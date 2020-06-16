All apartments in Vermillion
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

208 1/2 S. Yale

208 1/2 S Yale St · No Longer Available
Location

208 1/2 S Yale St, Vermillion, SD 57069

Amenities

air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
One bedroom ranch style duplex, located in quiet residential neighborhood, close to downtown and USD. Seperate entrance, some updates. Very nice and very clean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 1/2 S. Yale have any available units?
208 1/2 S. Yale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vermillion, SD.
What amenities does 208 1/2 S. Yale have?
Some of 208 1/2 S. Yale's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 1/2 S. Yale currently offering any rent specials?
208 1/2 S. Yale isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 1/2 S. Yale pet-friendly?
No, 208 1/2 S. Yale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vermillion.
Does 208 1/2 S. Yale offer parking?
No, 208 1/2 S. Yale does not offer parking.
Does 208 1/2 S. Yale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 1/2 S. Yale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 1/2 S. Yale have a pool?
No, 208 1/2 S. Yale does not have a pool.
Does 208 1/2 S. Yale have accessible units?
No, 208 1/2 S. Yale does not have accessible units.
Does 208 1/2 S. Yale have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 1/2 S. Yale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 1/2 S. Yale have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 208 1/2 S. Yale has units with air conditioning.
