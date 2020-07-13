All apartments in Sioux Falls
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:53 PM

West Pointe

Open Now until 5:30pm
7836 S Townsley St · (605) 250-2303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7836 S Townsley St, Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7812-12 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Unit 7828-02 · Avail. Sep 3

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Unit 7840-02 · Avail. Aug 16

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7852-08 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 7848-04 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1072 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
bbq/grill
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to West Pointe Commons, a townhome community located in Southwest Sioux Falls. West Pointe offers one to three bedroom townhomes, all with attached double stall garages. West Pointe is tucked away in a new and growing residential area and offers many townhome community amenities including a fitness center, outdoor pool, and playground. Step right through your private entrance and you will find a spacious living area, modern kitchen fixtures, and vaulted ceilings. Walk up the stairs and you’ll discover our townhomes are fully equipped with a personal washer and dryer and the bedrooms feature large closet space. Our community is pet-friendly so make sure to bring your furry family member, too! Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions. Please call community for more details.
Parking Details: All units have an attached 2 stall garage. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West Pointe have any available units?
West Pointe has 5 units available starting at $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does West Pointe have?
Some of West Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
West Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, West Pointe is pet friendly.
Does West Pointe offer parking?
Yes, West Pointe offers parking.
Does West Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West Pointe have a pool?
Yes, West Pointe has a pool.
Does West Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, West Pointe has accessible units.
Does West Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West Pointe has units with dishwashers.
