All apartments in Tea
Find more places like 300 Deerview Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tea, SD
/
300 Deerview Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

300 Deerview Avenue

300 Deerview Ave · (605) 940-5544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

300 Deerview Ave, Tea, SD 57064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 300 Deerview Avenue · Avail. Aug 4

$1,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2577 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
300 Deerview Avenue Available 08/04/20 Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath - Very spacious home for rent in Tea with over 2500 s.f.. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and an oversized 3 car garage. Large open kitchen and dining area with slider to deck. Appliances are new, great pantry and room for the cook and a helper or two. The living room is large with vaulted ceilings and there are 2 bedrooms on the main floor including the master with 2 closets and master bath. Lower level features 2 more large bedrooms and a family room. The triple garage is heated and there is also a storage shed. Yard is fully fenced with sprinkler system.
No pets, no smoking. Available August 4, 2020.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5031364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Deerview Avenue have any available units?
300 Deerview Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 300 Deerview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
300 Deerview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Deerview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 300 Deerview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tea.
Does 300 Deerview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 300 Deerview Avenue offers parking.
Does 300 Deerview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Deerview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Deerview Avenue have a pool?
No, 300 Deerview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 300 Deerview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 300 Deerview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Deerview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Deerview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Deerview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Deerview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 300 Deerview Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sioux Falls, SD

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeast Technical InstituteAugustana University
University of Sioux Falls
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity