W Hummingbird Terrace
12558 W Hummingbird Terrace
10541 W VIA DEL SOL --
26025 N 107TH Drive
10274 W. Fetlock Trl.
12226 W Paso Trl
12578 W Roy Rogers Road
12555 W Hummingbird Terrace
12270 W DESERT SUN Lane
10769 W Saddlehorn Rd