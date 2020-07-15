Amenities

300 Deerview Avenue Available 08/04/20 Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath - Very spacious home for rent in Tea with over 2500 s.f.. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and an oversized 3 car garage. Large open kitchen and dining area with slider to deck. Appliances are new, great pantry and room for the cook and a helper or two. The living room is large with vaulted ceilings and there are 2 bedrooms on the main floor including the master with 2 closets and master bath. Lower level features 2 more large bedrooms and a family room. The triple garage is heated and there is also a storage shed. Yard is fully fenced with sprinkler system.

