Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
AL
/
jefferson county
/
35215
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:31 AM
Browse Apartments in 35215
Carson Landing
Livingston Oaks
Onyx at 600
Magnolia Court
217 24th Ave NW
2421 7th Pl NE
1212 Birchwood Street
257 Westchester Drive
540 16th Avenue Northwest
1220 Woodslee Street
1181 Dogwood Lane
1806 Oakleaf Lane
660 Valley Crest Dr. #C042
217 Killough Drive
1907 Reed Road Northeast
300 Ginger Drive Northeast
104 Lawson Drive
101 16th Court Circle Northeast
2325 5th St
712 Country View Court
314 Polly Reed Road Northeast
2525 7th Street NE
100 Red Ln Cir
2244 2nd Place NE
2808 9th NE Street
17 16th Ave NE
441 Wedgeworth Road
630 26th Avenue Northwest
2245 3rd St NE
2834 Micmac Drive
1652 2nd Street Northwest
1348 Hatfield Ln
2122 5th Way Northwest
2237 5th St NE
2268 4th Place Circle NE
1001 Five Mile Rd Birmingham, AL 35215
609 23rd Ave. NE
433 15th Lane NW
612 26th Ave NW
2412 4th St NW
836 Old Trail Rd.
100 14th Avenue Northwest
900 Charles Ct
520 Camellia Rd
3051 Apple Valley Ln
2716 6th Street Northeast
1181 5 Mile Road
1340 Orlando Circle Northeast
2118 Old Springville Road
108 18th Ave NW
213 Meadwood Dr NE
2244 Centerpoint Parkw
1705 5th Way NW
432 Orchid Road
1654 6th Street Northwest
2729 Wood Drive Northeast
504 15th Ct NW
2701 7th Place NE
1232 Rose Lynn Ln
432 Woodland Court Northeast
12 21st Court Northwest
508 17th Terrace Northwest
6025 Princess Boulevard