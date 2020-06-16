Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Vermillion
Find more places like 208 1/2 S. Yale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Vermillion, SD
/
208 1/2 S. Yale
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
208 1/2 S. Yale
208 1/2 S Yale St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
208 1/2 S Yale St, Vermillion, SD 57069
Amenities
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One bedroom ranch style duplex, located in quiet residential neighborhood, close to downtown and USD. Seperate entrance, some updates. Very nice and very clean.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 208 1/2 S. Yale have any available units?
208 1/2 S. Yale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Vermillion, SD
.
What amenities does 208 1/2 S. Yale have?
Some of 208 1/2 S. Yale's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 208 1/2 S. Yale currently offering any rent specials?
208 1/2 S. Yale isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 1/2 S. Yale pet-friendly?
No, 208 1/2 S. Yale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Vermillion
.
Does 208 1/2 S. Yale offer parking?
No, 208 1/2 S. Yale does not offer parking.
Does 208 1/2 S. Yale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 1/2 S. Yale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 1/2 S. Yale have a pool?
No, 208 1/2 S. Yale does not have a pool.
Does 208 1/2 S. Yale have accessible units?
No, 208 1/2 S. Yale does not have accessible units.
Does 208 1/2 S. Yale have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 1/2 S. Yale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 1/2 S. Yale have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 208 1/2 S. Yale has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sioux Falls, SD
Apartments Near Colleges
Southeast Technical Institute
Augustana University
University of Sioux Falls