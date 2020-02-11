4 unit Newer apartment building across from campus, off street parking, washer/dryer in each unit, dishwasher Open Kitchen/Living Room large snack island/bar, laundry, walk in closets, newer appliances. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath unit. Front deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 716 Madison-#101 have any available units?
716 Madison-#101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vermillion, SD.
What amenities does 716 Madison-#101 have?
Some of 716 Madison-#101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Madison-#101 currently offering any rent specials?
716 Madison-#101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.