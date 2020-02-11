4 unit Newer apartment building across from campus, off street parking, washer/dryer in each unit, dishwasher 4 unit Newer apartment building across from campus, off street parking, washer/dryer in each unit, dishwasher
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 400 Plum - #104 have any available units?
400 Plum - #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vermillion, SD.
What amenities does 400 Plum - #104 have?
Some of 400 Plum - #104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Plum - #104 currently offering any rent specials?
400 Plum - #104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.