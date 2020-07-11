Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
AZ
/
maricopa county
/
85142
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:20 AM
Browse Apartments in 85142
Village Greens of Queen Creek
Avilla Victoria
Town Center Apartments
22001 East Queen Creek Road
20239 South 194th Street
23862 S. 209th. St.
2144 W SAN TAN HILLS Drive
3677 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue
19051 E PELICAN Drive
18785 Kingbird Drive
22182 South 211th Street
33359 North Sonoran Trail
2320 W CHINOOK Drive
2002 W Tanner Ranch Road
21074 E Pickett St
21168 E. Via Del Oro Street
33308 N Donnelly Wash Way
4624 W Saddlebush Way
4608 W Saddlebush Way
2712 W Jasper Butte Dr
22639 S 212TH Street
21346 E CALLE DE FLORES --
35244 N ZACHARY Road
22482 E PECAN Lane
2948 W PEGGY Drive
20928 E. Desert Hills Blvd.
19705 E Strawberry Dr
2040 W ALLENS PEAK Drive
20126 E NIGHTHAWK Way
21916 S 203RD Way
20156 E NIGHTHAWK Way
20755 E MOCKINGBIRD Drive
35828 N Zachary Road Queen
21705 E Camina Plata --
21534 E DOMINGO Road
21829 E. Puesta Del Sol
22452 E Via Del Rancho
22880 S 218th St
20026 E PALM BEACH Drive
21391 E ORCHARD Lane
21985 E. Rosa Rd.
1613 W DESERT SPRING Way
21383 E Twin Acres Drive
21944 E. Domingo Rd.
22868 E Desert Hills Drive
20553 West Victoria Lane
21947 E VIA DEL ORO Drive
3565 W MESQUITE Avenue
18818 E REINS Road
19335 E CANARY Way
22437 S 209th Way
19560 E Apricot Lane
21950 E CREOSOTE Court
19938 E MAYBERRY Road
21311 S 187TH Way
21182 E STONECREST Drive
22979 S 215th St
19705 E Strawberry Dr
3688 E Runaway Bay Pl
22489 E Via Del Oro
20273 E RAVEN Drive
17528 East Chestnut Drive
18723 E Druids Glen Rd
22050 S 211th Street
21131 East Lords Way
22546 E Via Del Oro
19447 S 190th Street
19862 E CARRIAGE Way
19095 E KINGBIRD Court
19031 East Seagull Drive
20819 E MEWES Road
22283 E Munoz Court
1968 W Fruit Tree Lane
18664 E. Strawberry Dr.
22384 E VIA DEL PALO --
23490 S 201ST Street
21160 E TWIN ACRES Drive
20212 E Pecan Lane
21639 E CAMINA PLATA --
21852 S 214TH Street
21053 E SUNSET Drive
2365 W CAMP RIVER Road
18728 E EGRET Circle
18040 E HAPPY Road
18882 E Swan Drive
23382 S 222ND Street
20985 E SONOQUI Drive
23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive
22775 S 202nd Street
20433 E RAVEN Drive
20550 E RAVEN Drive
19668 S 189th St
18517 E VIA DE PALMAS --
20496 E Colt Dr
18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive
1737 West Stephanie Lane
2246 W KRISTINA Avenue
22156 East Calle de Flores
21493 E Roundup Way
21218 E Pecan Lane
22925 South 225th Street
1725 W CORRIENTE Drive
23509 S 221st St
18680 E Cattle Dr
2389 West Gold Dust Avenue
21251 E VIA DE OLIVOS --
21534 E. Lords Ct
20915 E VIA DEL RANCHO --
21115 E SADDLE Way
22803 S 212TH Street
21537 E ESTRELLA Road
19643 E CHANDLER HEIGHTS Road
22572 E PECAN Court
3932 Kirkland Avenue
2633 W SUNSET Way
21234 E PECAN Lane
1688 W Corriente Dr
19716 East Thornton Road
26417 S RECKER Road
1943 W Fruit Tree Lane
22981 East Camina Buena Vista
2504 West Canyon Way
3872 West Dancer Lane
18930 E SUPERSTITION Drive
4343 W Kirkland Ave
3414 West Naomi Lane
22230 S 211th Street
21383 E ALYSSA Road
34974 North Bandolier Drive
22001 E VIA DEL ORO Road
3527 West Naomi Lane
18750 East Ryan Road
4582 West Crescent Road
22144 East Domingo Road
3175 West Silver Creek Drive
22001 E VIA DEL ORO Road
21991 E VIA DEL ORO --
21285 E Cherrywood Dr
18534 East Vía De Palmas
32053 N NORTH BUTTE Drive
21923 E Via Del Rancho
22751 E CALLE LUNA --
1809 W. Corriente Dr.
20819 E MEWES Road
3721 W WHITE CANYON Road
20586 E RAVEN Drive
21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle
23555 S 201ST Way
23213 S 204TH Street
21391 E ORCHARD Lane
2050 West Hayden Peak Drive
3287 W Hayden Peak Dr
21428 E Roundup Way
19777 East Strawberry Court
23259 S 215th St
2641 West Prospector Way
