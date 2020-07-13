Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool garage bbq/grill courtyard e-payments guest parking internet access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to West Pointe Commons, a townhome community located in Southwest Sioux Falls. West Pointe offers one to three bedroom townhomes, all with attached double stall garages. West Pointe is tucked away in a new and growing residential area and offers many townhome community amenities including a fitness center, outdoor pool, and playground. Step right through your private entrance and you will find a spacious living area, modern kitchen fixtures, and vaulted ceilings. Walk up the stairs and you’ll discover our townhomes are fully equipped with a personal washer and dryer and the bedrooms feature large closet space. Our community is pet-friendly so make sure to bring your furry family member, too! Schedule your private showing today!