3 unit complex, garden level unit, washer/dryer in each unit, dishwasher, off street parking, stairs outside 3 unit complex, middle unit, washer/dryer in each unit, dishwasher, off street parking, stairs outside
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1214 E Clark - 1 have any available units?
1214 E Clark - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vermillion, SD.
Is 1214 E Clark - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1214 E Clark - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.