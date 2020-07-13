Westport Apartments

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to $400 (depending on credit)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month
Parking Details: Unreserved surface parking lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $35/month.
Storage Details: Garage: $35/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.