Sioux Falls, SD
Westport Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

Westport Apartments

Open Now until 5:30pm
3700 S Golden Creek Pl · (605) 250-2396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3700 S Golden Creek Pl, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1A-1 BEDROOM-1

$705

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

1B-1 BEDROOM-1

$710

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

1C-1 BEDROOM-1

$720

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

2D-2 BEDROOM-1

$735

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

2E-2 BEDROOM-1

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

2F-2 BEDROOM-1

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

3A-3 BEDROOM-1

$945

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

3A-3 BEDROOM-2

$965

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westport Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
playground

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to $400 (depending on credit)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month
Parking Details: Unreserved surface parking lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $35/month.
Storage Details: Garage: $35/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westport Apartments have any available units?
Westport Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $705, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $735, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $945. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does Westport Apartments have?
Some of Westport Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westport Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Westport Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westport Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Westport Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Westport Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Westport Apartments offers parking.
Does Westport Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Westport Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Westport Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Westport Apartments has a pool.
Does Westport Apartments have accessible units?
No, Westport Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Westport Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westport Apartments has units with dishwashers.
