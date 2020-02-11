All apartments in Vermillion
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

400 Plum - #104

400 N Plum St · (605) 670-0420
Location

400 N Plum St, Vermillion, SD 57069

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
4 unit Newer apartment building across from campus, off street parking, washer/dryer in each unit, dishwasher
4 unit Newer apartment building across from campus, off street parking, washer/dryer in each unit, dishwasher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Plum - #104 have any available units?
400 Plum - #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vermillion, SD.
What amenities does 400 Plum - #104 have?
Some of 400 Plum - #104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Plum - #104 currently offering any rent specials?
400 Plum - #104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Plum - #104 pet-friendly?
No, 400 Plum - #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vermillion.
Does 400 Plum - #104 offer parking?
Yes, 400 Plum - #104 does offer parking.
Does 400 Plum - #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Plum - #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Plum - #104 have a pool?
No, 400 Plum - #104 does not have a pool.
Does 400 Plum - #104 have accessible units?
No, 400 Plum - #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Plum - #104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Plum - #104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Plum - #104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 400 Plum - #104 has units with air conditioning.
