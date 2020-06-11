All apartments in Vermillion
1214 E Clark - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1214 E Clark - 1

1214 East Clark Street · (605) 670-0420
Location

1214 East Clark Street, Vermillion, SD 57069

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
3 unit complex, garden level unit, washer/dryer in each unit, dishwasher, off street parking, stairs outside
3 unit complex, middle unit, washer/dryer in each unit, dishwasher, off street parking, stairs outside

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 E Clark - 1 have any available units?
1214 E Clark - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vermillion, SD.
Is 1214 E Clark - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1214 E Clark - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 E Clark - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1214 E Clark - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vermillion.
Does 1214 E Clark - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1214 E Clark - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1214 E Clark - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 E Clark - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 E Clark - 1 have a pool?
No, 1214 E Clark - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1214 E Clark - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1214 E Clark - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 E Clark - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 E Clark - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 E Clark - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 E Clark - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