21067 E DESERT HILLS Circle
21167 E Lords Way
21144 E Via Del Oro --
1821 W DESERT MOUNTAIN Drive
20338 E Mockingbird Drive
18560 East Strawberry Drive
2129 West Tanner Ranch Road
19721 E EMPEROR Boulevard
23385 S. 215th Street
21096 E. Creekside Dr.
21153 East Stonecrest Drive
26715 S 206th Street
19902 East Reins Road
22514 E TIERRA GRANDE --
18567 E CATTLE Drive
21050 E Aldecoa Drive
20144 E NIGHTHAWK Way
23360 S. 222nd St.
21885 South 215th Way
21168 E. Via Del Oro Street
32339 North Hidden Canyon Drive
22557 E AVENIDA DEL VALLE Street
2013 W Allens Peak Drive
19746 E PALM BEACH Drive
3995 W ALABAMA Lane
17798 E APPALOOSA Drive
2880 W JASPER BUTTE Drive
21041 E DUNCAN Street
4501 W CRESCENT Road
21144 E SADDLE Way
25323 S 177TH Place
21972 E VIA DEL ORO Avenue
20374 E Arrowhead Trail
1943 W Fruit Tree Ln
2541 W Canyon Way
22301 S 214TH Street
4089 W FEDERAL Way
19615 E Oriole Way
2776 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue
34142 N MERCEDES Drive
19474 E Reins Rd
4116 West Goldmine Mountain Drive
21049 E Aldecoa Drive
21039 E Avenida Del Valle
23152 South 202nd Way
18686 E. Mockingbird Dr.
33856 N CHERRY CREEK Road
1921 West Green Tree Drive
2913 West Gold Dust Avenue
22507 E CREOSOTE Drive
35855 North Zachary Road
19212 E STACEY Road
19803 E Mayberry Rd
18462 E. Swan Drive
21172 East Avenida Del Valle
22221 E Via Del Palo
23134 S 224TH Place
2851 W. Jasper Butte Drive
22560 E Via Estancia
22761 S 215TH Street
35244 N ZACHARY Road
21373 E VIA DEL PALO --
18974 East Lark Drive
22336 E VIA DEL PALO Drive
21143 E ROUNDUP Way
25323 S 177TH Place
21914 E DOMINGO Road
26717 S. 206th St.
21302 S 202nd Street
19125 East pegasus Parkway
19753 East Strawberry Court
19096 East Oriole Way
21132 East Via Del Oro
19185 East Mockingbird Lane
1665 West Dugan Drive
20002 E Superstition Dr
23302 S 223RD Court
19338 E CANARY Way
20964 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard
21222 E CHERRYWOOD Drive
22654 E STONECREST Drive
18839 E Seagull Drive
9271 W PROSPECTOR Drive
2598 W BOW Court
20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard
35382 N HAPPY JACK Drive
18495 E LARK Drive
3362 W HAYDEN PEAK Drive
21335 E NIGHTINGALE Road
22251 East Stone Crest Court
3720 W WHITE CANYON Road
18403 E SPARROW Drive
22407 S 211TH Way
20650 E RAVEN Drive
19804 E Reins Rd
22389 S 211TH Way
20224 E CAMINA PLATA --
22591 S Desert Hills Ct
1925 W Appaloosa Way
3886 W DANCER Lane
18887 E Cattle Dr
35100 N Bell Rd
3474 E MEWS Road
19150 E Vallejo St
33975 North Desert Star Drive
21037 E. Aldecoa Dr
21037 E. Aldecoa Dr
1597 W DESERT SPRING Way
18426 E SWAN Drive E
21436 E Lords Way
7660 S Higley Road
3933 W SOUTH BUTTE Road
19121 E SWAN Drive
22426 S 214TH Way
20950 E VIA DEL PALO --
21189 E STONECREST Drive
3846 West Morgan Lane
1799 West Desert Seasons Drive
21881 S 214th St
21398 East Twin Acres Drive
22460 E SILVER CREEK Lane
3568 West Naomi Lane
22625 S 214TH Way
3963 W MAGGIE Drive
19047 E SAN TAN Boulevard
20732 S 196TH Place
21127 East Avenida Del Valle
18546 E Oak Hill Lane
20487 E RAVEN Drive
2199 W Tanner Ranch Road
18420 E. Oak Hill Lane
32415 North North Butte Drive
2117 W Pickett Court
22505 E VIA LAS BRISAS --
2745 W GOLD DUST AVE
1795 W DESERT CANYON Drive
21027 E SONOQUI Drive
3849 West South Butte Road
18021 E MEWS Road
1806 W DESERT HILLS Drive
18459 E Aubrey Glen Rd 21047772 - Location 001
22356 S 211TH Street
20320 E Empire Blvd
33140 North Cat Hills Avenue
3723 West Naomi Lane
21560 E CALLE DE FLORES --
18493 Walnut Road
22452 East Calle De Flores
19718 E Mayberry
4115 West Federal Way
21191 E Avenida Del Valle Street
35549 N BANDOLIER Drive
2271 W KRISTINA Avenue
34011 N. Danja Dr.
17745 E Karsten Dr
20831 E ORCHARD Lane
18546 East Sawgrass Trail
21139 E Aspen Valley Dr
7869 S 170TH Place
21255 E PECAN Lane
21373 E Calle De Flores
22218 S. 211th St.
23515 S 231st Way
18986 E LARK Drive
21936 S. 214th Street
21680 E. Via Del Rancho